Chocolate bars in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve chocolate bars
Bento Picnic & Saba San's
2600 E Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|Dark Chocolate Brownie Bar
|$3.00
Flourless Brownie Bar made with Roasted Japanese Sweet Potato, Almond Butter & Dark Chocolate (Soy-Free, Vegan, Gluten-Free)
ICE CREAM
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Bar: Rice Crispy Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars
|$3.93
Gluten free and vegan. Three layer of rice crispy, chocolate peanut butter and dark chocolate.
(ingredients: Gluten Free crispy rice cereal, cane sugar, agave nectar, semi sweet chocolate (soy free), butter, peanut butter)
CHEESE
Rebel Cheese
2200 Aldrich Street, Austin
|Cocoba - Mint Crunch Dark Chocolate Bar
|$4.99
This delicious dark chocolate bar is handmade from the highest quality Belgian chocolate and topped with crunchy mint crystals.