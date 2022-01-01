Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve fritters

District Kitchen + Cocktails image

 

District Kitchen + Cocktails

7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Falafel Fritters$10.00
herbs, chickpeas, greek yogurt,
roasted red pepper tahini sauce
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails
TG Sweet Corn Fritters image

 

Loro Austin

2115 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TG Sweet Corn Fritters$8.00
sriracha aioli, cilantro
**gluten, dairy, egg, soy
More about Loro Austin
Thirsty Armadillo Coffee Bar image

 

Thirsty Armadillo Coffee Bar

500 Canyon Ridge Drive, Suite L-150, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Armadillo Fritter$3.25
Glazed apple fritter. Perfect amount of crispy and chewy goodness!
More about Thirsty Armadillo Coffee Bar
Item pic

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sesame Coconut Shrimp Fritters$8.39
Served w/ spicy tamarind sauce. All fried items are fried in the same fryer as items w/ gluten.
Shrimp is only slightly salted, then battered and deep-fried. Served with spicy tamarind sauce (tamarind water, sugar, Thai chilies, and fish sauce). The sauce is a little spicy
\t\t\t\t\t
The batter: tapioca starch, sesame seeds, salt, sugar, coconut flakes and water.
More about Thai Fresh
Item pic

 

Donut Taco Palace

5446 W. US HWY 290 Ste. 101, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Fritter$1.79
1/2 DZ Apple Fritter$8.99
1/2 DZ LG Donut Mix: Apple Fritters, Cinnamon Rolls, Twists, & Long Johns$8.99
More about Donut Taco Palace
Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar image

GRILL

Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar

8300 N FM 620, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2373 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Falafel Fritters$9.99
Fresh herbs, chickpeas, red onion, spicy curried yogurt on the side
More about Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

24 Diner

600 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.6 (2346 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Fritters$11.95
Beet, mushrooms, lentils, cabbage slaw, aioli, herb salad
Corn Fritters$9.95
More about 24 Diner
District Kitchen + Cocktails image

SEAFOOD

District Kitchen + Cocktails

5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1600 reviews)
Takeout
Falafel Fritters$10.00
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails
Apple Fritter image

 

Voodoo Doughnut

212 E. 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Fritter$3.00
Fried dough with apple chunks and cinnamon covered in a glaze.
More about Voodoo Doughnut
Oasthouse image

 

Oasthouse

5701 W Slaughter Ln Ste D, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Falafel Fritters$9.99
fresh herbs, chickpeas, red onion, spicy curried yogurt
More about Oasthouse
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking image

 

Salt Traders Coastal Cooking

1101 South Mopac Expressway Unit 7, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Maple Bacon Fritters$6.00
More about Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
dd4a1832-e851-453c-b878-1948ba247c15 image

 

Little Wu - Fareground

111 Congress Avenue, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spiced Pork Fritters$14.00
in pork bone broth with bok choy, cilantro, scallions + crispy shallots, Yakisoba noodles
More about Little Wu - Fareground

