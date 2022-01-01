Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Paco's Tacos 1304 e. 51st Street

784 Reviews

$

1304 East 51st Street

Austin, TX 78723

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Breakfast

Breakfast Taco

$2.90

MIGAS TACO

$3.10

Big Man

$9.40

Migas Plate

$9.40

Chiliqules

$9.40

Rise N Shine

$8.10

Breakfast Toastada

$5.60

Lil' Bro

$7.25

Chiliqules Taco

$3.25

Single Tacos

Pick

$6.35

Hook 'Em

$5.55

Carnitas

$5.30

Hatch

$5.30

Bandito

$6.05

Gringo

$6.15

Chuleta

$5.50

FTB

$5.40

Carne Guisada Taco

$5.00

Pescado

$5.45

La Vieira

$5.40

Portabella

$6.05

Barbacoa

$5.10

Pollo

$5.30

Shrimp Hatch

$6.90

El Flaco

$4.70

Picadillo Taco

$4.85

Chicken Hatch

$6.00

Ala Carte Taco

$1.00

Paco's Zarape Burrito

$13.35

Starters

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.05

Nachos

$6.20

Sm Chips & Red Salsa

$3.85

Lg Chips & Red Salsa

$6.95

Sm Queso & Chips

$5.65

Lg Queso & Chips

$7.65

Sm Chips and Poblano Salsa

$4.90

Sm Guacamole & Chips

$6.20

Lg Guacamole & Chips

$9.90

Queso Compuesto

$10.65

Salad

$4.95

Brownie

$2.10

Cookie

$2.10

Large Poblano And Chips

$7.50

Rice Crispy

$2.10

Drinks

Coffee

$2.75

Orange Juice

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.25

Horchata

$3.50

Agua Fresca

$2.75

Fountain Drink

$2.20

Jarritos

$1.80

Manzanita

$1.80

Mexican Coke

$2.75

Topo Chico

$2.25

Horizon Organic Milk

$2.20

High Brew

$3.25

Naked Juice

$3.65

Tap Water

$0.50

Frosty Root Beer

$2.20

Rambler

$1.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Gorditas

Pepper Gordita

$7.35

Bacon Gordita

$7.35

Chicken Fajita Gordita

$8.00

Beef Fajita Gordita

$8.75

Tostadas

Picadillo Tostada

$6.30

Pollo Guis Tostada

$6.30

Carnitas Tostada

$6.30

No Meat Tostada

$5.00

RBB and Chs Tostada

$2.75

Bn and Chs Tostada

$2.75

Shrimp Tostada

$6.85

Barbacoa Tostada

$5.50

Vegan Beef Tostada

$6.25

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.10

Spinach & Mushroom Quesadilla

$9.80

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$10.50

Angus Steak Quesadilla

$12.60

Migas Quesadilla

$10.05

Rice Bowls

Beef Fajita - Rice Bowl

$9.70

Black Bean - Rice Bowl

$6.60

Carnitas - Rice Bowl

$8.00

Charro Bean - Rice Bowl

$6.60

Charro Beans & Picadillo - Rice Bowl

$8.00

Chicken Fajita - Rice Bowl

$8.75

Pollo Guisada - Rice Bowl

$8.00

Scallops - Rice Bowl

$10.15

Spinach & Mushroom - Rice Bowl

$7.00

Barbacoa Rice Bowl

$8.70

Rice Bowl

$5.25

Carne Guisada Rice Bowl

$9.95

Shrimp Rice Bowl

$9.80

Black Bean & Picadillo Rice Bowl

$8.00

Tortas

Beef Fajita Torta

$9.40

Chicken Fajita Torta

$8.75

Blank

Build a Torta

$1.85

Sliders

Plane Jane Sliders

$11.15

Goin' Green Sliders

$12.55

Attitude Sliders

$13.90

The "23" Sliders

$12.55

Black 'N' Bleu Slilders

$12.55

Hook 'Em Sliders

$12.55

Carnitas Sliders

$12.55

Combo Sliders

$13.70

Paco's Dinner Plates

Enchiladas

$12.25

Pollo Mexicana

$11.90

Angus Steak Mexicana

$13.55

Picadillo Dinner

$11.55

Chile Rellenos w/ Tortillas

$13.00

Carne Guisada Dinner

$12.50

Sides/Add Ons

2 oz Cheese

$0.75

2 oz Guacamole

$0.90

2 oz Sour Cream

$0.90

2 oz Queso

$0.90

2 oz Fjap

$0.50

2 oz Pico

$0.75

2 oz Pjap

$0.50

2oz Cilantro

$0.50

6 oz Beans

$3.10

6 oz Blk Bean

$3.10

6 oz Bacon

$3.00

6 oz Charro Beans

$3.10

6 oz Potato

