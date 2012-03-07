Toasty Badger
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Discover Toasty Badger Diner nestled on Austin’s iconic South Congress Avenue. Our casual diner offers an inviting '70s ambiance where you can enjoy oversized pancakes, towering French toast, and other beloved diner classics. Embrace the relaxed and family-friendly atmosphere, where the funky past meets the present moment.
2206 S Congress Ave, Austin TX 78704, Austin, TX 78704
