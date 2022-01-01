Yogurt parfaits in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits
Blenders & Bowls
3736 Bee Cave RD, West Lake Hill
|Greek Yogurt Parfait
|$6.00
Build your own toppings! Yogurt topped with granola, your choice of two toppings, and honey.
If you don't want granola or honey, please let us know in the notes.
Blenders & Bowls Eastside
1625 E 6th st, Austin
|Greek Yogurt Parfait
|$6.00
Build your own toppings! Yogurt topped with granola, your choice of two toppings, and honey.
If you don't want granola or honey, please let us know in the notes.
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Kids Yogurt Parfait
|$6.00
Swedish Hill - Special Orders
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
|Individual Yogurt Parfait
|$14.00
Uncle Nicky's
1123 East 11th Street, Austin
|Yogurt Parfait
|$5.00
Granola, honey, fresh berries
Blenders & Bowls
4200 N. Lamar Blvd. Suite 110, Austin
|Greek Yogurt Parfait
|$6.00
TOPPINGS | granola, local honey, and choice of two toppings