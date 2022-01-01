- Home
Habana Restaurant & Bar
No reviews yet
2728 South Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78667
Apps & A La Carte
Cuban Nachos
Mariquitas, (Plantain Chips) Roast Pork, Black Beans, Guacamole, Shredded Cheese, Sour Cream, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, Mojo
Un Poco de Todo
Alitas Fritas (Cuban Seasoned Wings), Empanada de Picadillo, Yuca Frita, Tostones. A Little of Everything!
Todo Lo Demas
Masitas, Lobster & Crab Cake, Jamon Croquetas, Papa relleno, and Plantain Fries
Medianoche Sliders
hawaiian sweet bread . ham . pork . swiss . mustard . pickle
Ceviche Tropical
Fresh Flounder, Shrimp, Avocado, Cilantro, Onion, Served with Plantain Chips and Cilantro Aioli
Island Style Guacamole
Housemade Guacamole Served with Fresh plantain chips
Crab & Lobster Cake
bell peppers, capers, onions, garlic, tropical tartar sauce
Alitas Fritas
Chicken Wings, Soaked Overnight in a Caribbean Citrus Marinade, Lightly Panko Dusted, then Fried to Perfection! Served with a Pineapple Serrano Salsa.
Papa Rellena
Pureed Potatoes Rolled into a Ball, Lightly Panko Breaded, Then Filled with Cuban Seasoned Ground Beef & Lightly Fried until Golden.
Croquetas
3 Breaded Croquetas, Bell Peppers, Onion, Served with Salsa Picante.
Tostones
Unripened Plantain Disks, Smashed, Fried and Served with our Pork Garlic Mojo Sauce
Mariquitas
Thin Sliced Plantain Chips , Served with a Garlic Mojo Sauce
Maduros
Caramelized Ripened Sweet Plantains
Plantain Fries
Plantain Banana cut and fried in shape of french fries
Yuca con Mojo
Boiled root vegetable served with olive oil sautéed onion & garlic
Yuca Frita
Yuca Root, Lightly Seasoned, Lightly Fried, and Served with a Garlic Mojo Sauce
Yuca Borracho Balls
7 Yuca cheese filled balls served with marinara sauce
Empanada Sampler (todo)
all 7 of our sweet and savory empanadas
Beef Empanada
Lightly Fried Pastry Filled with Cuban Style Seasoned Beef. Served with Salsa Picante
IMP Empanada
Lightly Fried Pastry, Filled with Impossible Beef and served with Salsa Picante
Chicken Empanada
Lightly Fried Pastry Filled with Shredded Chicken Served with Salsa Picante
Queso Empanada
Lightly Fried Pastry, Filled with 3 Cheeses,(Mozzarella, Swiss, & Ricotta), and Served with Salsa Picante
Spinach Empanada
Lightly Fried Pastry, Filled with Spinach & Mushroom and served with Salsa Picante
Guava & Cheese Empanada
Lightly Fried Pastry, Filled with guava and cream cheese. Topped with powdered sugar and caramel sauce.
Coconut Empanada
Lightly Fried Pastry, Filled with Coconut. Topped with powdered sugar and caramel sauce.
Pork Mofongo
Mashed Green Plantains, Infused with Lechon, (Pork), Garlic, Onions + Olive Oil.
Shrimp Mofongo
Mashed Green Plantains, Infused with Shrimp, Garlic, Onions + Olive Oil. Served with a Marinara Sauce
Veggie Mofongo
Mashed Green Plantains, Infused with Garlic, Onions + Olive Oil.
Lechon Asado A La Carte
Our House Specialty!! Pork shoulder, Marinated in a Orange Garlic Mojo, and Roasted Overnight
Pollo Frito A La Carte
Entire Half Chicken , Marinated in Cuban Spices, and Fried to Perfection
Empanada Cubana A La Carte
Masitas A La Carte
Fried Pork Belly Pork Chunks, Marinated overnight
Ropa Vieja A La Carte
Slow roasted Beef, Shredded, then Simmered with Cuban Seasoned Tomato sauce. A Cuban classic!!
