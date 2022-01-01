Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Vegan

Bouldin Creek Cafe

3,260 Reviews

$

1900 S 1st St

Austin, TX 78704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Veggie Royale Sandwich (V)(Sesame!)
Wanna-BLTA (V)
South Austin Stir Fry (V)(GF)(Nuts!)

Appetizers!

Vegan Queso (V, No Flour-Contains Oats)

Vegan Queso (V, No Flour-Contains Oats)

$8.00

house-made vegan queso blended with tomatoes, chili’s & roasted red bell peppers, topped with diced tomatoes & scallions served with non-GMO tortilla chips & house-salsa (*made with oats not GF certified)(V)

Spicy Pesto Plate (V)

Spicy Pesto Plate (V)

$8.25

spicy chipotle-pecan pesto served with your choice of grilled ciabatta wedges or tortilla chips. (V) (Nut Allergy) (GF)

Non-GMO Chips y Salsa (V)(GF)

Non-GMO Chips y Salsa (V)(GF)

$4.50

house-made salsa & non-gmo corn tortilla chips (V) (GF)

Small House Salad (V)(GF)

Small House Salad (V)(GF)

$4.50

carrots, sun sprouts, local tomatoes & organic mixed greens, & your choice of dressing

Hummus Appetizer (V)

$8.25

Housemade classic hummus served with toasted whole wheat tortilla points and sliced cucumbers. Garnished with smoked paprika. Sub tortilla chips for gluten free option.

Soup of the day-cup

$3.50

Vegan, Gluten free Rotating selection. Please call the restaurant for daily selection. 512-416-1601.

Soup of the day-bowl

$5.00

Vegan, Gluten free Rotating selection. Please call the restaurant for daily selection. 512-416-1601.

Big Azz Salads!

Tarzen's Big Salad (V)(GF)

Tarzen's Big Salad (V)(GF)

$12.50

seasoned & roasted portobellos & stir-fired broccoli tossed in nutritional yeast with local tomatoes, carrots, avocado, (temporarily out of stock: sun sprouts) & sunflower seeds. layered with chipotle–pecan pesto, ginger miso dressing & organic mixed greens. (V) (Nut Allergy) (GF)

Tofu Broccoli Salad (V)(GF)

Tofu Broccoli Salad (V)(GF)

$11.50

stir fried sesame tofu cubes & broccoli with carrots, local tomatoes, sunflower sprouts, sunflower seeds & organic mixed greens, & your choice of dressing

Good Livin' Salad ToGo

Good Livin' Salad ToGo

$10.75

fresh basil, diced organic apple, red onion, carrots, sunflower sprouts, orange-marinated beets, local tomatoes, Texas pecans & organic mixed greens, & your choice of dressing

Large House Salad (V)(GF)

$8.50

carrots, sun sprouts, local tomatoes & organic mixed greens, & your choice of dressing

Small House Salad (V)(GF)

Small House Salad (V)(GF)

$4.50

carrots, sun sprouts, local tomatoes & organic mixed greens, & your choice of dressing

Sandwiches!

Veggie Royale Sandwich (V)(Sesame!)

Veggie Royale Sandwich (V)(Sesame!)

$11.50

our house-made, award-winning veggie burger (contains sesame and gluten) on grilled ciabatta bread with green-leaf lettuce, red onion, & tomatoes, served with your choice of sauce. (Sesame Allergy)(V)

Wanna-BLTA (V)

Wanna-BLTA (V)

$11.50

sourdough toast with our famous house-made tofu bacon, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, and basil aioli. served with your choice of side & pickles.

Kool Hummus Sandwich (V)

Kool Hummus Sandwich (V)

$11.50

grilled ciabatta bread layered with house-made hummus, chipotle-pecan pesto, local tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, carrots, and organic field greens. served with your choice of: black pepper kettle chips, sesame slaw (*nuts), or non-GMO chips & salsa

Curry Chickpea Salad Wrap NEW!! (V)

Curry Chickpea Salad Wrap NEW!! (V)

$9.50

Red Curry Chickpea Chicken Chick'n Salad wrapped in a Phonecia Bakery pita with pickled red onions, cucumbers, lettuce, and tomatoes,. served with one side

Vegan Grilled Cheese con Hierbas (V)

Vegan Grilled Cheese con Hierbas (V)

$8.75

melted vegan Violife cheddar cheese & fresh basil on grilled sourdough with your choice of side

Grilled Cheese con Hierbas

Grilled Cheese con Hierbas

$8.75

Alert! this is the dairy version of this item! Melty,oozy cheddar-jack cheese & fresh basil on grilled sourdough with your choice of side

Entrees!

New! Pasta Rosamaria

$13.00

sautéed kale and mixed mushrooms tossed with penne pasta in a house made rosemary cream sauce (cauliflower base). Served with grilled ciabatta.

Fajitas Ricas(V,GF) ToGo

Fajitas Ricas(V,GF) ToGo

$11.50

marinated and roasted portabello mushrooms seared with zucchini medallions, red onions, and garlic, with sides of freshly made pico de gallo, shredded lettuce tortillas, beans, and either chipotle pecan pesto(v), or house salsa.

South Austin Stir Fry (V)(GF)(Nuts!)

South Austin Stir Fry (V)(GF)(Nuts!)

$13.00

rice noodles, broccoli, wild mushrooms, carrot rounds red onions, red & green cabbage stir fried in a teriyaki ginger miso sauce. topped with crushed peanuts* & Yellowbird's Blue Agave Sriracha drizzle *(contains nuts).(GF)

Fall Massaman Curry Bowl (V)(GF)

Fall Massaman Curry Bowl (V)(GF)

$11.00

New Veggies as Seasons Change! Medley of broccoli, roasted sweet potatoes, onions, mushrooms and jackfruit in a mild Massaman sauce with a side of organic brown rice. (v)(gf)

The Slacker's Banquet

The Slacker's Banquet

$5.75

Organic black and pinto beans slow cooked with house seasonings, poured over organic brown rice & topped with pickled jalapeños, fresh tomatoes, and scallions Add dairy cheddar jack cheese or vegan cheddar for 1.00 or add a side of broccoli, spinach, vegan grilled cornbread(GF), or a side salad for 2.00. Viva Les Amis!

Greek Quinoa Bowl (V)(GF)

Greek Quinoa Bowl (V)(GF)

$10.50

organic quinoa tabbouleh, local tomatoes, kalamata olives, toasted pine nuts, house-made hummus, cucumbers, kale & organic spring greens. served with a side of garlic tahini dressing (gf)(V)

All Day Sweet Breakfast/Bagels

Golden Oats ToGo(V,GF)

Golden Oats ToGo(V,GF)

$7.50

gluten free oats soaked overnight in coconut milk, curcuma golden paste, warming spices, vanilla, hemp hearts and flax meal topped with bananas, pecans and a drizzle of maple syrup.

Granola Sunrise ToGo (V,GF) (Nuts)

$8.25

Organic apples & bananas and house-made granola, topped with a creamy vegan ambrosia sauce (orange juice, vegan yogurt, cinnamon, and vanilla) finished with a flax meal Texas pecans, and dried cranberries.

Blueberry Cornbread (Vegan)

Blueberry Cornbread (Vegan)

$5.00

our vegan blueberry cornbread served with real maple syrup and your choice of dairy or vegan butter (V)

Toasted Bagel and Spread

$4.50
Garden Bagel (Vegan option available) togo

Garden Bagel (Vegan option available) togo

$7.25

Your choice of rockstar bagel toasted and served with red onions, local tomatoes, organic field greens, sunflower sprouts, and your choice of spread.

Muffin-Bouldin Blueberry + Pecan (Vegan)

Muffin-Bouldin Blueberry + Pecan (Vegan)

$3.50

Baked fresh daily with pecans and a hint of lemon. (Contains soy and nuts)!

Muffin-Morning Glory (Vegan)

Muffin-Morning Glory (Vegan)

$3.50Out of stock

Baked fresh daily with golden raisins, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, zucchini,carrots, and warming spices. Vegan, contains soy.

All Day Omelets

TOFU Joe's Smokin Omelet (GF with GF side)ToGo

TOFU Joe's Smokin Omelet (GF with GF side)ToGo

$12.50

our house tofu scramble with sautéed organic spinach, topped with our famous chipotle-pecan pesto

Egg Joe's Smokin Omelete (GF with GF side)ToGo

$12.50

A three-egg omelet with cheddar-jack cheese and sautéed organic spinach. Topped with our famous chipotle-pecan pesto.

Egg Bouldin House Omelet (GF With GF side) ToGo

Egg Bouldin House Omelet (GF With GF side) ToGo

$12.50

a three-egg omelet with cheddar-jack cheese, sauteed organic spinach, garlic, onion, & mushrooms. served with your choice of side.

TOFU Bouldin House Omelet (GF With GF side) ToGo

TOFU Bouldin House Omelet (GF With GF side) ToGo

$12.50

our house tofu scramble with sauteed organic spinach, garlic, onions, and mushrooms. served with your choice of side

Egg Inner Sun Omelet (GF With GF side)ToGo

Egg Inner Sun Omelet (GF With GF side)ToGo

$12.50

a three-egg omelet with feta cheese, basil, diced local tomatoes, & chili flakes.

TOFU Inner-Sun Omelet GF with GF side) ToGo

TOFU Inner-Sun Omelet GF with GF side) ToGo

$12.50

our house tofu scramble with basil, diced local tomatoes, & red pepper chili flakes. served with your choice of side. If you order dairy cheese with this item it will come with feta cheese.

Egg Potato Leek (GF with GF Side)

Egg Potato Leek (GF with GF Side)

$12.50
Tofu Potato Leek Omelet(GFwith GF side)

Tofu Potato Leek Omelet(GFwith GF side)

$12.50

Tofu scramble stuffed with, caramelized potato shreds, sautéed leeks and and topped with vegan cheddar or dairy gruyere. . Topped with a black pepper sour cream(dairy or vegan ) and scallions. served with two side choices.

All Day Breakfast Classics

TOFU Predictable(vegan version)

TOFU Predictable(vegan version)

$9.00

Our tofu scramble served with a scratch-made herbed potato hash cake & your choice of toast.

Egg Predictable

Egg Predictable

$9.00

Two pasture raised organic eggs served with a scratch made hash cake and your choice of toast .

Tofu El Tipico (Vegan Version,GF w/corn torts)

Tofu El Tipico (Vegan Version,GF w/corn torts)

$9.25

Our house tofu scramble, a scratch-made herbed potato hash cake, local grown tomatoes, shredded lettuce, house made salsa, & your choice of tortillas. (GF)(V)

Eggs El Tipico (GF w/corn torts)

Eggs El Tipico (GF w/corn torts)

$9.25

scrambled eggs with a scratch-made herbed potato hash cake, local grown tomatoes, shredded lettuce, house-made salsa & your choice of tortillas (GF)

Tofu Scramwich(Vegan Version)

Tofu Scramwich(Vegan Version)

$9.50

Big breakfast sandwich made with house tofu scramble, chili flakes, spinach, tomatoes, and basil aioli on grilled sourdough. Vegan cheese or dairy cheese options when ordering.

Egg Scramwich

Egg Scramwich

$8.75

Big Egg breakfast sandwich made with scrambled pasture raised eggs, cheddar jack cheese, chili flake, spinach, tomatoes, and basil aioli on grilled sourdough. ORDER TOFU VERSION FOR VEGAN VERSION

Tofu Zucchini Migas (Vegan Version,GF w/corn torts)

Tofu Zucchini Migas (Vegan Version,GF w/corn torts)

$11.00

Our house tofu scramble tossed with fire puree, tortilla chips, zucchini, onion, & spices served with salsa and your choice of tortillas and either refried black beans, house red and black beans, or field greens with vinaigrette.

Egg Zucchini Migas (GF w/ corn tortillas)

Egg Zucchini Migas (GF w/ corn tortillas)

$11.00

Pasture raised Texas eggs scrambled with our house fire puree, tortilla chips, zucchini, onion, garlic cheddar-jack cheese, & spices. served with salsa and your choice of tortillas & a choice of refried black beans, house red and black beans, or field greens and vinaigrette

Potato Hash Cake (Vegan) (GF)

Potato Hash Cake (Vegan) (GF)

$4.00

special herbed shredded potato cake (V) (GF)

Blueberry Cornbread (Vegan)

Blueberry Cornbread (Vegan)

$5.00

our vegan blueberry cornbread served with real maple syrup and your choice of dairy or vegan butter (V)

All Day BreakfastTacos

Tofu Ren Taco (V)(GF on corn)

Tofu Ren Taco (V)(GF on corn)

$4.00

Our house tofu scramble with jalapeños, garlic, and sauteed onions on your choice of tortilla. Served with our house-made garden salsa.

Egg Ren Taco (GF on corn)

Egg Ren Taco (GF on corn)

$4.00

Egg, jalapenos, garlic, sauteed onions, & cheddar-jack cheese on your choice of tortilla. Served with our house-made garden salsa.

Tofu Neal Taco (V)(GF ONCorn)

Tofu Neal Taco (V)(GF ONCorn)

$4.00

Our tofu scramble with organic spinach and sauteed mushrooms on your choice of tortilla. Served with house-made salsa.

Egg Neal Taco (V,GF on corn)

Egg Neal Taco (V,GF on corn)

$4.00

Eggs, spinach, mushrooms, & cheddar-jack cheese on your choice of tortilla. Served with our house-made garden salsa.

Mama's Taco (V,GF on Corn)

Mama's Taco (V,GF on Corn)

$4.00

Zucchini, house made refried black beans, tortilla chips and avocado on your choice of tortilla

Egg Basic Taco (GF)

Egg Basic Taco (GF)

$3.00

Large tack stuffed with eggs and cheddar-jack cheese on your choice of tortilla. Sometimes simple is the best. Served with our house-made salsa.

Tofu Basic Taco (V)(GF)

Tofu Basic Taco (V)(GF)

$3.00

Our house-made tofu scramble on your choice of tortilla. Served with our house-made salsa.

Egg Chorizo Taco

$4.25

Eggs, house-made veggie chorizo, and cheddar-jack cheese on your choice of tortilla.

Tofu Chorizo Taco

$4.25

Our tofu scramble and house-made pea protein veggie chorizo on your choice of tortilla.

Coffee Bar and other Drinks!!

16oz Hot Coffee(WILD GIFT/ Brazil)

$3.00

16oz cup of fresh brew by Wild Gift (ORDERS THAT ARE DRINKS ONLY CAN BE MADE RIGHT AWAY)

12oz Hot Coffee (WILD GIFT/Brazil)

$2.50

12oz cup of fresh brew by Wild Gift

Cold Brew

$4.00

48 hour coldbrew iced coffee; 16oz cup (ORDERS THAT ARE DRINKS ONLY CAN BE MADE RIGHT AWAY)

Americano

$3.25

2 shot espresso + hot water; 12oz cup (ORDERS THAT ARE JUST DRINKS CAN BE MADE RIGHT AWAY)

Espresso

Espresso

$3.25

2 shot espresso demitasse; 8oz cup

Cortado

Cortado

$3.75

2 shot espresso + microfoam milk; 4oz in 8oz cup

Macchiato

$3.50

2 shot espresso + dollop of foam; 3oz in 8oz cup

Cappuccino

$4.00

2 shots espresso + microfoam; 6oz in an 8oz cup

Latte

Latte

$4.50

2 shot espresso + microfoam milk; 12oz cup

Real Maple Spiced Latte

$5.25

2 shot espresso +real maple syrup+warming spices blended with your choice of microfoam milk

Mocha

$5.00

vegan chocolate sauce + 2 shot espresso + microfoam milk of choice

Lavender Mocha

$5.25

vegan chocolate sauce + 2 shot espresso + microfoam milk of choice + lavender syrup

Masala Mocha

Masala Mocha

$5.25

vegan chocolate blended with masala chai+ 2 shot espresso and your choice of microfoam milk.

Chai Latte

$4.75

chai concentrate + steamed milk + cinnamon dust on top; 12oz cup

Benny Dirty Chai

$5.50

chai concentrate + 1 shot espresso + steamed milk; 12oz cup

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.50

matcha + microfoam milk + vanilla splash; 12oz cup

Golden Cloud!

$5.50

Cucuma Golden Tumeric Mix ( heirloom turmeric, MCT Oil, Himalayan sea salt, cardamom, ginger, cinnamon) seeded with steamed milk or link over ice. Sprinkled with warming spices.

Tokyo Green Chai Fog (hot option only)

$4.00

Green chai steeped in steamed milk; with a splash of vanilla; sorry only available hot

Island Coconut Assam Fog( hot option only)

$4.00

Coconut Assam Black Tea, steeped in steamed milk with a splash of vanilla; only available hot

London Fog(hot option only)

$4.00

Double Bergamot Earl Grey steeped in steamed milk with a splash of vanilla; only available hot

Hot Tea

$3.25

12oz Organic Hot Tea

Creek Tweak

$3.75

1 shot espresso + coffee; 12oz cup

Cardomom Latte

$5.25

New! Chagaccino

$5.25

Mushroom blend sweetened with monkfruit and full of adaptogens blended with micro foamed milk. Add espresso 1.00

Hot Apple Cider

$5.00

Organic apple juice warmed with apple pie spices. Highly recommend adding caramel or ginger syrup.

Fresh Black Iced Tea (Sesa Tea Co)

Fresh Black Iced Tea (Sesa Tea Co)

$2.75

Unsweetened Iced 16oz

Iced Raspberry-Hibiscus Tea

Iced Raspberry-Hibiscus Tea

$2.75

Unsweetened Iced 16oz

Raspberry Sour Lemonade

Raspberry Sour Lemonade

$3.25

ice + 1/2 raspberry tea + 1/2 lemonade; 16oz cup

Ginger Black Tea Sour

Ginger Black Tea Sour

$3.25

Homemade lemonade, fresh brewed iced black tea, and a splash of ginger natural syrup

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50

Chilled 16oz

Strawberry Rose Lemonade!

Strawberry Rose Lemonade!

$3.75
Swamp Thing

Swamp Thing

$6.50

Organic matcha mixed with emergency and organic apple juice served over ice.

Richard's Sparkling Rainwater

Richard's Sparkling Rainwater

$3.00

Local, Bottled Sparkling 12oz

Mexican Coke Bottle

Mexican Coke Bottle

$3.00

a classic, made with real sugar cane; bottled 12oz

Main Root Root Beer

Main Root Root Beer

$3.00

organic sugar bottled 12oz traditional root beer flavor

Main Root Ginger Brew

Main Root Ginger Brew

$3.00

Organic sugar; bottled 12oz spicy

Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$4.50

CO2 100% Coconut Water; Canned 17.5

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

Dessert!

Vegan Creme-Stuffed Oatmeal Cookie Sandwich

Vegan Creme-Stuffed Oatmeal Cookie Sandwich

$5.00

Vegan vanilla cream sandwich between 2 large soft oatmeal cookies.

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Celeste's Best Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie (V)(contains soy)

Vegan Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

Vegan Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

$4.00

Celeste's Best Vegan Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup (V)(allergens: soy, flour, & nuts)

Vegan Carrot Pumpkin Cake

$6.25

From Celeste's Best, delicious and moist vegan carrot pumpkin cake with vegan cream cheese frosting! (CONTAINS NUTS)

Vegan House Brownie

$4.75

Lemon Bar (V, GF SF)

$5.00

V GF Gf baking flour(rice,potato,tapioca), vegan butter, sugar ,salt, lemon juice, coconut milk, corn starch, turmeric

Blueberry Lavender Pie(vegan)

$5.25

Alcohol (Curbside pick up only)

Pearl Snap Pils (Austin Beer Works)

Pearl Snap Pils (Austin Beer Works)

Austin Beerworks Pearl Snap Pils 12oz Can. Please have ID ready to show through the window to the delivery person.

Fire Eagle IPA(Austin Beer Works)

Fire Eagle IPA(Austin Beer Works)

Austin Beerworks Fire Eagle IPA 12oz Can. Please have ID ready to show through the window to the delivery person.

Modelo Especial Lager

Modelo Especial Lager

Modelo Especial Lager 12oz Can. Please have ID ready to show through the window to the delivery person.

Lonestar Tallboy

Lonestar Tallboy

Lone Star Tall Boy 16oz Can. Please have ID ready to show through the window to the delivery person.

Austin Eastciders Original Cider

Austin Eastciders Original Cider

Austin Eastcider's Original Cider. Please have ID ready to show through the window to the delivery person.

Sauces & Ala carte

2oz Chipotle Pecan Pesto

$1.25

(V)(GF)

Basil Aioli 2oz

$1.00

(V)(GF)

Dressings 2oz Ala

$0.50

all dressings are vegan except for the parmesan peppercorn.

House-made Salsa 2oz

$0.25

(V)(GF) Our classic style red salsa

Ketchup 2oz

Refried Black Beans Ala Carte

$2.50

8oz of our scratch made spicy refried black beans.

Red &Black Whole Beans Ala Carte

$2.50

VEGAN | GF . Smokey mix of red and black beans

Toast Side

$2.00

Tortillas

$0.50

Flour: Wheat Flour Unbleached Untreated, Water, Canola Oil, Phytosterol Esters And Palm Oil, Baking Powder, Salt. Corn: Stone Ground White Corn, Water, Trace Of Lime. Whole Wheat: Whole Wheat (Wheat), Water, Clear Canola Oil, Baking Powder, Salt.

Rice Brown Ala Carte

$2.00

Two Eggs (Pasture)

$3.50

Side of Tofu Scramble (V)(GF)

$3.00

That's right! A side of our scratch-made, gluten-free & vegan tofu scramble!

Side of Potato Salad (V)(GF)

$2.50

Vegan creamy potato salad

Side Kettle Chips

$1.25

Potatoes - sunflower oil - safflower oil - canola oil - rice flour - salt - black pepper - yeast extract - spice - garlic powder - onion powder - citric acid - spice extract - jalepeño powder

Merchandise Togo

Skull Image Tee Cream (donation with each sale)

Skull Image Tee Cream (donation with each sale)

$26.00Out of stock

Designed by #bouldincreep Brian Miller (@sack___blabbath), 10 percent of sales goes to the artist and 10 percent goes to our charity of the month(currently Literacy Coalition of Texas). T-shirts printed locally with environmentally friendly waterbased inks!

Coffee Cup

Coffee Cup

$12.00

12oz white ceramic mug designed by #bouldincreep Dylan Sutton, a limited run. Please note, due to Covid-19, returns are not available at this time

Epic Bouldin Frog Sticker

Epic Bouldin Frog Sticker

$1.00

3x5

Wild Gift Coffee Beans

Wild Gift Coffee Beans

$15.00

1lb (12oz) Brazilian organic; what we drip!

Youth Hat

Youth Hat

$10.00

Please note these hats are youth sizes

Caffeine Dealer Hat

Caffeine Dealer Hat

$20.00Out of stock

Bouldin Creek Cafe embroidered on the back!

Beet Tee

Beet Tee

$20.00
Broccoli Tote

Broccoli Tote

$15.00

Bouldin Creek Cafe Canvas Tote with design created by our own Dylan Sutton. Perfect gift bag for the holidays. Printed locally with environmentally friendly waterbased inks!

Pixel Bat Shirt

Pixel Bat Shirt

$20.00

Tis the season! Limited edition by local artist and Bouldin's own Michael Kennelly

Eat Less Meat Tee

Eat Less Meat Tee

$22.00

Eat Less Meat More Often on back and Bouldin logo on front. By our very own local artist, John Riggins!

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:15 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 10:05 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 10:05 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 10:05 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 10:05 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 10:05 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 10:05 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Bouldin Creek Cafe! We’ve been providing fairly-priced, wholesome vegetarian and vegan food to Austin since 2000. We are your go-to spot if you’re looking for quality food coupled with fresh coffee!

Website

Location

1900 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

Gallery
Bouldin Creek Cafe image
Bouldin Creek Cafe image
Bouldin Creek Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Thai Fresh
orange star3.5 • 914
909 W Mary St Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Patika - South Lamar
orange starNo Reviews
2159 South Lamar Blvd AUSTIN, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Picnik | South Lamar
orange star4.3 • 338
1700 S. Lamar Boulevard Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
JuiceLand South First
orange star4.6 • 693
2210 S 1st St. #1 Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Mr Natural
orange starNo Reviews
2414A S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Brew & Brew
orange star4.5 • 836
500 San Marcos St Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Austin

Wholly Cow Burgers South Lamar
orange star4.4 • 3,866
3010 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Toss Pizzeria & Pub - South First
orange star4.4 • 1,622
2901 S 1st Street Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Poke-Poke - South Brodie
orange star4.7 • 1,117
9911 Brodie Ln Ste 800 Austin, TX 78748
View restaurantnext
Barlata Tapas Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 918
1500 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Southside Flying Pizza on South Lamar
orange star4.1 • 805
1224 South Lamar Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Opa! - 2050 S. Lama Blvd
orange star4.4 • 775
2050 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
University of Texas
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Allandale
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
South Lamar District
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Rosedale
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
West Campus
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Oltorf/East Riverside
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Market District
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Warehouse District
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Clarksville
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston