American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Hillside Farmacy

1,594 Reviews

$$

1209 E 11th St

Austin, TX 78702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Beef Burger & Fries
Kale Caesar
Mac & Cheese

House Sodas

Pickpocket (Strawberry, Basil & Balsamic) Fountain Soda

$5.00

Turmeric Ginger Fountain Soda

$5.00

Hibiscus Lemonade

$5.00

Country Doctor

$5.00

Coffee Soda

$5.00

Lemon Lime & BItters

$5.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.75

Please specify sugar preference in comments. Roasted in Austin by Little City

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00

Please specify your sugar preference in comments. Roasted in Austin by Little City

Americano

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Please specify your sugar preference in comments. Roasted in Austin by Little City

Macchiato

$3.50

Cortado

$4.00

Flat White

$4.25

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$5.00

Please specify your sugar preference in comments. Roasted in Austin by Little City

Café au Lait

$3.75

Chai Latte (Organic)

$5.00

Organic chai made in Austin by Evergreen Chai

Mocha

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Richard's Rainwater Sparkling

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Small OJ

$3.00

Large OJ

$4.00

Small Grapefruit

$3.00

Lg Grapefruit

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Virgin Wasabi Bloody Mary

$6.00

House-made Bloody Mary mix with Roasted Jalapeños and Wasabi.

Lemonade

$3.00

Soda

Bitter Remedy

$3.00

Milo

$5.00Out of stock

Drink Specials

Milo

$5.00Out of stock
Underberg

Underberg

$3.00

Natural Herb Bitters — To feel bright and alert — Made in Germany

Taurus Special

$9.00

Babyccino

$3.00

Snacks

Farmacy Plate

Farmacy Plate

$18.00

Cured Meats, Curated Cheese, Texas Pecans, Pickles, and Local Honey

Melty Brie and Oyster Mushrooms

$15.00

Melty Brie and Oyster Mushrooms, Herbs, caramelized onions, croutons and pecans.

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$21.00

Southern style jumbo shrimp, cocktail sauce & pickles

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Hot Sauce, Malt Vinegar Gastrique, Bacon

Malt Vinegar Fries

Malt Vinegar Fries

$8.00

Cheese Plate

$16.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Specials

Whipped Ricotta & Tomato

$10.00Out of stock

Texas Baba Ghanoush

$12.00Out of stock

Entrees

Beef Burger & Fries

Beef Burger & Fries

$16.00

Texas grass fed beef, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickled cucumber, 77 sauce

Veggie Burger & Fries

Veggie Burger & Fries

$16.00Out of stock

House made veggie (black beans, risotto, seasonal vegetables, smoked almonds, caramelized onion) with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickled cucumber, 77 sauce*

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Taleggio, aged white cheddar bread, crumbs

Blackened Drum

Blackened Drum

$29.00

Creamy Polenta, Braised Greens, Charred Cherry Tomato

Roasted Chicken Breast

$27.00

Chevre, Butternut Squash, Farro

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$27.00

Roasted Root Vegetables, Apple, Spicy Greens

Steak Au Poivre Au Vert

Steak Au Poivre Au Vert

$39.00Out of stock

Dean and Peeler Ranch grass fed NY strip, rosemary salt potatoes, green peppercorn sauce

Salads

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$13.00
House Salad

House Salad

$12.00

Mixed organic greens, tomatoes, parmesan, cucumber, red onion, balsamic

Dessert

Crispy Peanut Butter Bar

$6.00

Vegan Chocolate Ganache, Gluten Free

Grocery

Hillside S+P Shakers

Hillside S+P Shakers

$10.00
Hillside Mug

Hillside Mug

$12.00
Amola Salt Box

Amola Salt Box

$15.00
Cutting Board/ Block Oil

Cutting Board/ Block Oil

$10.00

Oil up your kitchen tools!

Hillside Tea Tin (Morning Blend)

Hillside Tea Tin (Morning Blend)

$14.00

Made in collaboration with East Austin's Zhi Tea. This black tea is breakfast in a cup, strong, hibiscus, blueberry & pecan flavors to get you moving in the morning.

Hillside Tea Tin (Chill Blend)

Hillside Tea Tin (Chill Blend)

$14.00Out of stock

The perfect mix of chamomile, mint & rose, caffeine free.

Hillside Tea Tin (Strong Black)

Hillside Tea Tin (Strong Black)

$14.00Out of stock

A blend of black teas

Linen Napkin Set of 4

Linen Napkin Set of 4

$30.00

10 x 10 100% cotton

Local Raw Wildflower Honey 12oz

Local Raw Wildflower Honey 12oz

$12.00
Newfoundland Sea Salt Pocket Size

Newfoundland Sea Salt Pocket Size

$7.00
O'brothers Hot Sauce (Chipotle)

O'brothers Hot Sauce (Chipotle)

$6.00

Chipotle pepper sauce is the smokiest of them all. Drinks, meats, pasta...this Chipotle hot sauce will just smoke the flavour out of any recipe.

O'brothers Hot Sauce (Jalapeño)

O'brothers Hot Sauce (Jalapeño)

$6.00

Jalapeño pepper sauce can be used on any occasion. Breakfast, lunch, brunch or dinner. Enjoy a mild spicy sauce classic on your every day meal. Organic & made in Texas!

O’brothers Hot Sauce (Habanero)

O’brothers Hot Sauce (Habanero)

$6.00

Our Habanero pepper sauce is the spiciest of them all so watch out you brave ones. Meats, chicken, spicy snacks. This hot sauce will burn and flavour any dish.

Seasoned to Smile Recipe Book

Seasoned to Smile Recipe Book

$16.00

Our dear friend Ally Smith has created her first recipe book @seasoned.to.smile 😀🥘 All proceeds will go to providing groceries she purchases and delivers to foster families, and ingredients for the cooking classes for children currently living at @helpinghandhome in Austin, TX. Helping Hand Home's goal is to protect and restore the lives of victimized children, so that those without hope can reclaim their futures. They enrich, educate and empower through loving care, professional treatment and innovative services that heal Thank you for your purchase.

Matches

Matches

$1.00

Children

Butter Noodles

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Seasonal Fruit

$5.00

Kid's Milk

$2.00

Milo

$5.00Out of stock

Kid's Orange Juice

Kid's Hibiscus Lemonade

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:15 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Restaurant info

Open for breakfast, lunch, dinner & brunch, pick up, contactless dine in or favor delivery.

Website

Location

1209 E 11th St, Austin, TX 78702

Directions

