Hummus in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

 

Bouldin Creek Cafe

1900 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (3260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Appetizer (V)$7.50
Housemade classic hummus served with toasted whole wheat tortilla points and sliced cucumbers. Garnished with smoked paprika. Sub tortilla chips for gluten free option.
Kool Hummus Sandwich (V)$9.75
grilled ciabatta bread layered with house-made hummus, chipotle-pecan pesto, local tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, carrots, and organic field greens. served with your choice of: black pepper kettle chips, sesame slaw (*nuts), or non-GMO chips & salsa


More about Bouldin Creek Cafe
Rosewood image

 

Rosewood

1209 Rosewood Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bar Hummus$8.00
Cocktail, hot sauce, lavash crackers

banana pudding, dulce de leche, fluff, vanilla wafers
More about Rosewood
Consumer pic

 

Arpeggio Grill

6619 Airport Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sm Hummus$3.99
A Middle-Eastern blend of garbanzo beans, tahini, fresh garlic and lemon, topped with extra-virgin olive oil and a pinch of paprika, served with pita bread.

Side order of our Hummus
Hummus$5.99
A Middle-Eastern blend of garbanzo beans, tahini, fresh garlic and lemon, topped with extra-virgin olive oil and a pinch of paprika, served with pita bread.
More about Arpeggio Grill
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Austin Java

5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin

Avg 4.4 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Plate$7.75
roasted hummus, feta, pita chips, carrots, cucumbers, bell pepper
Sriracha Hummus Wrap$10.50
More about Austin Java
Chickpea Hummus image

 

Goodall's rebuilding

1900 Rio Grande St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (364 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chickpea Hummus$12.00
preserved lemon, sesame seed, olive oil, paprika, pita
More about Goodall's rebuilding
Main pic

 

Lou's Barton Springs

1608 Barton Springs Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus$9.00
smoked paprika piri-piri & tortilla chips
More about Lou's Barton Springs
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek image

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hummus Platter$11.95
Traditional hummus served with toasted pita bread, carrot sticks, cucumber rounds, feta cheese & dressed Mediterranean veggies.
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Waterloo Ice House image

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hummus Platter$11.95
Traditional hummus served with toasted pita bread, carrot sticks, cucumber rounds, feta cheese & dressed Mediterranean veggies.
More about Waterloo Ice House
Food! Food! image

 

Food! Food!

---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout

Choose a Bread and Build!
Small Cowboy Hummus (1/2 Pint)$7.50
Southern Style Red Kidney Bean Hummus
Large Cowboy Hummus (Pint)$12.50
Southern Style Red Kidney Bean Hummus
More about Food! Food!
Item pic

 

District Kitchen + Cocktails

7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus Duo$10.00
classic & seasonal hummus, grilled pita, cucumber + carrot
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails
Buenos Aires Cafe image

 

Buenos Aires Cafe

13500 Galleria Circle U-120, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout

Half Hummus Wrap$9.00
More about Buenos Aires Cafe
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

3001 RR 620 S, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Plate$14.00
creamy hummus, roasted black garlic, chile oil, crudite, flatbread, crispy chickpeas, whipped herb feta (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

800 W. 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Plate$14.00
creamy hummus, roasted black garlic, chile oil, crudite, flatbread, crispy chickpeas, whipped herb feta (Vegetarian)
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Pinthouse Brewing

2201 E Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Boiled Peanut Hummus$9.00
House-made boiled peanut hummus, garnished with za’atar and pomegranate molasses, served with fresh veggies.
More about Pinthouse Brewing
Item pic

 

Spread & Co

1601 W. 38th suite 101, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
HUMMUS$6.00

Our house-made hummus topped with pistachio dukkah, castelvetrano olives, and served with our house-made turmeric crackers
More about Spread & Co
Blenders and Bowls image

 

Blenders & Bowls

3736 Bee Cave RD, West Lake Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus & Avocado$7.75
avocado, hummus, cucumber,
hemp seeds, evoo, lemon, served on local sourdough
More about Blenders & Bowls
Item pic

 

ZIKI

2118 S Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery

For every $8 our 8oz container will serve 1 person :)
All the sauces - this one being our beautiful, pink Beet Hummus!
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED FOR ALL CATERING ORDERS.
More about ZIKI
Item pic

 

The Brewtorium Brewery & Kitchen

6015 Dillard Circle Suite A, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Hummus$6.50
A tangy and spicy buffalo-style hummus served with carrots, celery sticks, and warm pita.
More about The Brewtorium Brewery & Kitchen
Slapbox Pizzicheria image

 

Slapbox Pizzicheria

9900 W Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay

Hummus & Pita$6.95
House made hummus with olive oil, cumin and parsley served with fresh baked pita.
More about Slapbox Pizzicheria
Item pic

 

Tino's Greek Cafe - Brodie Ln.

9901 Brodie Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus$2.50
A creamy puree of chick peas and Tahini sauce topped with olive oil

hummus : a smooth blend of garbanzo beans, tahini, garlic and lemon juice.
More about Tino's Greek Cafe - Brodie Ln.
Blenders and Bowls image

SMOOTHIES

Blenders & Bowls Eastside

1625 E 6th st, Austin

Avg 4.8 (868 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus & Avocado$7.75
avocado w/ lemon juice, hummus, cucumber, hemp seeds, drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, served on local sourdough
More about Blenders & Bowls Eastside
Item pic

 

Austin Tea Xchange Cafe

13011 Shops Parkway, Austin

Avg 4.9 (296 reviews)
Takeout

This creamy creation starts with organic Greek yogurt, topped with hummus, chickpeas, thyme, sesame seeds, lemon juice, olive oil, sea salt,
black pepper and is served with a side of pita chips.
More about Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
Item pic

 

Aba Austin

1011 S Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lamb Ragu Hummus$17.95
braised lamb shoulder, spicy harissa
More about Aba Austin
Item pic

 

Spread & Co at Laguna Gloria

3809 West 35th, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
HUMMUS & VEGGIES$5.50

choose from our house hummus or smashed avocado on our sourdough toast topped with a jammy egg, radish, and dukkah seasoning
**nut/seed allergy : pistachio + sesame**
More about Spread & Co at Laguna Gloria
Waterloo Ice House image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin

Avg 3.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hummus Platter$11.95
Traditional hummus served with toasted pita bread, carrot sticks, cucumber rounds, feta cheese & dressed Mediterranean veggies.
More about Waterloo Ice House
Item pic

 

Rosedale Kitchen and Bar

3800 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery

coriander and garlic hummus, extra virgin olive oil, leek ash, endive, pita
(V, GF, DF )
More about Rosedale Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Vivel Crepes & Coffee

2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway

Avg 4.8 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hummus & Falafel Crepe$10.50
Feta cheese, Olives, Arugula, Moroccan Salsa, Cucumber tzatziki.

More about Vivel Crepes & Coffee
Devil May Care image

 

Devil May Care

500 West 6th St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (108 reviews)

Crudite
More about Devil May Care
BEET HUMMUS image

FRENCH FRIES

Launderette

2115 Holly St, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1625 reviews)
Takeout
BEET HUMMUS$16.00
labneh, pickled beets, millet crunch, everything cracker
More about Launderette
Happy Foods image

WRAPS • SALADS

Happy Foods

3012 Gonzales Street, Austin

Avg 5 (14 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay

green goddess hummus, beet + ricotta hummus, traditional hummus, crudités & grilled pita
More about Happy Foods

