Local Foods - 2nd Street District

review star

No reviews yet

454 West 2nd Street

Austin, TX 78701

Order Again

Popular Items

Crunchy Chicken Sandwich
Avocado BLT Sandwich
Seasonal Harvest Salad

Before We Get Started

Do you need To Go Utensils with this order?

Shareables

Spicy Crunchy Munchy Brussels Sprouts

Spicy Crunchy Munchy Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Crispy brussels sprouts, sweet chile miso glaze, Good Flow Honey candied pumpkin seeds, Pedernales Farms & Engel Farms pickled chiles, toasted sesame V, GF

Autumn Mac and Cheese

Autumn Mac and Cheese

$9.00

Fusilli Bucatini, Parmesan & Mill-King Mornay, Village Farms cherry tomato and Top of Texas Farm Gala Apple confit, Parmesan crunch, fin herbs

Cashew Queso

Cashew Queso

$13.00

House made vegan queso with vegan "taco meat,' pico de gallo, and tortilla chips

Sandwiches

Miso Seared Alaskan Halibut Sandwich

Miso Seared Alaskan Halibut Sandwich

$20.00Out of stock

Miso brined, pan seared fresh Alaskan Halibut on a Slow Dough Butterflake Bun with Fikes Family Farm tomatoes, Crisp Farms butter lettuce, shaved red onion, house cured pickles, and nori aioli Served with a side of HRH (house real hot) on request

Crunchy Chicken Sandwich

Crunchy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Oven roasted chicken breast, nut-seed crumble, crushed chips, tomato, house pickles, Romaine, provolone, buttermilk ranch, pretzel bun

House Smoked Salmon Sandwich

House Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$17.00

House cured and smoked salmon, scallion-caper cream cheese, pickled red onion, sprouts, house pickles, tomato, pumpernickel

Truffled Egg Salad Sandwich

Truffled Egg Salad Sandwich

$13.50

House made truffled egg salad, mixed greens, tomato, Parmesan, aioli, pretzel bun

Avocado BLT Sandwich

Avocado BLT Sandwich

$16.50

Bacon, baby Romaine, heirloom tomato, fried farm egg, aioli, harvest wheat

Garden Sammie

Garden Sammie

$13.00

Brussels sprouts, avocado spread, hummus, pickled red onion, curried cauliflower, tomato, local sprouts, toasted ciabatta

Chicken French Dip with Truffled Jus

Chicken French Dip with Truffled Jus

$17.00

Roast chicken, caramelized onions, melty provolone, fin herbs, aioli, toasted French roll, truffled jus

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$15.00

Roasted Falcon Lake Farms pork, pickled onion, cucumber-carrot slaw, cilantro, jalapeno, sambal, aioli, French roll

Gulf Seafood Sandwich

Gulf Seafood Sandwich

$17.50

Gulf coast shrimp and blue crab, tomato, pickled onion, green goddess, ciabatta

Borracho Beef Sandwich

Borracho Beef Sandwich

$19.00

Mexican style red wine braised 44 Farms beef, cilantro & cabbage slaw, sliced tomato, grilled red onion, pickled pepper, Provolone, aioli, beef jus, toasted ciabatta

Salads

Seasonal Harvest Salad

Seasonal Harvest Salad

$14.50

Greens, grilled Engel Farms green beans, brussels sprouts, oven baked cauliflower, roasted Delicata squash, Pure Luck goat cheese, shaved red radish, roasted grapes, toasted sunflower seeds, Joe's Microgreens sunflower sprouts, fresh herb vinaigrette

Bubby Salad

Bubby Salad

$19.00

House smoked salmon, house prepared labneh (White Mountain Bulgarian yogurt), jammy Vital Farms egg, Slow Dough pumpernickel croutons (Houston), Village Farms cherry tomatoes (Marfa), pickled onions, Joe's sunflower sprouts (Austin), shredded kale, toasted carraway and Everything Bagel spice, lemon vinaigrette

Chopped Green Salad

Chopped Green Salad

$14.00

Chickpea, Feta, avocado, Romaine, cucumber, green olive, scallion, house croutons, fresh herbs, and a red wine and shallot vinaigrette

Texas Caesar Salad

Texas Caesar Salad

$14.00

Shaved cabbage, Romaine, rajas (seared poblano pepper and red onion), fresh avocado, house croutons, Parmesan, fried brussels sprouts, vegan Caesar dressing Note - Vegan if cheese is left off

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$15.50

Baby kale, Romaine, house-made vegan "taco meat," avocado, curried hominy, tomato, marinated jicama, pickled onion, tortilla strips, kidney beans, pumpkin seeds, lemon vinaigrette

Tuscan Kale Entree Salad

Tuscan Kale Entree Salad

$14.00

Diced kale, pine nuts, Parmesan, golden raisins, lemon juice, chile flake

Sandwich as a Salad

SALAD Garden

SALAD Garden

$14.00

Romaine, crispy brussels sprouts, avocado puree, hummus, pickled onion, curried cauliflower, tomato, local sprouts, Lemon Vinagrette on side

SALAD Egg Salad

SALAD Egg Salad

$14.50

Mixed Greens, truffled egg salad, tomato, Parmesan, Lemon Vinaigrette on side

SALAD Gulf Seafood

SALAD Gulf Seafood

$18.50

Romaine, Gulf coast shrimp and blue crab, tomato, pickled onion, green goddess

SALAD Avocado BLT

SALAD Avocado BLT

$17.50

Chopped greens with avocado, crispy bacon, Village Farms tomatoes, Vital Farms egg, and buttermilk ranch

SALAD Crunchy Chicken

SALAD Crunchy Chicken

$17.00

Romaine, oven roasted chicken breast, nut-seed crumble, crushed chips, tomato, house pickles, provolone, housemade Buttermilk Ranch on side

SALAD Banh Mi

SALAD Banh Mi

$15.00

Roasted Falcon Lake Farms pork, Romaine, pickled onion, cucumber-carrot slaw, cilantro, jalapeno, sambal, Sesame Ginger Vinaigrette

Bowls, Entrees, and Specials

Grilled Shrimp and Spicy Fire Noodle Bowl

Grilled Shrimp and Spicy Fire Noodle Bowl

$18.00

Grilled gulf shrimp, chilled ramen noodles, Gundermann Acres serrano peppers, Perdernales jalapenos, Lone Star Thai basil, charred togarashi J&B Farms green beans, scallions, house chili oil, toasted cashews, cilantro (THIS DISH IS EXTREMELY SPICY)

Grilled Mushroom Power Bowl

Grilled Mushroom Power Bowl

$18.00

Herb marinated and grilled HiFi Mycology lion's mane & oyster mushrooms, wilted tri colored Swiss chard, white beans, carrots, Texas Black Gold garlic balsamic vinaigrette, jasmine rice/quinoa blend, herb salad, sunflower seeds

Salmon Poke Bowl

Salmon Poke Bowl

$18.00

House ponzu marinated salmon, nori aioli, jasmine rice/quinoa mix, cabbage, clementine segments, sesame marinated cucumber, Joe's sunflower sprouts, red radish, spicy broccoli-miso crunch, black sesame seeds

Zack's Super Duper Bowl

Zack's Super Duper Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

Shaved kale, quinoa and cranberry pilaf, roasted Gundermann beets and sweet potatoes, dressed chickpeas, Top of Texas gala apples, avocado, alfalfa, pumpkin coconut curry, flax, chia

Scoops Bowl

Scoops Bowl

$22.00

Gulf crab and shrimp salad, truffled egg salad, and tarragon chicken salad, Romaine, avocado, Texas cherry tomato, cucumber, cured pickles, pickled red onion, pickled peppers, Castelvetrano olives, alfalfa sprouts, lemon vinaigrette, Harvest Wheat toast points

Soups, Sides, Toast, & Bulk Items

Cup Chicken Posole

Cup Chicken Posole

$4.50

Our classic chicken soup with poblano, green chile, hominy, cilantro, and pumkinseed

Bowl Chicken Posole

Bowl Chicken Posole

$8.00

Our classic chicken soup with poblano, green chile, hominy, cilantro, and pumkinseed

Quart Chicken Posole

Quart Chicken Posole

$16.00

Our classic chicken soup with poblano, green chile, hominy, cilantro, and pumkinseed

Cup Tomato Bisque

Cup Tomato Bisque

$4.50

Village Farms and heirloom tomatoes with Mill King cream topped with Parmesan

Bowl Tomato Bisque

Bowl Tomato Bisque

$8.00

Village Farms and heirloom tomatoes with Mill King cream topped with Parmesan

Quart Tomato Bisque

Quart Tomato Bisque

$16.00

Village Farms and heirloom tomatoes with Mill King cream topped with Parmesan

Cup Red Lentil & Kale Soup

Cup Red Lentil & Kale Soup

$4.50Out of stock

Red Lentils, aromatics, mushroom, turmeric, mustard seed, red pepper, carrot, wilted kale, drizzled with EVOO VEGAN

Bowl Red Lentil & Kale Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Red Lentils, aromatics, mushroom, turmeric, mustard seed, red pepper, carrot, wilted kale, drizzled with EVOO VEGAN

Quart Red Lentil & Kale Soup

Quart Red Lentil & Kale Soup

$16.00Out of stock

Red Lentils, aromatics, mushroom, turmeric, mustard seed, red pepper, carrot, wilted kale, drizzled with EVOO VEGAN

Housemade Chips Side

Housemade Chips Side

$2.00

Old Bay seasoning

Dill Pickle Spears Side

Dill Pickle Spears Side

$2.00
Tuscan Kale Side

Tuscan Kale Side

$2.50

Pine nuts, Parmesan, golden raisins, chili flake, lemon juice

Tuscan Kale Half Pint

Tuscan Kale Half Pint

$4.50
Tuscan Kale Pint

Tuscan Kale Pint

$7.50
Tuscan Kale Quart

Tuscan Kale Quart

$14.00
Apple Cranberry Side

Apple Cranberry Side

$2.50

Fall Apple Salad with Granny Smith apples, celery, dried cranberries, lemon zest, lemon juice, sea salt

Apple Cranberry Half Pint

Apple Cranberry Half Pint

$4.50

Fall Apple Salad with Granny Smith apples, celery, dried cranberries, lemon zest, lemon juice, sea salt

Apple Cranberry Pint

Apple Cranberry Pint

$8.50

Fall Apple Salad with Granny Smith apples, celery, dried cranberries, lemon zest, lemon juice, sea salt

Apple Cranberry Quart

Apple Cranberry Quart

$16.00

Fall Apple Salad with Granny Smith apples, celery, dried cranberries, lemon zest, lemon juice, sea salt

Potato Salad Side

Potato Salad Side

$2.50

Farm egg, aioli, Creole mustard, dill, local honey

Potato Salad Half Pint

Potato Salad Half Pint

$4.50
Potato Salad Pint

Potato Salad Pint

$8.50
Potato Salad Quart

Potato Salad Quart

$16.00
Escabeche Side

Escabeche Side

$2.00

Vinegar marinated cauliflower, carrots, onions, and jalapenos

Escabeche Half Pint

Escabeche Half Pint

$4.00

Vinegar marinated cauliflower, carrots, onions, and jalapenos

Escabeche Pint

Escabeche Pint

$8.00

Vinegar marinated cauliflower, carrots, onions, and jalapenos

Escabeche Quart

Escabeche Quart

$15.00

Vinegar marinated cauliflower, carrots, onions, and jalapenos

Side Toast

$2.50
Salad Dressings

Salad Dressings

Egg Salad

Chicken

Tofu

Uncle Phan's Fresh non-GMO tofu

Smoked Salmon

Anne's Plate

$20.50

Pint of Tuscan kale, brussels sprouts, house smoked salmon, side of avocado spread

Kids

Kids Crunchy Chicken Sandwich

Kids Crunchy Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Shredded chicken, Provolone, crushed chips, house ranch on a pretzel bun

Kids PB&J

Kids PB&J

$7.50

Peanut butter and raspberry jelly on a pretzel bun

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Provolone cheese on a pretzel bun

INDIVIDUAL ITEMS

Very Very Chocolate Chip Cookie

Very Very Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

You have to try this. Seriously. No nuts, just a load of chocolate chunks.

GF Chocolate Chip Brownie

GF Chocolate Chip Brownie

$4.00

Gluten free, rich, fudgy, chocolate chip brownie

Fancy Peanut Butter Cookie

Fancy Peanut Butter Cookie

$4.00

Peanut Butter cookie with white chocolate chunks and smoked sea salt

Pumpkin & Ricotta Coffee Crumble Muffin

Pumpkin & Ricotta Coffee Crumble Muffin

$6.00

Whipped ricotta stuffed pumpkin coffee cake muffin topped with a crispy cinnamon streusel

Top of Texas Granny Smith Upside Down Spice Cake Slice

$4.00

House made upside down apple spice cake featuring Top of Texas Farm Granny Smith apples and topped with powdered sugar

BULK ITEMS

Half Dozen Peanut Butter Cookies

Half Dozen Peanut Butter Cookies

$22.00

Half dozen fancy peanut butter, white chocolate chip, and smoked sea salt cookies

Half Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies

Half Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies

$22.00

Half dozen very very chocolate chip cookies

Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies

Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies

$44.00

Dozen very very chocolate chip cookies

Dozen Peanut Butter Cookies

Dozen Peanut Butter Cookies

$44.00

Dozen peanut butter, white chocolate, and smoked sea salt cookies

Drinks

Honey Iced Coffee

Honey Iced Coffee

$5.50
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50
Espresso -- Double Shot

Espresso -- Double Shot

$3.25
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.75
Cortado

Cortado

$4.00
Flat White

Flat White

$4.00
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50
Latte

Latte

$5.00
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.50

Open Eye Chai Austin based and female owned Chai company

Americano

$3.75
Matcha (no milk)

Matcha (no milk)

$4.00
Matcha Mint (no milk)

Matcha Mint (no milk)

$4.50Out of stock

Matchiato

$4.50
Flat Green

Flat Green

$4.75Out of stock
Matchaccino

Matchaccino

$5.25Out of stock
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.75
Matcha Lemonade

Matcha Lemonade

$7.00

House matcha tossed with seasonal lemonade choice served over ice

Matcha Mint Lemonade

Matcha Mint Lemonade

$7.25Out of stock

House matcha tossed with seasonal lemonade choice, splash of mint simple syrup, and served over ice

Richard's 16 oz Still Water Can

Richard's 16 oz Still Water Can

$3.00
Rambler Sparkling

Rambler Sparkling

$2.00
Rambler Grapefruit Sparkling

Rambler Grapefruit Sparkling

$2.00
Rambler Lemon-Lime Sparkling

Rambler Lemon-Lime Sparkling

$2.00
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$2.75
Mexican Coke 500mL

Mexican Coke 500mL

$3.50
House Seasonal Lemonade - 16oz

House Seasonal Lemonade - 16oz

$4.50

Choice of Housemade seasonal Lemonade -- 16oz plastic bottle

House Black Tea - 16oz

$4.50

House Green Tea - 16oz

$4.50

Beer & Cider Cans

Hops and Grain Brewing Co - The One They Call Zoe

Hops and Grain Brewing Co - The One They Call Zoe

$5.00

Pale Lager

Texas Beer Co - Bill Pickett Porter

Texas Beer Co - Bill Pickett Porter

$5.25
Fairweather Cider Company - Smell The Van

Fairweather Cider Company - Smell The Van

$7.50

Dry cider infused with spent gin botanicals creating a super clean herbal number that's ready to party. Juniper berry, grapefruit peel, lemongrass, lavender, and rosemary infuse the cider.

Live Oak Brewing - Hefeweizen

Live Oak Brewing - Hefeweizen

$5.50

German wheat beer with lemony tartness

Twisted X Brewery - McConauhaze IPA

Twisted X Brewery - McConauhaze IPA

$6.50

Hazy IPA hopped with citrus and galaxy will make you feel alright (x3).

