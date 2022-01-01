American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Hillside Farmacy
1,594 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:15 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:15 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Restaurant info
Open for breakfast, lunch, dinner & brunch, pick up, contactless dine in or favor delivery.
Location
1209 E 11th St, Austin, TX 78702
Gallery