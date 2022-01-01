Austin Mexican restaurants you'll love

Top Mexican restaurants in Austin, Texas

Every city in Texas thinks that they have the best Tex-Mex and Mexican cuisine, and Austin is no different. Austin is a great place for Tex-Mex and Mexican restaurants to thrive, and you can go all the way from the food trucks near campus and the capital to the late-night restaurants along Guadalupe. And you can even add fine-dining quality Tex-Mex as well, which is a must-try cuisine if you've never visited.



The depth and variety of the Tex-Mex and Mexican restaurant scene in Austin are so far out that you can discern regional variations based on the type of business. Here, you’re just as likely to find a taqueria as a formal restaurant. Other parts of the country may have Tex-Mex, but the ethnic roots of that particular cuisine usually get lost in translation, but here in the Lone Star State, it's as genuine and authentic as it gets. We're talking about Austin here, remember?