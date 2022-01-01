Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Almond milk in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve almond milk

Item pic

CHEESE

Rebel Cheese

2200 Aldrich Street, Austin

Avg 4.7 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lagusta Luscious Salted Almond Milk Chocolate$8.00
We are enamored with dark chocolate, obvs. It’s our lifeline, working with it feels like a true and great romance, and it’s definitely the love of all of our lives. But, that doesn’t mean we haven’t been thinking about milk chocolate, too. It doesn’t mean we haven’t wanted to give it a go.
Our milk chocolate is smooth and light. It breaks with a sharp snap and, at risk of outright copyright infringement, it does absolutely melt in your mouth. I wouldn’t use a cliche of that caliber unless it was absolutely on the nose. This bar is so easy to eat that it scares me. It’s perfection. (Also obvs, it’s vegan.)
Flakes of vanilla-infused sea salt and chopped roasted organic almonds are studded into this bar, and the combo is truly out of this world. This bar is a simple love. But a big, big one, nonetheless.
More about Rebel Cheese
Item pic

 

Sweet Memes - Austin - 3801 S. Congress Ave, Suit 109

3801 South Congress Avenue, Suite 109, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
I2. Dirty Boba Almond Milk$5.75
Almond milk w/ brown sugar boba.
— Dairy-free —
*** PEARL INCLUDED***
More about Sweet Memes - Austin - 3801 S. Congress Ave, Suit 109

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Veggie Burritos

Chipotle Chicken

Club Sandwiches

Pretzels

Vanilla Cake

Vietnamese Coffee

Tandoori Roti

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (16 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (572 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (984 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (316 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (574 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston