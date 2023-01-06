Fresa's imageView gallery
1703 S 1st St

Austin, TX 78704

Popular Items

#1 ACHIOTE & CITRUS CHICKEN
Super Bol
Crispy Brussels Sprouts

WOOD-GRILLED MEALS

#1 ACHIOTE & CITRUS CHICKEN

Served w/ Charro Beans, Mexican Rice, Grilled Onion, Marinated Jalapeño, Corn Tortillas & Salsas. Black Beans & White Rice also available

#2 YUCATAN SPICE CHICKEN

Served w/ Charro Beans, Mexican Rice, Grilled Onion, Marinated Jalapeño, Corn Tortillas & Salsas. Black Beans & White Rice also available

#3 CHIMICHURRI SKIRT STEAK

Served with Charro Beans, Mexican Rice, Grilled Onion, Marinated Jalapeño, Corn Tortillas & Salsas. Black Beans & White Rice also available

#4 AJI-GLAZED GULF SHRIMP

Served w/ Charro Beans, Mexican Rice, Grilled Onion, Marinated Jalapeño, Corn Tortillas & Salsas. Black Beans & White Rice also available

TACOS

La Fresa

$5.25

Pulled Achiote Chicken, Guacamole, Cabbage, Grilled Onion, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Corn Tortilla

El Rey

$5.85

Slow-Cooked Beef Brisket, Cabbage, Pickled Jalapeño, Chipotle Mayo, Fire-Roasted Red Salsa, Flour Tortilla

El Santo

$5.25

Agave-Lime Chicken, Avocado, Jicama, Carrot, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Chipotle Mayo, Avocado Verde Salsa, Corn Tortilla

La Mari

$5.45

Adobo Shrimp, Avocado, Kale Slaw, Pickled Red Onion, Avocado Verde Salsa, Corn Tortilla

Add Half Kale Caesar

$5.50

Tender Kale, Cotija Cheese, Avocado, Escabeche, Boiled Egg, Crispy Tortilla Strips w/ Classic Caesar Dressing

Add Side Charro Beans & Mexican Rice

$3.00

BOLS

Super Bol

$15.00

Pulled Achiote Chicken, Tender Kale, White Rice, Avocado, Black Beans, Escabeche, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco w/ Poblano Ranch

Power Bol

$15.00

Agave-Lime Chicken, Power Greens, Sweet Potato, Avocado, Adobo Chickpeas, Roasted Cauliflower, Pickled Red Onion w/ Sherry Shallot Vinaigrette

ENSALADAS

Kale Caesar

$11.00

Tender Kale, Cotija Cheese, Avocado, Escabeche, Boiled Egg, Crispy Tortilla Strips w/ Classic Caesar Dressing

Jerez Salad

$11.00

Power Greens, Marinated Chickpeas, Spicy Carrots, Pepitas, Queso Fresco w/ Sherry Shallot Vinaigrette

Chopped Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Bacon, Boiled Egg, Avocado, White Cheddar, Tomato, Red Onion w/ Sherry Shallot Vinaigrette

Add Half Kale Caesar
$5.50

$5.50

Tender Kale, Cotija Cheese, Avocado, Escabeche, Boiled Egg, Crispy Tortilla Strips w/ Classic Caesar Dressing

VERDURAS

Grilled Sweet Potatoes

$7.00

w/ Poblano Ranch

Mexican Street Corn

$6.00

Served on the cob w/ Mayo, Cotija Cheese, Chile Tajin

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

w/ Pasilla Aioli

Grilled Beets

$9.00

Chimichurri, Cotija Cheese, Pepitas w/ Saffron Chile Aioli

Grilled Cauliflower

$8.00

w/ Carrot, Red Cabbage, White Onion, Jalapeño, Sherry Shallot Vinaigrette

BOTANAS

Los Nachos

$14.00

Black Bean Puree, Queso Monterey, Crema, Guacamole, Pickled Jalapeño, Pico de Gallo, Cabbage, Cilantro

La Gringa Quesadilla

$12.00

Agave-Lime Chicken, Grilled Onion, Rajas, Queso Monterey, Flour Tortillaw/ Avocado Verde Salsa & Crema

Black Bean Pachucos

$8.00

Crispy Empanada w/ Queso Monterey, Avocado Verde Salsa & Crema

Chicken Flautas

$8.00

w/ Poblano Ranch

Classic Guacamole

$11.00

Served w/ Chips

Green Apple Guacamole

$11.00

Pineapple, Jicama, Mint. Served w/ chips

Classic Queso

$10.00

Served w/ Chips

Totally Loaded Queso

$11.00

Black Beans, Guacamole, Chorizo, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Salsa Bruja. Served w/ Chips

