Toss Pizzeria & Pub - South First

1,622 Reviews

$$

2901 S 1st Street

Ste 102

Austin, TX 78704

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings (6)
20" Classic Pepperoni
Half Pie Classic Pepperoni

Frozen Margarita's TO GO

16oz Frozen Margarita To Go

16oz Frozen Margarita To Go

$15.00

Appetizers

Stuffed Pretzel

Stuffed Pretzel

$6.00Out of stock

Stuffed with pepperoni and mozzarella

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$6.00

Dough made daily, tied in a knot and baked then drizzled with butter and parmesan - 4 count

Meatballs

Meatballs

$10.00

House-ground Beef & Pork meatballs in our classic marinara, served with fresh baked bread - 4 count

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$8.00

House made queso served with fresh tortilla chips

Salads

Farm Salad

Farm Salad

$9.00

Spring mix, red onions, carrots, black olives, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, red wine vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, croutons, house-made caesar dressing (contains eggs and anchovies)

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, Fresh romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, croutons, house-made caesar dressing (contains eggs and anchovies)

Wedge BLT Salad

Wedge BLT Salad

$9.00

Romaine wedge, crispy bacon, cherry tomatoes, gorgonzola crumbles, bleu cheese dressing

Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad

Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad

$10.00

Brussels sprouts, beets, pancetta, goat cheese, candied walnuts, balsamic reduction

20" Full Pie

20" Build Your Own Pie

$20.00

Each Build Your Own Pizza includes Marinara and Mozzarella

20" Cheese

$20.00

Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese

20" Classic Pepperoni

$24.00

Traditional "cup and char" pepperoni, herb blend, mozzarella, marinara

20" South First Supreme

$33.00

Pepperoni, sausage, roasted red peppers, green peppers, red onions, cremini mushrooms, black olives, mozzarella, marinara

20" Carnivore

$28.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mozzarella, marinara

20" Roasted Veggie

$30.00

Artichokes, roasted red peppers, portobello mushrooms, goat cheese, mozzarella, marinara

20" Texas BBQ Brisket

$33.00

Terry Black's smoked brisket, Terry Black's original sauce, pickles, onions, mozzarella

20" Margherita

$27.00

Sliced tomatoes, roasted garlic, basil, mozzarella, crushed tomato sauce

20" Pulled Pork Carbonara

$30.00

Slow smoked pulled pork, bacon strips, eggs, romano cream sauce

20" Spinach Artichoke

$30.00

Chicken, bacon, spinach, artichokes, mozzarella, romano cream sauce

20" Quattro Formaggi

$28.00

Herb ricotta, mozzarella, gorgonzola, romano, EVOO

20" Buffalo Chicken

$28.00

Chicken tossed in Toss Sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, EVOO, drizzle of ranch dressing

Half Pie

Half Pie Gyro Pizza - Pie of the Month

$16.00Out of stock

Half Pie Build Your Own

$10.00

Each Build Your Own Pizza includes Marinara and Mozzarella

Half Pie Cheese

$10.00

Marinara and Mozzarella

Half Pie Classic Pepperoni

$12.00

Traditional "cup and char" pepperoni, herb blend, mozzarella, marinara

Half Pie Supreme

$17.00

Pepperoni, sausage, roasted red peppers, green peppers, red onions, cremini mushrooms, black olives, mozzarella, marinara

Half Pie Carnivore

$14.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mozzarella, marinara

Half Pie Roasted Veggie

$15.00

Artichokes, roasted red peppers, portobello mushrooms, goat cheese, mozzarella, marinara

Half Pie TX BBQ Brisket

$17.00

Terry Black's smoked brisket, Terry Black's original sauce, pickles, onions, mozzarella

Half Pie Margherita

$14.00

Sliced tomatoes, roasted garlic, basil, mozzarella, crushed tomato sauce

Half Pie Pulled Pork Carbonara

$15.00

House-prepared pork belly, pancetta, egg, romano cream sauce

Half Pie Spinach Artichoke

$15.00

Chicken, bacon, spinach, artichokes, mozzarella, romano cream sauce

Half Pie Quattro Formaggi

$14.00

Herb ricotta, mozzarella, gorgonzola, romano, EVOO

Half Pie Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Chicken tossed in Toss Sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, EVOO, drizzle of ranch dressing

Half Pie Hot Honey Farmhouse

$15.00Out of stock

Crushed Tomato Sauce base, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Red Onions, Goat Cheese, Garnished with Arugula and drizzled with our house made Hot Honey.