Chuletas Fritas A La Carte
2 Giant Pork Chops, Marinated Overnight, and then Fried to Perfection!
Dinner
Lechon Asado
Our House Specialty!! Pork shoulder, Marinated in a Orange Garlic Mojo, and Roasted Overnight
Masitas de Puerco
Chunks of Pork Belly, Marinated Overnight, and Then Fried to a Golden Brown. Rico!!
Chuletas Fritas
Two Large Pork Chops Marinated Overnight , then Fried to Perfection
Empanada Cubana
Puerco Bistec
THE KING’S PORK (BISTEC DE PUERCO) – 8 oz all natural fat infused pork ribeye . onions
Pollo Frito
Entire Half Chicken , Marinated in Cuban Spices, and Fried to Perfection
Pollo Salteado
Chicken Stir Fry, Sautéed in Dry White Wine and Olive Oil, Red and Green Bell Peppers, Onion, Garlic
Fricasee de Pollo
Cuban Style Chicken and Potato Stew, Olives , Seasoned Tomato Sauce
Ropa Vieja
Slow roasted Beef, Shredded, then Simmered with Cuban Seasoned Tomato sauce. A Cuban classic!!
Picadillo
Cuban Seasoned Ground beef, Fried Potato, Onion, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Olives
Vaca Frita
Shredded Beef, Pan fried with Red and Green Bell Peppers, and Onions
Bistec de Palomilla
8 oz NY Strip Steak Pan-Fried and Topped with Sautéed Onions. Cooked Medium to well-Done Only
Carne con Papa
Cuban Style Beef and Potato Stew, Olives, Cuban Seasoned Tomato Sauce
Quimbombo
House Made Okra Stew Cooked in a Marinara Sauce, Garlic, Onion, Red & Green Bell Peppers, Plantain Chunks
El Vegetariano
yuca frita or yuca con mojo . tostones or maduros . veggie mofongo or spinach empanada . choice of rice & beans
Vegetariano Salteado
Broccoli, Zucchini, Carrots, Red and Green Bell Peppers, Onion, and Garlic, Sautéed in White Wine and Olive Oil
Camarones Salteado
Shrimp Stir Fry , Sautéed in Dry White Wine, Red and Green Bell Peppers, Onion, Garlic, topped with a House Made Marinara Sauce
Arroz con Pollo
Enough for 2! 1/2 All Natural Chicken, Cut into Pieces, then Pot Cooked With Cuban Seasonings in a Beer Drenched Yellow Rice, and then Topped with Maduros.
Mariscada
Lobster, Crabmeat, Shrimp, Flounder, Mussels, Clams, Calamari, Simmered in a White Wine/Tomato Based Sauce, and Served over a Bed of White Rice, and then Topped with Two Giant Tostones
Paella
Yellow rice, Simmered with Shrimp, Mussels, Clams, Calamari, Tilapia, Crab, then Served with Maduros & Cilantro Pesto
El Mejor
EL MEJOR – our 3 best sellers served on one dish . lechon . ropa vieja . pollo salteado . served with both white and yellow rice . black and red beans . salsa & mojo de ajo
Rabo Oxtail
Sandwich/Salad/Soup
Sandwich Cubano
Our House Specialty! Slow Roasted Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mustard, Pickles, Pressed Cuban Bread.
Platano Loco
Half Sliced Plantain, Slow Roasted Pork, Ham, & Swiss Cheese A Cuban Sandwich on a Plantain! Gluten Free!
Pan con Bistec
8 oz NY Strip, Grilled Onion, Spring Mix, Tomato, Mayo, Served on Toasted Cuban Bread
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
All Natural Chicken Breast, Dipped in a Spicy Buttermilk Batter. Organic Spring Mix, Tomato. and Garlic Aioli Sauce. Served on a Pressed Toasted Cuban Bread. You Can Order this Non-Spicy Too!
