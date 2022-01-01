Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve chili

Chili Crab Toast image

FRENCH FRIES

Bar Peached

1315 W. 6th St., Austin

Avg 4.6 (1276 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili Crab Toast$12.00
milk bread, parmesan, lump crab, chili oil, lime **(contains shellfish)
Thai Chili BBQ Steak$21.00
akaushi tri tip, thai chili bbq sauce, herb salad, jasmine rice, 14-minute egg ** (Contains Peanuts and Shellfish)
More about Bar Peached
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

1501 East 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.9 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar Sausage$12.00
Easy Sausage Bun, Pork & Jalepeños with Cheddar Cheese, Sweet & Spicy Pickles
More about Easy Tiger
Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse image

 

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse

4005 W Parmer Ln, Suite E, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
1- Stem Ciders/ Chili Guava/ Cider / ABV 5.9% / 64 Oz Growler$30.00
More about Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse
Item pic

 

Austin Daily Press

1900 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd B, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHILI LIME CHIPS$2.75
Add Salsa Roja Or Spicy Verde For Additional Charge
More about Austin Daily Press
Item pic

 

Casa Moreno

5001 E Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili con Queso$5.99
one size only 8oz
More about Casa Moreno
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

JewBoy Burgers

5111 Airport Blvd, Austin

Avg 5 (155 reviews)
Takeout
Side Chili$3.00
4 oz of hearty Detroit style chili.
Coney Chili Cheese Dog$5.00
A Hebrew National all beef dog covered in Detroit style chili, shredded cheddar, mustard and chopped red onions.
More about JewBoy Burgers
The Melting Pot image

SEAFOOD • FONDUE

The Melting Pot

13343 US Hwy 183N, Ste 350, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1483 reviews)
Takeout
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
More about The Melting Pot
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bowl Texas Chili$7.75
Traditional, mild, all-beef-no-beans chili topped with shredded Cheddar cheese and diced onions
Cup Texas Chili$5.95
Traditional, mild, all-beef-no-beans chili topped with shredded Cheddar cheese and diced onions
Texas Chili N' Cheddar$14.25
Topped with our own Texas Chili, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles with mustard & mayo with your choice of patty and bun. Comes with one side choice.
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
El Patio image

 

El Patio

2938 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1371 reviews)
Takeout
Pint of chili gravy$9.00
More about El Patio
Item pic

 

Dirty Martin's Place - NEW

2808 Guadalupe St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Small Chili Cheeseburger$6.45
Z's homemade chili and cheddar cheese
Chili Queso Fries$7.95
Z's Chili
Z's famous chili made from scratch, served with cheddar cheese
More about Dirty Martin's Place - NEW
Main pic

 

COVER 3 Anderson

2700 West Anderson Lane # 202, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MATT'S CHILI - Bowl$8.00
Braised Beef, Jack-Cheddar, Onions, Cilantro
MATT'S CHILI - Cup$6.00
Braised Beef, Jack-Cheddar, Onions, Cilantro
CHILI & EGGS$12.95
Matt's Chili, Two Eggs, Avovado, Jack-Cheddar, Cotija, Pico, Cilantro, Tortilla Strips
More about COVER 3 Anderson
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Texas Chili N' Cheddar$14.25
Topped with our own Texas Chili, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles with mustard & mayo with your choice of patty and bun. Comes with one side choice.
Bowl Texas Chili$7.75
Traditional, mild, all-beef-no-beans chili topped with shredded Cheddar cheese and diced onions
Chili Cheese Fries$8.75
More about Waterloo Ice House
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Stiles Switch

6610 N LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN

Avg 4.2 (2733 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Rack Chili Lime Glazed Baby Back Ribs & Fries$22.95
1/2 Rack of Chili Lime Glazed Baby Back Ribs & our signature Hawg Rub Fries
More about Stiles Switch
Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress image

 

Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress

2218 College Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
West Texas Red Chili
ground beef and pork chili served with diced onions, cheddar, jalapenos, and crackers
More about Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress
Dear Diary Coffeehouse image

 

Dear Diary Coffeehouse

1212 Chicon Street Unit 103, Austin

Avg 4.8 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Chili Tofu Burrito$9.86
Green chili tofu scramble, potatoes, peppers, and pinto beans with a spicy garlic jalapeno salsa.
More about Dear Diary Coffeehouse
Chili Cheese Fries image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Nickel City

1133 East 11th, Austin

Avg 4 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Tots$6.54
Tots loaded with Detroit-Style Chili & cheese
Chili Fries$6.21
Krinkle Cut Fries Topped With Detroit-style Chili
Chili Cheese Fries$6.54
Krinkle Cut Fries loaded with Detroit-style chili & cheese
More about Nickel City
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

ARLO'S AT CHEER UP CHARLIE'S

900 Red River, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
CHILI$3.00
CHILI MAC$5.00
More about ARLO'S AT CHEER UP CHARLIE'S
Soto South Lamar image

SUSHI

Soto South Lamar

1100 South Lamar, Suite 2115, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1308 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Hamachi$21.00
More about Soto South Lamar
Slapbox Pizzicheria image

 

Slapbox Pizzicheria

9900 W Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Chili Wings$14.95
More about Slapbox Pizzicheria
Item pic

 

la Barbecue:

2401 e. Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Chili
More about la Barbecue:
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Slake Cafe

120 E 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.1 (894 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl House Chili$6.95
HALAL Ground Beef sauteed with Onions, Jalapeños, tomatoes and spices with Kidney Beans
served with shredded cheese and a dollop of sour cream
Cup House Chili$4.95
HALAL Ground Beef sauteed with Onions, Jalapeños, tomatoes and spices with Kidney Beans
served with shredded cheese and a dollop of sour cream
More about Slake Cafe
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.3 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar Sausage$12.00
Easy Sausage Bun, Pork & Jalepeños with Cheddar Cheese, Sweet & Spicy Pickles
More about Easy Tiger
Soto Japanese image

 

Soto Japanese

11066 Pecan Park Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Hamachi$23.00
Spicy Chili Ponzu Sauce$2.00
More about Soto Japanese
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

6406 N IH 35 FRONTAGE RD, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1300 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar Sausage$12.00
Easy Sausage Bun, Pork & Jalepeños with Cheddar Cheese, Sweet & Spicy Pickles
HATCH GREEN CHILI, 4 LINKS$16.00
More about Easy Tiger
Old Thousand image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Old Thousand

1000 E 11th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (3098 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili Relish$0.25
Dried Thai Chili$0.25
Chili Oil
More about Old Thousand
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin

Avg 3.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cup Texas Chili$5.95
Traditional, mild, all-beef-no-beans chili topped with shredded Cheddar cheese and diced onions
Chili Cheese Fries$8.75
Texas Chili N' Cheddar$14.25
Topped with our own Texas Chili, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles with mustard & mayo with your choice of patty and bun. Comes with one side choice.
More about Waterloo Ice House
Item pic

 

Moonie's Burger House

13450 N Research Blvd #104, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$4.89
Bowl Of Chili$6.29
House-Made, Award Winning Chili. A little on the spicy side. No Beans.
Chili Cheese Tots$4.89
More about Moonie's Burger House
Wholly Cow Burgers image

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wholly Cow Burgers

3010 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (3866 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Cheese Fries$5.29
8oz Chili$3.19
16oz Chili$5.79
More about Wholly Cow Burgers
Item pic

 

Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes

5601 Brodie Lane, Sunset Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$4.99
Fresh-cut crinkle fries topped with house made chili and cheddar cheese - add bacon and avocado as add-on
Chili Cheese Dog$5.49
Our Griddle Dog served with chili, cheddar cheese, mustard, and diced onions.
More about Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
Bartlett's image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Bartlett's

2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin

Avg 5 (2390 reviews)
Takeout
Texas Chili Burger$23.00
Our house ground burger, topped with Bartlett's Famous Chili, shredded cheese, and diced onion. Served with one side.
Firehouse Chili$9.00
More about Bartlett's

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Pretzels

Nachos

Pecan Pies

Egg Noodle Soup

Tofu Salad

Chicken Rolls

Strawberry Cheesecake

Shrimp Spring Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston