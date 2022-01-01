Mexican & Tex-Mex
Paco's Tacos 1304 e. 51st Street
784 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a local, family run business that strives for excellent customer service.. We prepare everything when ordered. We have 7 fabulous home made salsas, one just right for you. Stop in soon
Location
1304 East 51st Street, Austin, TX 78723
