Austin Mexican restaurants you'll love
Top Mexican restaurants in Austin, Texas
Every city in Texas thinks that they have the best Tex-Mex and Mexican cuisine, and Austin is no different. Austin is a great place for Tex-Mex and Mexican restaurants to thrive, and you can go all the way from the food trucks near campus and the capital to the late-night restaurants along Guadalupe. And you can even add fine-dining quality Tex-Mex as well, which is a must-try cuisine if you've never visited.
The depth and variety of the Tex-Mex and Mexican restaurant scene in Austin are so far out that you can discern regional variations based on the type of business. Here, you’re just as likely to find a taqueria as a formal restaurant. Other parts of the country may have Tex-Mex, but the ethnic roots of that particular cuisine usually get lost in translation, but here in the Lone Star State, it's as genuine and authentic as it gets. We're talking about Austin here, remember?
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Austin
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Cantina
3720 Palm Way #170, Austin
|Popular items
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$16.00
Two roasted rotisserie chicken and Mexican white cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with sour cream and your choice of tomato or tomatillo sauce with melted Mexican white cheese and onions.
|Texas loaded Queso
|$10.65
Our Texas queso with jalapeños, pico de gallo and your choice of spinach or ground taco beef.
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$13.86
Two cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne, melted cheese and onions.
FRENCH FRIES
Maudie's North Lamar
10205 N Lamar, Austin
|Popular items
|16oz of Frozen (Makes 2 drinks)
|$11.00
16oz of our #1 seller: Made in-house using fresh squeezed juices
|Chile Con Queso
|$7.00
7oz of deliciousness. Comes with chips & salsa
|Diablo Sol Food
|$7.25
Queso with taco beef & pico de gallo. Comes with chips & salsa
FRENCH FRIES
Flores Mexican Restaurant
8300 N Fm 620, Austin
|Popular items
|Enchiladas - Three Enchiladas
|$10.99
|Side Lg chips and salsa
|$3.59
|Joe’s Tacos
|$12.79
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Flats
5520 Burnet Rd, Austin
|Popular items
|Quesadillas
quesadillas served with jack cheese and a topping of guacamole and pico de gallo
|Al Pastor
|$5.50
spit roasted pork, onion, cilantro, pineapple
|El Nino (Veggie)
|$3.00
refried black beans, american cheese
Taco X-press - Food Truck
2529 South Lamar, Austin
|Popular items
|Verde
|Bacon egg cheese
|$2.70
|Habañero
FRENCH FRIES
Maudie's Too
1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|Diablo Sol Food
|$7.25
Queso with taco beef & pico de gallo. Comes with chips & salsa
|Chile Con Queso
|$7.00
7oz of deliciousness. Comes with chips & salsa
|Lg Guacamole
|$6.00
6oz of house-made guacamole. Comes with chips & salsa
Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar
1511 E 6th St, Austin
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$9.00
|Cisco's Special
|$12.00
|Kids Enchilada Plate
|$4.99
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery
641 Tillery St, Austin
|Popular items
|Make your Own
|$1.50
A mix and match for yourself. Must pick at least two Ingredients.
|Taco Bueno
|$3.75
|Taco Don Chago
|$3.75
Casa Moreno
5001 E Ben White Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|Fajitas
|$3.75
beef or chicken with choice of pico
|Al Pastor
|$3.75
Marinated pork
|Build Your Own Breakfast Taco
|$2.75
2 free items any additional is extra (Bacon, Egg, Potato, Bean, Cheese, sausage, ham, Chorizo,)
Serranos
9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Popular items
|Tacos Grandes
|$9.00
Crispy beef or chicken tacos, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and fresh guacamole
|Enchiladas Clasicos
|$12.00
Cheese, beef, or chicken and choice of any sauce
|Quesadilla
|$11.00
Flour tortillas filled with jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream. Option to add protein
Mr. Natural - South Lamar
2414A S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|The MOABB (Breakfast Burrito)
|$15.00
THE breakfast burrito. Flour tortilla filled with choice of scramble, potatoes, choice of cheese and choice of beans. Topped with choice of salsa and pico de gallo garnish
|Taco Salad
|$13.80
Baked flour shell, soy-rizo, lettuce, mexican brown rice, guacamole, beans & cheese (NF)
|Vegan Flautas Plate
|$15.90
Crispy corn tortilla stuffed with potato, topped with vegan avocado hot sauce (GF,SF,NF)
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hula Hut
3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|Chicken Flautas*
|$8.99
Six crispy corn tortillas rolled with roasted chicken, drizzled with sour cream & guajillo sauce, served with jalapeño ranch
|Hula Hut Chopped Salad
|$9.99
Mixed lettuce, corn, sprouts, carrots, pistachios, celery, red bell peppers, tomatoes & Parmesan, topped with a
fried poblano ring & with balsamic vinaigrette on the side
dressing
|Chicken & Guacamole Tubular Taco
|$13.99
Chicken breast, guacamole, Monterey jack & herbed cream cheese baked in a flour tortilla with deluxe tomatillo sauce,
drizzled with guajillo and sour cream
Pueblo Viejo
2410 E Riverside Dr Ste H-8, Austin
|Popular items
|Steak Taco
|$3.85
Tender beef steak with grilled onions and poblano rajas!
|Chicken Taco
|$3.85
Chicken breast fajita with grilled onions and poblano rajas!
|Taco Don Chago
|$3.75
Beans, cheese, bacon and Avocado!
El Patio
2938 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Popular items
|El Patio #1
|$13.50
Guacamole Salad, Chile con Queso, Crispy Beef Taco, Two Cheese Enchiladas w/ chili, beans & rice
|David Special
|$13.50
Two crispy beef tacos topped with queso, Two cheese enchiladas with chili, beans & rice
|Bean & Cheese Nachos
|$6.25
Made on homemade shells. Served with jalapeños.
Flores on the Bend
5000 Hudson bend # H, Austin
|Popular items
|Bf Faj Taco Salad
|$10.99
|Enchiladas - Three Enchiladas
|$11.99
|Lg Queso Completo
|$7.59
Asador at Bufords
700 west 6th street, Austin
|Popular items
|Chips and Salsa
|$4.50
Housemade chips and fire roasted salsa
|Brisket Quesadilla
|$12.00
Chile spiced brisket melted with queso oaxaca and monterey jack cheese
|Dirty Nachos
|$13.00
The dirtiest nachos in Austin! Party chips loaded with your choice of meat, queso, a mix of three different shredded cheeses, salsa, sour cream, guacamole, cilantro, onions and pickled jalapeños.
FRENCH FRIES
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd
121 Pickle Rd, Austin
|Popular items
|Taco Bueno
|$3.75
Egg, chorizo, potato and cheese
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.85
Marinated pork with pineapple fresh onion and cilantro.
$1.99 SPECIAL ON TACO TUESDAY AFTER 4pm
|Chicken Taco
|$3.85
Grilled chicken fajitas with grilled onion and poblanos
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Baby Acapulco
13609 North Interstate 35, Austin
|Popular items
|Baby A's Soup Combo
|$12.49
|Baby A's Soup
|$11.95
|Enchiladas Texanas
|$12.99
FRENCH FRIES
Maudie's Milagro
3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Popular items
|Powerbowl
|$10.25
Layered salad with rice, choice of greens, black beans, jack cheese, pico, avocado & choice of protein. Comes with a side of dressing
|16oz of Frozen (Makes 2 drinks)
|$11.00
16oz of our #1 seller: Made in-house using fresh squeezed juices
|Diablo Sol Food
|$7.25
Queso with taco beef & pico de gallo. Comes with chips & salsa
El Chile Cafe y Cantina
1809 Manor Road, Austin
|Popular items
|Chips and Salsa
|$5.00
Thin corn chips with choice of 4 oz of salsa
|Nachos Clasicos
|$10.00
Refried beans, jack cheese, pickled jalapenos.
|Guacamole
|$12.00
Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Serrano, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Housemade Corn Tostadas
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Oz. Tap House
10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h, Austin
|Popular items
|Cole's Chicken Strips
|$7.50
House Breaded or Grilled
|Crispy Chicken Burger
|$15.00
Beer Battered Red Bird® Chicken Breast, White Cheddar, Chipotle or Honey Serrano Slaw, Red Onion, House Pickled Jalapeños
|Oz House Burger
|$13.75
Akaushi Beef or Red Bird® Chicken Breast, White Cheddar, Red Onion, Romaine, Tomato, Kosher Dill Pickles, House Sauce
Fairways Cantina
3851 Manor Rd., Austin
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Taco
|$2.85
you choice of flour or corn tortilla, 2 ingredients, & choice of salsa.
|Great White Shark
|$6.25
beer battered snapper · cabbage · pico de gallo · chipotle lime mayo
|Green Jacket
|$4.95
beer battered fried avocado · refried black beans · cabbage + pickled onion slaw · cumin crema · cilantro · jalapeño
Vaquero Taquero
104 E. 31st, Austin
|Popular items
|Tinga de Pollo
|$3.69
Pulled chicken cooked in tomato/chipotle sauce , toppings: table cream, cilantro, pickled red onions
|Nopales
|$3.69
VEGETERIAN. Cactus sautéed in salsa macha, with
Corn, toppings : red salsa, avocado salsa
Cilantro , onions and queso fresco
|Chicken Mole
|$3.69
Mole sauce, shredded chicken, rice, topped with toasted sesame seeds
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage
3120 Palm Way #170, Austin
|Popular items
|QUESADILLAS CHICKEN
|$13.99
Melted cheese with chicken fajita filled housemade flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
|BREAKFAST TACOS
|$11.95
Trio of egg, beans and potato, egg, beans and chorizo and egg, beans and applewood smoked bacon tacos
|NACHOS CHICKEN
|$13.99
Corn tortilla chips topped with black refried beans, melted cheese and chicken fajita. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapeños
Baby Acapulco
9505B Stonelake Blvd., Austin
|Popular items
|Baby A's Soup
|$11.95
|LG. QUESO
|$8.99
|Acapulco Fish Tacos
|$14.99
TACOS • SEAFOOD
La Condesa
400 A W 2nd ST, Austin
|Popular items
|Esquites
|$12.00
8oz charred corn, mayo, aleppo chile, cotija cheese, lime (vegetarian/gf)
|Churros
|$10.00
Dulce de leche (v)
|Chicken Tacos
|$14.00
Salsa verde, onion, cilantro (gf)
TACOS
Kesos Tacos
600 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin
|Popular items
|John Special
|$3.35
Scrambled eggs & potatoes, chorizo, refried beans, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
|Migas
|$3.35
Scrambled eggs, crisp corn tortilla chips, pico de gallo, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
|Chicken Fajita
|$4.05
Grilled chicken fajita, grilled onions & bell peppers, roasted potatoes, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Mario's Seafood
7522 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Bldg C, Austin
|Popular items
|Mazatleco
|$14.00
Traditional Mazatlan style shrimp or fish ceviche with fresh lime, cilantro, carrot, peppers and avocado
|Coctel de Camaron
|$14.00
Poached shrimp in our signature coctel sauce with tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion and avocado
|Coctel Vuelve a la Vida
|$18.00
Mario's coctel sauce with octopus, shrimp, and oysters, with tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, and avocado
RADIO
4204 Menchaca Road, Austin
|Popular items
|TG Margarita
|$8.00
|TG Iced Mocha
|$5.00
|TG Mint Blackberry Bramble (frozen)
|$9.00
Serranos
5030 Hwy. 290 W, Austin
|Popular items
|Tacos Grandes
|$9.00
Crispy beef or chicken tacos, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and fresh guacamole
|Bean & Cheese Nachos
|$11.00
Corn chips, refried beans, and cheese. Served with jalapeños, onions, tomatoes, and guacamole. Option to add protein
|Enchiladas Clasicos
|$12.00
Cheese, beef, or chicken and choice of any sauce