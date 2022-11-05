Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taco Joint - Austin - Riverside Dr.

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

134 E. Riverside Dr

Austin, TX 78704

Popular Items

POTATO EGG & CHEESE
BACON EGG & CHEESE
MIGAS

Breakfast Tacos

POTATO EGG & CHEESE

$3.50

BACON EGG & CHEESE

$3.50

SAUSAGE EGG & CHEESE

$3.50

CHORIZO EGG & CHEESE

$3.50

HAM EGG & CHEESE

$3.50

BEAN EGG & CHEESE

$3.50

EL GRINGO

$3.95

MIGAS

$3.95

BARBACOA Taco

$4.75

STEAK EGG & GOUDA

$4.25

POTATO & EGG

$3.00

BACON & EGG

$3.00

SAUSAGE & EGG

$3.00

CHORIZO & EGG

$3.00

HAM & EGG

$3.00

BEAN & EGG

$3.00

EGG & CHEESE

$3.00

El Hassan

$3.00

BENEDICTO

$4.75

ham or steak

EGG only Taco

$3.00

Bean Cheese

$3.00

Pot Bean

$3.00

POTATO BEAN & CHEESE

$3.50

POTATO & CHEESE

$3.00

Potato & Chorizo

$3.00

Potato Avocado

$3.00

Temperizo POTATO

$3.50

SOYRIZO & EGG

$3.50

SOYRIZO Beans

$3.50

SOY Avo

$3.50

BEAN AVO

$3.00

Bean Bacon

$3.00

Chorizo Bean

$3.00

BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST

$2.50

Potato Veggies

$3.00

Potato Sausage

$3.00

Potato Bacon

$3.00

Potato taco

$2.50

Bacon & Gouda

$3.00

Egg Avocado Taco

$3.25

La Chancla

$5.50

Lunch Tacos

STREET TACO

$4.50

EL SENOR CROCKETT

$4.50

EL 4/20

$4.50

EL PORKO

$4.25

PASTORITO

$4.25

HOLY MOLE

$4.25

SEARED FISH

$4.25

FRIED FISH

$4.25

BEEF FAJITA

$4.75

CHICKEN FAJITA

$4.50

PORTABELLA FAJITA

$4.75

EL TREE HUGGER

$4.75

SHRIMP

$4.75

TAMALE VERACRUZANO

$5.50

T.J. BURGER

$7.95

SPEEDY GONZALES PLATE

$10.00

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$5.00

BEEF QUESADILLA

$6.95

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$6.95

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$6.95

CARNITAS HASH

$9.25

Tortas

EL MEJICANO

$8.75

TORTA ALE

$8.75

served at Riverside only

SLOPPY JOSE

$8.75

served at Riverside only

EL CUBANO

$8.75

EL VEGAN

$8.75

La AHOGADA

$8.75

Steak Sandwich

$8.75

SALSA

Chipotle

Avo salsa

Red

Green

Habanero

X-Chipotle

$0.25

X- Avo salsa

$0.25

X-Red

$0.25

X-Green Tomatillo

$0.25

X-Habanero

$0.25

MIX SALSA

NO Salsa

Appetizers

CHIPS & SALSA

$5.00

Chips & Queso

$5.95

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

$7.00

NACHOS

$8.00

ENCHILADA FRIES

$6.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Doggie Bowl

$4.00

Soup

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$4.25+

Salads

FAJITA SALSAD

$9.95

chicken or beef

CHICKEN & FRUIT SALAD

$9.95

Sides

SD French Fries

$4.00

SD Rice

$2.00

SD Beans

$1.75

SD Pots

$2.00

SD pico

$0.75

SD Sour Cream

$0.75

LG Salsa

$3.50

SD Bacon

$1.25

Tiny Guacamole

$2.00

Tiny Queso

$2.00

Sd Plantain

$1.50

Lg Guac

$4.50

Lg Queso

$4.50

Side Flour tortilla

$0.75

Home made tortilla

Side Corn Tortillas

$0.75

Side Plantain Chips

$1.50

SD Cilantro

$0.50

Packing Fee

Packing Fee 20-49

$5.00

Packing Fee 50-74

$10.00

Packing Fee 75-100

$20.00

Packing Fee 101-200

$25.00

N/A Beverages

COFFEE

$2.50

Cold Brew

Water Bottle

$2.00

MEXICAN COKE

$2.75

TOPO CHICO

$2.75

Vanilla High Brew

$3.25

Bottle Coke

$2.25

CLEAN

$3.25

YERBA MATE

$3.00

JARRITOS

$2.50

Super Coffee Mocha

$3.25

Bottle Diet Coke

$2.25

Coco Joy Watermelon

$3.50

Coco Joy Coconut

$3.50

CAN drinks

$1.50

OJ

$2.50

Simply Lemonade

$2.50

Juice

$2.50

Swoon Lemonade

$3.00

Tea

$2.75

Beer

Miller Lite

$3.50

Lone Star

$3.50

Negra Modelo

$4.50

Modelo Esqecial

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Dos Equis XX

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Liquor

Margarita

$7.00

Flavored Margarita

$7.50

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Wine

Mimosa

$6.00

T-shirt

Shirt

$15.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

134 E. Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

