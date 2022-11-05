Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Stiles Switch N Lamar

2,733 Reviews

$$

6610 N LAMAR BLVD

AUSTIN, TX 78752

Popular Items

Side - Pint
Brisket
Side - Quart

Daily Specials

3 Smoked Brisket Stuffed Enchiladas topped with Chile Con Carne, Shredded Cheddar Cheese & chopped onion. Served by the plate with Spanish Rice & Brisket Pinto Beans
Pitmaster Cuban Sandwich

Pitmaster Cuban Sandwich

$16.50Out of stock

Pitmaster Cuban Sandwich - House Smoked Ham, Smoked Pork Shoulder, Lance's Mustard Sauce, Swiss Cheese, & Pickles piled on a griddled Torta Bun. Served w a side of Hawg Rub Fries.

Smoked Meats

St. Louis Pork Ribs

St. Louis Pork Ribs

$27.00

St. Louis Pork Ribs by the lb. (Please note: Quantity entered is by the lb. (example 1 = 1lb.)

Brisket

Brisket

$31.00

Please note: Quantity entered is by the lb. (example: Quantity 1 = 1 lb)

Chopped Beef

Chopped Beef

$25.00

Chopped Beef by the lb. Please note: Quantity entered is by the lb. (example 1 = 1lb)

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$23.00

Pulled Pork by the lb. (Please note: Quantity entered is by the lb. (exp. 1 = 1lb.)

Smoked Turkey Breast

Smoked Turkey Breast

$27.00

Smoked Turkey Breast by the lb. (Please note: Quantity entered is by the lb. (example 1 = 1lb.)

Smoked Half Chicken

Smoked Half Chicken

$9.75

Smoked Half Chicken

Beef Ribs Online 1.25#

Beef Ribs Online 1.25#

$36.25

Smoked Beef Rib

Nashville Hot Chicken Sausage - Sausage of the Month

Nashville Hot Chicken Sausage - Sausage of the Month

$5.50

House Made Sausage of the Month of November: Nashville Hot Chicken Sausage - This Chicken/Pork blend hits all the notes of that fan favorite Nashville Hot Chicken. Spice level medium. Don't skip this link yall.

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage

$4.50

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage by the link.

Switch Original Sausage

Switch Original Sausage

$4.50

The Switch Original Link is our house made mild link which is a 50/50 beef and pork house blend.

Oak Smoked Wings (6ct)

Oak Smoked Wings (6ct)

$12.00

Oak Smoked Chicken Wings - 1st we Smoke em, then we flash fry to finish. Sauced and Tossed to order in our House Made Sauces. Don't Skip Em.

Oak Smoked Wings (12ct)

Oak Smoked Wings (12ct)

$22.00

Oak Smoked Chicken Wings - 1st we Smoke em, then we flash fry to finish. Sauced and Tossed to order in our House Made Sauces. Don't Skip Em.

Oak Smoked Wings (18ct)

Oak Smoked Wings (18ct)

$32.00

Oak Smoked Chicken Wings - 1st we Smoke em, then we flash fry to finish. Sauced and Tossed to order in our House Made Sauces. Don't Skip Em.

Oak Smoked Wings (24ct)

Oak Smoked Wings (24ct)

$44.00

Oak Smoked Chicken Wings - 1st we Smoke em, then we flash fry to finish. Sauced and Tossed to order in our House Made Sauces. Don't Skip Em.

Texas Frito Pie - Brisket Chile Con Carne

Texas Frito Pie - Brisket Chile Con Carne

$13.50

Texas Frito Pie - Brisket Chili Con Carne, Fritos, Pinto Beans, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, and Pickled Onion.

Texas Frito Pie - Smoked Pulled Pork w/ Verde Sauce

Texas Frito Pie - Smoked Pulled Pork w/ Verde Sauce

$13.50

Texas Frito Pie with Smoked Pulled Pork, House Verde Sauce, Fritos, Pinto Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream and Pickled Onions.

