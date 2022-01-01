Austin Mexican restaurants you'll love

Every city in Texas thinks that they have the best Tex-Mex and Mexican cuisine, and Austin is no different. Austin is a great place for Tex-Mex and Mexican restaurants to thrive, and you can go all the way from the food trucks near campus and the capital to the late-night restaurants along Guadalupe. And you can even add fine-dining quality Tex-Mex as well, which is a must-try cuisine if you've never visited.

The depth and variety of the Tex-Mex and Mexican restaurant scene in Austin are so far out that you can discern regional variations based on the type of business. Here, you’re just as likely to find a taqueria as a formal restaurant. Other parts of the country may have Tex-Mex, but the ethnic roots of that particular cuisine usually get lost in translation, but here in the Lone Star State, it's as genuine and authentic as it gets. We're talking about Austin here, remember?

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Austin

Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Cantina image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Cantina

3720 Palm Way #170, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1217 reviews)
Popular items
Chicken Enchiladas$16.00
Two roasted rotisserie chicken and Mexican white cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with sour cream and your choice of tomato or tomatillo sauce with melted Mexican white cheese and onions.
Texas loaded Queso$10.65
Our Texas queso with jalapeños, pico de gallo and your choice of spinach or ground taco beef.
Cheese Enchiladas$13.86
Two cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne, melted cheese and onions.
Maudie's North Lamar image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's North Lamar

10205 N Lamar, Austin

Avg 4 (47 reviews)
Popular items
16oz of Frozen (Makes 2 drinks)$11.00
16oz of our #1 seller: Made in-house using fresh squeezed juices
Chile Con Queso$7.00
7oz of deliciousness. Comes with chips & salsa
Diablo Sol Food$7.25
Queso with taco beef & pico de gallo. Comes with chips & salsa
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Flores Mexican Restaurant

8300 N Fm 620, Austin

Avg 4 (956 reviews)
Popular items
Enchiladas - Three Enchiladas$10.99
Side Lg chips and salsa$3.59
Joe’s Tacos$12.79
Taco Flats image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Flats

5520 Burnet Rd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1474 reviews)
Popular items
Quesadillas
quesadillas served with jack cheese and a topping of guacamole and pico de gallo
Al Pastor$5.50
spit roasted pork, onion, cilantro, pineapple
El Nino (Veggie)$3.00
refried black beans, american cheese
Taco X-press - Food Truck image

 

Taco X-press - Food Truck

2529 South Lamar, Austin

No reviews yet
Popular items
Verde
Bacon egg cheese$2.70
Habañero
Maudie's Too image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Too

1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.8 (515 reviews)
Popular items
Diablo Sol Food$7.25
Queso with taco beef & pico de gallo. Comes with chips & salsa
Chile Con Queso$7.00
7oz of deliciousness. Comes with chips & salsa
Lg Guacamole$6.00
6oz of house-made guacamole. Comes with chips & salsa
Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar image

 

Cisco's Restaurant Bakery & Bar

1511 E 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1828 reviews)
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Tacos$9.00
Cisco's Special$12.00
Kids Enchilada Plate$4.99
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery image

 

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery

641 Tillery St, Austin

No reviews yet
Popular items
Make your Own$1.50
A mix and match for yourself. Must pick at least two Ingredients.
Taco Bueno$3.75
Taco Don Chago$3.75
Casa Moreno image

 

Casa Moreno

5001 E Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
Popular items
Fajitas$3.75
beef or chicken with choice of pico
Al Pastor$3.75
Marinated pork
Build Your Own Breakfast Taco$2.75
2 free items any additional is extra (Bacon, Egg, Potato, Bean, Cheese, sausage, ham, Chorizo,)
Serranos image

 

Serranos

9500 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Popular items
Tacos Grandes$9.00
Crispy beef or chicken tacos, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and fresh guacamole
Enchiladas Clasicos$12.00
Cheese, beef, or chicken and choice of any sauce
Quesadilla$11.00
Flour tortillas filled with jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream. Option to add protein
Mr. Natural - South Lamar image

 

Mr. Natural - South Lamar

2414A S Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
Popular items
The MOABB (Breakfast Burrito)$15.00
THE breakfast burrito. Flour tortilla filled with choice of scramble, potatoes, choice of cheese and choice of beans. Topped with choice of salsa and pico de gallo garnish
Taco Salad$13.80
Baked flour shell, soy-rizo, lettuce, mexican brown rice, guacamole, beans & cheese (NF)
Vegan Flautas Plate$15.90
Crispy corn tortilla stuffed with potato, topped with vegan avocado hot sauce (GF,SF,NF)
Hula Hut image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hula Hut

3826 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.1 (6624 reviews)
Popular items
Chicken Flautas*$8.99
Six crispy corn tortillas rolled with roasted chicken, drizzled with sour cream & guajillo sauce, served with jalapeño ranch
Hula Hut Chopped Salad$9.99
Mixed lettuce, corn, sprouts, carrots, pistachios, celery, red bell peppers, tomatoes & Parmesan, topped with a
fried poblano ring & with balsamic vinaigrette on the side
dressing
Chicken & Guacamole Tubular Taco$13.99
Chicken breast, guacamole, Monterey jack & herbed cream cheese baked in a flour tortilla with deluxe tomatillo sauce,
drizzled with guajillo and sour cream
Pueblo Viejo image

 

Pueblo Viejo

2410 E Riverside Dr Ste H-8, Austin

No reviews yet
Popular items
Steak Taco$3.85
Tender beef steak with grilled onions and poblano rajas!
Chicken Taco$3.85
Chicken breast fajita with grilled onions and poblano rajas!
Taco Don Chago$3.75
Beans, cheese, bacon and Avocado!
El Patio image

 

El Patio

2938 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1371 reviews)
Popular items
El Patio #1$13.50
Guacamole Salad, Chile con Queso, Crispy Beef Taco, Two Cheese Enchiladas w/ chili, beans & rice
David Special$13.50
Two crispy beef tacos topped with queso, Two cheese enchiladas with chili, beans & rice
Bean & Cheese Nachos$6.25
Made on homemade shells. Served with jalapeños.
Flores on the Bend image

 

Flores on the Bend

5000 Hudson bend # H, Austin

No reviews yet
Popular items
Bf Faj Taco Salad$10.99
Enchiladas - Three Enchiladas$11.99
Lg Queso Completo$7.59
Asador at Bufords image

 

Asador at Bufords

700 west 6th street, Austin

No reviews yet
Popular items
Chips and Salsa$4.50
Housemade chips and fire roasted salsa
Brisket Quesadilla$12.00
Chile spiced brisket melted with queso oaxaca and monterey jack cheese
Dirty Nachos$13.00
The dirtiest nachos in Austin! Party chips loaded with your choice of meat, queso, a mix of three different shredded cheeses, salsa, sour cream, guacamole, cilantro, onions and pickled jalapeños.
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd image

FRENCH FRIES

Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd

121 Pickle Rd, Austin

Avg 4.3 (329 reviews)
Popular items
Taco Bueno$3.75
Egg, chorizo, potato and cheese
Al Pastor Taco$3.85
Marinated pork with pineapple fresh onion and cilantro.
$1.99 SPECIAL ON TACO TUESDAY AFTER 4pm
Chicken Taco$3.85
Grilled chicken fajitas with grilled onion and poblanos
Baby Acapulco image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Baby Acapulco

13609 North Interstate 35, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1934 reviews)
Popular items
Baby A's Soup Combo$12.49
Baby A's Soup$11.95
Enchiladas Texanas$12.99
Maudie's Milagro image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Milagro

3801 N. Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1119 reviews)
Popular items
Powerbowl$10.25
Layered salad with rice, choice of greens, black beans, jack cheese, pico, avocado & choice of protein. Comes with a side of dressing
16oz of Frozen (Makes 2 drinks)$11.00
16oz of our #1 seller: Made in-house using fresh squeezed juices
Diablo Sol Food$7.25
Queso with taco beef & pico de gallo. Comes with chips & salsa
El Chile Cafe y Cantina image

 

El Chile Cafe y Cantina

1809 Manor Road, Austin

Avg 4.2 (2291 reviews)
Popular items
Chips and Salsa$5.00
Thin corn chips with choice of 4 oz of salsa
Nachos Clasicos$10.00
Refried beans, jack cheese, pickled jalapenos.
Guacamole$12.00
Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Serrano, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Housemade Corn Tostadas
Oz. Tap House image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oz. Tap House

10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h, Austin

Avg 4.7 (804 reviews)
Popular items
Cole's Chicken Strips$7.50
House Breaded or Grilled
Crispy Chicken Burger$15.00
Beer Battered Red Bird® Chicken Breast, White Cheddar, Chipotle or Honey Serrano Slaw, Red Onion, House Pickled Jalapeños
Oz House Burger$13.75
Akaushi Beef or Red Bird® Chicken Breast, White Cheddar, Red Onion, Romaine, Tomato, Kosher Dill Pickles, House Sauce
Fairways Cantina image

 

Fairways Cantina

3851 Manor Rd., Austin

No reviews yet
Popular items
Build Your Own Taco$2.85
you choice of flour or corn tortilla, 2 ingredients, & choice of salsa.
Great White Shark$6.25
beer battered snapper · cabbage · pico de gallo ·  chipotle lime mayo
Green Jacket$4.95
beer battered fried avocado · refried black beans ·  cabbage + pickled onion slaw · cumin crema · cilantro ·  jalapeño
Vaquero Taquero image

 

Vaquero Taquero

104 E. 31st, Austin

No reviews yet
Popular items
Tinga de Pollo$3.69
Pulled chicken cooked in tomato/chipotle sauce , toppings: table cream, cilantro, pickled red onions
Nopales$3.69
VEGETERIAN. Cactus sautéed in salsa macha, with
Corn, toppings : red salsa, avocado salsa
Cilantro , onions and queso fresco
Chicken Mole$3.69
Mole sauce, shredded chicken, rice, topped with toasted sesame seeds
Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage image

 

Valencia's Tex-Mex Garage

3120 Palm Way #170, Austin

No reviews yet
Popular items
QUESADILLAS CHICKEN$13.99
Melted cheese with chicken fajita filled housemade flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
BREAKFAST TACOS$11.95
Trio of egg, beans and potato, egg, beans and chorizo and egg, beans and applewood smoked bacon tacos
NACHOS CHICKEN$13.99
Corn tortilla chips topped with black refried beans, melted cheese and chicken fajita. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapeños
Baby Acapulco image

 

Baby Acapulco

9505B Stonelake Blvd., Austin

No reviews yet
Popular items
Baby A's Soup$11.95
LG. QUESO$8.99
Acapulco Fish Tacos$14.99
La Condesa image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

La Condesa

400 A W 2nd ST, Austin

Avg 4 (4286 reviews)
Popular items
Esquites$12.00
8oz charred corn, mayo, aleppo chile, cotija cheese, lime (vegetarian/gf)
Churros$10.00
Dulce de leche (v)
Chicken Tacos$14.00
Salsa verde, onion, cilantro (gf)
Kesos Tacos image

TACOS

Kesos Tacos

600 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (3280 reviews)
Popular items
John Special$3.35
Scrambled eggs & potatoes, chorizo, refried beans, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
Migas$3.35
Scrambled eggs, crisp corn tortilla chips, pico de gallo, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
Chicken Fajita$4.05
Grilled chicken fajita, grilled onions & bell peppers, roasted potatoes, topped with queso, on a flour tortilla.
Mario's Seafood image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Mario's Seafood

7522 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Bldg C, Austin

Avg 3.5 (3 reviews)
Popular items
Mazatleco$14.00
Traditional Mazatlan style shrimp or fish ceviche with fresh lime, cilantro, carrot, peppers and avocado
Coctel de Camaron$14.00
Poached shrimp in our signature coctel sauce with tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion and avocado
Coctel Vuelve a la Vida$18.00
Mario's coctel sauce with octopus, shrimp, and oysters, with tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, and avocado
RADIO image

 

RADIO

4204 Menchaca Road, Austin

No reviews yet
Popular items
TG Margarita$8.00
TG Iced Mocha$5.00
TG Mint Blackberry Bramble (frozen)$9.00
Serranos image

 

Serranos

5030 Hwy. 290 W, Austin

No reviews yet
Popular items
Tacos Grandes$9.00
Crispy beef or chicken tacos, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and fresh guacamole
Bean & Cheese Nachos$11.00
Corn chips, refried beans, and cheese. Served with jalapeños, onions, tomatoes, and guacamole. Option to add protein
Enchiladas Clasicos$12.00
Cheese, beef, or chicken and choice of any sauce
