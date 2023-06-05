  • Home
  • /
  • Austin
  • /
  • Tiny Grocer - 1718 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tiny Grocer 1718 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704

review star

No reviews yet

1718 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704

Austin, TX 78704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$13.00

Pullman (White) Bread, Mayo, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

Sicilian (Italiano) Sandwich

Sicilian (Italiano) Sandwich

$16.00
Turkey & Havarti Sandwich

Turkey & Havarti Sandwich

$15.50

Pullman (White) Bread, Sliced Roasted Turkey, Havarti Cheese, Tomato Jam, Dijon, Greens


Breakfast All Day

The Lox Bagel Sandwich

The Lox Bagel Sandwich

$11.00

Bagel, Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Onion, Caper

Rabbit Food Bagel Sandwich

Rabbit Food Bagel Sandwich

$9.00

Everything Bagel, Vegan Cream Cheese, Radish, Cucumber, Sprouts

Bacon + Egg'wich

Bacon + Egg'wich

$8.00

Buttermilk Biscuit, Bacon, & Beecher's Cheddar

Ham + Swiss Croissant

Ham + Swiss Croissant

$8.00

Ham + Swiss Croissant

Bagel & Cream Cheese

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$6.00

Bagel & Cream Cheese

Sweet Potato Hash

Sweet Potato Hash

$11.00

Sweet Potato, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Sausage, Fried Egg

Breakfast Salad

Breakfast Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Sunny Side Up Egg, Everything Homefries, Dill, Cucumber, Tomato

Lunch Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$13.00

Pullman (White) Bread, Mayo, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

French Dip Sandwich

French Dip Sandwich

$16.00

Hoagie, Sliced Roast Beef, Horseradish Mayo, Provolone, Au Jus

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$16.00

Sourdough, Hot Pastrami, Mustard

Turkey & Havarti Sandwich

Turkey & Havarti Sandwich

$15.50

Pullman (White) Bread, Sliced Roasted Turkey, Havarti Cheese, Tomato Jam, Dijon, Greens

Vegan Tunafish Sandwich

Vegan Tunafish Sandwich

$13.00

Sourdough, Vegan Tuna Fish Salad, Cucumber, Lettuce, Sprouts

Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich

Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Hoagie, Curried Chicken Salad (Chicken Breast, Grapes, Walnuts, Sour Cream & Curry) & Lettuce

Egg Salad Sandwich

Egg Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Pullman (White) Bread, Egg Salad, Lettuce, Dijon

Sicilian (Italiano) Sandwich

Sicilian (Italiano) Sandwich

$16.00
Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$12.00

Toasted hoagie, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, roasted garlic balsamic aioli, balsamic reduction

Grilled Cheese

The Zilker Grilled Cheese

The Zilker Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Smoked Ham & Melted Raclette Cheese

The Tiny G Grilled Cheese

The Tiny G Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Beecher's Cheddar on Buttered Sourdough

The SoCo Grilled Cheese

The SoCo Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Mortadella, Monterey Jack Cheese, Pesto, Pickled Onions

Salads & Soup

Salad Topped With Curried Chicken Salad

Salad Topped With Curried Chicken Salad

$13.50

Salad Greens & Curried Chicken Salad

Salad With Red + Golden Beets

Salad With Red + Golden Beets

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Red & Golden Beet Salad, Chevre, Grapes, Walnuts

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$17.00

Mixed Greens, Radish, Pesto, Cucumber, Tomato, Topped with a piece of Salmon

Salad with Smoked Trout

Salad with Smoked Trout

$16.00

Mixed Greens, Olives, Dill, Smashed Potatoes, Tomato, Red Onion, Smoked Trout

Small Garden Salad

Small Garden Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens, Grape Tomato, Radish, Cucumber, Carrot, 1/2 Boiled Egg, Shallot Vinaigrette

Small Wedge Salad

Small Wedge Salad

$8.00

Little Gem Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Blue Cheese Dressing

Soup of the Day*

Soup of the Day*

$7.00

Soup of the Day*

Pre-Made Case

Brussels Sprout Slaw

Brussels Sprout Slaw

Brussels Sprout Slaw

Curried Chicken Salad

Curried Chicken Salad

Curried Chicken Salad

Egg Salad

Egg Salad

Egg Salad

Pesto Pasta Salad

Pesto Pasta Salad

Pesto Pasta Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Cauliflower Salad

Roasted Cauliflower Salad

Roasted Cauliflower Salad

Roasted Chicken Breast

Roasted Chicken Breast

$9.00

Roasted Chicken Breast

Roasted Salmon Fillet

Roasted Salmon Fillet

$13.00

Roasted Salmon Fillet

Sesame Noodle Salad

Sesame Noodle Salad

Sesame Noodle Salad

Vegan Tunafish Salad

Vegan Tunafish Salad

Vegan Tunafish Salad

Watermelon & Mint Salad

Watermelon & Mint Salad

Vegan Mushroom, Leek & Potato Frittata

Vegan Mushroom, Leek & Potato Frittata

$7.00
Southwest Sweet Potato Salad

Southwest Sweet Potato Salad

Loaded Baked Potato Salad

Loaded Baked Potato Salad

Pesto Pasta Salad

Pesto Pasta Salad

Antipasto

Antipasto

Gazpacho

Gazpacho

$5.00

Mango Salad

Heirloom Cucumber Salad

Pastries & Sweets

Snickerdoodle Cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$4.00

Snickerdoodle Cookie

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$4.50

Butter Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.50

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Kouign-Amann

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1718 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Whip In
orange starNo Reviews
1950 S I-35 Frontage Rd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Mattie's at Green Pastures
orange starNo Reviews
901 West Live Oak Street Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
JuiceLand South First
orange star4.6 • 693
2210 S 1st St. #1 Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Show Me Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
2809 S 1st Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Jacoby's Burger Trailer - DO NOT USE
orange starNo Reviews
603 W. Live oak St. Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Ninja Taco Daddy - Ninja Taco Daddy
orange starNo Reviews
603 West Live Oak Street Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - North Loop
orange star4.8 • 5,834
501 E 53rd St. Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (17 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (73 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston