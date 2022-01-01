Hillside Farmacy

Seasoned to Smile Recipe Book

$16.00

Our dear friend Ally Smith has created her first recipe book @seasoned.to.smile 😀🥘 All proceeds will go to providing groceries she purchases and delivers to foster families, and ingredients for the cooking classes for children currently living at @helpinghandhome in Austin, TX. Helping Hand Home's goal is to protect and restore the lives of victimized children, so that those without hope can reclaim their futures. They enrich, educate and empower through loving care, professional treatment and innovative services that heal Thank you for your purchase.