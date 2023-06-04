Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Alta's Cafe

285 Reviews

$$

74 Trinity St

Austin, TX 78701

FOOD

Bagels

Plain

$5.00Out of stock

Everything

$5.00Out of stock

Jalapeno Cheddar

$5.00

Blueberry

$5.00Out of stock

Rosemary

$5.00Out of stock

Pastries

Zucchini Bread

$4.50Out of stock

Blackberry & Earl Grey Scone

$5.00

Vegan Blueberry Banana Muffin

$5.50

Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Cowgirl Cookie

$3.75

A La Carte

Avocado

$3.00

Banana

$1.50

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Grab & Go

Thunderbird Bar

$3.50

Peanut Butter Pack

$3.00

Clif

$3.50

Kettle Chips

$3.50

Sinfull Everything Bar

$6.00

Po'boys

Original

$8.95

Piggy

$8.95

Tuna

$8.95Out of stock

Turkey & Swiss

$8.95

Nature Boy

$13.00

Chicken & Swiss

$8.95Out of stock

Super Original

$8.95

Tacos & Pep Rolls

Bacon Egg Cheese

$4.50

Chorizo Egg Cheese

$4.50

Potato Bean Poblano

$4.50

Pepperoni Roll

$5.50

BEVERAGE

Coffee

DRIP

$4.00+

DRIP REFILL

$0.92

COLD BREW

$4.50+

Cafe au Lait

$4.00+

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$3.50

Macchiato

$3.75

Cortado

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.00

Flat White

$4.00

Latte

$4.50

Shroom Boom

$7.00

Ladybird

$5.25

Seasonal Latte

$5.25

Honey Lavender Latte - Seasonal

$5.25

Banana Split Latte - Seasonal

$5.25

Tea

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Chai Latte

$4.50

Black Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Green Tea

$3.00

Berry Hibiscus Iced Tea

$3.00

London Fog

$5.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Honey Lavender Matcha Latte

$5.00

Pineapple Matcha Lemonade

$4.75+

Non Coffee

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Milk

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Smoothies

Protein Shake

$6.00

Rise & Grind

$10.00

Drink Your Greens

$10.00

Replenish

$10.00

PB&J

$10.00

Strawberry Banana

$7.00

HydraBerry Blast

$10.00

Specialty Bev Powders

Mantra Hydration Mix, Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Mantra Hydration Mix, Fruit Punch

$4.00Out of stock

Liquid IV, Lemon Lime

$3.50

Liquid IV, Tropical Punch

$3.50

Draft

Montelvini Prosecco

$6.00

Montelvini Prosecco Carafe

$28.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mimosa Carafe

$30.00

ZIlker Parks & Rec

$7.00+

Electric Jellyfish

$8.00+

Live Oak Hefeweizen

$7.00+

Shiner Blonde

$7.00+

Frozen Arnold Palmer

$7.00

Froze

$7.00

Zilker Marco IPA

$7.00

Zilker Icy Boys

$7.00Out of stock

Pinky Swear DIPA

$8.00Out of stock

Wine BTG

La Gioiosa Moscato

$9.00

Villa Sparina Gavi - G

$12.00

La Gioiosa Sp Rose

$10.00

Gulp Hablo Red - G

$11.00

Pas de Probleme Pinot Noir - G

$10.00

Ant Moore Sauvignon Blanc - G

$10.00

Pas de Probleme Sauvignon Blanc - G

$10.00

Linsounette Rosé- G

$14.00Out of stock

Domain De Majas Rose - G

$13.00Out of stock

Birdnest Pinot Noir- G

$9.00Out of stock

Ant Moore Pinot Gris - G

$9.00

Gulp Hablo Verdejo - G

$11.00

Don't Forget To Soar - G

$13.50

Gulp Hablo Orange - G

$12.00

Campuget Rosé - G

$8.00

Alta Alella Rose - G

$15.00

Le Phoque Plongeur

$15.00

Wine Bottles

Gulp Hablo Orange - B

$38.00

Marigny Piquette - B

$28.00

Gulp Hablo Red - B

$28.00

Bold Cabernet - B

$36.00

Pas De Probleme Pinot Noir - B

$26.00

Ant Moore Sauvignon Blanc - B

$26.00

Don't Forget To Soar - B

$39.00

Villa Sparina Gavi - B

$36.00

La Gioiosa Moscato - B

$22.00

La Gioiosa Sparkling Rose - B

$29.00

Gulp Hablo Verdejo - B

$36.00

Ant Moore Pinot Gris - B

$26.00

Campuget Rosé - B

$25.00

Le Phoque Orange

$45.00

Domaine de Majas Rosé - B

$41.00Out of stock

Lisounette Rosé - B

$38.00Out of stock

Alta Alella Rose - B

$43.00Out of stock

Cans / Bottles

Love Street Light

$6.00

McConnouhaze IPA

$6.00

Florida Seltzer, Untitled Art

$6.00

Spritz, Untitled Art

$7.50

Eight Lager

$6.00

Beatbox

$8.00

Shiner Blonde

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Rambler

$2.50

Rain Water

$3.50

Minor Figures

$4.50

Mayawell

$5.50

Olipop

$4.50

K-Tonic

$4.75

CLEAN

$4.50

Live Oak Pilz

$6.00

Austin Eastcider

$6.00

Zilker Icy Boys Lager

$6.00

La Gioiosa Prosecco Single Serve

$12.00

Bai Coconut

$4.00

Bai Watermelon

$4.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Hopadillo

$6.00

Love Street Light

$6.00

Crawford Bock

$6.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Mike's Hard Lemonade

$5.00

Thirsty Goat Amber

$6.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

74 Trinity St, Austin, TX 78701

Directions

