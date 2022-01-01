- Home
Bouldin Creek Cafe
3,260 Reviews
$
1900 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
Appetizers!
Vegan Queso (V, No Flour-Contains Oats)
house-made vegan queso blended with tomatoes, chili’s & roasted red bell peppers, topped with diced tomatoes & scallions served with non-GMO tortilla chips & house-salsa (*made with oats not GF certified)(V)
Spicy Pesto Plate (V)
spicy chipotle-pecan pesto served with your choice of grilled ciabatta wedges or tortilla chips. (V) (Nut Allergy) (GF)
Non-GMO Chips y Salsa (V)(GF)
house-made salsa & non-gmo corn tortilla chips (V) (GF)
Small House Salad (V)(GF)
carrots, sun sprouts, local tomatoes & organic mixed greens, & your choice of dressing
Hummus Appetizer (V)
Housemade classic hummus served with toasted whole wheat tortilla points and sliced cucumbers. Garnished with smoked paprika. Sub tortilla chips for gluten free option.
Soup of the day-cup
Vegan, Gluten free Rotating selection. Please call the restaurant for daily selection. 512-416-1601.
Soup of the day-bowl
Vegan, Gluten free Rotating selection. Please call the restaurant for daily selection. 512-416-1601.
Big Azz Salads!
Tarzen's Big Salad (V)(GF)
seasoned & roasted portobellos & stir-fired broccoli tossed in nutritional yeast with local tomatoes, carrots, avocado, (temporarily out of stock: sun sprouts) & sunflower seeds. layered with chipotle–pecan pesto, ginger miso dressing & organic mixed greens. (V) (Nut Allergy) (GF)
Tofu Broccoli Salad (V)(GF)
stir fried sesame tofu cubes & broccoli with carrots, local tomatoes, sunflower sprouts, sunflower seeds & organic mixed greens, & your choice of dressing
Good Livin' Salad ToGo
fresh basil, diced organic apple, red onion, carrots, sunflower sprouts, orange-marinated beets, local tomatoes, Texas pecans & organic mixed greens, & your choice of dressing
Large House Salad (V)(GF)
carrots, sun sprouts, local tomatoes & organic mixed greens, & your choice of dressing
Sandwiches!
Veggie Royale Sandwich (V)(Sesame!)
our house-made, award-winning veggie burger (contains sesame and gluten) on grilled ciabatta bread with green-leaf lettuce, red onion, & tomatoes, served with your choice of sauce. (Sesame Allergy)(V)
Wanna-BLTA (V)
sourdough toast with our famous house-made tofu bacon, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, and basil aioli. served with your choice of side & pickles.
Kool Hummus Sandwich (V)
grilled ciabatta bread layered with house-made hummus, chipotle-pecan pesto, local tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, carrots, and organic field greens. served with your choice of: black pepper kettle chips, sesame slaw (*nuts), or non-GMO chips & salsa
Curry Chickpea Salad Wrap NEW!! (V)
Red Curry Chickpea Chicken Chick'n Salad wrapped in a Phonecia Bakery pita with pickled red onions, cucumbers, lettuce, and tomatoes,. served with one side
Vegan Grilled Cheese con Hierbas (V)
melted vegan Violife cheddar cheese & fresh basil on grilled sourdough with your choice of side
Grilled Cheese con Hierbas
Alert! this is the dairy version of this item! Melty,oozy cheddar-jack cheese & fresh basil on grilled sourdough with your choice of side
Entrees!
New! Pasta Rosamaria
sautéed kale and mixed mushrooms tossed with penne pasta in a house made rosemary cream sauce (cauliflower base). Served with grilled ciabatta.
Fajitas Ricas(V,GF) ToGo
marinated and roasted portabello mushrooms seared with zucchini medallions, red onions, and garlic, with sides of freshly made pico de gallo, shredded lettuce tortillas, beans, and either chipotle pecan pesto(v), or house salsa.
South Austin Stir Fry (V)(GF)(Nuts!)
rice noodles, broccoli, wild mushrooms, carrot rounds red onions, red & green cabbage stir fried in a teriyaki ginger miso sauce. topped with crushed peanuts* & Yellowbird's Blue Agave Sriracha drizzle *(contains nuts).(GF)
Fall Massaman Curry Bowl (V)(GF)
New Veggies as Seasons Change! Medley of broccoli, roasted sweet potatoes, onions, mushrooms and jackfruit in a mild Massaman sauce with a side of organic brown rice. (v)(gf)
The Slacker's Banquet
Organic black and pinto beans slow cooked with house seasonings, poured over organic brown rice & topped with pickled jalapeños, fresh tomatoes, and scallions Add dairy cheddar jack cheese or vegan cheddar for 1.00 or add a side of broccoli, spinach, vegan grilled cornbread(GF), or a side salad for 2.00. Viva Les Amis!
Greek Quinoa Bowl (V)(GF)
organic quinoa tabbouleh, local tomatoes, kalamata olives, toasted pine nuts, house-made hummus, cucumbers, kale & organic spring greens. served with a side of garlic tahini dressing (gf)(V)
All Day Sweet Breakfast/Bagels
Golden Oats ToGo(V,GF)
gluten free oats soaked overnight in coconut milk, curcuma golden paste, warming spices, vanilla, hemp hearts and flax meal topped with bananas, pecans and a drizzle of maple syrup.
Granola Sunrise ToGo (V,GF) (Nuts)
Organic apples & bananas and house-made granola, topped with a creamy vegan ambrosia sauce (orange juice, vegan yogurt, cinnamon, and vanilla) finished with a flax meal Texas pecans, and dried cranberries.
Blueberry Cornbread (Vegan)
our vegan blueberry cornbread served with real maple syrup and your choice of dairy or vegan butter (V)
Toasted Bagel and Spread
Garden Bagel (Vegan option available) togo
Your choice of rockstar bagel toasted and served with red onions, local tomatoes, organic field greens, sunflower sprouts, and your choice of spread.
Muffin-Bouldin Blueberry + Pecan (Vegan)
Baked fresh daily with pecans and a hint of lemon. (Contains soy and nuts)!
Muffin-Morning Glory (Vegan)
Baked fresh daily with golden raisins, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, zucchini,carrots, and warming spices. Vegan, contains soy.
All Day Omelets
TOFU Joe's Smokin Omelet (GF with GF side)ToGo
our house tofu scramble with sautéed organic spinach, topped with our famous chipotle-pecan pesto
Egg Joe's Smokin Omelete (GF with GF side)ToGo
A three-egg omelet with cheddar-jack cheese and sautéed organic spinach. Topped with our famous chipotle-pecan pesto.
Egg Bouldin House Omelet (GF With GF side) ToGo
a three-egg omelet with cheddar-jack cheese, sauteed organic spinach, garlic, onion, & mushrooms. served with your choice of side.
TOFU Bouldin House Omelet (GF With GF side) ToGo
our house tofu scramble with sauteed organic spinach, garlic, onions, and mushrooms. served with your choice of side
Egg Inner Sun Omelet (GF With GF side)ToGo
a three-egg omelet with feta cheese, basil, diced local tomatoes, & chili flakes.
TOFU Inner-Sun Omelet GF with GF side) ToGo
our house tofu scramble with basil, diced local tomatoes, & red pepper chili flakes. served with your choice of side. If you order dairy cheese with this item it will come with feta cheese.
Egg Potato Leek (GF with GF Side)
Tofu Potato Leek Omelet(GFwith GF side)
Tofu scramble stuffed with, caramelized potato shreds, sautéed leeks and and topped with vegan cheddar or dairy gruyere. . Topped with a black pepper sour cream(dairy or vegan ) and scallions. served with two side choices.
All Day Breakfast Classics
TOFU Predictable(vegan version)
Our tofu scramble served with a scratch-made herbed potato hash cake & your choice of toast.
Egg Predictable
Two pasture raised organic eggs served with a scratch made hash cake and your choice of toast .
Tofu El Tipico (Vegan Version,GF w/corn torts)
Our house tofu scramble, a scratch-made herbed potato hash cake, local grown tomatoes, shredded lettuce, house made salsa, & your choice of tortillas. (GF)(V)
Eggs El Tipico (GF w/corn torts)
scrambled eggs with a scratch-made herbed potato hash cake, local grown tomatoes, shredded lettuce, house-made salsa & your choice of tortillas (GF)
Tofu Scramwich(Vegan Version)
Big breakfast sandwich made with house tofu scramble, chili flakes, spinach, tomatoes, and basil aioli on grilled sourdough. Vegan cheese or dairy cheese options when ordering.
Egg Scramwich
Big Egg breakfast sandwich made with scrambled pasture raised eggs, cheddar jack cheese, chili flake, spinach, tomatoes, and basil aioli on grilled sourdough. ORDER TOFU VERSION FOR VEGAN VERSION
Tofu Zucchini Migas (Vegan Version,GF w/corn torts)
Our house tofu scramble tossed with fire puree, tortilla chips, zucchini, onion, & spices served with salsa and your choice of tortillas and either refried black beans, house red and black beans, or field greens with vinaigrette.
Egg Zucchini Migas (GF w/ corn tortillas)
Pasture raised Texas eggs scrambled with our house fire puree, tortilla chips, zucchini, onion, garlic cheddar-jack cheese, & spices. served with salsa and your choice of tortillas & a choice of refried black beans, house red and black beans, or field greens and vinaigrette
Potato Hash Cake (Vegan) (GF)
special herbed shredded potato cake (V) (GF)
All Day BreakfastTacos
Tofu Ren Taco (V)(GF on corn)
Our house tofu scramble with jalapeños, garlic, and sauteed onions on your choice of tortilla. Served with our house-made garden salsa.
Egg Ren Taco (GF on corn)
Egg, jalapenos, garlic, sauteed onions, & cheddar-jack cheese on your choice of tortilla. Served with our house-made garden salsa.
Tofu Neal Taco (V)(GF ONCorn)
Our tofu scramble with organic spinach and sauteed mushrooms on your choice of tortilla. Served with house-made salsa.
Egg Neal Taco (V,GF on corn)
Eggs, spinach, mushrooms, & cheddar-jack cheese on your choice of tortilla. Served with our house-made garden salsa.
Mama's Taco (V,GF on Corn)
Zucchini, house made refried black beans, tortilla chips and avocado on your choice of tortilla
Egg Basic Taco (GF)
Large tack stuffed with eggs and cheddar-jack cheese on your choice of tortilla. Sometimes simple is the best. Served with our house-made salsa.
Tofu Basic Taco (V)(GF)
Our house-made tofu scramble on your choice of tortilla. Served with our house-made salsa.
Egg Chorizo Taco
Eggs, house-made veggie chorizo, and cheddar-jack cheese on your choice of tortilla.
Tofu Chorizo Taco
Our tofu scramble and house-made pea protein veggie chorizo on your choice of tortilla.
Coffee Bar and other Drinks!!
16oz Hot Coffee(WILD GIFT/ Brazil)
16oz cup of fresh brew by Wild Gift (ORDERS THAT ARE DRINKS ONLY CAN BE MADE RIGHT AWAY)
12oz Hot Coffee (WILD GIFT/Brazil)
12oz cup of fresh brew by Wild Gift
Cold Brew
48 hour coldbrew iced coffee; 16oz cup (ORDERS THAT ARE DRINKS ONLY CAN BE MADE RIGHT AWAY)
Americano
2 shot espresso + hot water; 12oz cup (ORDERS THAT ARE JUST DRINKS CAN BE MADE RIGHT AWAY)
Espresso
2 shot espresso demitasse; 8oz cup
Cortado
2 shot espresso + microfoam milk; 4oz in 8oz cup
Macchiato
2 shot espresso + dollop of foam; 3oz in 8oz cup
Cappuccino
2 shots espresso + microfoam; 6oz in an 8oz cup
Latte
2 shot espresso + microfoam milk; 12oz cup
Real Maple Spiced Latte
2 shot espresso +real maple syrup+warming spices blended with your choice of microfoam milk
Mocha
vegan chocolate sauce + 2 shot espresso + microfoam milk of choice
Lavender Mocha
vegan chocolate sauce + 2 shot espresso + microfoam milk of choice + lavender syrup
Masala Mocha
vegan chocolate blended with masala chai+ 2 shot espresso and your choice of microfoam milk.
Chai Latte
chai concentrate + steamed milk + cinnamon dust on top; 12oz cup
Benny Dirty Chai
chai concentrate + 1 shot espresso + steamed milk; 12oz cup
Matcha Latte
matcha + microfoam milk + vanilla splash; 12oz cup
Golden Cloud!
Cucuma Golden Tumeric Mix ( heirloom turmeric, MCT Oil, Himalayan sea salt, cardamom, ginger, cinnamon) seeded with steamed milk or link over ice. Sprinkled with warming spices.
Tokyo Green Chai Fog (hot option only)
Green chai steeped in steamed milk; with a splash of vanilla; sorry only available hot
Island Coconut Assam Fog( hot option only)
Coconut Assam Black Tea, steeped in steamed milk with a splash of vanilla; only available hot
London Fog(hot option only)
Double Bergamot Earl Grey steeped in steamed milk with a splash of vanilla; only available hot
Hot Tea
12oz Organic Hot Tea
Creek Tweak
1 shot espresso + coffee; 12oz cup
Cardomom Latte
New! Chagaccino
Mushroom blend sweetened with monkfruit and full of adaptogens blended with micro foamed milk. Add espresso 1.00
Hot Apple Cider
Organic apple juice warmed with apple pie spices. Highly recommend adding caramel or ginger syrup.
Fresh Black Iced Tea (Sesa Tea Co)
Unsweetened Iced 16oz
Iced Raspberry-Hibiscus Tea
Unsweetened Iced 16oz
Raspberry Sour Lemonade
ice + 1/2 raspberry tea + 1/2 lemonade; 16oz cup
Ginger Black Tea Sour
Homemade lemonade, fresh brewed iced black tea, and a splash of ginger natural syrup
Lemonade
Chilled 16oz
Strawberry Rose Lemonade!
Swamp Thing
Organic matcha mixed with emergency and organic apple juice served over ice.
Richard's Sparkling Rainwater
Local, Bottled Sparkling 12oz
Mexican Coke Bottle
a classic, made with real sugar cane; bottled 12oz
Main Root Root Beer
organic sugar bottled 12oz traditional root beer flavor
Main Root Ginger Brew
Organic sugar; bottled 12oz spicy
Coconut Water
CO2 100% Coconut Water; Canned 17.5
Orange Juice
Dessert!
Vegan Creme-Stuffed Oatmeal Cookie Sandwich
Vegan vanilla cream sandwich between 2 large soft oatmeal cookies.
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie
Celeste's Best Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie (V)(contains soy)
Vegan Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup
Celeste's Best Vegan Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup (V)(allergens: soy, flour, & nuts)
Vegan Carrot Pumpkin Cake
From Celeste's Best, delicious and moist vegan carrot pumpkin cake with vegan cream cheese frosting! (CONTAINS NUTS)
Vegan House Brownie
Lemon Bar (V, GF SF)
V GF Gf baking flour(rice,potato,tapioca), vegan butter, sugar ,salt, lemon juice, coconut milk, corn starch, turmeric
Blueberry Lavender Pie(vegan)
Alcohol (Curbside pick up only)
Pearl Snap Pils (Austin Beer Works)
Austin Beerworks Pearl Snap Pils 12oz Can. Please have ID ready to show through the window to the delivery person.
Fire Eagle IPA(Austin Beer Works)
Austin Beerworks Fire Eagle IPA 12oz Can. Please have ID ready to show through the window to the delivery person.
Modelo Especial Lager
Modelo Especial Lager 12oz Can. Please have ID ready to show through the window to the delivery person.
Lonestar Tallboy
Lone Star Tall Boy 16oz Can. Please have ID ready to show through the window to the delivery person.
Austin Eastciders Original Cider
Austin Eastcider's Original Cider. Please have ID ready to show through the window to the delivery person.
Sauces & Ala carte
2oz Chipotle Pecan Pesto
(V)(GF)
Basil Aioli 2oz
(V)(GF)
Dressings 2oz Ala
all dressings are vegan except for the parmesan peppercorn.
House-made Salsa 2oz
(V)(GF) Our classic style red salsa
Ketchup 2oz
Refried Black Beans Ala Carte
8oz of our scratch made spicy refried black beans.
Red &Black Whole Beans Ala Carte
VEGAN | GF . Smokey mix of red and black beans
Toast Side
Tortillas
Flour: Wheat Flour Unbleached Untreated, Water, Canola Oil, Phytosterol Esters And Palm Oil, Baking Powder, Salt. Corn: Stone Ground White Corn, Water, Trace Of Lime. Whole Wheat: Whole Wheat (Wheat), Water, Clear Canola Oil, Baking Powder, Salt.
Rice Brown Ala Carte
Two Eggs (Pasture)
Side of Tofu Scramble (V)(GF)
That's right! A side of our scratch-made, gluten-free & vegan tofu scramble!
Side of Potato Salad (V)(GF)
Vegan creamy potato salad
Side Kettle Chips
Potatoes - sunflower oil - safflower oil - canola oil - rice flour - salt - black pepper - yeast extract - spice - garlic powder - onion powder - citric acid - spice extract - jalepeño powder
Merchandise Togo
Skull Image Tee Cream (donation with each sale)
Designed by #bouldincreep Brian Miller (@sack___blabbath), 10 percent of sales goes to the artist and 10 percent goes to our charity of the month(currently Literacy Coalition of Texas). T-shirts printed locally with environmentally friendly waterbased inks!
Coffee Cup
12oz white ceramic mug designed by #bouldincreep Dylan Sutton, a limited run. Please note, due to Covid-19, returns are not available at this time
Epic Bouldin Frog Sticker
3x5
Wild Gift Coffee Beans
1lb (12oz) Brazilian organic; what we drip!
Youth Hat
Please note these hats are youth sizes
Caffeine Dealer Hat
Bouldin Creek Cafe embroidered on the back!
Beet Tee
Broccoli Tote
Bouldin Creek Cafe Canvas Tote with design created by our own Dylan Sutton. Perfect gift bag for the holidays. Printed locally with environmentally friendly waterbased inks!
Pixel Bat Shirt
Tis the season! Limited edition by local artist and Bouldin's own Michael Kennelly
Eat Less Meat Tee
Eat Less Meat More Often on back and Bouldin logo on front. By our very own local artist, John Riggins!
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 10:05 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 10:05 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 10:05 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 10:05 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 10:05 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 10:05 pm
Welcome to Bouldin Creek Cafe! We’ve been providing fairly-priced, wholesome vegetarian and vegan food to Austin since 2000. We are your go-to spot if you’re looking for quality food coupled with fresh coffee!
1900 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704