Restaurant header imageView gallery

Habana Restaurant & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

2728 South Congress Ave

Austin, TX 78667

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Sandwich Cubano
Beef Empanada
Ropa Vieja

Apps & A La Carte

Cuban Nachos

Cuban Nachos

$19.00

Mariquitas, (Plantain Chips) Roast Pork, Black Beans, Guacamole, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, Mojo

Un Poco de Todo

Un Poco de Todo

$19.00

Alitas Fritas (Cuban Seasoned Wings), Empanada de Picadillo, Yuca Frita, Tostones. A Little of Everything!

Todo Lo Demas

$23.00

Masitas, Lobster & Crab Cake, Jamon Croquetas, Papa relleno, and Plantain Fries

Medianoche Sliders

$6.00

hawaiian sweet bread . ham . pork . swiss . mustard . pickle

Ceviche Tropical

Ceviche Tropical

$19.00

Fresh Flounder, Shrimp, Avocado, Cilantro, Onion, Served with Plantain Chips and Cilantro Aioli

Island Style Guacamole

Island Style Guacamole

$16.00

Housemade Guacamole Served with Fresh plantain chips

Crab & Lobster Cake

Crab & Lobster Cake

$21.00

bell peppers, capers, onions, garlic, tropical tartar sauce

Alitas Fritas

Alitas Fritas

$16.00

Chicken Wings, Soaked Overnight in a Caribbean Citrus Marinade, Lightly Panko Dusted, then Fried to Perfection! Served with a Pineapple Serrano Salsa.

Papa Rellena

Papa Rellena

$9.00

Pureed Potatoes Rolled into a Ball, Lightly Panko Breaded, Then Filled with Cuban Seasoned Ground Beef & Lightly Fried until Golden.

Croquetas

Croquetas

$13.00

3 Breaded Croquetas, Bell Peppers, Onion, Served with Salsa Picante.

Tostones

Tostones

$9.00

Unripened Plantain Disks, Smashed, Fried and Served with our Pork Garlic Mojo Sauce

Mariquitas

Mariquitas

$9.00

Thin Sliced Plantain Chips , Served with a Garlic Mojo Sauce

Maduros

Maduros

$9.00

Caramelized Ripened Sweet Plantains

Plantain Fries

Plantain Fries

$9.00

Plantain Banana cut and fried in shape of french fries

Yuca con Mojo

Yuca con Mojo

$9.00

Boiled root vegetable served with olive oil sautéed onion & garlic

Yuca Frita

Yuca Frita

$9.00

Yuca Root, Lightly Seasoned, Lightly Fried, and Served with a Garlic Mojo Sauce

Yuca Borracho Balls

$15.00

7 Yuca cheese filled balls served with marinara sauce

Empanada Sampler (todo)

$26.00

all 7 of our sweet and savory empanadas

Beef Empanada

Beef Empanada

$5.00

Lightly Fried Pastry Filled with Cuban Style Seasoned Beef. Served with Salsa Picante

IMP Empanada

IMP Empanada

$5.00

Lightly Fried Pastry, Filled with Impossible Beef and served with Salsa Picante

Chicken Empanada

Chicken Empanada

$5.00

Lightly Fried Pastry Filled with Shredded Chicken Served with Salsa Picante

Queso Empanada

Queso Empanada

$5.00

Lightly Fried Pastry, Filled with 3 Cheeses,(Mozzarella, Swiss, & Ricotta), and Served with Salsa Picante

Spinach Empanada

Spinach Empanada

$5.00

Lightly Fried Pastry, Filled with Spinach & Mushroom and served with Salsa Picante

Guava & Cheese Empanada

Guava & Cheese Empanada

$5.00

Lightly Fried Pastry, Filled with guava and cream cheese. Topped with powdered sugar and caramel sauce.

Coconut Empanada

Coconut Empanada

$5.00

Lightly Fried Pastry, Filled with Coconut. Topped with powdered sugar and caramel sauce.

Pork Mofongo

Pork Mofongo

$13.00

Mashed Green Plantains, Infused with Lechon, (Pork), Garlic, Onions + Olive Oil.

Shrimp Mofongo

Shrimp Mofongo

$15.00

Mashed Green Plantains, Infused with Shrimp, Garlic, Onions + Olive Oil. Served with a Marinara Sauce

Veggie Mofongo

Veggie Mofongo

$10.00

Mashed Green Plantains, Infused with Garlic, Onions + Olive Oil.

