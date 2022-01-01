Hummus in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve hummus
Bouldin Creek Cafe
1900 S 1st St, Austin
|Hummus Appetizer (V)
|$7.50
Housemade classic hummus served with toasted whole wheat tortilla points and sliced cucumbers. Garnished with smoked paprika. Sub tortilla chips for gluten free option.
|Kool Hummus Sandwich (V)
|$9.75
grilled ciabatta bread layered with house-made hummus, chipotle-pecan pesto, local tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, carrots, and organic field greens. served with your choice of: black pepper kettle chips, sesame slaw (*nuts), or non-GMO chips & salsa
|Kool Hummus Sandwich (V)
|$9.75
grilled ciabatta bread layered with house-made hummus, chipotle-pecan pesto, local tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, alfalfa sprouts, carrots, and organic field greens. served with your choice of: black pepper kettle chips, sesame slaw (*nuts), or non-GMO chips & salsa
Rosewood
1209 Rosewood Ave, Austin
|Bar Hummus
|$8.00
Cocktail, hot sauce, lavash crackers
|Bar Hummus
|$8.00
banana pudding, dulce de leche, fluff, vanilla wafers
Arpeggio Grill
6619 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Sm Hummus
|$3.99
A Middle-Eastern blend of garbanzo beans, tahini, fresh garlic and lemon, topped with extra-virgin olive oil and a pinch of paprika, served with pita bread.
|Sm Hummus
|$3.99
Side order of our Hummus
|Hummus
|$5.99
A Middle-Eastern blend of garbanzo beans, tahini, fresh garlic and lemon, topped with extra-virgin olive oil and a pinch of paprika, served with pita bread.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Austin Java
5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin
|Hummus Plate
|$7.75
roasted hummus, feta, pita chips, carrots, cucumbers, bell pepper
|Sriracha Hummus Wrap
|$10.50
Goodall's rebuilding
1900 Rio Grande St, Austin
|Chickpea Hummus
|$12.00
preserved lemon, sesame seed, olive oil, paprika, pita
Lou's Barton Springs
1608 Barton Springs Rd, Austin
|Hummus
|$9.00
smoked paprika piri-piri & tortilla chips
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Hummus Platter
|$11.95
Traditional hummus served with toasted pita bread, carrot sticks, cucumber rounds, feta cheese & dressed Mediterranean veggies.
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|Hummus Platter
|$11.95
Traditional hummus served with toasted pita bread, carrot sticks, cucumber rounds, feta cheese & dressed Mediterranean veggies.
Food! Food!
---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin
|Half Cowboy Hummus
|$5.50
Choose a Bread and Build!
|Small Cowboy Hummus (1/2 Pint)
|$7.50
Southern Style Red Kidney Bean Hummus
|Large Cowboy Hummus (Pint)
|$12.50
Southern Style Red Kidney Bean Hummus
District Kitchen + Cocktails
7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin
|Hummus Duo
|$10.00
classic & seasonal hummus, grilled pita, cucumber + carrot
Buenos Aires Cafe
13500 Galleria Circle U-120, Bee Cave
|Full Hummus Wrap
|$14.00
|Half Hummus Wrap
|$9.00
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
3001 RR 620 S, Austin
|Hummus Plate
|$14.00
creamy hummus, roasted black garlic, chile oil, crudite, flatbread, crispy chickpeas, whipped herb feta (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
800 W. 6th St., Austin
|Hummus Plate
|$14.00
creamy hummus, roasted black garlic, chile oil, crudite, flatbread, crispy chickpeas, whipped herb feta (Vegetarian)
Pinthouse Brewing
2201 E Ben White Blvd, Austin
|Boiled Peanut Hummus
|$9.00
House-made boiled peanut hummus, garnished with za’atar and pomegranate molasses, served with fresh veggies.
Spread & Co
1601 W. 38th suite 101, Austin
|HUMMUS
|$6.00
|HUMMUS W/ OLIVES & CRACKERS
|$7.00
Our house-made hummus topped with pistachio dukkah, castelvetrano olives, and served with our house-made turmeric crackers
Blenders & Bowls
3736 Bee Cave RD, West Lake Hill
|Hummus & Avocado
|$7.75
avocado, hummus, cucumber,
hemp seeds, evoo, lemon, served on local sourdough
ZIKI
2118 S Congress Ave, Austin
|Beet Hummus by the Count
|$8.00
For every $8 our 8oz container will serve 1 person :)
All the sauces - this one being our beautiful, pink Beet Hummus!
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED FOR ALL CATERING ORDERS.
The Brewtorium Brewery & Kitchen
6015 Dillard Circle Suite A, Austin
|Buffalo Hummus
|$6.50
A tangy and spicy buffalo-style hummus served with carrots, celery sticks, and warm pita.
Slapbox Pizzicheria
9900 W Parmer Lane, Austin
|Side Hummus
|$3.25
|Hummus & Pita
|$6.95
House made hummus with olive oil, cumin and parsley served with fresh baked pita.
Tino's Greek Cafe - Brodie Ln.
9901 Brodie Lane, Austin
|Hummus
|$2.50
A creamy puree of chick peas and Tahini sauce topped with olive oil
|Hummus
|$4.95
hummus : a smooth blend of garbanzo beans, tahini, garlic and lemon juice.
SMOOTHIES
Blenders & Bowls Eastside
1625 E 6th st, Austin
|Hummus & Avocado
|$7.75
avocado w/ lemon juice, hummus, cucumber, hemp seeds, drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, served on local sourdough
Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
13011 Shops Parkway, Austin
|Hummus Greek Yogurt
|$4.75
This creamy creation starts with organic Greek yogurt, topped with hummus, chickpeas, thyme, sesame seeds, lemon juice, olive oil, sea salt,
black pepper and is served with a side of pita chips.
Aba Austin
1011 S Congress Ave, Austin
|Lamb Ragu Hummus
|$17.95
braised lamb shoulder, spicy harissa
Spread & Co at Laguna Gloria
3809 West 35th, Austin
|HUMMUS & VEGGIES
|$5.50
|AVOCADO OR HUMMUS TOAST
choose from our house hummus or smashed avocado on our sourdough toast topped with a jammy egg, radish, and dukkah seasoning
**nut/seed allergy : pistachio + sesame**
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin
|Hummus Platter
|$11.95
Traditional hummus served with toasted pita bread, carrot sticks, cucumber rounds, feta cheese & dressed Mediterranean veggies.
Rosedale Kitchen and Bar
3800 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Hummus & Baked Pita
|$10.00
coriander and garlic hummus, extra virgin olive oil, leek ash, endive, pita
(V, GF, DF )
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
Vivel Crepes & Coffee
2011 Main Street unit #500, Lakeway
|Hummus & Falafel Crepe
|$10.50
Feta cheese, Olives, Arugula, Moroccan Salsa, Cucumber tzatziki.
|Side Hummus
|$3.95
Devil May Care
500 West 6th St, Austin
|House Hummus and Everything Pita [VG]
|$10.00
Crudite
FRENCH FRIES
Launderette
2115 Holly St, Austin
|BEET HUMMUS
|$16.00
labneh, pickled beets, millet crunch, everything cracker
- 2