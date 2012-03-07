Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Elizabeth Street Cafe Austin

2,335 Reviews

$$

1501 S 1st St

Austin, TX 78704

Order Again

Popular Items

10B. Poached Shrimp Spring Rolls
10D. Spicy Chicken Crunch Spring Rolls
10C. Ginger Marinated Grilled Tofu Spring Rolls

APPETIZERS

10A. BBQ Pork Spring Rolls

$12.00

Shredded Carrot & Diakon, Basil, Mint

10B. Poached Shrimp Spring Rolls

$14.00

Avocado, Cilantro, Bean Sprouts, Jalapeño, Lime Zest

10C. Ginger Marinated Grilled Tofu Spring Rolls

$12.00

Breakfast Radish, Thai Basil, Serrano

10D. Spicy Chicken Crunch Spring Rolls

$13.00

Crispy Vegetables, Mint, Fried Shallots

10E. Seared Marinated Flank Steak

$13.00

Lettuces, Cucumber, Cilantro

11. Vietnamese Wonton Soup

$12.00

Chicken, Jalapeño, Cilantro

12. Ginger-Chili Oil Dumplings

$14.00

Pork, Shrimp, Water Chestnuts, Herbs

13. Fried Spring Rolls

$13.00

Ginger Pork Sausage, Napa Cabbage, Lettuce & Herb Wraps

15. Nieman Pork Belly Steamed Buns

$14.00

Cucumber, Scallion, Hoisin

16. Green Mango & Cucumber Salad

$14.00

Shredded Roots, Crispy Spiced Shrimp, Beef Jerky, Thai Basil

17. Steamed Rice Rolls

$17.00

Gulf Shrimp, Scallion, Herbs, Puffed Rice, Coconut Vinegar Ponzu

Avocado & Tofu Steamed Buns

$12.00

BÁNH MÌ

20. Salt & Pepper Shrimp Banh Mi

$18.00

Baguette, Mayonaise, Cucumber, Daikon, Carrot, Sambal, Cilantro, Jalapeño

21. Grilled Marinated Pork Banh Mi

$13.00

Baguette, Mayonaise, Cucumber, Daikon, Carrot, Sambal, Cilantro, Jalapeño

22. Housemade Spicy Pork Meatballs Bánh Mì

$13.00

Baguette, Mayonaise, Cucumber, Daikon, Carrot, Sambal, Cilantro, Jalapeño

23. Fried Egg Bánh Mì

$16.00

Crispy Pork Belly, Avocado & Mint

24. Grilled Marinated Flank Steak Bánh Mì

$15.00

Baguette, Mayonaise, Cucumber, Daikon, Carrot, Sambal, Cilantro, Jalapeño

25. Braised Brisket & Housemade Kimchi Bánh Mì

$15.00

26. Grilled Chicken Thigh Bánh Mì

$13.00

Baguette, Mayonaise, Cucumber, Daikon, Carrot, Sambal, Cilantro, Jalapeño

27. Makrut Lime Fried Chicken Bánh Mì

$14.00

Baguette, Mayonaise, Cucumber, Daikon, Carrot, Sambal, Cilantro, Jalapeño

28. Griddled Lemongrass Tofu & Mushrooms Bánh Mì

$12.00

Baguette, Mayonaise, Cucumber, Daikon, Carrot, Sambal, Cilantro, Jalapeño

29. Avocado & Sprout

$13.00

Baguette, Mayonaise, Cucumber, Daikon, Carrot, Sambal, Cilantro, Jalapeño

PHO

30A. Beef Combo Pho

$22.00

Braised Brisket, Tendon, Sliced Raw Eye of Round

31A. Spicy Pork Meatballs Pho

$17.00

31B. Niman Ranch Pork Belly Pho

$19.00

31C. Pork Combo Pho

$20.00

Pork Belly, Meatballs & Soft Boiled Peeler Farms Egg

32A. Chicken Thigh & Cilantro Chicken Meatballs

$17.00

32B. Chicken Breast & Grilled Lemongrass Skewers

$17.00

33C. Seafood Combo Pho

$25.00

Gulf Shrimp & Red Snapper

34A. Mushroom & Tofu Pho

$17.00

Greens, Hot Bean Paste, Spicy Sesame Oil

34B. Miso Pho

$17.00

Cauliflower, Bok Choy, White Miso, Toasted Seaweed

BÚN

40. Grilled Marinated Flank Steak Bún

$22.00

Rice Vermicelli, Lettuces, Herbs, Cucumber, Carrot, Radish, Jalapeño, Roasted Peanuts, Nuoc Cham

42. Grilled Pork Bún

$17.00

Rice Vermicelli, Lettuces, Herbs, Cucumber, Carrot, Radish, Jalapeño, Roasted Peanuts, Nuoc Cham

43. Broiled Niman Ranch Pork Belly Bún

$19.00

Rice Vermicelli, Lettuces, Herbs, Cucumber, Carrot, Radish, Jalapeño, Roasted Peanuts, Nuoc Cham

44. Makrut Lime Fried Chicken Bún

$17.00

Rice Vermicelli, Lettuces, Herbs, Cucumber, Carrot, Radish, Jalapeño, Roasted Peanuts, Nuoc Cham

45. Grilled Chicken Thigh Bún

$17.00

Rice Vermicelli, Lettuces, Herbs, Cucumber, Carrot, Radish, Jalapeño, Roasted Peanuts, Nuoc Cham

46. Grilled Shrimp Bún

$22.00

Rice Vermicelli, Lettuces, Herbs, Cucumber, Carrot, Radish, Jalapeño, Roasted Peanuts, Nuoc Cham

47. Sea Bass Bún

$27.00

Rice Vermicelli, Lettuces, Herbs, Cucumber, Carrot, Radish, Jalapeño, Roasted Peanuts, Nuoc Cham

48. Red Curry Grilled Ribeye Bún

$28.00

Rice Vermicelli, Lettuces, Herbs, Cucumber, Carrot, Radish, Jalapeño, Roasted Peanuts, Nuoc Cham

49. Roasted Mushroom & Grilled Tofu Bún

$19.00

Rice Vermicelli, Lettuces, Herbs, Cucumber, Carrot, Radish, Jalapeño, Roasted Peanuts, Vegan Nuoc Cham

SPECIALTIES

50. Elizabeth Street Fried Rice

$19.00

Grilled Ribeye or Crispy Fried Redfish, Bonito Flake, Spicy Caramel

51. Singapore Noodles

$24.00

Stir Fried Pork, Gulf Shrimp. Fresno Peppers, Scrambled Eggs, Madras Curry, Watercress - Cannot be made Vegetarian or Vegan

52. Pork & Shrimp Crêpe

$21.00

Coconut & Rice Batter, Bean Sprouts, Herbs, Lettuce Wraps, Nuoc Cham

53. Red Curry Dan Dan Noodles

$22.00

Spice Brined Chicken, Baby Bok Choy, Sprouts, Thai Basil, Fried Garlic *Cannot be made vegetarian or vegan

54. Bánh Cuôn

$21.00

Rice Flour Noodle, Twice Cooked Pork, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Bean Sprouts, Crispy Shallots, Garden Herbs

55. Chicken & Makrut Lime Laap

$21.00

Water Chestnut, Bean Sprouts, Lettuces, Herbs, Sticky Rice, Fried Shallots

56. Ginger Steamed Seabass

$27.00Out of stock

Bok Choy, Scallion Rice, Chili Black Vinegar

57. Chā Cá Red Fish

$26.00

Tumeric & Coconut Marinate, Dill, Rice Vermicelli, Toasted Chili Paste *Cannot be made vegetarian or vegan

Chef's Special

$16.00

Mushroom & Tofu Crêpe

$18.00

KIDS

Peanut Butter, Nutella & Banana Bánh Mì

$9.00

Chicken & Rice Soup

$11.00

Sticky Rice with Soft Boiled Peeler Farms Egg

$7.00

Kid's Pho

$11.00

Rice Noodles & Choice of Broth (Beef, Chicken, Seafood or Vegetable

Sauteed Vermicelli Noodles

$11.00

Tofu, Mushrooms, Herbs

Coconut Fried Chicken Nuggets

$12.00

Lettuce Wraps, Hoisin Sauce

Kid's Baguette with Jam

$8.00

SIDES

Add 2 Chicken Skewers

$8.00

Add 3 Shrimp

$9.00

Add Avocado

$3.00

Add BBQ Pork

$6.00

Add Bok Choy

$3.00

Add Brisket

$9.00

Add Cauliflower

$3.00

Add Chicken Meatballs

$6.00

Add Chicken Thigh

$6.00

Add Egg

$3.00

Add Eye of Round

$6.00

Add Flank

$9.00

Add Fried Chicken

$6.00

Add Fried Redfish

$14.00

Add Fried Roll

$3.00

Add Mushrooms

$3.00

Add Pork Belly

$6.00

Add Pork Meatballs

$6.00

Add Seabass

$19.00

Add Ribeye

$19.00

Add Tendon

$2.00

Add Tofu

$6.00

Demi Baguette

$2.00

French Baguette

$4.00Out of stock

Grilled Baguette

$1.00

Pint Broth

$5.00

Quart Broth

$10.00

Side Noodles

$2.00

Side Sticky Rice

$4.00

Side Kimchi

$2.00

Side Jasmine Rice

TOGO SAUCES

Side Hoisin

Side Sriracha

Side Sambal

$0.50

Side Nuoc Cham

$0.50

Side Vegan Nuoc Cham

$0.50

Side Green Sauce

$0.50

Side Sweet Chili Vinegar

$0.50

Side Peanut Sauce

$0.50

DESSERT

Daily Macaron

$3.00

Nutella Éclair

$5.00Out of stock

Beignets

$11.00

Viet Rum Cake

$8.00

Macaron 6 Pack

$18.00

Coconut Sorbet

$6.00

Side of Jam

$1.00

Confetti Cake

$7.00Out of stock

COFFEE

Café au lait

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.50

Cortado

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.50

Latte

$6.00

Flat White

$5.50

Americano

$4.00

Mocha

$6.50

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.00

Iced Vietnamese Coffee

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$6.50

Coconut Chai Latte

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

NA BEV

Lemonade

$5.00

Iced Green Tea

$5.00

Green Tea & Lemonade

$5.00

Beet & Apple Shrub

$5.50

Grapefruit & Thyme Shrub

$5.50

Mocktail

$7.00

OJ Juice

$4.50

GF Juice

$4.50

Milk

$3.50

Kid Beverage

HOT TEA

Jasmine Pearl

$6.00

Dragonwell

$6.00

Moroccan Mint

$5.00

Vietnam OP

$5.00

Eastside Earl

$5.00

Madagascar Vanilla

$5.00

Ginger Rooibos

$5.00

Lemongrass Dar-chin

$5.00

Honey Amber

$6.00

Jasmine Blueberry Hot Tea

$6.00

BOTTLED BEV

Diet CokE

$4.00

Richard's Rainwater

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Richard's Still Water 750ml

$5.00

BEER

ABW Pearl Snap

$6.00

Fairweather Smell the Van Cider

$7.00

Kirin IchibaN

$7.00

Sapporo Light

$7.00Out of stock

Asahi Dry

$7.00

Master Gao

$9.00

Bitburger N/A

$6.00

Sapporo Draft

$8.00Out of stock

Green Tea Lager Draft

$8.00Out of stock

Kronenbourg Draft

$8.00

Live Oak Hefe

$6.00

Live Oak Oaktoberfest

$6.00

La Fin du Monde

$9.00

TASTE GREEN TEA LAGER

TASTE KRONENBOURG TASTE

Spiritless

Spiritless Kentucky 74

$10.00

Seedlip Garden 108

$10.00

RETAIL

ESC Ebbets Field Cap

$50.00

ESC Cookbook

$39.95

ESC Patch Beanie

$30.00Out of stock
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Elizabeth Street Café is a neighborhood Vietnamese cafe and French bakery in South Austin opened in December 2011. The little restaurant boasts sunny dining rooms and a shady garden patio and serves fresh breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as takeout. Elizabeth Street Café is known for: great croissants and Stumptown coffee, bánh mì served on house baked baguettes, fresh spring rolls, Kronenberg on tap, steaming bowls of pho, spicy curries, house cocktails, fruity boozy punch, fun kids menu, and tropical macarons. Learn more about McGuire Moorman Hospitality and their family of restaurants at www.mcguiremoorman.com.

1501 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704

