Real Ale Crispy Business

$7.00

4.5% ABV. It takes finesse to brew a light beer that is both full of flavor and endlessly crushable. Lucky for you, finesse is our business. This seemingly simple elegance is reflected in Crispy Business. German pilsner malt gives subtle malt sweetness, while Callista hops provide an enticing, modern hop aroma of apricot, peach and blackberry. A clean, tidy finish, with moderate bitterness, makes this a true crispy crusher.