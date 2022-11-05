Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Bird Bird Biscuit KOENIG LANE

review star

No reviews yet

1401 W Koenig Lane

Austin, TX 78756

Popular Items

Queen Beak
Bird Bird Bacon
Dough Doughs

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

Queen Beak

Queen Beak

$10.50

spiced and breaded chicken breast, cayenne black pepper honey and bacon-infused chipotle mayo on a handmade buttermilk biscuit

Firebird

Firebird

$11.50

Hot chicken sandwich with spiced chicken breast, garlic and dill aioli, thick cut spicy sweet pickles and cilantro on a handmade buttermilk biscuit.

Theodore

Theodore

$11.50

Spiced and breaded chicken breast, bacon, bbq sauce, cheddar on a handmade buttermilk biscuit

Chicken Breast (On The Side)

$5.50

OTHER SANDWICHES

Bird Bird Bacon

Bird Bird Bacon

$9.00

crispy bacon, organic egg over medium, cheddar and bacon-infused chipotle mayo on a handmade buttermilk biscuit

Lovely Day

Lovely Day

$9.50

House-made chicken sausage, organic egg over medium, cheddar, and basil pesto on a handmade buttermilk biscuit

Little Bird

Little Bird

$7.50

organic egg over medium and cheddar on a handmade buttermilk biscuit

Biscuitarian

$9.00

Vegetarian biscuit sandwich with Impossible sausage, organic egg over medium and cheddar on a handmade buttermilk biscuit

Little Dipper

Little Dipper

$7.00

Grilled cheese with mozzarella, cheddar, marinara dipping sauce on a handmade buttermilk biscuit

BISCUIT AND GRAVY

Biscuit and Gravy

$6.00

Side of Gravy

$2.00

SIDES

Dough Doughs

Dough Doughs

$3.75

biscuit doughnut holes tossed in cinnamon sugar (order of 3)

Fries

Fries

$3.75

Crisp, medium cut fries. Side of ketchup included. Choose an optional dipping sauce for even more fun.

Plain Biscuit

$4.00
Biscuit and Jam

Biscuit and Jam

$5.50

handmade buttermilk biscuit with a side of home made blueberry jam

Chicken Breast (On The Side)

$5.50

Side Bacon

$2.50

Side Chicken Sausage

$2.50

Side Egg

$1.50

Side Veggie Sausage

$2.00

Side Pickles

$1.00

DRINKS

Coffee

$2.75

Iced Coffee

$3.75

Orange Juice

$4.00

House Made Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

House Made Iced Apricot Sweet Tea

$2.50

Soda

$2.00

canned coca-cola, dr. pepper, diet coke, or rambler sparkling water

Iced Apricot Tea

$2.50

SIDE SAUCES

SIDE CHIPOTLE MAYO

$1.00

SIDE DILL MAYO

$1.00

SIDE BBQ

$1.00

SIDE SPICED HONEY

$1.00

SIDE GRAVY

$2.00

SIDE BLUEBERRY JAM

$2.00

SIDE BASIL PESTO

$1.00

MERCHANDISE

Small T-Shirt

Small T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Printed on super soft yellow gold Bella Canvas triblend shirts, our t-shirt features our motto "Let the Biscuit Bring the Joy" rendered by artist Baron Batch on the front chest and or logo on the upper back. We love these shirts and know you will too!

Medium T-Shirt

Medium T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Printed on super soft yellow gold Bella Canvas triblend shirts, our t-shirt features our motto "Let the Biscuit Bring the Joy" rendered by artist Baron Batch on the front chest and or logo on the upper back. We love these shirts and know you will too!

Large T-Shirt

Large T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Printed on super soft yellow gold Bella Canvas triblend shirts, our t-shirt features our motto "Let the Biscuit Bring the Joy" rendered by artist Baron Batch on the front chest and or logo on the upper back. We love these shirts and know you will too!

XL T-shirt

XL T-shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Printed on super soft yellow gold Bella Canvas triblend shirts, our t-shirt features our motto "Let the Biscuit Bring the Joy" rendered by artist Baron Batch on the front chest and or logo on the upper back. We love these shirts and know you will too!

XXL T-shirt

XXL T-shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Printed on super soft yellow gold Bella Canvas triblend shirts, our t-shirt features our motto "Let the Biscuit Bring the Joy" rendered by artist Baron Batch on the front chest and or logo on the upper back. We love these shirts and know you will too!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1401 W Koenig Lane, Austin, TX 78756

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

