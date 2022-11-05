Stiles Switch N Lamar

Frito Pie - Family Pack - Feeds 6

$32.00

The Stiles Switch Frito Pie Family Pack - We give you all the elements to construct your Frito Pies at Home for for the entire family: Each Frito Pie Pack comes with: 2lbs of Chopped Beef Fritos -sheet pan full of Fritos - 6 servings Pint - Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Onions Sour Cream & Pickled Jalapeños