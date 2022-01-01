Fritters in Austin

Served w/ spicy tamarind sauce. All fried items are fried in the same fryer as items w/ gluten.

Shrimp is only slightly salted, then battered and deep-fried. Served with spicy tamarind sauce (tamarind water, sugar, Thai chilies, and fish sauce). The sauce is a little spicy

The batter: tapioca starch, sesame seeds, salt, sugar, coconut flakes and water.

