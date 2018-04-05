  • Home
ZZZ-Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes Sunset Valley

5601 Brodie Lane

Suite 1300

Sunset Valley, TX 78745

Order Again

General Store

Mask

$15.00

A1 Sauce

$2.00

American Cheese 20 Slices

$3.00

Avocados

$1.00

Big Red 4 Pk

$3.00

Chocolate Bunny

$2.50

Dill Pickles Tub

$9.00

Disposable Gloves

$6.00

Dublin Dr Pepper 6 Pk

$8.00

Ground Beef 2 lb

$10.00

Hamburger buns 12 Pk

$3.00

Hand Sanitizer

$10.50

Heinz 57

$2.00

Hellmans Mayo Tub

$16.00

IBC Cream Soda 4 Pk

$3.00

IBC Root Beer 4 Pk

$3.00

Jalapeno Jar

$5.50

Kendra Scott Earrings

$60.00

Kendra Scott Necklace

$70.00

Ketchup

$2.00

Lammes Candies

$15.00

Lawrys

$3.00

Lemons 4 Pk

$1.00

Limes 4 Pk

$1.00

Mustard Tub

$5.00

Onions

$1.00

Paper Towel Roll

$2.00

Pepper

$3.95

Pom Single Toilet Paper

$0.75

Potatoes

$0.60

Raw Bacon 2 lb

$9.00

Salt

$3.95

Tabasco

$2.00

Tomatoes

$1.00

Burgers & Chicken

1/2 lb Burger

$6.99

1/4 lb Burger

$4.79

1/2 lb Cheese Burger

$7.99

1/4 lb Cheese Burger

$5.29

Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Fries and Onion Rings

Fresh Cut Crinkle Fries

$2.59

Onion Rings

$3.19

Fring

$2.89

House Chips

$1.69

Chips

$1.09

Shakes & Drinks

Milk 12oz

$0.69

22oz Fountain Drink

$2.39

12oz Chocolate Shake

$3.49

12oz Vanilla Shake

$3.49

12oz Strawberry Shake

$3.49

12oz Caramel Shake

$3.49

12oz Lemonade Shake

$3.49

12oz Promo Shake

$3.49

20oz Chocolate Shake

$4.95

20oz Vanilla Shake

$4.95

20oz Strawberry Shake

$4.95

20oz Caramel Shake

$4.95

20oz Lemonade Shake

$4.95

20oz Promo Shake

$4.95

12oz Lemonade

$1.19

12oz Strawberry Lemonade

$1.19

20oz Lemonade

$2.49

20oz Strawberry Lemonade

$2.49

Big Red BTL SM

$2.59

Dr Pepper

$2.59

Cream Soda IBC

$2.59

Root Beer IBC

$2.59

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$1.49

Smart Water

$1.75

Bud Light BTL

$3.25

Shiner BTL

$3.69

Dos Equis BTL

$3.69

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Lone Star BTL

$3.25

Youngsters Menu

Y Cheeseburger Meal

$5.79

Y Burger Meal

$5.79

Y Grilled Cheese Meal

$4.79

Y Griddle Dog Meal

$4.79

Youngsters Cheeseburger

$4.39

Youngsters Hamburger

$3.89

Grilled Cheese

$2.29

Hot Dog

$2.99

Youngsters Fry

$1.55

Youngster Drink

$0.69

Milk 12oz

$0.69

12oz Lemonade

$1.19

12oz Strawberry Lemonade

$1.19

Coke

$0.69

Diet Coke

$0.69

Sprite

$0.69

Dr. Pepper

$0.69

Local Menu

1/4 lb Beast

$7.39

Beast

$11.69

FOB

$4.79

FOB Beast

$7.39

Piggy back Beast

$9.59

1/4 lb Cheese Beast

$8.39

Cheese Beast

$13.69

FOB Cheese

$5.29

FOB Cheese Beast

$8.39

Cheese Piggy Back Beast

$11.09

Cheese Fries

$3.79

Frito Pie

$3.69

Fry Burger

$3.24

BLT

$3.69

Salad Sandwich

$2.69

CFB Bowl - Country Fired Burger Bowl

$5.99

Fried Avocado Burger Bowl

$4.89

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$5.99

Patty Melt

$8.39

Country Fried Burger

$5.99

Fried Avocado Sandwich

$4.89

Chili Cheese Dog

$3.59

Hot Dog

$2.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.59

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.29
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and Enjoy

Location

5601 Brodie Lane, Suite 1300, Sunset Valley, TX 78745

