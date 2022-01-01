Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Flores Mexican Restaurant - Lakeway

review star

No reviews yet

2129 LOHMANS CROSSING 3318

Lakeway, TX 78734

Order Again

Popular Items

Lg Chile con Queso
Enchiladas - Three Enchiladas
Beef Fajitas (2)

Appetizers

Sm Chile con Queso

$5.99

Lg Chile con Queso

$6.99

Sm Queso Completo

$6.99

Lg Queso Completo

$7.99

Queso Flameado

$8.99

Queso Flam W/ Bf Faj

$11.99

Queso Flam W/ Chick Faj

$10.99

Queso Flam W/ Shrimp

$13.99

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$7.99

Beef Faj Nachos

$12.59

Chik Faj Nachos

$10.59

Mix Faj Nachos

$11.59

Black Bean Nachos

$8.59

Stuffed Jalapeños

$8.99

Sampler Platter

$10.99

Quesadillas

$8.99

Guacamole Completo

$12.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.99

Soups and Salads

Taco Salad

$9.99

Ensalada de Pollo

$9.99

Spinach Salad

$6.99

Mexican Power Bowl

$11.99

Dinner Salad

$4.99

Guacamole Salad

$8.99

Delia’s Special

$13.99

Lg Pozole

$11.49

Sm Pozole

$9.49

Lg Pozole Verde

$11.49

Sm Pozole Verde

$9.49

Lg Caldo de Pollo

$8.99

Sm Caldo de Pollo

$6.99

Salad For 1

$5.00

Salad For 2

$10.00

Sandwiches

Hamburger

$8.99

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Desserts

Sopapillas

$3.99

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.99

Fried Xango

$6.99

Churros

$5.59

Ice Cream

$2.99

Flan

$5.99

Tres Leches Cake

$5.99

Bunuelo

$3.00

Platos Mexicanos

Ganzo’s Plate

$12.99

Maria’s Plate

$11.99

Maggie’s Plate

$10.99

Lito’s Plate

$11.99

The Twin’s Plate

$9.99

Chile Relleno

$12.99

Mexican Shredded Beef Tacos

$12.99

Isaia’s Plate

$12.99

Joe’s Tacos

$12.99

Burrito Plate

$10.99

Pork Carnitas Plate

$12.99

Crispy Taco Plate

$9.99

Stuffed Avocado

$13.99

Delia’s Special

$13.99

Lily’s Street Tacos

$14.99

Flautas De Pollo

$11.99

Chalupas Completas

$11.99

Kelly Chalupas Plato

$13.16

Carne con Chile Verde

$13.99Out of stock

Carne Guisada plate

$13.99

Carne Roja

$13.99

Sizzling Grilled Fajitas

Beef Fajitas (1)

$19.99

Beef Fajitas (2)

$33.99

Chicken Fajitas (1)

$16.99

Chicken Fajitas (2)

$28.99

Mix Fajitas (1)

$18.49

Mix Fajitas (2)

$31.49

Veggie Fajitas (1)

$16.99

Veggie Fajitas (2)

$28.99

Shrimp Fajitas (1)

$21.99

Shrimp Fajitas (2)

$38.99

Bf/Chk/Shimp (1)

$20.49

Bf/Chk/Shrimp (2)

$35.49

Beef/Shrimp For (1)

$20.99

Beef/Shrimp For (2)

$36.49

Chicken/Shrimp For (1)

$18.49

Chicken/Shrimp For (2)

$33.49

Tilapia Fajitas For (1)

$20.99

Tilapia Fajitas For (2)

$34.99

Especialidades Del Mar

Fish Tacos

$15.49

Shrimp Tacos

$15.49

Enchiladas Del Mar

$15.49

Camarones a la Parilla

$19.99

Camarones Calientes

$19.99

Jose’s Camarones

$19.99

Platos Especiales

Pollo Caliente

$14.99

Jose’s Pollo

$14.99

Anita’s Mole

$14.99

Pollo Poblano

$14.99

Chimichangas

$14.99

Carne Asada

$19.99

Mex Shred Beef Enchiladas

$12.99

Enchiladas Poblanas

$12.99

Spinach Enchiladas

$12.99

Enchiladas - Three Enchiladas

$12.99

Enchiladas - MIX & MATCH

$12.99

Ala Carte

Bean&Chz Taco

$3.00

French Fries

$2.99

Black Bean Salad

$2.99

Dinner Salad

$4.99

Beef Taco

$3.99

Spicy Chicken Taco

$2.99

Mexican Shredded Beef Taco

$4.99

Fajita Taco

$3.99

Fish Taco

$5.99

Shrimp Taco

$5.99

Carnitas Taco

$4.99

Chile Relleno ALC

$8.99

Flaquito

$5.99

Hamburger Patty Alc

$3.99

Ala Carte Enchilada

$3.99

Ala Carte Enchilada Poblana

$4.99

Ala Cart Spinach Enchilada

$4.99

Ala Cart Shrimp Enchilada

$5.99

Ala Carte Chimichanga

$9.99

Ala Carte Burrito

$8.99

Jumbo Shrimp

$2.59

Bean & Cheese Chalupa

$2.99

Beef Chalupa

$3.99

Spicy Chicken Chalupa

$3.99

Spicy Chicken Flauta

$3.99

Chicken Breast

$7.99

Nopalito Salad

$4.99

Shrimp Diablo

$3.59

Ala Carte Lily"s Taco

$4.99

Ala carte Shredded Bff Enchilada

$4.99

Carne Guisada Taco

$4.99

Kelly Chalupa Alc

$6.08

Ganzos First Plate

$7.00

Green Pork Taco

$4.99Out of stock

Red Pork Taco

$4.59Out of stock

Sides

Side Veggies

$4.99

Side Guac

$3.99

Side Tiny queso

$1.99

Side Nopalito salad

$4.59

Side Spinach

$3.99

Side flour tort

$1.00

Sd Creamy Jalapeno

$1.00

Side corn tort

$1.00

Side 1/2 side flour

$0.50

Side 1/2 side corn

$0.50

Side avocado

$4.99

Side sm chips & salsa

$1.59

Side Lg chips and salsa

$3.29

Side rice

$1.99

SideRefried

$1.99

Side Charro

$1.99

SideBlack Beans

$1.99

Side Sour cream

$0.75

Side pickled jalapenos

$0.75

Side Grill jalapenos

$1.00

Side fresh jalapenos

$0.75

Side Jap toreado

$1.00

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Cheese

$1.00

Side onions

$0.50

Side Poblano peppers

$1.50

Side pico de gallo

$1.00

Side Cilantro

$0.50

Side Chorizo

$2.59

Side Limes

$1.00

Side Tomato

$1.00

Side Lettuce

$1.00

Side Bell peppers

$1.29

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Serranos

$1.00

Side Mole

$1.00

Side Sour cream sauce

$1.00

Side Spicy Ranchero

$1.00

Side Chipotle

$1.00

Side Ranchero

$1.00

Side Texmex

$1.00

Side Verde

$1.00

Side Shred Chick

$1.99

Side Gr Beef

$1.99

Side Zucchini

$2.29

Side Mushrooms

$1.00

Side Celery

$2.29

Side Toast

$1.50

Side Hamb bun

$1.50

Lunch Specials

#1

$9.49

#2

$9.49

#3

$9.49

#4

$9.49

#5 Beef Fajita

$9.49

#5 Chicken Fajita Taco

$9.49

#6

$9.49

#7

$9.49

#8

$9.49

#9

$9.49

Family Packs

Fajitas, Ench & Queso

$78.00

Fajitas & Queso

$60.00

Enchiladas & Queso

$50.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.69

Diet Pepsi

$2.69

Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Sierra Mist

$2.69

Water

Coffee

$2.69

Topo Chico

$3.99

Iced Tea

$2.69

Sweet Tea

$2.69

Lemonade

$2.69

Hot Tea

$2.69

Stubborn Agave Vanilla

$2.69

Stubborn Classic Root Beer

$2.69

Stubborn Black Cherry

$2.69

Apple Juice

$2.69

Orange Juice

$2.69

Pineapple Juice

$2.69

Cranberry Juice

$2.69

Milk

$2.69

Club Soda

$2.69

Red Bull

$3.99

Fresca

$3.99

Platos Para Los Niños

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.49

Crispy Taco

$6.49

Bean Burrito

$6.49

Chicken Tenders

$6.49

Cheese Enchilada

$6.49

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$6.49

Hamburger Plate

$6.49

Cheeseburger Plate

$6.49

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.49

Smoothies

Passion Fruit Smoothie

$3.50

Mango Smoothie

$3.50

Pomegranate Smoothie

$3.50

Strawberry Smoothie

$3.50

Peach Smoothie

$3.50

Banana Smoothie

$3.50

Raspberry Smoothie

$3.50

Guava Smoothie

$3.50

Piña Colada Smoothie

$3.50

Kids Free Sodas

Sm pepsi

Sm Diet Pepsi

Sm Dr Pepper

Out of stock

Sm Diet Dr Pepper

Sm Sierra Mist

Sm Pink Lemonade

Sm Agave Vanilla

Sm Black Cherry

Sm Milk

Sm Orange Juice

Sm Apple Juice

Sm Cranberry Juice

Tg Drinks

Flor Tg

$18.00

Florita Tg

$18.00

Joe's Favorite Top Shelf Tg

$14.00

Skinny Tg

$18.00

Original Tg

$18.00

Entrees

1Lb Fajitas

$21.49

Carne Verde

$23.00

Carne Roja

$23.00

Flautas

$3.29

Flaquitos

$4.29

Stuffed Jalapeño

$1.60

Ground Beef

$15.00

Shred Chicken

$15.00

Sides

Flores Queso By the Quart

$16.00

Flores Queso By the Half Gallon

$30.00

Flores Queso By the Gallon

$55.00

Salsa By the Quart

$6.00

Salsa By the Half Gallon

$12.00

Salsa By the Gallon

$18.00

Pico de Gallo By the Pint

$7.00

Pico de Gallo By the Quart

$12.00

Sour Cream By the Pint

$5.00

Sour Cream By the Quart

$9.00

Guacamole By the Pint

$16.00

Guacamole By the Quart

$30.00

Flores Sauces By the Pint

$7.00

Flores Sauces By the Quart

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

2129 LOHMANS CROSSING 3318, Lakeway, TX 78734

Directions

Gallery
Flores Mexican Restaurant image
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

