Brewpubs & Breweries
Burgers
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Oz. Tap House

804 Reviews

$$

10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h

Austin, TX 78730

Order Again

Popular Items

Oz House Burger (Beef)
Cole's Chicken Strips
Kieran Burger (Beef)

Starters

Charcuterie Pretzel

Charcuterie Pretzel

$24.00

Prosciutto, Genoa Salami, Cherry Smoked Ham, Cubed White Cheddar & Smoked Gouda, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Peppadew Peppers, Grapes, Black Mission Figs, Apple Slices, Whole Grain Mustard, Queso Fun for Two!

Wings (8)

Wings (8)

$15.50

(8) BBQ, Buffalo, Honey Chipotle or Naked, Carrots, Celery

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.75

Beer Battered Pickle Chips, Ranch

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$11.25

Peppadew Peppers, Balsamic Reduction, Shredded Parmesan

Fried Cauliflower & Jalapeños

Fried Cauliflower & Jalapeños

$11.50

Beer Battered Cauliflower & House Pickled Jalapeños, Ranch, Buffalo Sauce

Half Nachos- Ground Beef

Half Nachos- Ground Beef

$12.50
Half Nachos- Grilled Chicken

Half Nachos- Grilled Chicken

$12.50
Half Nachos- Carnitas

Half Nachos- Carnitas

$12.50
Half Nachos- Avocado

Half Nachos- Avocado

$12.50
Half Nachos- Steak

Half Nachos- Steak

$14.50
Full Nachos- Ground Beef

Full Nachos- Ground Beef

$18.50
Full Nachos- Grilled Chicken

Full Nachos- Grilled Chicken

$18.50
Full Nachos- Carnitas

Full Nachos- Carnitas

$18.50
Full Nachos- Avocado

Full Nachos- Avocado

$18.50
Full Nachos- Steak

Full Nachos- Steak

$20.50
Chip & Dip Trio

Chip & Dip Trio

$11.75
Roasted Hummus

Roasted Hummus

$9.00

House Roasted Hummus with Paprika, topped with Olive Oil Drizzle and served with fresh veggies and flour chips.

On the Bun

Oz House Burger (Beef)

Oz House Burger (Beef)

$14.00

Akaushi Beef, White Cheddar, Red Onion, Romaine, Tomato, Kosher Dill Pickles, House Sauce

Oz House Burger (Chicken)

Oz House Burger (Chicken)

$14.00

Chicken Breast, White Cheddar, Red Onion, Romaine, Tomato, Kosher Dill Pickles, House Sauce

Blue Burger (Beef)

Blue Burger (Beef)

$16.00

Akaushi Beef, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Caramelized Onions, Dijon Balsamic Aioli

Blue Burger (Chicken)

Blue Burger (Chicken)

$16.00

Chicken Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Caramelized Onions, Dijon Balsamic Aioli

Brie & Berry Burger (Beef)

Brie & Berry Burger (Beef)

$14.75

Akaushi Beef, Brie, Berry Compote, Butter Lettuce, House Pickled Jalapeños, Dijon Balsamic Aioli

Brie & Berry Burger (Chicken)

Brie & Berry Burger (Chicken)

$14.75

Chicken Breast, Brie, Berry Compote, Butter Lettuce, House Pickled Jalapeños, Dijon Balsamic Aioli

BBQ Fusion Burger (Beef)

BBQ Fusion Burger (Beef)

$16.00

Akaushi Beef, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Beer Battered Onion Rings, Tomato, Arugula, Balsamic BBQ Sauce

BBQ Fusion Burger (Chicken)

BBQ Fusion Burger (Chicken)

$16.00

Chicken Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Beer Battered Onion Rings, Tomato, Arugula, Balsamic BBQ Sauce

BBQ Pulled Pork

BBQ Pulled Pork

$14.50

Smoked Gouda, BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, House Pickled Jalapeños

Crispy Chicken Burger

Crispy Chicken Burger

$15.75

Beer Battered Chicken Breast, White Cheddar, Chipotle or Honey Serrano Slaw, Red Onion, House Pickled Jalapeños

Portabella Burger

Portabella Burger

$13.50

Classics

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Beer Battered Cod, Hand-Cut Fries or Sweet Potato Fries, Coleslaw

Prosciutto Mac

Prosciutto Mac

$9.75

Macaroni, Queso, Crispy Prosciutto, Parmesan Panko Crumb Topping

Quesadilla- Steak

Quesadilla- Steak

$14.00
Quesadilla- Chicken

Quesadilla- Chicken

$14.00
Quesadilla- Carnitas

Quesadilla- Carnitas

$14.00
Quesadilla- No Meat

Quesadilla- No Meat

$10.00
Quesadilla- 1/2 Steak 1/2 Chicken

Quesadilla- 1/2 Steak 1/2 Chicken

$14.00

Chili Bowl

$12.00

Beef & Bean Chili Topped with Jack Cheese, Jalapeno Croutons and Green Onions.

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

House Cut Fries Topped with Queso, Chili, sour cream and Green Onions.

Salads

Half BBQ Chicken Salad

Half BBQ Chicken Salad

$9.75

Mixed Greens, Romaine, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Monterey Jack, Tomato, Carrots, Green Onion, Corn Tortilla Strips, Cilantro, Ranch

Full BBQ Chicken Salad

Full BBQ Chicken Salad

$15.75

Mixed Greens, Romaine, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Monterey Jack, Tomato, Carrots, Green Onion, Corn Tortilla Strips, Cilantro, Ranch

Half Steak Salad

Half Steak Salad

$10.75

Romaine, Arugula, Red and Green Cabbage, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion, Peppadew Peppers, Cliantro, Avocado Jalapeño Dressing

Full Steak Salad

Full Steak Salad

$16.75

Romaine, Arugula, Red and Green Cabbage, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion, Peppadew Peppers, Cliantro, Avocado Jalapeño Dressing

Half Fried Avocado Salad

Half Fried Avocado Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Romaine, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Red Onion, Tomato, Berry Compote, White Cheddar, Dijon Balsamic Dressing

Full Fried Avocado Salad

Full Fried Avocado Salad

$16.00

Mixed Greens, Romaine, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Red Onion, Tomato, Berry Compote, White Cheddar, Dijon Balsamic Dressing

Ahi Tuna Salad

Ahi Tuna Salad

$18.75

Spring Mix, Arugula, Carrots, Cucumbers, Avocado, Mango, Green Onion, Flour Tortilla Strips, Cilantro, Honey Serrano Dressing

Half Quinoa Salad

Half Quinoa Salad

$8.50

Spring Mix, Quinoa Medley (Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Cilantro), Goat Cheese, Served with Lemon Vinaigrette on the side.

Full Quinoa Salad

Full Quinoa Salad

$12.75

Spring Mix, Quinoa Medely (Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Cilantro), Goat Cheese, Served with Lemon Vinaigrette on the side.

Half Chicken Caesar Salad

Half Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.50

Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, Jalapeño Cornbread Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Full Chicken Caesar Salad

Full Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.50

Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, Jalapeño Cornbread Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Half Cobb Salad

$11.50

Romaine, Spring Mix, Crispy Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon Bits, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Red Onion, Tomato, Ranch Dressing.

Full Cobb Salad

$17.50

Romaine, Spring Mix, Crispy Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon Bits, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Red Onion, Tomato, Ranch Dressing.

Steak Protein Bowl

$11.75

Spring Mix, Steak, Quinoa, Hummus, Black Bean Mango Pico, Goat Cheese, Cilantro.

Chicken Protein Bowl

$11.75

Spring Mix, Chicken, Quinoa, Hummus, Black Bean Mango Pico, Goat Cheese, Cilantro.

Avocado Protein Bowl

$11.75

Spring Mix, Avocado, Quinoa, Hummus, Black Bean Mango Pico, Goat Cheese, Cilantro.

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, Jalapeño Cornbread Croutons

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.50

Romaine, Carrots, Cucumbers, Tomato, Monterey Jack

Tacos

House Tacos (2)

House Tacos (2)

$10.75

Any Combination of 2 or 3 Tacos: Steak, Chicken, or Fried Avocado, Monterey Jack, Pickled Red Onion, Cabbage, Cilantro, Avocado Jalapeño Sauce, Corn or Flour Tortilla

House Tacos (3)

House Tacos (3)

$13.75

Any Combination of 2 or 3 Tacos: Steak, Chicken, or Fried Avocado, Monterey Jack, Pickled Red Onion, Cabbage, Cilantro, Avocado Jalapeño Sauce, Corn or Flour Tortilla

Crispy Chicken Tacos (2)

Crispy Chicken Tacos (2)

$11.75
Crispy Chicken Tacos (3)

Crispy Chicken Tacos (3)

$14.75

3 Crispy Chicken Tacos. Choice of Honey Serrano, Chipotle Aioli or House Vinaigrette Slaw. Corn or Flour Tortillas with Melted Jack Cheese. Red Onion and Cilantro.

Carnitas Tacos (2)

Carnitas Tacos (2)

$10.00

Grilled Onions & Peppers, Chipotle Aioli, Monterey Jack, Cilantro, Corn or Flour Tortilla

Ahi Tuna Tacos (3)

Ahi Tuna Tacos (3)

$17.75

Mango, Marinated Tomato, Avocado, Honey Serrano Aioli, Cilantro, Corn or Flour Tortilla

Blackened COD (2)

Blackened COD (2)

$13.75

Escabeche, Cabbage, Tartar, Cilantro

Blackened COD (3)

Blackened COD (3)

$16.75

Escabeche, Cabbage, Tartar, Cilantro

Salmon Tacos (3)

Salmon Tacos (3)

$17.25

Blackened Salmon, Black Bean Mango Pico, Goat Cheese, Avocado Jalapeno Sauce

Kids

Kieran Burger (Beef)

Kieran Burger (Beef)

$7.75

Quarter Pound Beef and White Cheddar

Kieran Burger (Chicken)

Kieran Burger (Chicken)

$9.25
Everyone's Grilled Cheese

Everyone's Grilled Cheese

$6.25

White Cheddar & French Bread

Cole's Chicken Strips

Cole's Chicken Strips

$7.75

House Breaded or Grilled

Bella's Charcuterie Jr

Bella's Charcuterie Jr

$7.50

Pretzel, Ham, Cubed White Cheddar, Pickles, Carrots, Apples, Grapes, Queso

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.25
Dylan's Quesadilla

Dylan's Quesadilla

$5.75

Monterey Jack, Flour Tortilla

Sides & Snacks

Chips, Salsa, Queso

Chips, Salsa, Queso

$8.50
Fries

Fries

$5.25
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$8.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.75
Pretzel with Queso (Large)

Pretzel with Queso (Large)

$12.00
Pretzel with Queso (Small)

Pretzel with Queso (Small)

$6.00

Dessert

Lick Honest Half Pint

Lick Honest Half Pint

$6.75
Lick Honest Ice Cream Sandwich

Lick Honest Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75
Big Alaska

Big Alaska

$5.75
Ice Cream Sandwich - Big Bopper

Ice Cream Sandwich - Big Bopper

$6.75
Ice Cream Sandwich - C & C

Ice Cream Sandwich - C & C

$5.75
Brownie a la Mode

Brownie a la Mode

$8.50

Hot Fudge Brownie, Vanilla Ice Cream, Hot Fudge

Vanilla Sundae Cone

Vanilla Sundae Cone

$4.00
Big Vanilla Sandwich

Big Vanilla Sandwich

$6.00

NA Beverages

Stubborn Soda

Stubborn Soda

$2.95
Soda Bottles

Soda Bottles

$3.25
Brewed Tea

Brewed Tea

$2.95
Bottled Sweet Tea

Bottled Sweet Tea

$3.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.25
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.25
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.25
Milk

Milk

$2.95
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.95
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.50
Gatorade

Gatorade

$3.25
Flavored Sparkling Water

Flavored Sparkling Water

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.25
Starbucks Frappuccino

Starbucks Frappuccino

$4.50

1877 Mineral Water

$3.25

Bottles & Cans

Athletic Brewing Co FREE WAVE HAZY IPA - (N/A)

Athletic Brewing Co FREE WAVE HAZY IPA - (N/A)

$5.50

Wellbeing Brewing Heavenly Body Golden Wheat (N/A)

$5.00Out of stock
Athletic Brewing Co. RUN WILD IPA (N/A)

Athletic Brewing Co. RUN WILD IPA (N/A)

$5.50
Holidaily Brewing - Blue - GLUTEN FREE HAZY IPA

Holidaily Brewing - Blue - GLUTEN FREE HAZY IPA

$7.25
Holidaily Brewing - Yellow - GLUTEN FREE BLONDE

Holidaily Brewing - Yellow - GLUTEN FREE BLONDE

$7.25

Karbach - NA IPA - Free And Easy

$5.00Out of stock
Athletic Brewing Co - Upside Dawn

Athletic Brewing Co - Upside Dawn

$5.50
Holidaily Brewing - Green - GLUTEN FREE IPA

Holidaily Brewing - Green - GLUTEN FREE IPA

$7.25
Budlight Al Bottle

Budlight Al Bottle

$5.00

32 Oz. Crowlers/Growlers

Tap 1 - Oz. House - Margarita

$40.08

House Made Top Shelf Rocks Margarita Exotico, Marinthe XO, Limes, Salt

Tap 2 - Oz. House - Paloma

$38.64

Treaty Oak Day Drinker Bourbon, Ginger, Fresh Squeezed Lemon, Lime and Blackberry juices with Simple Syrup.

Tap 3 - Oz. House - Cucumber Cooler

$36.00

Tito's Vodka, Mint Simple Syrup, Fresh Squeezed Lime, Cucumber Water

Tap 4 - Oz. House - Moscw Mule

$38.40

Tito's, Cointreau, Cranberry Juice, & Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice. A new twist on a classic cocktail.

Tap 5 - Oz. House - Bourbon

$35.76

Exotico Tequila, Mathilde XO Orange Liqueur, Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice & Salt.

Tap 6 - Oz. House - Lavender Citrus Squeeze

$38.40

Exotico Tequila, Simple Syrup, Fresh Squeezed Ruby Red Grapefruit, Fresh Squeezed Lime, Dash of Salt

Tap 7 - Jameson Green Tea Shot

$2.44Out of stock

Tap 8- Lemon Drop Shot

$2.62Out of stock

Tap 9 - Firestone Walker - Old Man Hattan (2018)

$31.44

Tap 10 - Real Ale - Black Quad

$18.00

Tap 11 - Zilker - Coffee Milk Stout

$14.88

Tap 12 - (512) - (512) Pecan Porter

$13.44

Tap 13 - Roughhouse - Pecan Bock

$13.92

Tap 14 - Thirsty Planet - Thirsty Goat

$14.16

Tap 15 - Stone - 26th Anniversary

$18.00

Tap 16 - Zilker - Mystical Forrest

$14.88

Tap 17 - Pinthose Pizza - Electric Jellyfish

$15.36

Tap 18 - Independence - Stash

$13.44

Tap 19 - Independence - Twine Time

$12.48

Tap 20 - Zilker - Parks & Rec

$12.48

Tap 21- Celis- Grand Cru

$14.88

Tap 22 - Austin Beerworks - Black Thunder

$12.00

Tap 23 - Wells - Banana Bread Beer

$13.92

Tap 24 - Saloon Door - Catty Corner

$13.20

Tap 25 - WiseAcre - Tiny Bomb

$10.56

Tap 26 - Live Oak - Hefeweizen

$12.96

Tap 27 - Family Business - Bruiex Famille

$12.48

Tap 28 - Meanwhile Brewing - Val Verde

$11.76

Tap 29 - Yuengling - Traditional Lager

$10.32

Tap 30 - Altstadt - Altstadt Lager

$12.72

Tap 32 - Zilker - Pressure To Party

$13.68

Tap 33 - Locust - Chai

$12.72

Tap 34- Ace Cider - Ace Perry

$13.68

Tap 35 - Zardetto - Cuvee Brut

$34.32

Tap 36 - La Vielle Ferme - Rose

$33.60

Tap 37 - Harken - Chardonnay

$38.64

Tap 38 - Pomelo - Sauvignon Blanc

$36.48

Tap 39 - Angeline - Pinot Noir

$39.36

Tap 40 - Rancho Rodeo - Caberet

$45.36

Tap 31 - 512 Brewing - Razz Ma Tazz

$16.80
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Oz. Tap House, a family-friendly beer garden, offering local farm to market fare, focused on craft burgers, bites, and chopped salads. Featuring state-of-the-art smart tap technology that dispenses beer and wine by the Oz.

Website

Location

10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h, Austin, TX 78730

Directions