Fire-Roasted Red Salsa

$4.00

Served w/ Chips

Avocado Verde Salsa

$4.00

Served w/ Chips

Spicy Jalapeño Salsa

$5.00

Served w/ Chips

SEASONAL FEATURES

Pozole

$12.00

Guajillo Broth, Roasted Pork Shoulder, White Hominy w/ Garnish of Cabbage, Radish & Oregano

Chicken Pipián

$15.00

Shredded Chicken in Pipián Verde, Black Bean Purée, Kale, Pickled Red Onion, Queso Fresco, Pepitas, Pomegranate Seed w/ Fresno Hot Sauce

KIDS

Tiny Queso

$5.00

Served w/ Chips

Tiny Guacamole

$5.00

Served w/ Chips

El Niño Taco

$3.50

Black Bean and Cheese, Flour Tortilla

Pio Pio

$4.00

Chicken, Mexican Rice, Flour Tortilla

Kids Bol

$7.00

Black Beans, White Rice, Avocado, Sweet Potato, Queso Monterey

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Cheese, Flour Tortilla

DRINKS

Classic Margarita

Ready to drink! // Our House Margaritas include Cimarrón Tequila Blanco, Lime Juice, Agave & Orange Liqueur and Salt & Lime for garnish // Choose 8oz (two servings) or 32 oz (eight servings) // To serve, rim glasses with salt, pour margaritas over ice, garnish with lime & enjoy!

Frozen Limon Margarita

Ready to drink,! // Cimarrón Tequila Blanco, Lime Juice, Orange Liqueur, Agave // Rim glass w/ salt, pour, garnish and enjoy!

Frozen Prickly Pear Margarita

Ready to drink! // Cimarrón Tequila Blanco, Lime Juice, Orange Liqueur, Agave , Prickly Pear // Rim glass w/ salt, pour, garnish and enjoy!

Frozen Avocado Margarita

Ready to drink! // Cimarrón Tequila Blanco, Lime Juice, Orange Liqueur, Agave , Avocado // Rim glass w/ salt, pour, garnish and enjoy!

House Margarita Mix

$12.00

Beer (to-go)

Choose Pacifico, Modelo Especial, Pearl Snap or Carl Kolsch

Wine (to-go)

750 ML Bottles of Wine. Choose Rosé, White or Red

Aguas Frescas

Choose Limón, Sandia, Pineapple Mint or Horchata. Made Fresh Daily.

Soda & Water

Choose Mountain Valley, Rambler Sparkling Water, Mexican Coke or Diet Coke

Iced Tea

$3.00

Choose Unsweet or Agave Sweetened

Black & White

$5.00

Cold Brew & Horchata

Cold Brew

$4.00

Greater Goods Cold Brew

DESSERT

Ice Cream Tiny

$4.00

Hot Cocoa, Pink Peppermint, Gingersnap Swirl or Mexican Vanilla

Ice Cream Jr. Pint

$8.00

Hot Cocoa, Pink Peppermint, Gingersnap Swirl or Mexican Vanilla

Churros

$7.00

w/ Dulce de Leche

A LA CARTE

ACHIOTE & CITRUS CHICKEN a la Carte

Served w/ Grilled Onions and Marinated Jalapeño. No rice, no beans, no tortillas or salsas included

YUCATAN SPICE CHICKEN a la Carte

Served w/ Grilled Onions and Marinated Jalapeño. No rice, no beans, no tortillas or salsas included

CHIMICHURRI SKIRT STEAK a la Carte

Served w/ Grilled Onions and Marinated Jalapeño. No rice, no beans, no tortillas or salsas included

AJI-GLAZED GULF SHRIMP a la Carte

Served w/ Grilled Onions and Marinated Jalapeño. No rice, no beans, no tortillas or salsas included

Beans

$3.00+

Choose Charro or Black Beans, Pint or 1/2 Pint

Rice

$3.00+

Choose White Rice or Mexican Rice, Pint or 1/2 Pint

Tortillas

$1.50+

Choose Corn or Flour

Salsa & Dressing (2 oz)

Choose Fire-Roasted Red, Avocado Verde, Spicy Jalapeño, Saffron Aioli, Pasilla Aioli, Sherry Shallot Vinaigrette or Poblano Ranch

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
CURBSIDE SERVICE: Text name & parking spot to 512-367-0562. Pop trunk or roll down back window. Show ID through driver's side window for alcohol purchases

1703 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704

