Eldorado Cafe
1,720 Reviews
$$
3300 W. Anderson Lane
Austin, TX 78757
Snax Y Dippers
Chips and Salsa
4oz container
Salsa Sampler
A sampling of all 5 of our House Salsas
Eldorado Queso (small)
Classic House Queso
Eldorado Queso (large)
Classic House Queso
Supa Queso
Eldorado Queso spiked with black beans, pico de gallo & guacamole
Guacamole (small)
Fresh avocados blended with jalapenos, onion, cilantro and tomato
Guacamole (large)
Fresh avocados blended with jalapenos, onion, cilantro and tomato
7 Layer Dip
The classic
Pickled Jalapenos
8oz container
Platos Pequenos
Shiny Ribs
Crispy St. Louis pork ribs coated with sweet arbol chile glaze, garnished with jicama slaw and green onions
Puzchkas
Golden fried dumplings filled with bacon, mashed potatoes and carmelized onions.
Papas Rellenas
Crunchy mashed potato cakes stuffed with goat and jack cheese, served with salsa X
Nachos Compuestos
Individually constructed nachos featuring refried black beans, jack cheese, avocado, lettuce pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Honolulu Pork Mini Tacos
Red chile and citrus marinated pork shoulder, pineapple jicama slaw and avocado salsa on corn tortillas
Rajas Con Queso Quesadilla
Green chile and onion rajas, and jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
Teximelt
Beef Picadillo, jack cheese, and green onions. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
Chicken Dillo
Roasted chicken, jack cheese, green chile and onion rajas. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
Bacon Avocado Jack
Enough said. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
Molletes
Toasted sliced bolillo topped with homemade chorizo, black beans, jack cheese and pico.
Crispies Y Tacos
Ala Carte Crispy Taco
Crispy taco shell filled with beef picadillo, pico de gallo, jack cheese, and shredded lettuce
Dos Crispy Tacos
Two crispy taco shells filled with beef picadillo, pico de gallo, jack cheese, and shredded lettuce
Dos Crispy Tacos with Rice and Beans
Two crispy taco shells filled with beef picadillo, pico de gallo, jack cheese, and shredded lettuce
Ala Carte Tostada
Golden housemade tostada shell topped with black beans, guacamole, red cabbage, pico de gallo, jack cheese and queso fresco
Dos Tostadas
Supa Chalupa
Golden housemade tostada shell topped with black beans, melted jack cheese, roasted pork carnitas, shredded lettuce, sour cream, green onions, avocado and housemade Joelula pepper sauce
T House #3 Combo Chalupa
A simple tribute to an Austin classic. Tostada with black beans, beef picadillo, pico de gallo, jack cheese, guacamole, lettuce and queso fresco
Gracie's Vegan Tostada
Golden housemade tostada shell topped with black beans, roasted squash, Texas mushrooms, guacamole red cabbage, toasted pepitas, and pickled onions
El Guaco Taco
Vegan crispy taco with black beans, guacamole, red cabbage and pico
Too Hot to Tot
Crispy tater tots, black beans, queso, jack cheese, avocado, jalapeños, and green onions.
Thunder Rosa Taco
Sirloin, bacon, roasted jalapenos, sauteed green chile and onion rajas, and melted jack cheese topped with a jalapeno toreado
Clyde's Fried Chicken
Golden fried chicken breast strips, bacon, green chile mayo, lettuce, pico.
BuenoChilada
Flour tortilla stuffed with beef picadillo, topped with red chile enchilada sauce, queso, jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, and diced onion.
Mikey B's Soft Taco Supreme
Beef picadillo, jack cheese, queso, pico, sour cream, arbor salsa, and pickled jalapeños.
Bowls
Uchingon Bowl
Eldorado cheeseNrice topped with crispy pork carnitas, fried egg, roasted squash, pickled onions, avocado, topped with Salsa X
Lost Amis
Eldorado Rice topped with black beans, jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and green onions. Nod to a lost classic.
