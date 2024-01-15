LA VOLTA PIZZA CLUB 900 West 10th Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
New York inspired wood fired pizzeria with cocktails, beers and new/old wine selection
Location
900 West 10th Street, Austin, TX 78703
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Halal Project - Downtown Austin - 917 West 12th Street
No Reviews
917 West 12th Street Austin, TX 78703
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Austin
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurant