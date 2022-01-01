Pastries in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve pastries
More about Easy Tiger
Easy Tiger
1501 East 7th St., Austin
|Pastry Pack
|$25.00
Choose your own assortment of 6 handmade pastries and sweets.
More about Easy Tiger
Easy Tiger
3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Pastry Pack
|$25.00
Choose your own assortment of 6 handmade pastries and sweets.
More about Easy Tiger
Easy Tiger
6406 N IH 35 FRONTAGE RD, Austin
|Pastry Pack
|$25.00
Choose your own assortment of 6 handmade pastries and sweets.
More about Dream Bakery
Dream Bakery
14735 Bratton Unit #210, Austin
|Tea Time GF Pastry Box
|$25.00
PICK UP 5/7 - 5/8. Perfect for team time or for breakfast, this British-inspired pastry box includes:o\tOne sconeo\tOne slice of lemon tea breado\tOne shortbread cookieo\tOne mini tart (baker’s choice)o\tOne turkey and swiss croissanto\tEnglish breakfast tea (2 bags)o\tJam & European butter
More about Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Cinnamon Sugar Puff Pastry
|$6.00
Hideaway fried beignets, topped with powdered sugar, sides of strawberry and chocolate sauces
More about Farm to Table
Farm to Table
4500 South Pleasant Valley Road Suite #209, Austin
|Pastry Flour
|$5.50
Whole Pastry Flour , 2 lb bag, Homestead Gristmill, Waco, TX
More about Rebel Cheese
CHEESE
Rebel Cheese
2200 Aldrich Street, Austin
|Strawberry Pop Pastry by Cake Thieves
|$5.50
|Mixed berry Pop Pastry by Cake Thieves
|$5.50
|Cereal Milk Pop Pastry by Cake Thieves
|$5.50