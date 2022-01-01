Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate bars in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve chocolate bars

Item pic

 

Bento Picnic & Saba San's

2600 E Cesar Chavez St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Dark Chocolate Brownie Bar$3.00
Flourless Brownie Bar made with Roasted Japanese Sweet Potato, Almond Butter & Dark Chocolate (Soy-Free, Vegan, Gluten-Free)
More about Bento Picnic & Saba San's
Item pic

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bar: Rice Crispy Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars$3.93
Gluten free and vegan. Three layer of rice crispy, chocolate peanut butter and dark chocolate.
(ingredients: Gluten Free crispy rice cereal, cane sugar, agave nectar, semi sweet chocolate (soy free), butter, peanut butter)
More about Thai Fresh
Item pic

TACOS

Zombie Taco

2552 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.4 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mini Tony's Chocolate Bar$2.00
More about Zombie Taco
Item pic

CHEESE

Rebel Cheese

2200 Aldrich Street, Austin

Avg 4.7 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cocoba - Mint Crunch Dark Chocolate Bar$4.99
This delicious dark chocolate bar is handmade from the highest quality Belgian chocolate and topped with crunchy mint crystals.
More about Rebel Cheese
Swedish Hill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Swedish Hill Bakery

1120 W 6th Street, Austin

Avg 3.9 (676 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Bar$5.00
More about Swedish Hill Bakery