Sandwich Pollo Salteado
Citrus Marinated Chicken, Spring Mix, Red and Green Bell Pepper, Onion, Tomato on Pressed Toasted Cuban Bread
Sandwich Vegetariano
Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Olive Oil, Onion, Garlic, Served on Toasted Cuban Bread
Ensalada Especial
Organic Spring Mix, Tomato, Cucumber, Avocado. Red & Green Bell Pepper, Onion, Served with a House Made Mango Vinaigrette
Habana Salad
Organic Spring Mix, Tomato, Cucumber, Avocado. Served with a House Made Mango Vinaigrette
Ensalada de Aguacate
Large Entire Avocado, Sliced and Served with a House Made Vinaigrette
Side Salad
Side Salad of Organic Spring Mix, Tomato, Cucumber, served with our House Made Mango Vinaigrette
Bread
Fresh Pressed and Toasted Cuban Bread
Kids/Dessert
Tres Leches
Our House Specialty! Cuban Style White Cake Soaked in our 3 Milks. Absolutely Delicious!!
Cuban Flan
Cuban Style Flan. Like Custard, only more Delicious!
Guava Chz & Coconut Dessert (both)
Dessert pastry duo. One guava & cheese, the other coconut. Topped with powdered sugar
Small Tres Leches Cake
Our Award Winning Tres Leches Cake, Mad from Scratch. Please Allow 24 hours for Preparation
Large Tres Leches Cake
Our Award Winning Tres Leches Cake, Mad from Scratch. Please Allow 24 hours for Preparation
Whole Cuban Flan
Cuban Style Flan. Like Custard, only more Delicious! Please allow 24 hr's for Preparation.
Sides
Congris
White rice and Black Beans, Cooked Together with Dry Wine and Olive Oil, and Small Chunked Pork (When You order this, you do not get a Choice of Beans)
Arroz con Gandules
Savory Yellow Rice Cooked with Pigeon peas , Vegetarian
Papas Fritas
In House Fresh Cut Idaho Potato Fries
White Rice
Fresh Steamed Jasmine White Rice
Large Black Beans
Cuban Style Black Beans, Bell Peppers, Onions, Garlic, Cooked from Scratch
Large Red Beans
Spanish Style Red Beans Cooked with Red & Green Bell Peppers, Potatoes, Onions, Garlic, and Pork, Cooked from Scratch
Small Black Beans
Cuban Style Black Beans, Bell Peppers, Onions, Garlic, Cooked from Scratch
Small Red Beans
Spanish Style Red Beans Cooked with Red & Green Bell Peppers, Potatoes, Onions, Garlic, and Pork, Cooked from Scratch
Egg
One Fried All Natural Egg
Side of Avocado
Sliced Half of a Large Avocado
American Cheese
Slice of American Cheese
Swiss Cheese
Slice of Swiss Cheese
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Mojo De Ajo
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Mayo
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Mustard
Side of Sour Cream
Alcoholic Bev's
Mojito
Flor de Cana 4Yr Rum, (1.7oz Btl), Served with Fresh Mint, Lime, Soda, & Bitters Mojito kit
Margarita
El Jimador Agave Tequila, (1.7oz Btl), Served with a Blend of House Made Agave & Lime Mix. Choice of Flavors for $1 extra!
Spicy Pina Margarita
El Jimador Reposado Tequila, Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice, House Made Pineapple Serrano Agave, and Our Spicy Tajin Salt
Palomita
El Jimador Reposado Tequila, Aperol, Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice, Squirt Soda
Commandante'
Flor de Cana 4 Yr Rum infused for 2 Weeks with Fresh Pineapple, Squeezed and Blended with the Fruit. Ask for Sweet or Dry!
Habanatini
Flor de Cana 4 Yr Rum infused for 2 Weeks with Fresh Mango, Squeezed and Blended with the Fruit. Ask for Sweet or Dry!
