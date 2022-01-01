Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yogurt parfaits in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits

Blenders and Bowls image

 

Blenders & Bowls

3736 Bee Cave RD, West Lake Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Yogurt Parfait$6.00
Build your own toppings! Yogurt topped with granola, your choice of two toppings, and honey.
If you don't want granola or honey, please let us know in the notes.
More about Blenders & Bowls
Blenders and Bowls image

SMOOTHIES

Blenders & Bowls Eastside

1625 E 6th st, Austin

Avg 4.8 (868 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Yogurt Parfait$6.00
Build your own toppings! Yogurt topped with granola, your choice of two toppings, and honey.
If you don't want granola or honey, please let us know in the notes.
More about Blenders & Bowls Eastside
Hideaway Kitchen and Bar image

 

Hideaway Kitchen and Bar

4323 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Yogurt Parfait$6.00
More about Hideaway Kitchen and Bar
Swedish Hill - Special Orders DNU image

 

Swedish Hill - Special Orders

1120 W 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Individual Yogurt Parfait$14.00
More about Swedish Hill - Special Orders
Item pic

 

Uncle Nicky's

1123 East 11th Street, Austin

Avg 3.7 (17 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Yogurt Parfait$5.00
Granola, honey, fresh berries
More about Uncle Nicky's
Blenders & Bowls image

 

Blenders & Bowls

4200 N. Lamar Blvd. Suite 110, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Yogurt Parfait$6.00
TOPPINGS | granola, local honey, and choice of two toppings
More about Blenders & Bowls
Milk & Cookies - Austin image

 

Milk & Cookies - Austin

1515 W 35th street, BLD c, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fruit & Yogurt Parfait$8.00
yogurt, house granola, berries, honey
More about Milk & Cookies - Austin