$2.50

6 oz Rice

$3.10

6 oz Rf BB

$3.10

Sliced Avocado

$2.40

Blend Tortilla

$0.80

Corn Tortilla

$0.80

Flour Tortilla

$0.80

Side Chips

$1.50

12 oz Beans

$5.00

12 oz Rice

$5.00

12 oz Black Beans

$5.00

12 oz Charro Beans

$5.00

12oz Poblano /Honey Habenero

$9.00

12 oz Tomatillo

$6.00

Bag Of Chips

$11.00

2 oz Tomatillo Crema

$0.60

2 oz Mango Pico

$0.65

2 oz Queso Fresco

$0.65

Side of Limes

$0.75

Side Salad

$2.00

6 OZ Guacamole/no Chips

$3.75

10" Flour Tortilla

$1.25

Individual Queso and Chips

$4.00

Individual Guacamole and Chips

$4.00

Individual Salsa and Chips

$2.50

Side Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

Kids Menu

Kids Bean and Cheese

$4.25

Kids Slider

$4.25

Kids Chicken Taco

$4.25

Kids Quesadilla

$4.25

Kids Black Bean RB

$4.25

Kids Enchilada

$4.25

Catering

1 LB Cheese

$11.50

1.5 LB Cheese

$16.50

2 LB Cheese

$23.00

32 oz Guacamole

$24.50

32 oz Pico

$20.00

32 oz Queso

$17.50

96oz Coffee

$17.50

Option 1 - Fajita Buffet

$15.00

Option 2 - Enchiladas

$15.00

Veggie Tray #ppl

$9.35

Sm Beef Fajita 3 Lbs 2 Oz- 10ppl

$96.00

Md Beef Fajita 6Lbs 4 Oz -20ppl

$192.00

Lg Beef Fajita 9 Lbs 11 Oz- 30ppl

$291.00

Sm Carnitas 3 Lbs 2 Oz 10 ppl

$73.00

Md Carnitas 6 Lbs 4 Oz - 20ppl

$145.00

Lg Carnitas 9 Lbs 11 Oz - 30ppl

$193.00

Sm Ckn Fajita 3 Lbs 2 Oz - 10ppl

$68.00

Md Ckn Fajita 6 Lbs 4 Oz - 20ppl

$136.00

Lg Ckn Fajita 9 Lbs 11 Oz - 30ppl

$196.00

32 oz Red Salsa

$15.00

1 Gal. Sweet Tea

$5.00

1 Gal. Unsweet Tea

$5.00

Gallon OJ

$20.00

6 oz Pico

$4.00

12 oz Pico

$8.00

Pan Of Brownies

$21.00

.5 LB Cheese

$8.50

Plate/fork

$0.50

Pan Rice/serves 22

$33.00

Pan Bean/serves 22

$33.00

Shallow Bean/serves 15

$17.00

Shallow Rice/serves 15

$17.00

Pan

$2.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Taco

$2.10

Migas Taco

$2.25

Big Man

$6.75

Migas Plate

$6.75

Chiliqules

$6.75

Rise N Shine

$6.50

Breakfast Toastada

$4.50

Lil' Bro

$4.50

Chiliqules Taco

$2.35

Single Tacos

Pick

$4.55

Hook 'Em

$3.90

Carnitas

$3.80

Hatch

$3.80

Bandito

$4.30

Gringo

$4.40

Chuleta

$3.95

FTB

$3.85

Carne Guisada Taco

$3.55

Pescado

$3.90

La Vieira

$4.30

Portabella

$4.30

Barbacoa

$3.65

Pollo

$3.80

Shrimp Hatch

$4.90

El Flaco

$3.35

Picadillo Taco

$3.50

Chicken Hatch

$4.30

Ala Carte Taco

$0.50

Paco's Zarape Burrito

$9.50

Starters

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.30

Nachos

$4.95

Sm Chips & Red Salsa

$3.10

Lg Chips & Red Salsa

$5.55

Sm Queso & Chips

$4.55

Lg Queso & Chips

$6.10

Sm Chips and Poblano Salsa

$3.50

Sm Guacamole & Chips

$4.95

Lg Guacamole & Chips

$7.95

Queso Compuesto

$8.55

Salad

$4.95

Brownie

$1.75

Cookie

$1.75

Drinks

blank

Coffee

$2.65

Apple Juice

$3.25

Orange Juice

$2.40

Fountain Drink

$2.20

Jarritos

$1.80

Manzanita

$1.80

Mexican Coke

$2.20

Topo Chico

$1.85

Horizon Organic Milk

$2.20

High Brew

$3.25

Naked Juice

$3.35

Frosty Root Beer

$2.20

Tap Water

$0.25

Bottled Water

$1.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Gorditas

Pepper Gordita

$5.25

Bacon Gordita

$5.25

Chicken Fajita Gordita

$5.75

Beef Fajita Gordita

$6.25Out of stock

Tostadas

Picadillo Tostada

$4.50

Pollo Guis Tostada

$4.50

Carnitas Tostada

$4.50

No Meat Tostada

$4.50

RBB and Chs Tostada

$2.75

Bn and Chs Tostada

$2.75

Shrimp Tostada

$5.50

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Spinach & Mushroom Quesadilla

$7.00

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$7.50

Angus Steak Quesadilla

$9.00Out of stock

Migas Quesadilla

$7.25

Rice Bowls

Beef Fajita - Rice Bowl

$6.95Out of stock

Black Bean - Rice Bowl

$4.75

Carnitas - Rice Bowl

$5.75

Charro Bean - Rice Bowl

$4.75

Charro Beans & Picadillo - Rice Bowl

$5.75

Chicken Fajita - Rice Bowl

$6.25

Pollo Guisada - Rice Bowl

$5.75

Scallops - Rice Bowl

$7.25

Spinach & Mushroom - Rice Bowl

$5.00

Barbacoa Rice Bowl

$6.75

Rice Bowl

$2.50

Tortas

Beef Fajita Torta

$6.75Out of stock

Chicken Fajita Torta

$6.25

Rise & Shine Torta

$5.55

Build a Torta

$1.85

Sliders

Plane Jane Sliders

$7.95

Goin' Green Sliders

$8.95

Attitude Sliders

$9.95

The "23" Sliders

$8.95

Black 'N' Bleu Slilders

$8.95

Hook 'Em Sliders

$8.95

Carnitas Sliders

$8.95

Combo Slider

$9.95

Paco's Dinner Plates

Enchiladas

$8.75

Pollo Mexicana

$8.50

Angus Steak Mexicana

$9.75Out of stock

Picadillo Dinner

$8.25

Chile Rellenos w/ 2 Tortillas

$9.30

Carne Guisada Dinner

$8.95

Sides/Add Ons

2 oz Cheese

$0.60

2 oz Guacamole

$0.60

2 oz Sour Cream

$0.60

2 oz Queso

$0.65

2 oz Fjap

$0.50

2 oz Pico

$0.65

2 oz Pjap

$0.50

2oz Cilantro

$0.25

6 oz Beans

$2.50

6 oz Blk Bean

$2.50

6 oz Bacon

$3.00

6 oz Charro Beans

$2.50

6 oz Potato

$2.50

6 oz Rice

$2.50

6 oz Rf BB

$2.50

Sliced Avocado

$2.00

Blend Tortilla

$0.65

Corn Tortilla

$0.65

Flour Tortilla

$0.65

Blend Tortilla Pack

$4.25

Side Chips

$1.00

12 oz Beans

$4.00

12 oz Rice

$4.00

12 oz Black Beans

$4.00

12 oz Charro Beans

$4.00

12oz Poblano Salsa

$9.00

Bag Of Chips

$11.00

2 oz Mango Pico

$0.65

2 oz Queso Fresco

$0.65

Side of Limes

$0.75

Side Salad

$2.00

10 " Flour Tortilla

$1.25

2 oz tomatillo crema

$0.60

Kids Menu

Kids Bean and Cheese

$3.00

Kids Slider

$3.00

Kids Chicken Taco

$3.00

Kids Quesadilla

$3.00

Kids Black Bean RB

$3.00

Kids Enchilada

$3.00

Margs/Mimos/B.Mary

Mango Margarita

$5.50

Classic Lime

$5.50

Mimosa

$4.00

Mexican Mimosa

$9.50

Swirl Margarita

$7.50

Bloody Mary

$4.00

Grand Marnier Floater

$4.50

Shot of Tequila

$5.50

Gallon margarita

$70.00

half Gallon margarita

$40.00

half gallon of Mimosa

$20.00

Shot Of Baileys

$3.50

Mimosa Pitcher

$20.00

Strawberry Margarita

$5.50

Shot Of Spiced Rum

$3.50

Shot Of Chambord

$5.50

Shot Of Patron

$6.50

Shot Of Titos

$4.00

Shot Of Jameson

$4.50

Shot Of Jack

$4.50

Draft Beer

Big Wave

$3.00

512 Wit

$3.00

Crawford Bach

$3.00

Stash

$3.00

Ultra

$3.00

Origianl East Cider

$3.00

Twisted X

$3.00Out of stock

Pearl Snap

$3.00Out of stock

Margs/Mimos/B.Mary -cantina

Mango Margarita

$5.50

Classic Lime

$5.50

Mimosa

$4.00

Mexican Mimosa

$9.50

Mimosa Pitcher

$20.00

Bloody Mary

$4.00

Grand Marnier Floater

$3.50

Shot Of Tequila

$5.50

Shot Of Patron

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a local, family run business that strives for excellent customer service.. We prepare everything when ordered. We have 7 fabulous home made salsas, one just right for you. Stop in soon

Website

Location

1304 East 51st Street, Austin, TX 78723

Directions

Gallery
Paco's Tacos image
Paco's Tacos image
Paco's Tacos image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cenote - Cameron
orange starNo Reviews
6214 Cameron Road Austin, TX 78723
View restaurantnext
Mario's Seafood
orange star3.5 • 3
7522 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Bldg C Austin, TX 78752
View restaurantnext
Taco Joint - Austin - San Jacinto Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
2809 San Jacinto Blvd Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
El Patio - Austin
orange star4.3 • 1,371
2938 Guadalupe St Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
Vaquero Taquero
orange starNo Reviews
104 E. 31st Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext
El Chile Cafe y Cantina - 1900 Manor Rd.
orange star4.2 • 2,291
1900 Manor Road Austin, TX 78722
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston