Bluefin Sushi Bar and Ramen Sunset Valley

No reviews yet

5400 Brodie Lane Ste.1200

Sunset Valley, TX 78745

Popular Items

Tonkotsu Red (thin noodle)

$15.00

Spicy tonkotsu with creamy rich pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, hot oil, menma, and nori

Tonkotsu Black (thin noodle)

$15.00

Original tonkotsu with creamy rich pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, black garlic oil, menma, and nori

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

Classic style steamed soybeans with kosher salt

Lunch Menu

Lunch Daily Special

Roll Combo A

Roll Combo A

$15.00

Your choice of 2 rolls of the classic rolls

Roll Combo B

Roll Combo B

$20.00

Your choice of 3 rolls of the classic rolls

California Poke

California Poke

$14.00

Snow crab mix, spicy mayo, house sweet soy, avocado, cucumber, masago, crunchy, nori, and scallions

Scottish Poke

Scottish Poke

$15.00

Salmon, house sesame dressing, ponzu, edamame, avocado, cucumber, and scallions

Maguro Poke

Maguro Poke

$16.00

Bluefin tuna, house soy wasabi, onions, avocado, cucumber, chuka, masago, and scallions

Chicken Katsu Bento

Chicken Katsu Bento

$14.00

Breaded chicken breast, comes with gyoza, bella spring roll, salad, and half crunchy california roll. Complimentary miso soup for dine-in customers only (no substitution).

Chicken Teriyaki Bento

Chicken Teriyaki Bento

$14.00

Grilled chicken teriyaki, comes with gyoza, bella spring roll, salad, and half crunchy california roll. Complimentary miso soup for dine-in customers only (no substitution).

Nigiri Bento

$15.00

4 pieces of assorted nigiri, comes with gyoza, bella spring roll, salad, and half crunchy california roll. Complimentary miso soup for dine-in customers only (no substitution).

Chashu Bento

Chashu Bento

$15.00

Grilled pork belly, comes with gyoza, bella spring roll, salad, and half crunchy california roll. Complimentary miso soup for dine-in customers only (no substitution).

Sashimi Bento

$15.00

4 pieces of assorted sashimi, comes with gyoza, bella spring roll, salad, and half crunchy california roll. Complimentary miso soup for dine-in customers only (no substitution).

Tempura Shrimp Bento

Tempura Shrimp Bento

$15.00

3 pieces of jumbo shrimp tempura, comes with gyoza, bella spring roll, salad, and half crunchy california roll. Complimentary miso soup for dine-in customers only (no substitution).

California Sushi Lunch

$15.00

Spicy Tuna Sushi Lunch

$18.00

Sake Lunch

$18.00

Maguro Lunch

$20.00

Sashimi Lunch

$24.00

Sushi And Sashimi Lunch

$24.00

Chirashi Bowl

$24.00

Dinner Menu

Hot Small Plates

Miso Shiru

Miso Shiru

$4.00

Traditional Japenese soup with seaweed, silken tofu, and scallions

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

Classic style steamed soybeans with kosher salt

Bella Spring Roll

Bella Spring Roll

$5.00

Japanese style vegetable egg roll served with sweet and sour sauce

Vegetable Tempura

Vegetable Tempura

$5.00

5 pieces of mixed vegetable tempura with a side of tempura sauce

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$6.00

Crispy fried tofu topped with bonito flakes, nori and scallions, served with tempura sauce

Spicy Garlic Edamame

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$7.00

Delicately sautéed soybeans with kosher salt, crushed pepper, and fresh garlic

Yokohama Gyoza

Yokohama Gyoza

$6.00

Pan fried or steamed Japanese style your choice of pork or chicken dumpling served with homemade chef sauce

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Garlic butter brussel sprouts and balsamic vinegar

Spicy Shisito

Spicy Shisito

$9.00

Delicately sautéed fresh shishito peppers with sea salt, crushed peppers, and fresh garlic

Tempura Shisito

Tempura Shisito

$8.00

Tempura fried fresh shishito peppers served with remoulade sauce

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$8.00

Octopus balls made of tempura bits, green onion, bonito flakes with Okonomi sauce

Sakura Shumai

Sakura Shumai

$8.00

Steamed open face shrimp dumplings

Crispy Karaage

Crispy Karaage

$8.00

6 pieces of crispy chicken tenders tossed with homemade cajun or original style

Pork Kushi

Pork Kushi

$8.00

Grilled pork jowl (toro part) on skewer with special sauce

Chicken Kushi

Chicken Kushi

$8.00

Grilled chicken on skewer with special sauce

Bluefin Style Wings

Bluefin Style Wings

$9.00

4 pieces of chicken wings tossed with ( your choice) homemade spicy teriyaki, garlic parmesan sauce, or spicy killer sauce

Krab Puffs

Krab Puffs

$9.00

Japanese crab stick, cream cheese, and scallions wrapped, served with remoulade sauce

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$9.00

Tempura fried squid served with remoulade sauce

Avocado Bomb

Avocado Bomb

$9.00

Tempura fried hass Avocado stuffed with snow crab topped with scallions, masago, spicy mayo, and sweet soy

Mussel Dynamite

Mussel Dynamite

$9.00

Baked mussel topped with creamy spicy sauce, smelt fish caviar, scallions, and sweet soy

Fritto Misto

Fritto Misto

$10.00

2 pieces of crispy shrimp tempuras and 4 pieces of mixed vegetable tempura with side tempura sauce

Salmon Mango

Salmon Mango

$12.00

Japanese seaweed tempura topped with spicy tuna, salmon mango salsa, onions, masago, spicy mayo, and sweet soy

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

$13.00

Crunchy Japanese rice, topped with spicy tuna, avocado, strawberry, masago, spicy mayonnaise, and sweet soy

Hamachi Kama

$15.00

Traditional Yellowtail fish collar grilled with garlic & sea salt served with homemade spicy ponzu sauce

Cold Small Plates

Hamachi Chili

Hamachi Chili

$18.00

3 ox thin slice Japanese hamachi sashimi with Thai chilies, ponzu, truffle oil, garlic brunoise, and tobiko dust

Sashimi Salad

Sashimi Salad

$16.00

Bluefin tuna, Scottish salmon, and Kanikama served over spring mix, and house special dressing

Bluefin Tacos

Bluefin Tacos

$12.00

Your Choice 3 pieces Spicy Tuna, or Spicy Salmon, or Spicy White Fish, with Avocado, Cilantro, and Cherry Tomatoes served in wonton shell with spicy mayo and sweet soy

Chuka Salad

$6.00

Assorted marinated seaweed salad with sesame

Bluefin Sashimi Sampler

$25.00

8 pcs daily fresh fish sashimi chef choice

Bluefin Tuna Taster

$40.00

Sashimi or nigiri style of 2 pcs of Kama-toro (premium bluefin tuna), 2 pcs chu toro, 2 pcs of akami

Bluefin Style Ceviche

$16.00

Scottish Samon OR Bluefin Tuna OR Yellowtail mix with red onion, green onion, serrano, daikon radish, sea salt and Tamarind sauce ( Gluten Free )

Sunomono

$5.00

Julienne cut Cucumber salad with Ponzu sauce

Bento Box

Comes with steamed rice, gyoza, bella spring roll, salad, and half crunchy california roll. Complimentary miso soup for dine-in customers only. (no substitution)

Chicken Katsu Bento

$16.00

Breaded chicken breast

Chicken Teriyaki Bento

$16.00

Grilled chicken teriyaki

Nigiri Bento

$17.00

4 pieces of assorted nigiri

Chashu Bento

$17.00

Grilled pork belly

Sashimi Bento

$17.00

4 pieces of assorted sashimi

Tempura Shrimp Bento

$17.00

3 pieces of jumbo shrimp tempura

Ramen

Back 2 Classic

$14.00

Light chicken broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, and nori (available without pork)

Spicy Chicken

$14.00

Creamy chicken broth, grilled chicken, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, and nori

Miso Ramen

$14.00

Rich pork broth, soy bean paste, pork chashu, ajitama, butter corn kernel, scallions, menma, and nori

Tan-Tan

$14.00

Spicy sesame dashi broth, topped with ground pork, ajitama, kikurage, bean sprout, scallions, menma, and nori

Tonkotsu Black (thin noodle)

$15.00

Original tonkotsu with creamy rich pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, black garlic oil, menma, and nori

Miso-Hot (thin noodle)

$15.00

Rich pork broth, soybean paste, ground pork, ajitama, butter corn kernel, kikurage, scallions, menma, and nori

Tonkotsu Red (thin noodle)

$15.00

Spicy tonkotsu with creamy rich pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, hot oil, menma, and nori

Bonito Yuzu (thin noodle)

$15.00

Creamy pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, shaved bonito, yuzu spice, and nori

Spicy Karaka (thin noodle)

$15.00

Spicy creamy pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, yuzu spice. and nori

Curry Moz

$15.00

Creamy curry chicken broth, ground pork, ajitama, menma, kikurage, mozarella, scallions

Reaper Ramen

$16.00

Spicy creamy pork broth, topped with jumbo shrimp tempura, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, and nori

Killer Beef Rib Ramen

$20.00

Spicy creamy pork broth, beef rib, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, asparagus, menma, and nori

Impossible Vegan (kale noodle)

$15.00

Vegan creamy broth, kikurage, scallions, menma, corn, Japanese style beyond ground pork, and nori

Gluten Free Vegan

$15.00

Creamy vegetable broth, kikurage, spring mix, sweet corn kernel, scallions, menma, and nori

Killer Lamb

$20.00

Spicy creamy pork broth, soybean paste, lamb shank, ajitama, butter corn kernel, kikurage, scallions, menma, and nori

Plain Light Ramen

$9.00

Thick Noodle with Light Chicken Broth

Plain Creamy Ramen

$10.00

Thick noodle with creamy Chicken Broth

Chef Special

Rainbow

$16.00

California roll topped with bluefin tuna, Scottish salmon, and avocado

Bluefin Lakeway

$18.00

Spicy tuna, crab mix, cream cheese, jalapeno and cucumber, topped with salmon, avocado and mayo (torched), habanero masago, scallions, garlic, and sweet soy

Brodie Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna topped with Scottish salmon, avocado, crunchy flakes, and spicy mayo

Bluefin Sunset Valley

$20.00

California roll topped with baked crawfish, white mushroom, onions, scallions, masago, crunchy flakes, and sweet soy

Flaming V.I.P

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna and asparagus topped with ebi shrimp, layered avocado, mayo, Sriracha, furikake, and sweet soy

620 Roll

$20.00

Spicy salmon, asparagus tempura and avocado topped with bluefin tuna, avocado and mayo (torched), cilantro, garlic, masago, hot oil, sweet soy, and chef sauce

Mr. Orange Roll

$20.00

Spicy salmon and avocado (tempura fried), topped with Scottish salmon poke, scallions, masago, chili thread, wasabi soy, and chef sauce

Blue Crab Crunch

$14.00

Blue crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, and crunchy flakes

Dragon Roll

$16.00

California roll topped with smoked eel, avocado, and sweet soy

Bluefin Special Roll

$20.00

Yellowtail, avocado and jalapeno, topped with bluefin tuna, escolar, Serrano, habanero masago, spicy ponzu, and chef sauce

Bluefin Naruto (riceless)

$20.00

Spicy tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crab mix, avocado, mango, masago and spring mix, wrapped with cucumber topped with chef sauce

TX Wagyu Roll

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, crab mix and avocado, topped with seared Texas Wagyu with kewpie, red tobiko, scallions, spicy mayo, and sweet soy

Classic

Tuna Roll

$8.00

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Tuna Avocado Roll

$9.00

Salmon Avocado Roll

$9.00

Futomaki Roll

$10.00

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$10.00

Philadelphia

$8.00

Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese, and sesame seeds

California

$8.00

Crab mix, cucumber, avocado, and sesame seeds

Spicy Classic

$10.00

Your choice of spicy tuna, or salmon, or crab mix with cucumber, avocado, and sesame seeds

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, crab mix, avocado, cucumber, masago, and daikon sprout with sweet soy

Spider

$15.00

Soft shell crab tempura, crab mix, masago, avocado, cucumber, gobo, daikon sprout, and sweet soy

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Buddha

$9.00

Vegetable tempura (asparagus, sweet potatoes, taro) with sweet soy

Unagi Roll

$10.00

Smoked eel, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds, and sweet soy

Negihama-Toro

$14.00

Bluefin fatty tuna, yellowtail, and scallions

Poke & Bowl

Maguro Poke

$20.00

Bluefin tuna, house soy wasabi, onions, avocado, cucumber, chuka, masago, and scallions

California Poke

$17.00

Snow crab mix, spicy mayo, house sweet soy, avocado, cucumber, masago, crunchy, nori, and scallions

Scottish Poke

$20.00

Salmon, house sesame dressing, ponzu, edamame, avocado, cucumber, and scallions

Vegetarian Rice Bowl - Avocado

$14.00

Avocado, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, edamame, corn, and scallions

Vegetarian Rice Bowl- Tofu (fried or steamed)

$14.00

Tofu (fried or steamed), mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, edamame, corn, and scallions

Crispy Rice Bowl- Chicken Karaage (original or cajun)

$15.00

Chicken karaage (original or cajun) , Mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, and scallions

Crispy Rice Bowl- Chicken Katsu

$15.00

Chicken katsu, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, and scallions

Crispy Rice Bowl- Vegetable Tempura

$14.00

Vegetable tempura , mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, and scallions

Crispy Rice Bowl- Jumbo Shrimp Tempura

$17.00

Jumbo shrimp tempura, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, and scallions

Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl

$15.00

Chicken, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried Egg and Scallions

Chasu Teriyaki Rice Bowl

$15.00

Pork belly, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried Egg and Scallions

Beef Rib Teriyaki Rice Bowl

$20.00

Beef rib, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried Egg and Scallions