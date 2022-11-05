Toss Pizzeria & Pub - South First
1,622 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
No Contact Curbside Pickup and Delivery Hand tossed New York Style Pizza with High Quality Ingredients. 11 Flavors of Wings, Fresh Salads and more. Frozen Margaritas, Beer and Wine to go!
Location
2901 S 1st Street, Ste 102, Austin, TX 78704
Gallery