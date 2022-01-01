Almond milk in Austin

We are enamored with dark chocolate, obvs. It’s our lifeline, working with it feels like a true and great romance, and it’s definitely the love of all of our lives. But, that doesn’t mean we haven’t been thinking about milk chocolate, too. It doesn’t mean we haven’t wanted to give it a go.

Our milk chocolate is smooth and light. It breaks with a sharp snap and, at risk of outright copyright infringement, it does absolutely melt in your mouth. I wouldn’t use a cliche of that caliber unless it was absolutely on the nose. This bar is so easy to eat that it scares me. It’s perfection. (Also obvs, it’s vegan.)

Flakes of vanilla-infused sea salt and chopped roasted organic almonds are studded into this bar, and the combo is truly out of this world. This bar is a simple love. But a big, big one, nonetheless.

