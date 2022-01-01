Yakisoba in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve yakisoba
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin
|Chicken Yakisoba
|$10.50
Japanese Noodles Stir-Fried with Onions, Bell Peppers and Carrots
|Shrimp Yakisoba
|$11.50
Japanese Noodles Stir-Fried with Onions, Bell Peppers and Carrots
|Tofu Yakisoba
|$10.50
Japanese Noodles Stir-Fried with Onions, Bell Peppers and Carrots
More about Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
1611 W 5th Street, Austin
|BEEF YAKISOBA
|$13.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
|VEGETABLE YAKISOBA
|$9.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
|TOFU YAKISOBA
|$10.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
More about Sushi Zushi - Domain II
Sushi Zushi - Domain II
3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin
|SHRIMP YAKISOBA
|$13.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
|BEEF YAKISOBA
|$13.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
|VEGETABLE YAKISOBA
|$9.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.