Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch

Eldorado Cafe

1,720 Reviews

$$

3300 W. Anderson Lane

Austin, TX 78757

Popular Items

Chips and Salsa
Eldorado Queso (small)
Eldorado Queso (large)

Snax Y Dippers

Chips and Salsa

4oz container

Salsa Sampler

$7.95

A sampling of all 5 of our House Salsas

Eldorado Queso (small)

$5.00

Classic House Queso

Eldorado Queso (large)

$11.00

Classic House Queso

Supa Queso

$12.95

Eldorado Queso spiked with black beans, pico de gallo & guacamole

Guacamole (small)

$5.95

Fresh avocados blended with jalapenos, onion, cilantro and tomato

Guacamole (large)

$12.00

Fresh avocados blended with jalapenos, onion, cilantro and tomato

7 Layer Dip

$8.95

The classic

Pickled Jalapenos

$5.00

8oz container

Platos Pequenos

Shiny Ribs

$12.95

Crispy St. Louis pork ribs coated with sweet arbol chile glaze, garnished with jicama slaw and green onions

Puzchkas

$11.50

Golden fried dumplings filled with bacon, mashed potatoes and carmelized onions.

Papas Rellenas

$11.95

Crunchy mashed potato cakes stuffed with goat and jack cheese, served with salsa X

Nachos Compuestos

$11.95

Individually constructed nachos featuring refried black beans, jack cheese, avocado, lettuce pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

Honolulu Pork Mini Tacos

$10.95

Red chile and citrus marinated pork shoulder, pineapple jicama slaw and avocado salsa on corn tortillas

Rajas Con Queso Quesadilla

$12.95

Green chile and onion rajas, and jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

Teximelt

$12.95

Beef Picadillo, jack cheese, and green onions. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

Chicken Dillo

$12.95

Roasted chicken, jack cheese, green chile and onion rajas. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

Bacon Avocado Jack

$12.95

Enough said. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

Molletes

$9.50

Toasted sliced bolillo topped with homemade chorizo, black beans, jack cheese and pico.

Crispies Y Tacos

Ala Carte Crispy Taco

$4.00

Crispy taco shell filled with beef picadillo, pico de gallo, jack cheese, and shredded lettuce

Dos Crispy Tacos

$7.95

Two crispy taco shells filled with beef picadillo, pico de gallo, jack cheese, and shredded lettuce

Dos Crispy Tacos with Rice and Beans

$9.95

Two crispy taco shells filled with beef picadillo, pico de gallo, jack cheese, and shredded lettuce

Ala Carte Tostada

$6.50

Golden housemade tostada shell topped with black beans, guacamole, red cabbage, pico de gallo, jack cheese and queso fresco

Dos Tostadas

$12.95

Supa Chalupa

$7.95

Golden housemade tostada shell topped with black beans, melted jack cheese, roasted pork carnitas, shredded lettuce, sour cream, green onions, avocado and housemade Joelula pepper sauce

T House #3 Combo Chalupa

$6.95

A simple tribute to an Austin classic. Tostada with black beans, beef picadillo, pico de gallo, jack cheese, guacamole, lettuce and queso fresco

Gracie's Vegan Tostada

$6.95

Golden housemade tostada shell topped with black beans, roasted squash, Texas mushrooms, guacamole red cabbage, toasted pepitas, and pickled onions

El Guaco Taco

$4.50

Vegan crispy taco with black beans, guacamole, red cabbage and pico

Too Hot to Tot

$4.50

Crispy tater tots, black beans, queso, jack cheese, avocado, jalapeños, and green onions.

Thunder Rosa Taco

$5.00

Sirloin, bacon, roasted jalapenos, sauteed green chile and onion rajas, and melted jack cheese topped with a jalapeno toreado

Clyde's Fried Chicken

$5.00

Golden fried chicken breast strips, bacon, green chile mayo, lettuce, pico.

BuenoChilada

$6.50

Flour tortilla stuffed with beef picadillo, topped with red chile enchilada sauce, queso, jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, and diced onion.

Mikey B's Soft Taco Supreme

$5.00

Beef picadillo, jack cheese, queso, pico, sour cream, arbor salsa, and pickled jalapeños.

Bowls

Uchingon Bowl

$13.95

Eldorado cheeseNrice topped with crispy pork carnitas, fried egg, roasted squash, pickled onions, avocado, topped with Salsa X

Lost Amis

$12.95

Eldorado Rice topped with black beans, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and green onions. Nod to a lost classic.

Eldorito Pie

$12.95

Homemade totopos topped with carne adovado, chile con queso, jack cheese, guacamole, pico, sour cream, and a jalapeno toreado . (Can be made vegetarian with black beans)

Taco Bowl

$12.95

Choice of protein topped with shredded lettuce, black beans, jack cheese, pico, avocado, and jicama slaw.

Tot Bowl

$12.95

Golden fried tater tots, queso, guacamole, jack cheese, pico de gallo, homemade pickled jalapeños, green onions and Salsa X

Shepherd's Pie Bowl

$13.95

Shredded short rib and roasted veggies topped with mashed potatoes, melted cheese, and roasted chiles.

Burritos

The Las Cruces Banado Plate

$15.50

12” flour tortilla stuffed with roasted pork, pepper and onion rajas, and jack cheese. Smothered with roasted green chile sauce and queso. Garnished with lettuce, pico, and guac.

Veggie Burrito Supreme

$15.50

12" Flour tortilla stuffed with black beans, crispy potatoes, jack cheese, queso, lettuce, pickled jalapeños, arbor salsa, sour cream and green onions. Garnished with lettuce and pickled onions. Served with rice and beans.

Eldorado Burrito

$15.50

12" Flour tortilla stuffed with choice of protein, crispy potatoes, jack cheese, queso, lettuce, pickled jalapeños, arbor salsa, and green onions. Garnished with lettuce and nopales pico. Served with rice and beans.

Ensaladas

Simple Greens

$7.95

Mixed greens, red cabbage, tomatoes, green onion and queso fresco

Romaine Wedge

$14.95

Half head of romaine lettuce, chopped bacon, toasted pepitas, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion, queso fresco, green onion, fresh corn and creamy black pepper goat cheese dressing

El Cabo

$14.95

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon avocado, cherry tomatoes, and green onion

Shaunna-Wanna Taco Salad

$14.95

Crispy taco shell bowl filled with mixed greens, pico de gallo, sour cream, jack cheese, pickled red onion, green onion and salsa X

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Classicas

$16.50

Ancho chile sauce, jack cheese and diced onion

Enchiladas Verde

$16.50

Roasted tomatillo sauce, green onion, jack cheese and queso fresco

Enchilada Suizas

$16.50

Creamy salsa verde, avocado and jack cheese

Esmes Magic

$16.50

Enchiladas filled with mashed potatoes topped with ancho chile sauce, served Esme's way (shredded lettuce, purple cabbage, tomato and queso fresco)

Rene's Awesome Enchiladas

$17.95

Roasted beef short rib enchiladas tomatillo sauce, jack cheese, sour cream, green onion and queso

Joel's Happy Plate

$16.50

Two Cheese and one beef enchilada topped wih red chile sauce, Eldorado queso and jack cheese. Topped with diced onions and a jalapeno toreado

Veganchilada

$15.95

Roasted squash enchiladas topped with your choice of sauce, shredded purple cabbage and pico de gallo

Dart Bowl Enchiladas

$16.50

Cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne, jack cheese, fried egg and pickled jalapeños. Served with rice and beans.

Mole Enchiladas

$16.50

Mole enchiladas with your choice of filling, garnished with jicama slaw and queso fresco. Served with rice and beans. *Contains Chicken Stock and Nuts

Platos Fuertes

Short Rib Salpicon

$21.95

Adobo braised shredded short rib with roasted chiles, tomato and sherry

Carne Guisada

$21.00

Sirloin simmered with ancho chiles, tomato and roasted garlic

Carnitas Cubanos

$21.95

Crispy pork roasted in a Cuban style citrus garlic mojo

Green Chile Pork

$20.50

Tender pork with roasted green chiles and tomatillos

Sirloin Tampiqueno

$22.95

Chile rubbed sirloin bistec with chimmichurri, poblano and onion rajas

Lemon Garlic Chicken

$19.50

Roasted chicken with lemon, roasted garlic, tomato and green onions

Mojo Pollo

$19.95

Mojo marinated grilled chicken on green chile onion rajas

Hongos

$19.00

Texas mushroom trio with caramelized onion and green chile rajas

¡Mas Que Lados!

Pick 3

$15.00

Eldorado Rice

$6.00

Basmati rice with roasted green chiles, grilled corn, cilantro and green onion

Black Beans

$6.00

Seasoned black beans, garnished with queso fresco and green onion

Frijoles Charritos

$6.00

Pinto beans spiked with bacon, jalapeno, onion and tomato

Las Calabasas

$6.00

Hash of butternut squash, zucchini, roasted garlic, toasted pepitas and green onions

Mojo Veg

$6.00

Lemon garlic roasted cauliflower, carrots, peppers and onions

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

A family favorite to fix what ails you!

CheeseNRice

$6.00

Our Eldorado rice with queso- a culinary hug!

3 Potato Hash

$6.00

Red, gold and sweet potatoes with green chiles and onion rajas

Simple Greens

$6.00

Mixed greens, red cabbage, tomatoes, green onion and queso fresco

No Hater Tater

$6.00

Eldorado mashed potatoes topped with queso, green onions and a toreado.

Los Niños

Kids Enchilada

$6.95

Served with rice & beans

Grilled Chicken

$6.95

Served with rice & beans

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$6.95

Served with rice & beans

Kids Quesadilla

$6.95

Served with rice & beans

Beef & Cheese Taco

$6.95

Served with rice & beans

Bean & Cheese Taco

$6.95

Served with rice & beans

Chicken & Rice Taco

$6.95

Served with rice & beans

Ala Carte Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

Extras

Side of Tortillas

$1.50

Side Queso

$1.00

2oz portion

Side Guacamole

$1.00

2 oz portion

Chips

$1.00

Single bag of chips!

Cocktails To-Go

Margarita Quart

$28.00

House Margarita (SINGLE)

$12.00

Our Delicious Eldorado House Margarita but in a single serving 12 oz bottle. Pour over ice and enjoy!

La Paloma (SINGLE)

$12.00

Tequila, Fresh Grapefruit Juice, Lime, and some sweet but spicy Serrano Simple Syrup. Serve over ice and top it off with a Rambler! includes 12 oz Paloma and a can of Rambler.

Beer To-Go

ABGB Hell Yes! Helles ( 4 PACK )

$14.00

Austin Beer Garden Brewery Co. Hell Yes! Helles 4-16 oz cans

ABGB Hell Yes! Helles ( SINGLE )

$6.00

Austin Beer Garden Brewery Co. Hell Yes! Helles

Fire Eagle ( 6 PACK )

$13.00

Austin Beerworks Fire Eagle - American IPA

Fire Eagle ( SINGLE )

$6.00

Austin Beerworks Fire Eagle - American IPA

Pearl Snap ( 6 PACK )

$12.00

Austin Beerworks Pearl Snap - German Style Pils

Pearl Snap ( SINGLE )

$6.00

Austin Beerworks Pearl Snap - German Style Pils

Amber Vision ( 6 PACK )

$12.00

Austin Beerworks Amber Vision- Amber Ale

Amber Vision ( SINGLE )

$6.00

Austin Beerworks Amber Vision- Amber Ale

Modelo Especial ( 6 PACK )

$10.00

Modelo Especial ( SINGLE )

$3.75

Lonestar Tall Boy ( 6 PACK )

$10.00

Lonestar Tall Boy ( SINGLE )

$4.00

Coors Banquet (6 PACK)

$10.00

Coors Banquet (SINGLE)

$4.00

Austin Eastciders Original Dry Cider (6 PACK)

$13.00

Austin Eastciders Original Dry Cider (SINGLE)

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic

Coffee

$3.00

16 oz cup of coffee

Joe To Go

$22.00

96 oz Bulk Coffee

Cold Brew

$3.00Out of stock

Horchata

$5.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Gallon Unsweetened Iced Tea

$22.00
Rambler Sparkling Water
$3.00

Rambler Sparkling Water

$3.00
Bottled Mexican Coke
$3.00

Bottled Mexican Coke

$3.00

Watermelon Agua Fresca

$5.00

Pineapple Agua Fresca

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Texas Red

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00

Maine Root Ginger Brew

$3.00

Maine Root Cola

$3.00

Maine Root Lemon Lime

$3.00

Maine Root Pink Drink

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

T-Shirts & Hoodies

Heather Black T-shirt with gold lettering
$15.00

Heather Black T-shirt with gold lettering

$15.00

50% POLYESTER, 25% COTTON, 25% RAYON Please note that if you would like your order shipped, you will need to add the "Shipping" Item. If your shipping address is different than your billing address please email....orders@eldoradocafeatx.com.

Black Eldorado Zip-Up Hoodie
$27.00

Black Eldorado Zip-Up Hoodie

$27.00

50% POLYESTER, 25% COTTON, 25% RAYON -- Logo on the back. Please note that if you would like your order shipped, you will need to add the "Shipping" Item. If your shipping address is different than your billing address please email....orders@eldoradocafeatx.com.

Eldorado Cycling Shirt
$80.00

Eldorado Cycling Shirt

$80.00

Teal with blue & White Detail Sizes: S-XL 100% Polyester Please note that if you would like your order shipped, you will need to add the "Shipping" Item. If your shipping address is different than your billing address please email....orders@eldoradocafeatx.com.

Eldorado Kids T-Shirt
$12.00

Eldorado Kids T-Shirt

$12.00

Heather Black with Gold Detail 6-8 mo./2T 50% POLYESTER, 25% COTTON, 25% RAYON Please note that if you would like your order shipped, you will need to add the "Shipping" Item. If your shipping address is different than your billing address please email....orders@eldoradocafeatx.com.

Heather Black Eldorado Tank Top
$15.00

Heather Black Eldorado Tank Top

$15.00

Heather Black with Gold Detail 50% POLYESTER, 25% COTTON, 25% RAYON Please note that if you would like your order shipped, you will need to add the "Shipping" Item. If your shipping address is different than your billing address please email....orders@eldoradocafeatx.com.

Heather Blue Eldorado Tank Top
$15.00

Heather Blue Eldorado Tank Top

$15.00

Heather Blue with White Detail 50% POLYESTER, 25% COTTON, 25% RAYON Please note that if you would like your order shipped, you will need to add the "Shipping" Item. If your shipping address is different than your billing address please email....orders@eldoradocafeatx.com.

Socks

Knee High Socks
$12.00

Knee High Socks

$12.00

Eldorado Knee-High Socks, Black w/White & Teal Detail Please note that if you would like your order shipped, you will need to add the "Shipping" Item. If your shipping address is different than your billing address please email....orders@eldoradocafeatx.com.

Crew Socks

Crew Socks

$12.00

Black with White & Teal Detail One Size: Size 10-13 75% COTTON, 23% STRETCH NYLON, 2% ELASTIC Please note that if you would like your order shipped, you will need to add the "Shipping" Item. If your shipping address is different than your billing address please email....orders@eldoradocafeatx.com.

Rainbow Pride Crew Socks
$12.00

Rainbow Pride Crew Socks

$12.00

Multicolor with Eldorado Patch One Size:Size 10-13 50% POLYESTER, 48% STRETCH NYLON, 2% ELASTIC Please note that if you would like your order shipped, you will need to add the "Shipping" Item. If your shipping address is different than your billing address please email....orders@eldoradocafeatx.com.

Hats

Teal & Grey Beanie
$17.00

Teal & Grey Beanie

$17.00

One Size 100% ACRYLLIC Please note that if you would like your order shipped, you will need to add the "Shipping" Item. If your shipping address is different than your billing address please email....orders@eldoradocafeatx.com.

Eldorado Ball Hat
$18.00

Eldorado Ball Hat

$18.00

Eldorado Ball Hat, Black with Tan Stitching, Embroidery, Mesh One Size Cotton Twill/Polyester Mesh Please note that if you would like your order shipped, you will need to add the "Shipping" Item. If your shipping address is different than your billing address please email....orders@eldoradocafeatx.com.

Other

Fanny Pack! Black with Taco & Margarita Pattern
$12.00

Fanny Pack! Black with Taco & Margarita Pattern

$12.00

One Size 100% ACRYLLIC Please note that if you would like your order shipped, you will need to add the "Shipping" Item. If your shipping address is different than your billing address please email....orders@eldoradocafeatx.com.

Eldorado Onesie
$12.00

Eldorado Onesie

$12.00

One Size 50% POLYESTER, 25% COTTON, 25% RAYON Please note that if you would like your order shipped, you will need to add the "Shipping" Item. If your shipping address is different than your billing address please email....orders@eldoradocafeatx.com.

Coffee By the Pound

$12.00

1 pound of our whole bean dark roast house blend!

Red Eldorado Mug
$7.00

Red Eldorado Mug

$7.00

One Size Ceramic Please note that if you would like your order shipped, you will need to add the "Shipping" Item. If your shipping address is different than your billing address please email....orders@eldoradocafeatx.com.

Black Eldorado Mug
$7.00

Black Eldorado Mug

$7.00

One Size Ceramic Please note that if you would like your order shipped, you will need to add the "Shipping" Item. If your shipping address is different than your billing address please email....orders@eldoradocafeatx.com.

Squeaker TEXAS Dog Toy
$8.00

Squeaker TEXAS Dog Toy

$8.00

One Size Polyester Fibers, Poly-Cotton Please note that if you would like your order shipped, you will need to add the "Shipping" Item. If your shipping address is different than your billing address please email....orders@eldoradocafeatx.com.

Shipping (Domestic)

$5.00

Desserts

JB's Rodeo Donuts
$7.00

JB's Rodeo Donuts

$7.00

Homemade buttermilk donuts tossed in brown sugar and cinnamon, yummm!

Flan

$7.00

Traditional vanilla custard with a sugar caramel top.

Chocolate Mousse

$8.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eldorado Cafe, established in 2017, brings you the best in Mexican Comfort food. Located at 3300 W. Anderson Lane. We are currently serving curbside only and available through Favor for delivery.

Website

Location

3300 W. Anderson Lane, Austin, TX 78757

Directions

Gallery
Eldorado Cafe image
Eldorado Cafe image