20" Half & Half Pie

Half & Half

Choose 2 of our specialty Pies to build a Half & Half 20" pizza

10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust

Build Your Own 10" Cauliflower Crust

$15.00

Each Build Your Own Pizza includes Marinara and Mozzarella

Cheese - Cauliflower Crust

$15.00

Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese

Classic Pepperoni - Cauliflower Crust

$17.00

Traditional "cup and char" pepperoni, herb blend, mozzarella, marinara

Supreme - Cauliflower Crust

$22.00

Pepperoni, sausage, roasted red peppers, green peppers, red onions, cremini mushrooms, black olives, mozzarella, marinara

Carnivore - Cauliflower Crust

$19.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mozzarella, marinara

Roasted Veggie - Cauliflower Crust

$20.00

Artichokes, roasted red peppers, portobello mushrooms, goat cheese, mozzarella, marinara

TX BBQ Brisket - Cauliflower Crust

$22.00

Terry Black's smoked brisket, Terry Black's original sauce, pickles, onions, mozzarella

Margherita - Cauliflower Crust

$19.00

Sliced tomatoes, roasted garlic, basil, mozzarella, crushed tomato sauce

Pulled Pork Carbonara - Cauliflower Crust

$20.00

House-prepared pork belly, pancetta, egg, romano cream sauce

Spinach Artichoke - Cauliflower Crust

$20.00

Chicken, bacon, spinach, artichokes, mozzarella, romano cream sauce

Quattro Formaggi - Cauliflower Crust

$19.00

Herb ricotta, mozzarella, gorgonzola, romano, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil

Buffalo Chicken - Cauliflower Crust

$19.00

Chicken tossed in Toss Sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, EVOO, drizzle of ranch dressing

10" Gluten Free Smart Flour Crust (also Vegan)

Build Your Own 10" Smart Flour Crust (GF)

$15.00

Each Build Your Own Pizza includes Marinara and Mozzarella

Cheese - Smart Flour Crust

$15.00

Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese

Classic Pepperoni - Smart Flour Crust

$17.00

Traditional "cup and char" pepperoni, herb blend, mozzarella, marinara

Supreme - Smart Flour Crust

$22.00

Pepperoni, sausage, roasted red peppers, green peppers, red onions, cremini mushrooms, black olives, mozzarella, marinara

Carnivore - Smart Flour Crust

$19.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, mozzarella, marinara

Roasted Veggie - Smart Flour Crust

$20.00

Artichokes, roasted red peppers, portobello mushrooms, goat cheese, mozzarella, marinara

TX BBQ Brisket - Smart Flour Crust

$22.00

Terry Black's smoked brisket, Terry Black's original sauce, pickles, onions, mozzarella

Margherita - Smart Flour Crust

$19.00

Sliced tomatoes, roasted garlic, basil, mozzarella, crushed tomato sauce

Pulled Pork Carbonara - Smart Flour Crust

$18.00

House-prepared pork belly, pancetta, egg, romano cream sauce

Spinach Artichoke - Smart Flour Crust

$18.00

Chicken, bacon, spinach, artichokes, mozzarella, romano cream sauce

Quattro Formaggi - Smart Flour Crust

$17.00

Herb ricotta, mozzarella, gorgonzola, romano, EVOO

Buffalo Chicken - Smart Flour Crust

$16.00

Chicken tossed in Toss Sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, EVOO, drizzle of ranch dressing

Wings

Wings (6)

Wings (6)

$12.00

Wings (12)

$21.00

Wings Split (12)

$21.00
100 Wing Pack (up to 2 flavors)

100 Wing Pack (up to 2 flavors)

$200.00Out of stock

Order of 100 Wings, choose up to 2 flavors of wings. Comes with Ranch, Blue Cheese or both.

25 Wing Pack (1 flavor)

25 Wing Pack (1 flavor)

$45.00

1 Flavor of 25 Wings, comes with your choice of Ranch (4oz) or Blue Cheese (4oz)

Waffle Fries

Order of Fries

Order of Fries

$5.00

Calzone

Build Your Own Calzone

Build Your Own Calzone

$24.00

Dessert

Smores

Smores

$6.00

6 open-faced traditional smores

Cinnamon Donut Holes

$6.00

Sides

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side of Garlic Butter

$0.50

Side of Toss Sauce

$0.50

Side of Spicy Sauce

$0.50

Side of Queso

$0.50

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side of Marinara

$0.50

Side of Texas BBQ

$0.50

Side of Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side of Sambal Glaze

$0.75

Side of Red Wine Vinaigrette

$0.50Out of stock

Side of Balsamic Reduction

$0.50

Side of Jalapeños

$0.50

Side of Bread

$1.00

Side of Chips

$1.00

Side of Olive Oil

$0.50

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$0.50

Side Of Fresh Basil

$0.50

Side Of Arugula

$2.00

Side Of Goat Cheese

$0.50

Side Of Cajun Dry Rub

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
No Contact Curbside Pickup and Delivery Hand tossed New York Style Pizza with High Quality Ingredients. 11 Flavors of Wings, Fresh Salads and more. Frozen Margaritas, Beer and Wine to go!

2901 S 1st Street, Ste 102, Austin, TX 78704