Independence Brewing - Redbud Berliner Weisse

Independence Brewing - Redbud Berliner Weisse

$5.25
Pinthouse Brewing - Electric Jellyfish 16oz

Pinthouse Brewing - Electric Jellyfish 16oz

$12.00
Whitestone Brewery - Mira

Whitestone Brewery - Mira

$5.25

Mexican Style Lager

Wine Cans & Small Format Bottles

Can Alloy Chardonnay

Can Alloy Chardonnay

$13.50

California Chardonnay; “lemon pie” vanilla, lemon, pear, almond

Can Una Lou Rose

Can Una Lou Rose

$15.00

California; Sustainably Farmed Vineyards; Rose of Pinot Noir: citrus blossom, watermelon, passion fruit

Can Austin Winery Pink Salt

Can Austin Winery Pink Salt

$16.00
Can Austin Winery Piquette

Can Austin Winery Piquette

$13.50
Can Las Jaras Waves

Can Las Jaras Waves

$17.00

Northern California Zinfandel, Petite Sirah ed Blend. Black plum, cherry, lychee

Btl 375 Sinskey Pinot Blanc

Btl 375 Sinskey Pinot Blanc

$27.00

Carneros (California) Pinot Blanc: dry white, organic grapes, bright, crisp, zesty white peach, apricot, mandarin/lemon, green apple, pineapple, vanilla, tarragon

Btl 375 Cannonball Cabernet

Btl 375 Cannonball Cabernet

$14.00

California Cab Sauv: black cherry, plum, vanilla, caramel

Btl 375 L'Ecole Cabernet

Btl 375 L'Ecole Cabernet

$23.00

Washington State Cab Sauv: layers of dark fruit, espresso, violet, blackberry, herbal notes

Wine Bottles

BTL The Marigny -- Piquette

BTL The Marigny -- Piquette

$27.00
BTL Dandy Bubbles

BTL Dandy Bubbles

$41.00
BTL Salad Days

BTL Salad Days

$26.00
BTL Go Down Swinging

BTL Go Down Swinging

$45.00
BTL Las Jaras Sparkling

BTL Las Jaras Sparkling

$55.00
BTL Cruse Tradition Sparkling

BTL Cruse Tradition Sparkling

$57.00
BTL The Marigny -- Pinot Gris

BTL The Marigny -- Pinot Gris

$34.00
BTL Southold Farm -- Beautiful Vulnerability

BTL Southold Farm -- Beautiful Vulnerability

$40.00
BTL Fine Disregard -- Semillon

BTL Fine Disregard -- Semillon

$28.00
BTL Merry Edwards -- Sauv Blanc

BTL Merry Edwards -- Sauv Blanc

$49.00
BTL Mer Soleil -- Chard

BTL Mer Soleil -- Chard

$28.00
BTL Big Table Farm -- Chard

BTL Big Table Farm -- Chard

$45.00
BTL Skins

BTL Skins

$28.00
BTL Grower Project Rose

BTL Grower Project Rose

$32.00
BTL Teutonic Rose

BTL Teutonic Rose

$38.00
BTL Disco

BTL Disco

$34.00
BTL Subject to Change -- Field Blend Red

BTL Subject to Change -- Field Blend Red

$34.00
BTL Las Jaras -- Glou Glou

BTL Las Jaras -- Glou Glou

$39.00
BTL Slo Down -- Send Nudes

BTL Slo Down -- Send Nudes

$28.00
BTL EzyTgr -- Pinot Noir

BTL EzyTgr -- Pinot Noir

$32.00
BTL Martha Stoumen -- Benchlands

BTL Martha Stoumen -- Benchlands

$42.00
BTL Caymus-Suisun -- Walking Fool

BTL Caymus-Suisun -- Walking Fool

$44.00
BTL Biale -- Party Line

BTL Biale -- Party Line

$42.00
BTL Turley -- Old Vines Zin

BTL Turley -- Old Vines Zin

$44.00
BTL Daou -- Cab

BTL Daou -- Cab

$30.00
BTL Duckhorn -- Merlot

BTL Duckhorn -- Merlot

$56.00
BTL Habit -- Cab Franc

BTL Habit -- Cab Franc

$46.00

T-Shirts

LocalLocalLocal T-Shirt

LocalLocalLocal T-Shirt

$20.00

LocalLocalLocal T-Shirt in white or espresso

Don't Hassle Me T-Shirt

Don't Hassle Me T-Shirt

$20.00

Don't Hassle Me T-Shirt in Teal or Dusty Blue

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Order your favorites online for pickup or delivery at www.localfoodstexas.com.

Website

Location

454 West 2nd Street, Austin, TX 78701

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

