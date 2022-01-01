Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yakisoba in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve yakisoba

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image

 

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Yakisoba$10.50
Japanese Noodles Stir-Fried with Onions, Bell Peppers and Carrots
Shrimp Yakisoba$11.50
Japanese Noodles Stir-Fried with Onions, Bell Peppers and Carrots
Tofu Yakisoba$10.50
Japanese Noodles Stir-Fried with Onions, Bell Peppers and Carrots
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons

1611 W 5th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BEEF YAKISOBA$13.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
VEGETABLE YAKISOBA$9.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
TOFU YAKISOBA$10.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
More about Sushi Zushi - 5th Street Commons
Item pic

 

Sushi Zushi - Domain II

3221 Feathergrass Center, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SHRIMP YAKISOBA$13.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
BEEF YAKISOBA$13.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
VEGETABLE YAKISOBA$9.00
Stir fried noodles with vegetables in Yakisoba Sauce drizzled with Japanese mayo and grated ginger.
More about Sushi Zushi - Domain II
Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen image

 

Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen

166 Hargraves Dr., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yakisoba$13.00
More about Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen

