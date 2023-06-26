Bluefin Sushi Bar and Ramen Sunset Valley
5400 Brodie Lane Ste.1200
Sunset Valley, TX 78745
Popular Items
Tonkotsu Red (thin noodle)
Spicy tonkotsu with creamy rich pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, hot oil, menma, and nori
Tonkotsu Black (thin noodle)
Original tonkotsu with creamy rich pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, black garlic oil, menma, and nori
Edamame
Classic style steamed soybeans with kosher salt
Lunch Menu
Lunch Daily Special
Roll Combo A
Your choice of 2 rolls of the classic rolls
Roll Combo B
Your choice of 3 rolls of the classic rolls
California Poke
Snow crab mix, spicy mayo, house sweet soy, avocado, cucumber, masago, crunchy, nori, and scallions
Scottish Poke
Salmon, house sesame dressing, ponzu, edamame, avocado, cucumber, and scallions
Maguro Poke
Bluefin tuna, house soy wasabi, onions, avocado, cucumber, chuka, masago, and scallions
Chicken Katsu Bento
Breaded chicken breast, comes with gyoza, bella spring roll, salad, and half crunchy california roll. Complimentary miso soup for dine-in customers only (no substitution).
Chicken Teriyaki Bento
Grilled chicken teriyaki, comes with gyoza, bella spring roll, salad, and half crunchy california roll. Complimentary miso soup for dine-in customers only (no substitution).
Nigiri Bento
4 pieces of assorted nigiri, comes with gyoza, bella spring roll, salad, and half crunchy california roll. Complimentary miso soup for dine-in customers only (no substitution).
Chashu Bento
Grilled pork belly, comes with gyoza, bella spring roll, salad, and half crunchy california roll. Complimentary miso soup for dine-in customers only (no substitution).
Sashimi Bento
4 pieces of assorted sashimi, comes with gyoza, bella spring roll, salad, and half crunchy california roll. Complimentary miso soup for dine-in customers only (no substitution).
Tempura Shrimp Bento
3 pieces of jumbo shrimp tempura, comes with gyoza, bella spring roll, salad, and half crunchy california roll. Complimentary miso soup for dine-in customers only (no substitution).
California Sushi Lunch
Spicy Tuna Sushi Lunch
Sake Lunch
Maguro Lunch
Sashimi Lunch
Sushi And Sashimi Lunch
Chirashi Bowl
Dinner Menu
Hot Small Plates
Miso Shiru
Traditional Japenese soup with seaweed, silken tofu, and scallions
Edamame
Classic style steamed soybeans with kosher salt
Bella Spring Roll
Japanese style vegetable egg roll served with sweet and sour sauce
Vegetable Tempura
5 pieces of mixed vegetable tempura with a side of tempura sauce
Agedashi Tofu
Crispy fried tofu topped with bonito flakes, nori and scallions, served with tempura sauce
Spicy Garlic Edamame
Delicately sautéed soybeans with kosher salt, crushed pepper, and fresh garlic
Yokohama Gyoza
Pan fried or steamed Japanese style your choice of pork or chicken dumpling served with homemade chef sauce
Brussel Sprouts
Garlic butter brussel sprouts and balsamic vinegar
Spicy Shisito
Delicately sautéed fresh shishito peppers with sea salt, crushed peppers, and fresh garlic
Tempura Shisito
Tempura fried fresh shishito peppers served with remoulade sauce
Takoyaki
Octopus balls made of tempura bits, green onion, bonito flakes with Okonomi sauce
Sakura Shumai
Steamed open face shrimp dumplings
Crispy Karaage
6 pieces of crispy chicken tenders tossed with homemade cajun or original style
Pork Kushi
Grilled pork jowl (toro part) on skewer with special sauce
Chicken Kushi
Grilled chicken on skewer with special sauce
Bluefin Style Wings
4 pieces of chicken wings tossed with ( your choice) homemade spicy teriyaki, garlic parmesan sauce, or spicy killer sauce
Krab Puffs
Japanese crab stick, cream cheese, and scallions wrapped, served with remoulade sauce
Crispy Calamari
Tempura fried squid served with remoulade sauce
Avocado Bomb
Tempura fried hass Avocado stuffed with snow crab topped with scallions, masago, spicy mayo, and sweet soy
Mussel Dynamite
Baked mussel topped with creamy spicy sauce, smelt fish caviar, scallions, and sweet soy
Fritto Misto
2 pieces of crispy shrimp tempuras and 4 pieces of mixed vegetable tempura with side tempura sauce
Salmon Mango
Japanese seaweed tempura topped with spicy tuna, salmon mango salsa, onions, masago, spicy mayo, and sweet soy
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice
Crunchy Japanese rice, topped with spicy tuna, avocado, strawberry, masago, spicy mayonnaise, and sweet soy
Hamachi Kama
Traditional Yellowtail fish collar grilled with garlic & sea salt served with homemade spicy ponzu sauce
Cold Small Plates
Hamachi Chili
3 ox thin slice Japanese hamachi sashimi with Thai chilies, ponzu, truffle oil, garlic brunoise, and tobiko dust
Sashimi Salad
Bluefin tuna, Scottish salmon, and Kanikama served over spring mix, and house special dressing
Bluefin Tacos
Your Choice 3 pieces Spicy Tuna, or Spicy Salmon, or Spicy White Fish, with Avocado, Cilantro, and Cherry Tomatoes served in wonton shell with spicy mayo and sweet soy
Chuka Salad
Assorted marinated seaweed salad with sesame
Bluefin Sashimi Sampler
8 pcs daily fresh fish sashimi chef choice
Bluefin Tuna Taster
Sashimi or nigiri style of 2 pcs of Kama-toro (premium bluefin tuna), 2 pcs chu toro, 2 pcs of akami
Bluefin Style Ceviche
Scottish Samon OR Bluefin Tuna OR Yellowtail mix with red onion, green onion, serrano, daikon radish, sea salt and Tamarind sauce ( Gluten Free )
Sunomono
Julienne cut Cucumber salad with Ponzu sauce
Bento Box
Comes with steamed rice, gyoza, bella spring roll, salad, and half crunchy california roll. Complimentary miso soup for dine-in customers only. (no substitution)
Chicken Katsu Bento
Breaded chicken breast
Chicken Teriyaki Bento
Grilled chicken teriyaki
Nigiri Bento
4 pieces of assorted nigiri
Chashu Bento
Grilled pork belly
Sashimi Bento
4 pieces of assorted sashimi
Tempura Shrimp Bento
3 pieces of jumbo shrimp tempura
Ramen
Back 2 Classic
Light chicken broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, and nori (available without pork)
Spicy Chicken
Creamy chicken broth, grilled chicken, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, and nori
Miso Ramen
Rich pork broth, soy bean paste, pork chashu, ajitama, butter corn kernel, scallions, menma, and nori
Tan-Tan
Spicy sesame dashi broth, topped with ground pork, ajitama, kikurage, bean sprout, scallions, menma, and nori
Tonkotsu Black (thin noodle)
Original tonkotsu with creamy rich pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, black garlic oil, menma, and nori
Miso-Hot (thin noodle)
Rich pork broth, soybean paste, ground pork, ajitama, butter corn kernel, kikurage, scallions, menma, and nori
Tonkotsu Red (thin noodle)
Spicy tonkotsu with creamy rich pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, hot oil, menma, and nori
Bonito Yuzu (thin noodle)
Creamy pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, shaved bonito, yuzu spice, and nori
Spicy Karaka (thin noodle)
Spicy creamy pork broth, pork chashu, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, yuzu spice. and nori
Curry Moz
Creamy curry chicken broth, ground pork, ajitama, menma, kikurage, mozarella, scallions
Reaper Ramen
Spicy creamy pork broth, topped with jumbo shrimp tempura, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, menma, and nori
Killer Beef Rib Ramen
Spicy creamy pork broth, beef rib, ajitama, kikurage, scallions, asparagus, menma, and nori
Impossible Vegan (kale noodle)
Vegan creamy broth, kikurage, scallions, menma, corn, Japanese style beyond ground pork, and nori
Gluten Free Vegan
Creamy vegetable broth, kikurage, spring mix, sweet corn kernel, scallions, menma, and nori
Killer Lamb
Spicy creamy pork broth, soybean paste, lamb shank, ajitama, butter corn kernel, kikurage, scallions, menma, and nori
Plain Light Ramen
Thick Noodle with Light Chicken Broth
Plain Creamy Ramen
Thick noodle with creamy Chicken Broth
Chef Special
Rainbow
California roll topped with bluefin tuna, Scottish salmon, and avocado
Bluefin Lakeway
Spicy tuna, crab mix, cream cheese, jalapeno and cucumber, topped with salmon, avocado and mayo (torched), habanero masago, scallions, garlic, and sweet soy
Brodie Roll
Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna topped with Scottish salmon, avocado, crunchy flakes, and spicy mayo
Bluefin Sunset Valley
California roll topped with baked crawfish, white mushroom, onions, scallions, masago, crunchy flakes, and sweet soy
Flaming V.I.P
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna and asparagus topped with ebi shrimp, layered avocado, mayo, Sriracha, furikake, and sweet soy
620 Roll
Spicy salmon, asparagus tempura and avocado topped with bluefin tuna, avocado and mayo (torched), cilantro, garlic, masago, hot oil, sweet soy, and chef sauce
Mr. Orange Roll
Spicy salmon and avocado (tempura fried), topped with Scottish salmon poke, scallions, masago, chili thread, wasabi soy, and chef sauce
Blue Crab Crunch
Blue crab, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, and crunchy flakes
Dragon Roll
California roll topped with smoked eel, avocado, and sweet soy
Bluefin Special Roll
Yellowtail, avocado and jalapeno, topped with bluefin tuna, escolar, Serrano, habanero masago, spicy ponzu, and chef sauce
Bluefin Naruto (riceless)
Spicy tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crab mix, avocado, mango, masago and spring mix, wrapped with cucumber topped with chef sauce
TX Wagyu Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab mix and avocado, topped with seared Texas Wagyu with kewpie, red tobiko, scallions, spicy mayo, and sweet soy
Classic
Tuna Roll
Salmon Roll
Tuna Avocado Roll
Salmon Avocado Roll
Futomaki Roll
Yellowtail Scallion Roll
Philadelphia
Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese, and sesame seeds
California
Crab mix, cucumber, avocado, and sesame seeds
Spicy Classic
Your choice of spicy tuna, or salmon, or crab mix with cucumber, avocado, and sesame seeds
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab mix, avocado, cucumber, masago, and daikon sprout with sweet soy
Spider
Soft shell crab tempura, crab mix, masago, avocado, cucumber, gobo, daikon sprout, and sweet soy
Cucumber Roll
Avocado Roll
Buddha
Vegetable tempura (asparagus, sweet potatoes, taro) with sweet soy
Unagi Roll
Smoked eel, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds, and sweet soy
Negihama-Toro
Bluefin fatty tuna, yellowtail, and scallions
Poke & Bowl
Maguro Poke
Bluefin tuna, house soy wasabi, onions, avocado, cucumber, chuka, masago, and scallions
California Poke
Snow crab mix, spicy mayo, house sweet soy, avocado, cucumber, masago, crunchy, nori, and scallions
Scottish Poke
Salmon, house sesame dressing, ponzu, edamame, avocado, cucumber, and scallions
Vegetarian Rice Bowl - Avocado
Avocado, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, edamame, corn, and scallions
Vegetarian Rice Bowl- Tofu (fried or steamed)
Tofu (fried or steamed), mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, edamame, corn, and scallions
Crispy Rice Bowl- Chicken Karaage (original or cajun)
Chicken karaage (original or cajun) , Mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, and scallions
Crispy Rice Bowl- Chicken Katsu
Chicken katsu, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, and scallions
Crispy Rice Bowl- Vegetable Tempura
Vegetable tempura , mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, and scallions
Crispy Rice Bowl- Jumbo Shrimp Tempura
Jumbo shrimp tempura, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, and scallions
Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl
Chicken, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried Egg and Scallions
Chasu Teriyaki Rice Bowl
Pork belly, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried Egg and Scallions
Beef Rib Teriyaki Rice Bowl
Beef rib, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried Egg and Scallions