Sunrise at Shore | Shore Raw Bar and Grill
No reviews yet
8665 W. SH 71
Ste.100
Austin, TX 78735
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Lite Bites
Shore D'Oeuvres
Fried Green Tomato, Blue Crab, Remoulade
Cajun Boudin
Remoulade, Pickled Red Onion, Toasted Ciabatta
Crispy Calamari
Mojo Verde, Garlic Aioli
Chile Spiced Queso
with Tortilla Chips
Guacamole
Cotija, Bacon Bits, Cilantro, Paprika, with Tortilla Chips
Wood Grilled Oyster
Chorizo-Lime Butter, Cilantro, Toasted Ciabatta
Crab Fingers
garlic lemon butter, smoked paprika, grilled ciabatta
BBQ Shrimp
olive oil herb butter, worcestershire, abita beer, grilled ciabatta
Blue Crab Artichoke Dip
Raw Bar
Shore Tower
Chef selection oysters (12), dressed gulf oyster (6), chilled shrimp (12), ceviche, crudo
Bay Tower
Oysters (12), Ceviche, Chilled Gulf Shrimp (12)
Ceviche
Fresh Fish, Cumin-Lime Vinaigrette, Smashed Avocado, Tortilla Chips
Escabeche of Gulf Shrimp
Avocado, Bosc Pear, Serrano Pepper, Herb Salad, Black Lime
Peel and Eat Shrimp
Tartar Sauce, Sangrita
Snapper Crudo
fresh fish, orange, bell pepper, Aji Amarillo oil, jalapeño, leche de tigre
Shrimp Cocktail
Gulf Oyster
lite brine, meaty
Oyster House
Conway Pearls
P.E.I - full meats with a mild brininess and a clean, sweet finish
Gooseberry Bay
P.E.I - salt bomb, tender and pillowy meats, sweet seaweed finish
Bijou
Village Bay
New Brunswick - medium salinity, bright clean finish
Bad Boys
Nova Scotia - medium brine, straw and mineral finish
Sunberries
P.E.I - medium brine with citrus and umami notes
St. Ann's
P.E.I - deep cups, mild brine, delicate meat
Salads
Soups
Tacos
Entrees
Filet Mignon
Garlic Herb Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Chimichurri, Cripsy Onions
Sha-bang Shrimp
Texas Gulf Shrimp, Smoked Sausage, Mussels, Corn, Potatoes, Shabang Butter, Grilled Ciabatta
Shore Seafood Soup
Mussels, Shrimp, Black Bean Pico, Avocado, Grilled Ciabatta
Whole Grilled Fish
Mojo de Ago, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Cabbage Slaw, Garlic Rice - Choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas
Blackened Redfish
crawfish cream, smoked sausage, grilled broccolini, and garlic rice
Steak And Shrimp
oak grilled hanger steak, herb marinated jumbo gulf shrimp, hatch chili mashed potatoes, beer battered onion rings, chipotle ranch and steak sauce
Seafood Duo
parmesan crusted red snapper, fresh blue crab meat, hot link sausage dirty rice, grilled asparagus, white wine lemon butter
Po' Boys + Sandwiches
Fried Shrimp Po' Boy
French Baguette, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Remoulade, Fries
Crawfish Po' Boy
French Baguette, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Remoulade, Fries
Oyster Po' Boy
French Baguette, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Remoulade, Fries
Fish Po' Boy
French Baguette, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Remoulade, Fries
Lobster Roll
Garlic Butter, Fries
Cheese Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Shore Sause, Sesame Seed Bun, Fries, American or Cheddar Cheese
Grilled Chicken Club
Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Tartar Sauce, Brioche Bun
Fried Basket
Kids
Sides
Side of Rice & Beans
Side of Sweet Potato Fries
Jalapeno Salt
Side of Tots
Jalapeno Salt
Side of Fries
Jalapeno Salt
Slice of Bread
Wood Grilled Ciabatta Bread
Blue Crab Mac and Cheese Side
Classic Mac and Cheese Side
Side of Tortilla Chips
Side Salad
Cucumbers, Tomatoes
Side House Salad
Side Caesar
Croutons, Parmesan Cheese
Side of Rice
Side of Beans
Side Asparagus
Side of Fruit
Mashed Potatoes
Side of Broccolini
Dessert
Key Lime Pie
graham cracker crust, key lime custard, vanilla whipped cream, strawberry gel, candied and fresh lime zest
Mousse Bombe
Blonde Chocolate Ganache, Whipped Vanilla Cream, Chocolate Pearls
Pumpkin Cheesecake
gingersnap crust served with roasted apples, candied pecans, tuile cookies, vanilla anglaise
Peanut Brittle Ice Cream with Chocolate Chunks
Vanilla ice cream with peanut brittle and chocolate brownie chunks
Cinnamon Toast IC
Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
House Made Vanilla Ice Cream
Raspberry Lime Sorbet
A La Carte Vanilla Ice Cream
A La Carte Raspberry Lime Sorbet
A La Carte Cinnamon Toast IC
A La Carte Brownie and Peanut Brittle IC
A La Carte
Cocktails
Frozen Margarita
Exotico Blanco, Combier, Fresh Lime, Agave
Frozen Shorita
Exotico Blanco, Combier, Fresh Lime, Agave, Sangria
Ghost Jam
Sombra Mezcal, Exotico Reposado, Lime, Agave, Pear Jam, D’Arbol
Hell Fire Rita
honey chipotle vinaigrette, feta cheese, toasted pepitas, micro cucumber leaves, Ruthie's yogurt, and Texas olive oil
Margarita on the Rocks
Exotico Blanco, Combier, Fresh Lime, Agave
Sangria
Red wine, Combier, Brandy, Lemon, Orange, Pineapple, Ginger Ale, Served on the Rocks with Fresh Strawberries and Peaches
Beers, Bottle/Can
Austin Amber
Amber Ale, TX
Ayinger 'Celebrator'
Doppelbock, Germany
Bud Light
Coors Light
Dogfish 90 Minute IPA
IPA, DE
Duvel
Golden Ale, Belgium
East Cider Dry
Dry Cider, TX
East Cider Honey
Cider, TX
Eastcider Pineapple
Dry Cider, TX
Estrella Jalisco
Mexican Lager, Mex
Founders Porter
Porter, MI
Lagunitas IPA
IPA, TX
Left Hand Nitro
Milk Stout Nitro, CO
Lone Star
Lager, TX
Mama's Lil Yella Pils
Pilsner, TX
Mich Ultra
Miller Lite
Modelo
Mexican Pilsner, MEX
ODouls (NA)
Ranch Water Hard Seltzer
Saison Dupont
Stone Brewing 'Buenaveza'
Salt & Lime Lager, CA
Weihenstephaner
Hefe Weissbier, Germany
Wild Acre Snap'd
Gingerbread Ale, TX
Sparkling/Rose/Whites BTB
Bouvet -Laubay BTB
Brut Rose - Loire, FR
Gramona, 'La Cuvee' BTB
Cava - Brut, Spain
Pierre Sparr, Brut Reserve BTB
Cremant D'Alsace - Alsace, FR
Bisol Jeio BTB
Prosecco - Italy
Graten & Meyer Rose BTB
Brut Rose - Cremant de Loire, FR
Lucien Albrecht BTB
Brut Rose - Cremant D'Alsace, FR
Marie-Courtin 'Resonance' BTB
Blanc De Noirs - Champagne, FR
Taittinger BTB
Brut - Champagne, FR
Szigeti BTB
Raventos i Blanc Rose BTB
Veuve de Paris BTB
AIX BTB
Still Rose - Provence, FR
Domaine Dupeulle BTB
Beaujolais Rose - France
Rose Gold BTB
AOP Cotes De Provence, Provence, FR
Caposaldo PG BTB
Licia BTB
Albarino - Rias Baixas, Spain
'R' Kabinett BTB
Riesling - Rheingau, Germany
Allen Scott BTB
Domaine De La Fruitiere BTB
Chardonnay - Loire Valley, FR
Vasse Felix Chard BTB
Antica Chard BTB
Antinori, Guado al Tasso BTB
Vermentino - Bolgheri, Italy
Girard BTB
Sauvignon Blanc - Napa Valley, CA
Gramona, 'Gessami' BTB
Blend, Gramona - Penedes, Spain
Langlois Chateau, Sancerre BTB
Loire Valley, FR
Rafael Palacios 'Louro' BTB
Godello - Valdeorras, Spain
Talbott Chardonnay BTB
Beronia Rueda Verdejo BTB
Vincent Girardin Bourgogne Blanc BTB
'Saint-Vincent', Burgundy, FR, 2017
Raetia Kerner BTB
Nisia Rueda Verdejo BTB
Failla Chard BTB
Jean Charles Fagot BTB
Albert Bichot Chablis BTB
Livio Felluga
Red BTB
A. & G. Fantino Barolo BTB
Berthaut Hautes Cote de Nuits BTB
Billard-Gonnet Bourgogne BTB
Bouchon Pais Salvaje BTB
Castello di Bolgheri, 'Vavara' BTB
Bolgheri - Tuscany, Italy
Castello di Nieve BTB
Barbaresco - Piedmont, Italy
Caymus Cab BTB
Ch Grand Corbin-Despagne BTB
Ch. St. Michelle 'Mimi' BTB
Cabernet Sauvignon - Horse Heaven HIlls, WA
Daou 'Pessimist' BTB
Blend - Paso Robles, CA
Details BTB
Cabernet Savignon - Sonoma, CA
Domaine du Pere Caboche BTB
Chateauneuf-du-Pape - Rhone Valley, FR
Domaine Vordy-Mayranne, 'Rene' BTB
Blend, Minervois - Languedoc-Roussillon, FR
Donati BTB
Cab Franc - Central Coast, CA
Gran Moraine BTB
Neal Family Petite Syrah BTB
Penfolds Bin 389 BTB
Post Parade Cab BTB
Renato Ratti, 'Marcenasco' BTB
Barolo - Piedmont, Italy
Siglo BTB
Cabernet Savignon - Napa Valley, CA
Silver Oak Alexander Cab BTB
Sumoll BTB
Can Rafols Dels Caus - Catalonia, Spain
Volker Eisele BTB
Walt 'La Brisa' BTB
Pinot Noir - Sonoma Coast, CA
La Braccesca BTB
Nardi Brunello di Montalcino BTB
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
8665 W. SH 71, Ste.100, Austin, TX 78735