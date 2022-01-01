Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastries in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve pastries

Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

1501 East 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.9 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pastry Pack$25.00
Choose your own assortment of 6 handmade pastries and sweets.
More about Easy Tiger
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.3 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pastry Pack$25.00
Choose your own assortment of 6 handmade pastries and sweets.
More about Easy Tiger
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

6406 N IH 35 FRONTAGE RD, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1300 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pastry Pack$25.00
Choose your own assortment of 6 handmade pastries and sweets.
More about Easy Tiger
Dream Bakery image

 

Dream Bakery

14735 Bratton Unit #210, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tea Time GF Pastry Box$25.00
PICK UP 5/7 - 5/8. Perfect for team time or for breakfast, this British-inspired pastry box includes:o\tOne sconeo\tOne slice of lemon tea breado\tOne shortbread cookieo\tOne mini tart (baker’s choice)o\tOne turkey and swiss croissanto\tEnglish breakfast tea (2 bags)o\tJam & European butter
More about Dream Bakery
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar image

 

Hideaway Kitchen and Bar

4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Sugar Puff Pastry$6.00
Hideaway fried beignets, topped with powdered sugar, sides of strawberry and chocolate sauces
More about Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

 

Farm to Table

4500 South Pleasant Valley Road Suite #209, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pastry Flour$5.50
Whole Pastry Flour , 2 lb bag, Homestead Gristmill, Waco, TX
More about Farm to Table
Item pic

CHEESE

Rebel Cheese

2200 Aldrich Street, Austin

Avg 4.7 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Strawberry Pop Pastry by Cake Thieves$5.50
Mixed berry Pop Pastry by Cake Thieves$5.50
Cereal Milk Pop Pastry by Cake Thieves$5.50
More about Rebel Cheese
Cookbook image

 

Cookbook

710 W Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Pastry Box$30.00
More about Cookbook
Hank's image

FRENCH FRIES

Hank's

5811 Berkman Dr, Austin

Avg 3.8 (744 reviews)
Takeout
Daily Pastry$5.00
More about Hank's

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Philly Rolls

Spicy Noodles

Teriyaki Salmon

Cuban Sandwiches

Pepperoni Rolls

Ice Cream Sandwiches

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Chicken Caesar Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston