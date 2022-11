GL Orange - Badenhorst 'Secateurs' 2019

$13.00

Badenhorst Secateurs: Orange wine from S. Africa. Orange wine: White wine that undergoes skin contact after fermentation causing the hue of the wine to come out orange. Region: Swartland, 40mi north of Cape Town on the West Cape of South Africa. Varietal: Chenin Blanc with a touch of Semillion. Nose: Tropical fruit, Sharp minerals. Palate: Bruised peaches with notes of lychee and orange rind.