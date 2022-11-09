Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Sunrise at Shore | Shore Raw Bar and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

8665 W. SH 71

Ste.100

Austin, TX 78735

Lite Bites

Shore D'Oeuvres

Shore D'Oeuvres

$18.00

Fried Green Tomato, Blue Crab, Remoulade

Cajun Boudin

Cajun Boudin

$7.00

Remoulade, Pickled Red Onion, Toasted Ciabatta

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$16.00

Mojo Verde, Garlic Aioli

Chile Spiced Queso

Chile Spiced Queso

$9.00

with Tortilla Chips

Guacamole

Guacamole

$10.00

Cotija, Bacon Bits, Cilantro, Paprika, with Tortilla Chips

Wood Grilled Oyster

Wood Grilled Oyster

$25.00

Chorizo-Lime Butter, Cilantro, Toasted Ciabatta

Crab Fingers

Crab Fingers

$24.00

garlic lemon butter, smoked paprika, grilled ciabatta

BBQ Shrimp

$20.00

olive oil herb butter, worcestershire, abita beer, grilled ciabatta

Blue Crab Artichoke Dip

$25.00

Raw Bar

Shore Tower

$142.00

Chef selection oysters (12), dressed gulf oyster (6), chilled shrimp (12), ceviche, crudo

Bay Tower

$95.00

Oysters (12), Ceviche, Chilled Gulf Shrimp (12)

Ceviche

$20.00

Fresh Fish, Cumin-Lime Vinaigrette, Smashed Avocado, Tortilla Chips

Escabeche of Gulf Shrimp

$20.00

Avocado, Bosc Pear, Serrano Pepper, Herb Salad, Black Lime

Peel and Eat Shrimp

$19.00

Tartar Sauce, Sangrita

Snapper Crudo

$23.00

fresh fish, orange, bell pepper, Aji Amarillo oil, jalapeño, leche de tigre

Shrimp Cocktail

$21.00

Gulf Oyster

$3.00

lite brine, meaty

Oyster House

$4.75

Conway Pearls

$4.50Out of stock

P.E.I - full meats with a mild brininess and a clean, sweet finish

Gooseberry Bay

$4.50Out of stock

P.E.I - salt bomb, tender and pillowy meats, sweet seaweed finish

Bijou

$4.25

Village Bay

$4.50

New Brunswick - medium salinity, bright clean finish

Bad Boys

$4.50

Nova Scotia - medium brine, straw and mineral finish

Sunberries

$4.25

P.E.I - medium brine with citrus and umami notes

St. Ann's

$4.25

P.E.I - deep cups, mild brine, delicate meat

Salads

Caesar

Caesar

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan

Wedge

$14.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Bacon Bits, Blue Cheese Dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$13.00

romaine lettuce, roasted red bell pepper, cherry tomato, kalamata olive, red onion, feta, red wine vinaigrette

Soups

Seafood & Sausage Gumbo

Seafood & Sausage Gumbo

$7.00+

Garlic Rice, Grilled Ciabatta - select Cup (8oz) or a Bowl (16oz)

Crawfish Etouffee

$5.00+

Smoked Paprika, Garlic Rice, Green Onion, Grilled Ciabatta

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$5.00+

Steamed Rice, Toasted Ciabatta

Tacos

Lemon Pepper Redfish Tacos

Lemon Pepper Redfish Tacos

$27.00

Lemon Pepper, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Remoulade, Cilantro

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Purple Cabbage Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeño Aoili

Crispy Fish Tacos

Crispy Fish Tacos

$16.00

Purple Cabbage Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Aoili

Ribeye Street Tacos

$25.00

Entrees

Filet Mignon

$62.00

Garlic Herb Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Chimichurri, Cripsy Onions

Sha-bang Shrimp

$34.00

Texas Gulf Shrimp, Smoked Sausage, Mussels, Corn, Potatoes, Shabang Butter, Grilled Ciabatta

Shore Seafood Soup

Shore Seafood Soup

$28.00

Mussels, Shrimp, Black Bean Pico, Avocado, Grilled Ciabatta

Whole Grilled Fish

Whole Grilled Fish

$91.00

Mojo de Ago, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Cabbage Slaw, Garlic Rice - Choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas

Blackened Redfish

$49.00

crawfish cream, smoked sausage, grilled broccolini, and garlic rice

Steak And Shrimp

Steak And Shrimp

$62.00

oak grilled hanger steak, herb marinated jumbo gulf shrimp, hatch chili mashed potatoes, beer battered onion rings, chipotle ranch and steak sauce

Seafood Duo

$54.00

parmesan crusted red snapper, fresh blue crab meat, hot link sausage dirty rice, grilled asparagus, white wine lemon butter

Po' Boys + Sandwiches

Fried Shrimp Po' Boy

$19.00

French Baguette, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Remoulade, Fries

Crawfish Po' Boy

$16.00

French Baguette, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Remoulade, Fries

Oyster Po' Boy

$24.00

French Baguette, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Remoulade, Fries

Fish Po' Boy

$16.00

French Baguette, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Remoulade, Fries

Lobster Roll

$34.00

Garlic Butter, Fries

Cheese Burger

$16.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Shore Sause, Sesame Seed Bun, Fries, American or Cheddar Cheese

Grilled Chicken Club

$21.00

Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Tartar Sauce, Brioche Bun

Fried Basket

Pick 6

$26.00

Pick One - Fish, Shrimp, or Oyster - and Fries

Six & Six

$42.00

Pick Two - Fish, Shrimp, or Oyster - and Fries

Kids

Kids Fried Shrimp Basket

$14.00

with Fries

Kids Chicken Tender Basket

$10.00

with Fries

Kids Crispy Fish Basket

$12.00

with Fries

Kids Burger

$14.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Sides

Side of Rice & Beans

$5.00

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Jalapeno Salt

Side of Tots

$8.00

Jalapeno Salt

Side of Fries

$8.00

Jalapeno Salt

Slice of Bread

$1.00

Wood Grilled Ciabatta Bread

Blue Crab Mac and Cheese Side

$18.00

Classic Mac and Cheese Side

$12.00

Side of Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Cucumbers, Tomatoes

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Croutons, Parmesan Cheese

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Beans

$3.00

Side Asparagus

$8.00

Side of Fruit

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$12.00

Side of Broccolini

$8.00

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$13.00

graham cracker crust, key lime custard, vanilla whipped cream, strawberry gel, candied and fresh lime zest

Mousse Bombe

Mousse Bombe

$13.00

Blonde Chocolate Ganache, Whipped Vanilla Cream, Chocolate Pearls

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$14.00

gingersnap crust served with roasted apples, candied pecans, tuile cookies, vanilla anglaise

Peanut Brittle Ice Cream with Chocolate Chunks

$11.00

Vanilla ice cream with peanut brittle and chocolate brownie chunks

Cinnamon Toast IC

$11.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$11.00

House Made Vanilla Ice Cream

Raspberry Lime Sorbet

$11.00

A La Carte Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

A La Carte Raspberry Lime Sorbet

$6.00

A La Carte Cinnamon Toast IC

$6.00

A La Carte Brownie and Peanut Brittle IC

$6.00

A La Carte

5 Fried Shrimp

$18.00

5 Grilled Shrimp

$18.00

A La Carte Crispy Fish Taco

$8.00

A La Carte Shrimp Taco

$9.00

A La Carte Crispy Lobster

$28.00

A La Carte Redfish Taco

$13.00

A La Carte Ribeye Street Taco

$13.00

Cocktails

Frozen Margarita

$11.00

Exotico Blanco, Combier, Fresh Lime, Agave

Frozen Shorita

Frozen Shorita

$14.00

Exotico Blanco, Combier, Fresh Lime, Agave, Sangria

Ghost Jam

$16.00

Sombra Mezcal, Exotico Reposado, Lime, Agave, Pear Jam, D’Arbol

Hell Fire Rita

Hell Fire Rita

$15.00

honey chipotle vinaigrette, feta cheese, toasted pepitas, micro cucumber leaves, Ruthie's yogurt, and Texas olive oil

Margarita on the Rocks

$11.00

Exotico Blanco, Combier, Fresh Lime, Agave

Sangria

$10.00

Red wine, Combier, Brandy, Lemon, Orange, Pineapple, Ginger Ale, Served on the Rocks with Fresh Strawberries and Peaches

Beers, Bottle/Can

Austin Amber

$4.00

Amber Ale, TX

Ayinger 'Celebrator'

$8.00

Doppelbock, Germany

Bud Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Dogfish 90 Minute IPA

$7.00

IPA, DE

Duvel

$10.00

Golden Ale, Belgium

East Cider Dry

$4.00

Dry Cider, TX

East Cider Honey

$4.00Out of stock

Cider, TX

Eastcider Pineapple

$4.00

Dry Cider, TX

Estrella Jalisco

$5.00Out of stock

Mexican Lager, Mex

Founders Porter

$6.00

Porter, MI

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00Out of stock

IPA, TX

Left Hand Nitro

$6.00Out of stock

Milk Stout Nitro, CO

Lone Star

$3.00

Lager, TX

Mama's Lil Yella Pils

$5.00Out of stock

Pilsner, TX

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Modelo

$5.00

Mexican Pilsner, MEX

ODouls (NA)

$3.00

Ranch Water Hard Seltzer

$4.00

Saison Dupont

$8.00Out of stock

Stone Brewing 'Buenaveza'

$5.00Out of stock

Salt & Lime Lager, CA

Weihenstephaner

$7.00

Hefe Weissbier, Germany

Wild Acre Snap'd

$6.00

Gingerbread Ale, TX

Sparkling/Rose/Whites BTB

Bouvet -Laubay BTB

$44.00

Brut Rose - Loire, FR

Gramona, 'La Cuvee' BTB

$58.00

Cava - Brut, Spain

Pierre Sparr, Brut Reserve BTB

$56.00

Cremant D'Alsace - Alsace, FR

Bisol Jeio BTB

$40.00

Prosecco - Italy

Graten & Meyer Rose BTB

$52.00Out of stock

Brut Rose - Cremant de Loire, FR

Lucien Albrecht BTB

$60.00Out of stock

Brut Rose - Cremant D'Alsace, FR

Marie-Courtin 'Resonance' BTB

$130.00Out of stock

Blanc De Noirs - Champagne, FR

Taittinger BTB

$80.00Out of stock

Brut - Champagne, FR

Szigeti BTB

$52.00Out of stock

Raventos i Blanc Rose BTB

$62.00

Veuve de Paris BTB

$40.00

AIX BTB

$48.00

Still Rose - Provence, FR

Domaine Dupeulle BTB

$50.00Out of stock

Beaujolais Rose - France

Rose Gold BTB

$48.00Out of stock

AOP Cotes De Provence, Provence, FR

Caposaldo PG BTB

$40.00

Licia BTB

$52.00

Albarino - Rias Baixas, Spain

'R' Kabinett BTB

$40.00

Riesling - Rheingau, Germany

Allen Scott BTB

$44.00Out of stock

Domaine De La Fruitiere BTB

$48.00Out of stock

Chardonnay - Loire Valley, FR

Vasse Felix Chard BTB

$50.00

Antica Chard BTB

$64.00Out of stock

Antinori, Guado al Tasso BTB

$65.00Out of stock

Vermentino - Bolgheri, Italy

Girard BTB

$56.00Out of stock

Sauvignon Blanc - Napa Valley, CA

Gramona, 'Gessami' BTB

$56.00

Blend, Gramona - Penedes, Spain

Langlois Chateau, Sancerre BTB

$60.00Out of stock

Loire Valley, FR

Rafael Palacios 'Louro' BTB

$60.00Out of stock

Godello - Valdeorras, Spain

Talbott Chardonnay BTB

$95.00

Beronia Rueda Verdejo BTB

$60.00

Vincent Girardin Bourgogne Blanc BTB

$66.00Out of stock

'Saint-Vincent', Burgundy, FR, 2017

Raetia Kerner BTB

$52.00Out of stock

Nisia Rueda Verdejo BTB

$56.00

Failla Chard BTB

$88.00Out of stock

Jean Charles Fagot BTB

$85.00Out of stock

Albert Bichot Chablis BTB

$78.00Out of stock

Livio Felluga

$64.00Out of stock

Red BTB

A. & G. Fantino Barolo BTB

$135.00Out of stock

Berthaut Hautes Cote de Nuits BTB

$82.00

Billard-Gonnet Bourgogne BTB

$115.00

Bouchon Pais Salvaje BTB

$52.00Out of stock

Castello di Bolgheri, 'Vavara' BTB

$78.00

Bolgheri - Tuscany, Italy

Castello di Nieve BTB

$100.00Out of stock

Barbaresco - Piedmont, Italy

Caymus Cab BTB

$205.00Out of stock

Ch Grand Corbin-Despagne BTB

$120.00Out of stock

Ch. St. Michelle 'Mimi' BTB

$52.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Horse Heaven HIlls, WA

Daou 'Pessimist' BTB

$52.00Out of stock

Blend - Paso Robles, CA

Details BTB

$60.00

Cabernet Savignon - Sonoma, CA

Domaine du Pere Caboche BTB

$100.00Out of stock

Chateauneuf-du-Pape - Rhone Valley, FR

Domaine Vordy-Mayranne, 'Rene' BTB

$68.00Out of stock

Blend, Minervois - Languedoc-Roussillon, FR

Donati BTB

$60.00Out of stock

Cab Franc - Central Coast, CA

Gran Moraine BTB

$85.00

Neal Family Petite Syrah BTB

$75.00Out of stock

Penfolds Bin 389 BTB

$152.00Out of stock

Post Parade Cab BTB

$205.00

Renato Ratti, 'Marcenasco' BTB

$124.00Out of stock

Barolo - Piedmont, Italy

Siglo BTB

$44.00Out of stock

Cabernet Savignon - Napa Valley, CA

Silver Oak Alexander Cab BTB

$178.00Out of stock

Sumoll BTB

$77.00

Can Rafols Dels Caus - Catalonia, Spain

Volker Eisele BTB

$105.00

Walt 'La Brisa' BTB

$64.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir - Sonoma Coast, CA

La Braccesca BTB

$64.00Out of stock

Nardi Brunello di Montalcino BTB

$114.00Out of stock

NA Bevs

Iced Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Abita Root Beer

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$8.00

Grapefruit Jarritos

$5.00

Pineapple Jarritos

$5.00

Soft Drinks

$4.00

Richard's Rainwater

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Banner pic
Main pic