Coconut Mai Tai
flor de cana 4 yr rum . orgeat . cointreau . coconut . lime . orange zest
Enter the Dragon
flor de cana 4 yr rum . dragon fruit . coconut . lime
Cuba Libre
Flor de Cana 4 Yr Rum, (1.7 oz btl), Served with Coca Cola, & Fresh Lime Cocktail Kit. Cuban Refreshment!
Daiquiri
Flor de Cana 4 Yr Rum, (1.7oz Btl) Served with a Fresh Lime Juice, Pure Cane Sugar House Mix. Just Like Hemingway Loved Em!
Pina Colada (tres leches float)
1.7oz Btl of Flor de Cana 4yr Rum, Served with our Blend of Tres Leches Pina in a Kit. Just Like the Beaches of Varadero!
Habana Frosty
Blue chair bay rum . ghiradelli chocolate . condensed milk . try dipping fries in it!
Cafetini
espresso . flor de cana espresso rum . tres leches . chocolate
Blood Red Sangria
House Made Sangria, A Blend of Merlot, Rum, Pineapple and other Tropical Fruits
Rose' Sangria
House Made Sangria, A Blend of Rose, Rum, Pineapple and other Tropical Fruits
Mojito Pitcher
A pitcher of the best mojito in Austin . flor de cana 4 yr rum . mint . cane sugar . bitters . soda water
Sangria Pitcher
Choice of ROSE’ or RED WINE, please specify – rose’ with tropical fruit . red wine with blood orange
AB Pearlsnap
Tasty Beer!
AE Blood Orange
Blood Orange Local Cider
Bud light
Drink with Bud
Corona
Mexico's Beach Beer
Dos XX
Mexican Delight
Electric Jelly
Pinthouse Local Beer
Karbach Hopadillo
Local Delicious IPA
Live Oak Hefe
Pinthouse Local Beer
Lonestar
National Beer of Texas
Mich Ultra
95 Calories of Tastiness! Only 2.6 Carbs. Keto Friendly!
Modelo Especial
Cerveza for when you're Feeling Special
Native Texan
Texas Grown Pilsner
Negra Modelo
Dark Bodied Mexican... Beer
Pacifico
Beer like being on the Playa
Presidente
#1 Dominican Beer
Shiner Bock
Texas Original Bock
White Claw Mango
Tasty Mango Hard Soda, only 100 Calories
Miller Latte
95 Calories of Tastiness! Only 2.6 Carbs. Keto Friendly!
Lan Yap Rose
A Dry Rose with a Strawberry Finish
Peirano Chardonnay
A Dry Buttery Chardonnay
Vinalba Malbec
Notes of BlackBerry, Pairs well with Latin Food
Cielo Prosecco Bottle
Crisp Italian Sparkling, Great for Mimosas
Lan Yap Rose Bottle
A Dry Rose with a Strawberry Finish
Peirano Chardonnay Bottle
A Dry Buttery Chardonnay
Terregaie Claris Pinot Grigio Bottle
A Dry White Wine, Pairs Well with Cicken and Fish
Jamelle Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Ripe Plum Flavors, with a Strong Peppery Finish
Vinalba Malbec Bottle
Notes of BlackBerry, Pairs well with Latin Food
El Valor y La Gracia Tempranillo Bottle
Notes of Mixed Wild Berries with Nice Tanins
Wine Taster
Notes of BlackBerry, Pairs well with Latin Food
Non-Alcoholic Bev's
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Sprite
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Club Soda
Richards Rain Water
Mexican Coke 1/2 Liter
Materva
Malta
Jupina
TropiCoco
Kola Champagne
Iron Beer
Ginger Beer
Richards Rain Water, Sparkling Water
Orange juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Mango Nectar
Guava Nectar
Guanabana
Tamarindo
Tomato Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Hot Chocolate
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 10:45 pm
2728 South Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78667