Shoal Creek Saloon 909 N Lamar Blvd

468 Reviews

$$

909 N Lamar Blvd

Austin, TX 78703

Order Again

Popular Items

BOWL CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE
4IN SEAFOOD POBOY
BOWL CAJUN GUMBO

NA Beverage

Water

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Abita Root Beer

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Rainwater

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Club Soda

Tonic

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Zing Zang

$4.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00Out of stock

Gallon Tea

$7.00Out of stock

Blueberry Mint Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Domestic Beer

Budweiser

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Coors

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Lone Star

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Miller High Life

$4.25

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.75

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Budweiser Zero (NA)

$4.50

16oz BUD LIGHT LONGHORN

$6.00

Craft Beer

ABW Peacemaker

$5.50

ABW Fire Eagle

$5.50

ABW Pearl Snap

$5.50

Austin Eastciders - Original

$5.50

Austin Eastciders - Seasonal

$5.50

Blue Owl Cool and the Gang

$6.00

Blue Owl Limetastico!

$6.00

Blue Owl Spirit Animal

$6.00

Blue Owl Little Boss

$6.00Out of stock

Blue Owl Peach Cobbler Gose

$7.00

F&A Noisy Cricket

$5.50

F&A Springdale White

$5.50

Hi Sign El Berto

$5.50

Hi Sign Violet

$5.50

Indy Native Texan

$5.50

Indy - Twine Time

$5.50

Live Oak Hefe

$5.50

Live Oak Pilz

$5.50

RA Fireman's 4

$5.50

RA Fireman's Light

$5.50

RA Axis IPA

$5.50

RA Gose

$5.50

St Elmo Carl

$5.50Out of stock

TBC Hoppy Duck

$5.50

TBC Local Blonde

$5.50

TBC Pecos Amber

$5.50

Twisted X McConauhaze

$6.00

Zilker Coffee Milk Stout

$5.50

Zilker Marco

$5.50

Zilker Heavenly Daze

$6.00

Karbach Love Street

$5.50

Karbach Crawford Bock

$5.50Out of stock

Abita Andygator

$5.50

Abita Strawberry

$5.50

Whiteclaw Watermelon

$5.50

Whiteclaw Black Cherry

$5.50

Topo - Strawberry Guava

$5.50Out of stock

Wine Bottles

Meiomi Bottle

$36.00

Rodney Strong Cab Bottle

$45.00

Alamos Malbec Bottle

$30.00

Proverb Cab Bottle

$24.00

Whitehaven SB Bottle

$30.00

Eve Chard Bottle

$30.00

Prophecy Rose Bottle

$24.00

Mezzacorona PG Bottle

$24.00

Cypress Chard Bottle

$21.00

Wycliff

$15.00

MIMOSA BOTTLE

$16.00

Hahn Cab BTL

$27.00

STARTERS

CRAWFISH BOUDIN BALLS

CRAWFISH BOUDIN BALLS

$12.00

CRAWFISH QUESO - CUP

$8.00
CRAWFISH QUESO - BOWL

CRAWFISH QUESO - BOWL

$11.00

BOUDIN

$10.00

CHICKEN TENDER BASKET

$13.00

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$11.00

FRIED PICKLES

$11.00

CAJUN BOILED SHRIMP

$11.00

ADD 2 BOUDIN BALLS

$7.00

NACHOS

$11.00

CUPS & BOWLS

CUP CAJUN GUMBO

$7.00

CUP SHRIMP GUMBO

$7.00

CUP MIXED GUMBO

$7.00

CUP CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE

$7.00

CUP BEANS & RICE

$4.00

CUP GARLIC SOUP

$5.00

CUP SOUP

$6.00Out of stock

CUP CHILI

$7.00Out of stock

CUP JAMBALAYA

$7.00
BOWL CAJUN GUMBO

BOWL CAJUN GUMBO

$13.00

BOWL SHRIMP GUMBO

$13.00

BOWL MIXED GUMBO

$13.00

BOWL CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE

$13.00

BOWL BEANS & RICE

$7.00

BOWL GARLIC SOUP

$9.00

BOWL SOUP

$10.00Out of stock

BOWL CHILI

$13.00Out of stock

BOWL JAMBALAYA

$13.00

SALADS

SMALL SALAD

$6.00

LARGE SALAD

$10.00

SMALL GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$11.00

LARGE GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$15.00

SMALL CRAWFISH SALAD

$12.00

LARGE CRAWFISH SALAD

$16.00

SMALL TUNA STEAK SALAD

$12.00

LARGE TUNA STEAK SALAD

$16.00

SHRIMP SALAD

$12.00

SMALL SHORT RIB SALAD

$13.00

LARGE SHORT RIB SALAD

$17.00

SMALL BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$13.00

LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$17.00

CAPRESE SALAD

$10.00

WINGS

6 PIECE WINGS

$12.00

12 PIECE WINGS

$22.00

18 PIECE WINGS

$30.00

BURGERS

SALOON BURGER

$14.00

BBQ CHEDDAR BACON BURGER

$16.00

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$16.00

PATTY MELT

$16.00

BOTM

$16.00

SANDWICHES

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK SANDWICH

$14.00
4IN SEAFOOD POBOY

4IN SEAFOOD POBOY

$8.00
8IN SEAFOOD POBOY

8IN SEAFOOD POBOY

$15.00

TUNA STEAK SANDWICH

$17.00

MUFFULETTA - SML

$10.00

MUFFULETTA - LRG

$16.00

SIGNATURES & ENTREES

GARLIC SHRIMP

GARLIC SHRIMP

$18.00

CRAWFISH POT PIE

$7.50Out of stock
SMOKED PORK CHOP

SMOKED PORK CHOP

$18.00

GRILLED TUNA PLATE

$18.00

CHICKEN PLATE

$16.00

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK PLATE

$16.00

GRILLED SALMON

$20.00

FRIED SEAFOOD

4PC CATFISH BASKET

$12.00

6PC CATFISH BASKET

$14.00

8PC CATFISH BASKET

$16.00

10PC CATFISH BASKET

$18.00

4PC CATFISH PLATE

$15.00

6PC CATFISH PLATE

$17.00

8PC CATFISH PLATE

$19.00

10PC CATFISH PLATE

$21.00

4PC SHRIMP BASKET

$12.00

6PC SHRIMP BASKET

$14.00

8PC SHRIMP BASKET

$16.00

10PC SHRIMP BASKET

$18.00

4PC SHRIMP PLATE

$15.00

6PC SHRIMP PLATE

$17.00

8PC SHRIMP PLATE

$19.00

10PC SHRIMP PLATE

$21.00

6PC OYSTER BASKET

$12.00

8PC OYSTER BASKET

$14.00

10PC OYSTER BASKET

$16.00

13PC OYSTER BASKET

$18.00

6PC OYSTER PLATE

$15.00

8PC OYSTER PLATE

$17.00

10PC OYSTER PLATE

$19.00

13PC OYSTER PLATE

$21.00

CRAWFISH BASKET

$16.00

CRAWFISH PLATE

$19.00

PICK TWO COMBO BASKET

$15.00

PICK THREE COMBO BASKET

$19.00

ALL FOUR SEAFOOD BASKET

$23.00

PICK TWO COMBO PLATE

$18.00

PICK THREE COMBO PLATE

$22.00

ALL FOUR SEAFOOD PLATE

$26.00

DESSERT

PECAN BROWNIE

$8.00

BREAD PUDDING

$8.00

RB FLOAT

$7.00

BOURBON PECAN PIE

$8.00Out of stock

COBBLER

$5.00

SIDES

SMALL FRIES

$3.00

LARGE FRIES

$6.00

SMALL CHIPS

$3.00

LARGE CHIPS

$6.00

SMALL OKRA

$3.00

LARGE OKRA

$6.00

4PC HUSH PUPPIES

$3.00

8PC HUSH PUPPIES

$6.00

RED BEANS

$4.00

COLE SLAW

$4.00

GREEN BEANS

$4.00

MASHED POTATOES

$4.00

STEAMED VEGGIES

$4.00

2PC FRENCH BREAD

$1.50

5PC FRENCH BREAD BASKET

$3.00

RICE

$3.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.50

SIDE JALAPENOS

ADD 2 BOUDIN BALLS

$7.00

SIDE CREAM SPINACH

$4.00

SIDE WILD RICE

$3.00

UTENSILS

TO GO UTENSILS

KIDS MENU

KIDS TENDERS

$9.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

KIDS SHRIMP BASKET

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Austinites on the banks of Shoal Creek since 1981

Location

909 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78703

Directions

Gallery
Shoal Creek Saloon image

