Thai Fresh

914 Reviews
$$
909 W Mary St
Austin, TX 78704
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Call
Hours
Directions
Gift Cards
Cold Brewed 'Austin Breakfast' Zhi Tea black tea leaves. Unsweet and served over ice with free refills.
Cold Brewed 'White Blueberry' Zhi Tea white tea leaves. Unsweet, served over ice with free refills.
Nile Valley hibiscus mint tea. Unsweet, served over ice with free refills.
Brewed Thai Tea mix from Thailand. Orange, sweet, vanilla tea served over ice with your choice of milk.
Our house special.
Hand picked Thai basil pureed with fresh squeezed lime juice and homemade simple syrup.
Served over ice topped with sparkling water.