Eldorito Pie
Homemade totopos topped with carne adovado, chile con queso, jack cheese, guacamole, pico, sour cream, and a jalapeno toreado . (Can be made vegetarian with black beans)
Taco Bowl
Choice of protein topped with shredded lettuce, black beans, jack cheese, pico, avocado, and jicama slaw.
Tot Bowl
Golden fried tater tots, queso, guacamole, jack cheese, pico de gallo, homemade pickled jalapeños, green onions and Salsa X
Shepherd's Pie Bowl
Shredded short rib and roasted veggies topped with mashed potatoes, melted cheese, and roasted chiles.
Burritos
The Las Cruces Banado Plate
12” flour tortilla stuffed with roasted pork, pepper and onion rajas, and jack cheese. Smothered with roasted green chile sauce and queso. Garnished with lettuce, pico, and guac.
Veggie Burrito Supreme
12" Flour tortilla stuffed with black beans, crispy potatoes, jack cheese, queso, lettuce, pickled jalapeños, arbor salsa, sour cream and green onions. Garnished with lettuce and pickled onions. Served with rice and beans.
Eldorado Burrito
12" Flour tortilla stuffed with choice of protein, crispy potatoes, jack cheese, queso, lettuce, pickled jalapeños, arbor salsa, and green onions. Garnished with lettuce and nopales pico. Served with rice and beans.
Ensaladas
Simple Greens
Mixed greens, red cabbage, tomatoes, green onion and queso fresco
Romaine Wedge
Half head of romaine lettuce, chopped bacon, toasted pepitas, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion, queso fresco, green onion, fresh corn and creamy black pepper goat cheese dressing
El Cabo
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon avocado, cherry tomatoes, and green onion
Shaunna-Wanna Taco Salad
Crispy taco shell bowl filled with mixed greens, pico de gallo, sour cream, jack cheese, pickled red onion, green onion and salsa X
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Classicas
Ancho chile sauce, jack cheese and diced onion
Enchiladas Verde
Roasted tomatillo sauce, green onion, jack cheese and queso fresco
Enchilada Suizas
Creamy salsa verde, avocado and jack cheese
Esmes Magic
Enchiladas filled with mashed potatoes topped with ancho chile sauce, served Esme's way (shredded lettuce, purple cabbage, tomato and queso fresco)
Rene's Awesome Enchiladas
Roasted beef short rib enchiladas tomatillo sauce, jack cheese, sour cream, green onion and queso
Joel's Happy Plate
Two Cheese and one beef enchilada topped wih red chile sauce, Eldorado queso and jack cheese. Topped with diced onions and a jalapeno toreado
Veganchilada
Roasted squash enchiladas topped with your choice of sauce, shredded purple cabbage and pico de gallo
Dart Bowl Enchiladas
Cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne, jack cheese, fried egg and pickled jalapeños. Served with rice and beans.
Mole Enchiladas
Mole enchiladas with your choice of filling, garnished with jicama slaw and queso fresco. Served with rice and beans. *Contains Chicken Stock and Nuts
Platos Fuertes
Short Rib Salpicon
Adobo braised shredded short rib with roasted chiles, tomato and sherry
Carne Guisada
Sirloin simmered with ancho chiles, tomato and roasted garlic
Carnitas Cubanos
Crispy pork roasted in a Cuban style citrus garlic mojo
Green Chile Pork
Tender pork with roasted green chiles and tomatillos
Sirloin Tampiqueno
Chile rubbed sirloin bistec with chimmichurri, poblano and onion rajas
Lemon Garlic Chicken
Roasted chicken with lemon, roasted garlic, tomato and green onions
Mojo Pollo
Mojo marinated grilled chicken on green chile onion rajas
Hongos
Texas mushroom trio with caramelized onion and green chile rajas
¡Mas Que Lados!
Pick 3
Eldorado Rice
Basmati rice with roasted green chiles, grilled corn, cilantro and green onion
Black Beans
Seasoned black beans, garnished with queso fresco and green onion
Frijoles Charritos
Pinto beans spiked with bacon, jalapeno, onion and tomato
Las Calabasas
Hash of butternut squash, zucchini, roasted garlic, toasted pepitas and green onions
Mojo Veg
Lemon garlic roasted cauliflower, carrots, peppers and onions
Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes
A family favorite to fix what ails you!
CheeseNRice
Our Eldorado rice with queso- a culinary hug!
3 Potato Hash
Red, gold and sweet potatoes with green chiles and onion rajas
Simple Greens
Mixed greens, red cabbage, tomatoes, green onion and queso fresco
No Hater Tater
Eldorado mashed potatoes topped with queso, green onions and a toreado.
Los Niños
Kids Enchilada
Served with rice & beans
Grilled Chicken
Served with rice & beans
Bean & Cheese Nachos
Served with rice & beans
Kids Quesadilla
Served with rice & beans
Beef & Cheese Taco
Served with rice & beans
Bean & Cheese Taco
Served with rice & beans
Chicken & Rice Taco
Served with rice & beans
Ala Carte Cheese Quesadilla
Extras
Cocktails To-Go
Margarita Quart
House Margarita (SINGLE)
Our Delicious Eldorado House Margarita but in a single serving 12 oz bottle. Pour over ice and enjoy!
La Paloma (SINGLE)
Tequila, Fresh Grapefruit Juice, Lime, and some sweet but spicy Serrano Simple Syrup. Serve over ice and top it off with a Rambler! includes 12 oz Paloma and a can of Rambler.
Beer To-Go
ABGB Hell Yes! Helles ( 4 PACK )
Austin Beer Garden Brewery Co. Hell Yes! Helles 4-16 oz cans
ABGB Hell Yes! Helles ( SINGLE )
Austin Beer Garden Brewery Co. Hell Yes! Helles
Fire Eagle ( 6 PACK )
Austin Beerworks Fire Eagle - American IPA
Fire Eagle ( SINGLE )
Austin Beerworks Fire Eagle - American IPA
Pearl Snap ( 6 PACK )
Austin Beerworks Pearl Snap - German Style Pils
Pearl Snap ( SINGLE )
Austin Beerworks Pearl Snap - German Style Pils
Amber Vision ( 6 PACK )
Austin Beerworks Amber Vision- Amber Ale
Amber Vision ( SINGLE )
Austin Beerworks Amber Vision- Amber Ale
Modelo Especial ( 6 PACK )
Modelo Especial ( SINGLE )
Lonestar Tall Boy ( 6 PACK )
Lonestar Tall Boy ( SINGLE )
Coors Banquet (6 PACK)
Coors Banquet (SINGLE)
Austin Eastciders Original Dry Cider (6 PACK)
Austin Eastciders Original Dry Cider (SINGLE)
Non-Alcoholic
Coffee
16 oz cup of coffee
Joe To Go
96 oz Bulk Coffee
Cold Brew
Horchata
Orange Juice
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Gallon Unsweetened Iced Tea
Rambler Sparkling Water
Bottled Mexican Coke
Watermelon Agua Fresca
Pineapple Agua Fresca
Lemonade
Texas Red
Diet Coke
Maine Root Ginger Brew
Maine Root Cola
Maine Root Lemon Lime
Maine Root Pink Drink
Dr. Pepper
T-Shirts & Hoodies
Heather Black T-shirt with gold lettering
50% POLYESTER, 25% COTTON, 25% RAYON Please note that if you would like your order shipped, you will need to add the "Shipping" Item. If your shipping address is different than your billing address please email....orders@eldoradocafeatx.com.
Black Eldorado Zip-Up Hoodie
50% POLYESTER, 25% COTTON, 25% RAYON -- Logo on the back. Please note that if you would like your order shipped, you will need to add the "Shipping" Item. If your shipping address is different than your billing address please email....orders@eldoradocafeatx.com.
Eldorado Cycling Shirt
Teal with blue & White Detail Sizes: S-XL 100% Polyester Please note that if you would like your order shipped, you will need to add the "Shipping" Item. If your shipping address is different than your billing address please email....orders@eldoradocafeatx.com.
Eldorado Kids T-Shirt
Heather Black with Gold Detail 6-8 mo./2T 50% POLYESTER, 25% COTTON, 25% RAYON Please note that if you would like your order shipped, you will need to add the "Shipping" Item. If your shipping address is different than your billing address please email....orders@eldoradocafeatx.com.
Heather Black Eldorado Tank Top
Heather Black with Gold Detail 50% POLYESTER, 25% COTTON, 25% RAYON Please note that if you would like your order shipped, you will need to add the "Shipping" Item. If your shipping address is different than your billing address please email....orders@eldoradocafeatx.com.
Heather Blue Eldorado Tank Top
Heather Blue with White Detail 50% POLYESTER, 25% COTTON, 25% RAYON Please note that if you would like your order shipped, you will need to add the "Shipping" Item. If your shipping address is different than your billing address please email....orders@eldoradocafeatx.com.
Socks
Knee High Socks
Eldorado Knee-High Socks, Black w/White & Teal Detail Please note that if you would like your order shipped, you will need to add the "Shipping" Item. If your shipping address is different than your billing address please email....orders@eldoradocafeatx.com.
Crew Socks
Black with White & Teal Detail One Size: Size 10-13 75% COTTON, 23% STRETCH NYLON, 2% ELASTIC Please note that if you would like your order shipped, you will need to add the "Shipping" Item. If your shipping address is different than your billing address please email....orders@eldoradocafeatx.com.
Rainbow Pride Crew Socks
Multicolor with Eldorado Patch One Size:Size 10-13 50% POLYESTER, 48% STRETCH NYLON, 2% ELASTIC Please note that if you would like your order shipped, you will need to add the "Shipping" Item. If your shipping address is different than your billing address please email....orders@eldoradocafeatx.com.
Hats
Teal & Grey Beanie
One Size 100% ACRYLLIC Please note that if you would like your order shipped, you will need to add the "Shipping" Item. If your shipping address is different than your billing address please email....orders@eldoradocafeatx.com.
Eldorado Ball Hat
Eldorado Ball Hat, Black with Tan Stitching, Embroidery, Mesh One Size Cotton Twill/Polyester Mesh Please note that if you would like your order shipped, you will need to add the "Shipping" Item. If your shipping address is different than your billing address please email....orders@eldoradocafeatx.com.
Other
Fanny Pack! Black with Taco & Margarita Pattern
One Size 100% ACRYLLIC Please note that if you would like your order shipped, you will need to add the "Shipping" Item. If your shipping address is different than your billing address please email....orders@eldoradocafeatx.com.
Eldorado Onesie
One Size 50% POLYESTER, 25% COTTON, 25% RAYON Please note that if you would like your order shipped, you will need to add the "Shipping" Item. If your shipping address is different than your billing address please email....orders@eldoradocafeatx.com.
Coffee By the Pound
1 pound of our whole bean dark roast house blend!
Red Eldorado Mug
One Size Ceramic Please note that if you would like your order shipped, you will need to add the "Shipping" Item. If your shipping address is different than your billing address please email....orders@eldoradocafeatx.com.
Black Eldorado Mug
One Size Ceramic Please note that if you would like your order shipped, you will need to add the "Shipping" Item. If your shipping address is different than your billing address please email....orders@eldoradocafeatx.com.
Squeaker TEXAS Dog Toy
One Size Polyester Fibers, Poly-Cotton Please note that if you would like your order shipped, you will need to add the "Shipping" Item. If your shipping address is different than your billing address please email....orders@eldoradocafeatx.com.
Shipping (Domestic)
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Eldorado Cafe, established in 2017, brings you the best in Mexican Comfort food. Located at 3300 W. Anderson Lane. We are currently serving curbside only and available through Favor for delivery.
3300 W. Anderson Lane, Austin, TX 78757