Chili in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve chili
FRENCH FRIES
Bar Peached
1315 W. 6th St., Austin
|Chili Crab Toast
|$12.00
milk bread, parmesan, lump crab, chili oil, lime **(contains shellfish)
|Thai Chili BBQ Steak
|$21.00
akaushi tri tip, thai chili bbq sauce, herb salad, jasmine rice, 14-minute egg ** (Contains Peanuts and Shellfish)
Easy Tiger
1501 East 7th St., Austin
|Hatch Green Chili Cheddar Sausage
|$12.00
Easy Sausage Bun, Pork & Jalepeños with Cheddar Cheese, Sweet & Spicy Pickles
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
4005 W Parmer Ln, Suite E, Austin
|1- Stem Ciders/ Chili Guava/ Cider / ABV 5.9% / 64 Oz Growler
|$30.00
Austin Daily Press
1900 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd B, Austin
|CHILI LIME CHIPS
|$2.75
Add Salsa Roja Or Spicy Verde For Additional Charge
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
JewBoy Burgers
5111 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Side Chili
|$3.00
4 oz of hearty Detroit style chili.
|Coney Chili Cheese Dog
|$5.00
A Hebrew National all beef dog covered in Detroit style chili, shredded cheddar, mustard and chopped red onions.
SEAFOOD • FONDUE
The Melting Pot
13343 US Hwy 183N, Ste 350, Austin
|Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Bowl Texas Chili
|$7.75
Traditional, mild, all-beef-no-beans chili topped with shredded Cheddar cheese and diced onions
|Cup Texas Chili
|$5.95
Traditional, mild, all-beef-no-beans chili topped with shredded Cheddar cheese and diced onions
|Texas Chili N' Cheddar
|$14.25
Topped with our own Texas Chili, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles with mustard & mayo with your choice of patty and bun. Comes with one side choice.
Dirty Martin's Place - NEW
2808 Guadalupe St., Austin
|Small Chili Cheeseburger
|$6.45
Z's homemade chili and cheddar cheese
|Chili Queso Fries
|$7.95
|Z's Chili
Z's famous chili made from scratch, served with cheddar cheese
COVER 3 Anderson
2700 West Anderson Lane # 202, Austin
|MATT'S CHILI - Bowl
|$8.00
Braised Beef, Jack-Cheddar, Onions, Cilantro
|MATT'S CHILI - Cup
|$6.00
Braised Beef, Jack-Cheddar, Onions, Cilantro
|CHILI & EGGS
|$12.95
Matt's Chili, Two Eggs, Avovado, Jack-Cheddar, Cotija, Pico, Cilantro, Tortilla Strips
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|Texas Chili N' Cheddar
|$14.25
Topped with our own Texas Chili, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles with mustard & mayo with your choice of patty and bun. Comes with one side choice.
|Bowl Texas Chili
|$7.75
Traditional, mild, all-beef-no-beans chili topped with shredded Cheddar cheese and diced onions
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.75
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Stiles Switch
6610 N LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN
|1/2 Rack Chili Lime Glazed Baby Back Ribs & Fries
|$22.95
1/2 Rack of Chili Lime Glazed Baby Back Ribs & our signature Hawg Rub Fries
Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress
2218 College Ave, Austin
|West Texas Red Chili
ground beef and pork chili served with diced onions, cheddar, jalapenos, and crackers
Dear Diary Coffeehouse
1212 Chicon Street Unit 103, Austin
|Green Chili Tofu Burrito
|$9.86
Green chili tofu scramble, potatoes, peppers, and pinto beans with a spicy garlic jalapeno salsa.
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Nickel City
1133 East 11th, Austin
|Chili Cheese Tots
|$6.54
Tots loaded with Detroit-Style Chili & cheese
|Chili Fries
|$6.21
Krinkle Cut Fries Topped With Detroit-style Chili
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.54
Krinkle Cut Fries loaded with Detroit-style chili & cheese
HAMBURGERS
ARLO'S AT CHEER UP CHARLIE'S
900 Red River, Austin
|CHILI
|$3.00
|CHILI MAC
|$5.00
SUSHI
Soto South Lamar
1100 South Lamar, Suite 2115, Austin
|Chili Hamachi
|$21.00
SANDWICHES
Slake Cafe
120 E 7th St., Austin
|Bowl House Chili
|$6.95
HALAL Ground Beef sauteed with Onions, Jalapeños, tomatoes and spices with Kidney Beans
served with shredded cheese and a dollop of sour cream
|Cup House Chili
|$4.95
HALAL Ground Beef sauteed with Onions, Jalapeños, tomatoes and spices with Kidney Beans
served with shredded cheese and a dollop of sour cream
Easy Tiger
3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Hatch Green Chili Cheddar Sausage
|$12.00
Easy Sausage Bun, Pork & Jalepeños with Cheddar Cheese, Sweet & Spicy Pickles
Soto Japanese
11066 Pecan Park Boulevard, Austin
|Chili Hamachi
|$23.00
|Spicy Chili Ponzu Sauce
|$2.00
Easy Tiger
6406 N IH 35 FRONTAGE RD, Austin
|Hatch Green Chili Cheddar Sausage
|$12.00
Easy Sausage Bun, Pork & Jalepeños with Cheddar Cheese, Sweet & Spicy Pickles
|HATCH GREEN CHILI, 4 LINKS
|$16.00
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Old Thousand
1000 E 11th St, Austin
|Chili Relish
|$0.25
|Dried Thai Chili
|$0.25
|Chili Oil
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin
|Cup Texas Chili
|$5.95
Traditional, mild, all-beef-no-beans chili topped with shredded Cheddar cheese and diced onions
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.75
|Texas Chili N' Cheddar
|$14.25
Topped with our own Texas Chili, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles with mustard & mayo with your choice of patty and bun. Comes with one side choice.
Moonie's Burger House
13450 N Research Blvd #104, Austin
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$4.89
|Bowl Of Chili
|$6.29
House-Made, Award Winning Chili. A little on the spicy side. No Beans.
|Chili Cheese Tots
|$4.89
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wholly Cow Burgers
3010 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$5.29
|8oz Chili
|$3.19
|16oz Chili
|$5.79
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
5601 Brodie Lane, Sunset Valley
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$4.99
Fresh-cut crinkle fries topped with house made chili and cheddar cheese - add bacon and avocado as add-on
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$5.49
Our Griddle Dog served with chili, cheddar cheese, mustard, and diced onions.