Lechon Asado A La Carte

Lechon Asado A La Carte

$17.00

Our House Specialty!! Pork shoulder, Marinated in a Orange Garlic Mojo, and Roasted Overnight

Pollo Frito A La Carte

Pollo Frito A La Carte

$16.00

Entire Half Chicken , Marinated in Cuban Spices, and Fried to Perfection

Empanada Cubana A La Carte

$15.00
Masitas A La Carte

Masitas A La Carte

$17.00

Fried Pork Belly Pork Chunks, Marinated overnight

Ropa Vieja A La Carte

Ropa Vieja A La Carte

$17.00

Slow roasted Beef, Shredded, then Simmered with Cuban Seasoned Tomato sauce. A Cuban classic!!

Chuletas Fritas A La Carte

Chuletas Fritas A La Carte

$17.00

2 Giant Pork Chops, Marinated Overnight, and then Fried to Perfection!

Dinner

Lechon Asado

Lechon Asado

$21.00

Our House Specialty!! Pork shoulder, Marinated in a Orange Garlic Mojo, and Roasted Overnight

Masitas de Puerco

Masitas de Puerco

$21.00

Chunks of Pork Belly, Marinated Overnight, and Then Fried to a Golden Brown. Rico!!

Chuletas Fritas

Chuletas Fritas

$21.00

Two Large Pork Chops Marinated Overnight , then Fried to Perfection

Empanada Cubana

Empanada Cubana

$19.00

Puerco Bistec

$22.00

THE KING’S PORK (BISTEC DE PUERCO) – 8 oz all natural fat infused pork ribeye . onions

Pollo Frito

Pollo Frito

$20.00

Entire Half Chicken , Marinated in Cuban Spices, and Fried to Perfection

Pollo Salteado

Pollo Salteado

$19.00

Chicken Stir Fry, Sautéed in Dry White Wine and Olive Oil, Red and Green Bell Peppers, Onion, Garlic

Fricasee de Pollo

Fricasee de Pollo

$19.00

Cuban Style Chicken and Potato Stew, Olives , Seasoned Tomato Sauce

Ropa Vieja

Ropa Vieja

$21.00

Slow roasted Beef, Shredded, then Simmered with Cuban Seasoned Tomato sauce. A Cuban classic!!

Picadillo

Picadillo

$17.00

Cuban Seasoned Ground beef, Fried Potato, Onion, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Olives

Vaca Frita

Vaca Frita

$21.00

Shredded Beef, Pan fried with Red and Green Bell Peppers, and Onions

Bistec de Palomilla

Bistec de Palomilla

$25.00

8 oz NY Strip Steak Pan-Fried and Topped with Sautéed Onions. Cooked Medium to well-Done Only

Carne con Papa

Carne con Papa

$19.00

Cuban Style Beef and Potato Stew, Olives, Cuban Seasoned Tomato Sauce

Quimbombo

Quimbombo

$17.00

House Made Okra Stew Cooked in a Marinara Sauce, Garlic, Onion, Red & Green Bell Peppers, Plantain Chunks

El Vegetariano

El Vegetariano

$21.00

yuca frita or yuca con mojo . tostones or maduros . veggie mofongo or spinach empanada . choice of rice & beans

Vegetariano Salteado

Vegetariano Salteado

$16.00

Broccoli, Zucchini, Carrots, Red and Green Bell Peppers, Onion, and Garlic, Sautéed in White Wine and Olive Oil

Camarones Salteado

Camarones Salteado

$24.00

Shrimp Stir Fry , Sautéed in Dry White Wine, Red and Green Bell Peppers, Onion, Garlic, topped with a House Made Marinara Sauce

Arroz con Pollo

Arroz con Pollo

$44.00

Enough for 2! 1/2 All Natural Chicken, Cut into Pieces, then Pot Cooked With Cuban Seasonings in a Beer Drenched Yellow Rice, and then Topped with Maduros.

Mariscada

Mariscada

$42.00

Lobster, Crabmeat, Shrimp, Flounder, Mussels, Clams, Calamari, Simmered in a White Wine/Tomato Based Sauce, and Served over a Bed of White Rice, and then Topped with Two Giant Tostones

Paella

Paella

$34.00

Yellow rice, Simmered with Shrimp, Mussels, Clams, Calamari, Tilapia, Crab, then Served with Maduros & Cilantro Pesto

El Mejor

$46.00

EL MEJOR – our 3 best sellers served on one dish . lechon . ropa vieja . pollo salteado . served with both white and yellow rice . black and red beans . salsa & mojo de ajo

Rabo Oxtail

Rabo Oxtail

$42.00

Sandwich/Salad/Soup

Sandwich Cubano

Sandwich Cubano

$15.00

Our House Specialty! Slow Roasted Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mustard, Pickles, Pressed Cuban Bread.

Platano Loco

Platano Loco

$15.00

Half Sliced Plantain, Slow Roasted Pork, Ham, & Swiss Cheese A Cuban Sandwich on a Plantain! Gluten Free!

Pan con Bistec

Pan con Bistec

$20.00

8 oz NY Strip, Grilled Onion, Spring Mix, Tomato, Mayo, Served on Toasted Cuban Bread

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

All Natural Chicken Breast, Dipped in a Spicy Buttermilk Batter. Organic Spring Mix, Tomato. and Garlic Aioli Sauce. Served on a Pressed Toasted Cuban Bread. You Can Order this Non-Spicy Too!

Sandwich Pollo Salteado

Sandwich Pollo Salteado

$15.00

Citrus Marinated Chicken, Spring Mix, Red and Green Bell Pepper, Onion, Tomato on Pressed Toasted Cuban Bread

Sandwich Vegetariano

Sandwich Vegetariano

$15.00

Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Olive Oil, Onion, Garlic, Served on Toasted Cuban Bread

Ensalada Especial

$12.00

Organic Spring Mix, Tomato, Cucumber, Avocado. Red & Green Bell Pepper, Onion, Served with a House Made Mango Vinaigrette

Habana Salad

Habana Salad

$10.00

Organic Spring Mix, Tomato, Cucumber, Avocado. Served with a House Made Mango Vinaigrette

Ensalada de Aguacate

$6.00

Large Entire Avocado, Sliced and Served with a House Made Vinaigrette

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Salad of Organic Spring Mix, Tomato, Cucumber, served with our House Made Mango Vinaigrette

Bread

$2.00

Fresh Pressed and Toasted Cuban Bread

Kids/Dessert

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$8.00

Our House Specialty! Cuban Style White Cake Soaked in our 3 Milks. Absolutely Delicious!!

Cuban Flan

Cuban Flan

$8.00

Cuban Style Flan. Like Custard, only more Delicious!

Guava Chz & Coconut Dessert (both)

Guava Chz & Coconut Dessert (both)

$8.00

Dessert pastry duo. One guava & cheese, the other coconut. Topped with powdered sugar

Small Tres Leches Cake

$40.00

Our Award Winning Tres Leches Cake, Mad from Scratch. Please Allow 24 hours for Preparation

Large Tres Leches Cake

$70.00

Our Award Winning Tres Leches Cake, Mad from Scratch. Please Allow 24 hours for Preparation

Whole Cuban Flan

Whole Cuban Flan

$40.00

Cuban Style Flan. Like Custard, only more Delicious! Please allow 24 hr's for Preparation.

Sides

Congris

Congris

$5.00

White rice and Black Beans, Cooked Together with Dry Wine and Olive Oil, and Small Chunked Pork (When You order this, you do not get a Choice of Beans)

Arroz con Gandules

Arroz con Gandules

$5.00

Savory Yellow Rice Cooked with Pigeon peas , Vegetarian

Papas Fritas

Papas Fritas

$6.00

In House Fresh Cut Idaho Potato Fries

White Rice

White Rice

$3.00

Fresh Steamed Jasmine White Rice

Large Black Beans

Large Black Beans

$4.00

Cuban Style Black Beans, Bell Peppers, Onions, Garlic, Cooked from Scratch

Large Red Beans

Large Red Beans

$4.00

Spanish Style Red Beans Cooked with Red & Green Bell Peppers, Potatoes, Onions, Garlic, and Pork, Cooked from Scratch

Small Black Beans

Small Black Beans

$2.00

Cuban Style Black Beans, Bell Peppers, Onions, Garlic, Cooked from Scratch

Small  Red Beans

Small  Red Beans

$2.00

Spanish Style Red Beans Cooked with Red & Green Bell Peppers, Potatoes, Onions, Garlic, and Pork, Cooked from Scratch

Egg

Egg

$2.00

One Fried All Natural Egg

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Salad of Organic Spring Mix, Tomato, Cucumber, served with our House Made Mango Vinaigrette

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Sliced Half of a Large Avocado

American Cheese

$2.00

Slice of American Cheese

Swiss Cheese

$2.00

Slice of Swiss Cheese

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Side of Sour Cream

Side of Mojo De Ajo

Side of Sour Cream

Side of Mayo

Side of Sour Cream

Side of Mustard

Side of Sour Cream

Alcoholic Bev's

Mojito

Mojito

$2.00

Flor de Cana 4Yr Rum, (1.7oz Btl), Served with Fresh Mint, Lime, Soda, & Bitters Mojito kit

Margarita

Margarita

$2.00

El Jimador Agave Tequila, (1.7oz Btl), Served with a Blend of House Made Agave & Lime Mix. Choice of Flavors for $1 extra!

Spicy Pina Margarita

Spicy Pina Margarita

$12.00

El Jimador Reposado Tequila, Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice, House Made Pineapple Serrano Agave, and Our Spicy Tajin Salt

Palomita

Palomita

$11.00

El Jimador Reposado Tequila, Aperol, Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice, Squirt Soda

Commandante'

Commandante'

$11.00

Flor de Cana 4 Yr Rum infused for 2 Weeks with Fresh Pineapple, Squeezed and Blended with the Fruit. Ask for Sweet or Dry!

Habanatini

Habanatini

$11.00

Flor de Cana 4 Yr Rum infused for 2 Weeks with Fresh Mango, Squeezed and Blended with the Fruit. Ask for Sweet or Dry!

Coconut Mai Tai

$13.00

flor de cana 4 yr rum . orgeat . cointreau . coconut . lime . orange zest

Enter the Dragon

$13.00

flor de cana 4 yr rum . dragon fruit . coconut . lime

Cuba Libre

Cuba Libre

$2.00

Flor de Cana 4 Yr Rum, (1.7 oz btl), Served with Coca Cola, & Fresh Lime Cocktail Kit. Cuban Refreshment!

Daiquiri

Daiquiri

$2.00

Flor de Cana 4 Yr Rum, (1.7oz Btl) Served with a Fresh Lime Juice, Pure Cane Sugar House Mix. Just Like Hemingway Loved Em!

Pina Colada (tres leches float)

Pina Colada (tres leches float)

$12.00

1.7oz Btl of Flor de Cana 4yr Rum, Served with our Blend of Tres Leches Pina in a Kit. Just Like the Beaches of Varadero!

Habana Frosty

$12.00

Blue chair bay rum . ghiradelli chocolate . condensed milk . try dipping fries in it!

Cafetini

$12.00

espresso . flor de cana espresso rum . tres leches . chocolate

Blood Red Sangria

Blood Red Sangria

$12.00

House Made Sangria, A Blend of Merlot, Rum, Pineapple and other Tropical Fruits

Rose' Sangria

Rose' Sangria

$12.00

House Made Sangria, A Blend of Rose, Rum, Pineapple and other Tropical Fruits

Mojito Pitcher

$45.00

A pitcher of the best mojito in Austin . flor de cana 4 yr rum . mint . cane sugar . bitters . soda water

Sangria Pitcher

$45.00

Choice of ROSE’ or RED WINE, please specify – rose’ with tropical fruit . red wine with blood orange

AB Pearlsnap

AB Pearlsnap

$7.00

Tasty Beer!

AE Blood Orange

AE Blood Orange

$7.00

Blood Orange Local Cider

Bud light

Bud light

$6.00

Drink with Bud

Corona

Corona

$6.00

Mexico's Beach Beer

Dos XX

Dos XX

$6.00

Mexican Delight

Electric Jelly

$9.00

Pinthouse Local Beer

Karbach Hopadillo

Karbach Hopadillo

$7.00

Local Delicious IPA

Live Oak Hefe

$7.00

Pinthouse Local Beer

Lonestar

Lonestar

$6.00

National Beer of Texas

Mich Ultra

Mich Ultra

$6.00

95 Calories of Tastiness! Only 2.6 Carbs. Keto Friendly!

Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Cerveza for when you're Feeling Special

Native Texan

Native Texan

$6.00

Texas Grown Pilsner

Negra Modelo

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Dark Bodied Mexican... Beer

Pacifico

Pacifico

$6.00

Beer like being on the Playa

Presidente

Presidente

$7.00

#1 Dominican Beer

Shiner Bock

Shiner Bock

$6.00

Texas Original Bock

White Claw Mango

White Claw Mango

$7.00

Tasty Mango Hard Soda, only 100 Calories

Miller Latte

Miller Latte

$6.00

95 Calories of Tastiness! Only 2.6 Carbs. Keto Friendly!

Rose' Sangria

Rose' Sangria

$12.00

House Made Sangria, A Blend of Rose, Rum, Pineapple and other Tropical Fruits

Blood Red Sangria

Blood Red Sangria

$12.00

House Made Sangria, A Blend of Merlot, Rum, Strawberry, & Blood Orange

Lan Yap Rose

Lan Yap Rose

$12.00

A Dry Rose with a Strawberry Finish

Peirano Chardonnay

Peirano Chardonnay

$12.00

A Dry Buttery Chardonnay

Vinalba Malbec

Vinalba Malbec

$12.00

Notes of BlackBerry, Pairs well with Latin Food

Cielo Prosecco Bottle

Cielo Prosecco Bottle

$30.00

Crisp Italian Sparkling, Great for Mimosas

Lan Yap Rose Bottle

Lan Yap Rose Bottle

$38.00

A Dry Rose with a Strawberry Finish

Peirano Chardonnay Bottle

Peirano Chardonnay Bottle

$42.00

A Dry Buttery Chardonnay

Terregaie Claris Pinot Grigio Bottle

Terregaie Claris Pinot Grigio Bottle

$42.00

A Dry White Wine, Pairs Well with Cicken and Fish

Jamelle Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

Jamelle Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$42.00

Ripe Plum Flavors, with a Strong Peppery Finish

Vinalba Malbec Bottle

Vinalba Malbec Bottle

$42.00

Notes of BlackBerry, Pairs well with Latin Food

El Valor y La Gracia Tempranillo Bottle

El Valor y La Gracia Tempranillo Bottle

$42.00

Notes of Mixed Wild Berries with Nice Tanins

Wine Taster

Wine Taster

Notes of BlackBerry, Pairs well with Latin Food

Non-Alcoholic Bev's

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Club Soda

$1.00

Richards Rain Water

$5.00

Mexican Coke 1/2 Liter

$5.00

Materva

$5.00

Malta

$5.00

Jupina

$5.00

TropiCoco

$5.00

Kola Champagne

$5.00

Iron Beer

$5.00
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Richards Rain Water, Sparkling Water

Orange juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Mango Nectar

$5.00

Guava Nectar

$5.00

Guanabana

$5.00

Tamarindo

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Cigars

Romeo Y Julieta Reserva

$8.00

Macanudo

$10.00

Nub Cameroon

$14.00

La Gloria En Cedro

$17.00

A Fuentes

$18.00

Partagas

$19.00

Aging Room Quattro

$22.00

Montecristo Classic Toro

$24.00

Montecristo Espada

$26.00

Cohiba Nicaragua

$29.00

Cohiba Red Dot

$35.00
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 9:45 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:45 pm
Friday10:45 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come Relax in One of Our Tropical Cabanas While Sipping on a Mojito!

Website

Location

2728 South Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78667

Directions

Gallery
Habana SoCo Restaurant image
Habana SoCo Restaurant image
Habana SoCo Restaurant image
Habana SoCo Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Poke-Poke - SoCo
orange star4.6 • 686
3100 S. Congress Ste. A Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck - Pickle Rd - AT COSMIC
orange star4.3 • 329
121 Pickle Rd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Sonny Chub's Premium Pies - 3116 S Congress Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3116 S Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Toss Pizzeria & Pub - South First
orange star4.4 • 1,622
2901 S 1st Street Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Whip In
orange starNo Reviews
1950 S I-35 Frontage Rd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
JuiceLand South First
orange star4.6 • 693
2210 S 1st St. #1 Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Fat Shack - San Marcos
orange star4.6 • 2,828
350 N Guadalupe Street San Marcos, TX 78666
View restaurantnext
Hawaiian Bros - HB0020_San Marcos TX_N I-35
orange star4.7 • 1,229
1439 N I-35 San Marcos, TX 78666
View restaurantnext
AquaBrew
orange star4.1 • 828
110 E. MLK Dr. Suite 130 San Marcos, TX 78666
View restaurantnext
Industry - San Marcos
orange star4.2 • 587
110 E MLK San Marcos, TX 78666
View restaurantnext
Middleton Brewing
orange star4.6 • 392
101 Oakwood Loop San Marcos, TX 78666
View restaurantnext
Stellar Coffee Co - San Marcos
orange star4.6 • 389
232 N LBJ Dr San Marcos, TX 78666
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Lockhart
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston