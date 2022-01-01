Vietnamese coffee in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve vietnamese coffee
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Austin Java
5404 Manchaca Dr, Austin
|Vietnamese Iced Coffee
SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Me Con Bistro
3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin
|Vietnamese coffee
|$4.50
Loro Austin
2115 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|TG Frozen Vietnamese Coffee
|$12.75
(large size of our frozen cocktail)
Wild Turkey Bourbon, Caffe del Fuego, chicory coffee, and condensed milk.
Taco Joint - San Jacinto Blvd-Austin 78705
2809 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin
|VIETNAMESE COFFEE
SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES
PhoNatic
2525 W Anderson Lane, Austin
|Iced Vietnamese Coffee
|$4.00
Dong Nai
4211 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Vietnamese Condensed Coffee
|$4.00
Freshly Brewed Vietnamese Coffee served with Condense Milk.
Sunflower Vietnamese Cuisine
6001 West Parmer Lane, Austin
|Cafe Sua Da - Vietnamese Dripped Milk Coffee
|$5.95
PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Pho With Us
9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Vietnamese Drippin Coffee
|$5.00
Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin
1501 S 1st St, Austin
|Vietnamese Coffee
|$5.00
|Iced Vietnamese Coffee
|$5.00
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO
Pho Thai Son
1908 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Iced Vietnamese Coffee
|$4.00
Pho Craft
3307 Oak Springs Dr., Austin
|Vietnamese Iced Coffee
|$5.00
Levercraft fresh roasted Mexican beans with sweetened condensed milk. Served over ice. 16oz.
SANDWICHES
Banh Mi Galang
11301 Lakeline Blvd Suite 100, Austin
|Càfé Sữa Nóng - Vietnamese Hot Coffee with Condensed Milk
|$3.95
Hot Americano coffee with condensed milk
|Càfé Sữa Đá - Vietnamese Iced Coffee with Condensed Milk
|$4.50
Double-shot iced coffee with condensed milk
|Càfé Đá - Vietnamese Iced Coffee
|$3.95
Double-shot iced coffee