Amorcito Corazon #3 imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Amorcito Corazon #3 13107 FM 969 Suite 100

review star

No reviews yet

13107 FM 969 Suite 100

Austin, TX 78724

Popular Items

De Asada
El Tipico
De Barbacoa

TACOS de Maiz o Harina

Migas

$3.00

Mornin’

$3.00

De Chicharron

$3.00

El Tipico

$3.00

De Pollo

$4.00

De pastor

$4.00

De Barbacoa

$4.00

De Asada

$4.00

Egg And Cheese

$2.50

LO TRADICIONAL

Hamburguesa

$12.00

Breakfast Torta

$10.00

Cochinita Pibil Torta

$12.00

Quesadilla de Harina

$10.00

Side Of Fries

$3.00

Tlayuda

$12.00

BEBIDAS

Guayaba & fresca

$3.00

Mango & pina

$3.00

Horchata

$3.00

Michelada

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Austin's gas station taquerias with fresh ingredients and homemade tortillas. Try our tacos, tortas, flautas, quesadillas and our Tlayuda, “the best street food” in Latin America.

13107 FM 969 Suite 100, Austin, TX 78724