The Texas Trinity - 4-6 People

The Texas Trinity - 4-6 People

$90.00

Texas Trinity Family Pack feeds 4-6: 1lb Brisket 1lb Pork Ribs 2 Links of Sausage of your choice 2 Quarts of Sides (All the fixings included: Bread, Pickles, Onions, & Sauce)

The Texas Trinity - 8-10 People

The Texas Trinity - 8-10 People

$180.00

Texas Trinity Family Pack feeds 8-10 People. Includes: 2lbs Brisket, 2lbs Pork Ribs, 4 links of Sausage of your choice & 4 Quarts of Sides (includes all the fixings: bread, pickles, onions, and sauce)

Frito Pie - Family Pack - Feeds 6

Frito Pie - Family Pack - Feeds 6

$32.00

The Stiles Switch Frito Pie Family Pack - We give you all the elements to construct your Frito Pies at Home for for the entire family: Each Frito Pie Pack comes with: 2lbs of Chopped Beef Fritos -sheet pan full of Fritos - 6 servings Pint - Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Onions Sour Cream & Pickled Jalapeños

Meat Plates

1 Meat Plate

1 Meat Plate

$16.95

1 meat plate: pick (1) smoked meat & 2 sides. (plates come with bread, pickles, onions, & sauce)

2 Meat Plate

2 Meat Plate

$21.95

2 Meat Plate: Choose 2 Smoked Meats & 2 Sides. Plates come complete with bread, pickles, onions, and sauce.

3 Meat Plate

3 Meat Plate

$25.95

3 Meat Plate. Choose 3 Smoked Meats & 2 Sides. Plates come complete with bread, pickles, onions, and sauce.

Smoked Chicken Plate

Smoked Chicken Plate

$16.95

Smoked Chicken with 2 Sides

Sandwiches

Dirty Birdie Burrito

Dirty Birdie Burrito

$15.50

Stuffed with Smoked Chicken, Guacamole, Cheese, Pico, Crema, Spanish Rice, and Pinto Beans. Served with a side of Fries.

Buford T's Diablo Sandwich

Buford T's Diablo Sandwich

$15.50

Buford T’s Diablo Sandwich - Table Chopped Brisket, Switch Original Sausage, pickled Jalapeños, and Spicy Chili Arbol Mayo on a griddle toasted bun.

The Boss Hogg

The Boss Hogg

$15.50

Smoked Pulled Pork, Chopped Pork Rinds, Hog Wash Sauce, and Switch Slaw all piled high on a griddle toasted bun.

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$13.50

Sliced Brisket (pickles, onions, and house sauce on the side) on a butter griddled bun.

Chopped Beef Sandwich

Chopped Beef Sandwich

$13.50

Chopped Beef on a griddle toasted bun. (pickles, onions, and sauce on the side).

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$12.50

Smoked Turkey on a griddle toasted bun. (pickles, onions, and sauce on the side).

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Pulled Pork on a griddle toasted bun. (pickles, onions, and house sauce served on the side)

Smokehouse Club Sandwich

Smokehouse Club Sandwich

$15.50

Brisket, Smoked Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, and Chipotle Garlic Aioli.

Sides

Side - Individual Serving

Side - Individual Serving

$3.95

Individual Side Serving

Side - Pint

Side - Pint

$6.75

Side - Pint

Side - Quart

Side - Quart

$11.75

Side - Quart

Sweets

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Homemade Banana Pudding

Chocolate Oreo Pudding

Chocolate Oreo Pudding

$4.00

We combine our homemade chocolate pudding and Oreos for a sweet treat you are going to love.

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Homemade Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Icing and a chocolate gaanache.

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$7.50Out of stock

House Made daily. Tres Leches Cake. This is a must try.

Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.95

Fountain Soda

$2.95

Bottled Water

$2.25

Packaged Foods

Hawg Rub Seasoning 5oz

Hawg Rub Seasoning 5oz

$8.00

Our signature HAWG RUB is our Good on Everything Rub.

Hoodie

Hoodie

$35.00

Hoodie - Employee

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Austin's Original Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew.

Website

Location

6610 N LAMAR BLVD, AUSTIN, TX 78752

Directions

