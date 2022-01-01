Fritters in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve fritters
District Kitchen + Cocktails
7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin
|Green Falafel Fritters
|$10.00
herbs, chickpeas, greek yogurt,
roasted red pepper tahini sauce
Loro Austin
2115 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|TG Sweet Corn Fritters
|$8.00
sriracha aioli, cilantro
**gluten, dairy, egg, soy
Thirsty Armadillo Coffee Bar
500 Canyon Ridge Drive, Suite L-150, Austin
|Armadillo Fritter
|$3.25
Glazed apple fritter. Perfect amount of crispy and chewy goodness!
ICE CREAM
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Sesame Coconut Shrimp Fritters
|$8.39
Served w/ spicy tamarind sauce. All fried items are fried in the same fryer as items w/ gluten.
Shrimp is only slightly salted, then battered and deep-fried. Served with spicy tamarind sauce (tamarind water, sugar, Thai chilies, and fish sauce). The sauce is a little spicy
The batter: tapioca starch, sesame seeds, salt, sugar, coconut flakes and water.
Donut Taco Palace
5446 W. US HWY 290 Ste. 101, Austin
|Apple Fritter
|$1.79
|1/2 DZ Apple Fritter
|$8.99
|1/2 DZ LG Donut Mix: Apple Fritters, Cinnamon Rolls, Twists, & Long Johns
|$8.99
GRILL
Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar
8300 N FM 620, Austin
|Falafel Fritters
|$9.99
Fresh herbs, chickpeas, red onion, spicy curried yogurt on the side
HAMBURGERS
24 Diner
600 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Veggie Fritters
|$11.95
Beet, mushrooms, lentils, cabbage slaw, aioli, herb salad
|Corn Fritters
|$9.95
SEAFOOD
District Kitchen + Cocktails
5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
|Falafel Fritters
|$10.00
Voodoo Doughnut
212 E. 6th St., Austin
|Apple Fritter
|$3.00
Fried dough with apple chunks and cinnamon covered in a glaze.
Oasthouse
5701 W Slaughter Ln Ste D, Austin
|Falafel Fritters
|$9.99
fresh herbs, chickpeas, red onion, spicy curried yogurt
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
1101 South Mopac Expressway Unit 7, Austin
|Maple Bacon Fritters
|$6.00