Local Foods - 2nd Street District
454 West 2nd Street
Austin, TX 78701
Shareables
Spicy Crunchy Munchy Brussels Sprouts
Crispy brussels sprouts, sweet chile miso glaze, Good Flow Honey candied pumpkin seeds, Pedernales Farms & Engel Farms pickled chiles, toasted sesame V, GF
Autumn Mac and Cheese
Fusilli Bucatini, Parmesan & Mill-King Mornay, Village Farms cherry tomato and Top of Texas Farm Gala Apple confit, Parmesan crunch, fin herbs
Cashew Queso
House made vegan queso with vegan "taco meat,' pico de gallo, and tortilla chips
Sandwiches
Miso Seared Alaskan Halibut Sandwich
Miso brined, pan seared fresh Alaskan Halibut on a Slow Dough Butterflake Bun with Fikes Family Farm tomatoes, Crisp Farms butter lettuce, shaved red onion, house cured pickles, and nori aioli Served with a side of HRH (house real hot) on request
Crunchy Chicken Sandwich
Oven roasted chicken breast, nut-seed crumble, crushed chips, tomato, house pickles, Romaine, provolone, buttermilk ranch, pretzel bun
House Smoked Salmon Sandwich
House cured and smoked salmon, scallion-caper cream cheese, pickled red onion, sprouts, house pickles, tomato, pumpernickel
Truffled Egg Salad Sandwich
House made truffled egg salad, mixed greens, tomato, Parmesan, aioli, pretzel bun
Avocado BLT Sandwich
Bacon, baby Romaine, heirloom tomato, fried farm egg, aioli, harvest wheat
Garden Sammie
Brussels sprouts, avocado spread, hummus, pickled red onion, curried cauliflower, tomato, local sprouts, toasted ciabatta
Chicken French Dip with Truffled Jus
Roast chicken, caramelized onions, melty provolone, fin herbs, aioli, toasted French roll, truffled jus
Banh Mi
Roasted Falcon Lake Farms pork, pickled onion, cucumber-carrot slaw, cilantro, jalapeno, sambal, aioli, French roll
Gulf Seafood Sandwich
Gulf coast shrimp and blue crab, tomato, pickled onion, green goddess, ciabatta
Borracho Beef Sandwich
Mexican style red wine braised 44 Farms beef, cilantro & cabbage slaw, sliced tomato, grilled red onion, pickled pepper, Provolone, aioli, beef jus, toasted ciabatta
Salads
Seasonal Harvest Salad
Greens, grilled Engel Farms green beans, brussels sprouts, oven baked cauliflower, roasted Delicata squash, Pure Luck goat cheese, shaved red radish, roasted grapes, toasted sunflower seeds, Joe's Microgreens sunflower sprouts, fresh herb vinaigrette
Bubby Salad
House smoked salmon, house prepared labneh (White Mountain Bulgarian yogurt), jammy Vital Farms egg, Slow Dough pumpernickel croutons (Houston), Village Farms cherry tomatoes (Marfa), pickled onions, Joe's sunflower sprouts (Austin), shredded kale, toasted carraway and Everything Bagel spice, lemon vinaigrette
Chopped Green Salad
Chickpea, Feta, avocado, Romaine, cucumber, green olive, scallion, house croutons, fresh herbs, and a red wine and shallot vinaigrette
Texas Caesar Salad
Shaved cabbage, Romaine, rajas (seared poblano pepper and red onion), fresh avocado, house croutons, Parmesan, fried brussels sprouts, vegan Caesar dressing Note - Vegan if cheese is left off
Taco Salad
Baby kale, Romaine, house-made vegan "taco meat," avocado, curried hominy, tomato, marinated jicama, pickled onion, tortilla strips, kidney beans, pumpkin seeds, lemon vinaigrette
Tuscan Kale Entree Salad
Diced kale, pine nuts, Parmesan, golden raisins, lemon juice, chile flake
Sandwich as a Salad
SALAD Garden
Romaine, crispy brussels sprouts, avocado puree, hummus, pickled onion, curried cauliflower, tomato, local sprouts, Lemon Vinagrette on side
SALAD Egg Salad
Mixed Greens, truffled egg salad, tomato, Parmesan, Lemon Vinaigrette on side
SALAD Gulf Seafood
Romaine, Gulf coast shrimp and blue crab, tomato, pickled onion, green goddess
SALAD Avocado BLT
Chopped greens with avocado, crispy bacon, Village Farms tomatoes, Vital Farms egg, and buttermilk ranch
SALAD Crunchy Chicken
Romaine, oven roasted chicken breast, nut-seed crumble, crushed chips, tomato, house pickles, provolone, housemade Buttermilk Ranch on side
SALAD Banh Mi
Roasted Falcon Lake Farms pork, Romaine, pickled onion, cucumber-carrot slaw, cilantro, jalapeno, sambal, Sesame Ginger Vinaigrette
Bowls, Entrees, and Specials
Grilled Shrimp and Spicy Fire Noodle Bowl
Grilled gulf shrimp, chilled ramen noodles, Gundermann Acres serrano peppers, Perdernales jalapenos, Lone Star Thai basil, charred togarashi J&B Farms green beans, scallions, house chili oil, toasted cashews, cilantro (THIS DISH IS EXTREMELY SPICY)
Grilled Mushroom Power Bowl
Herb marinated and grilled HiFi Mycology lion's mane & oyster mushrooms, wilted tri colored Swiss chard, white beans, carrots, Texas Black Gold garlic balsamic vinaigrette, jasmine rice/quinoa blend, herb salad, sunflower seeds
Salmon Poke Bowl
House ponzu marinated salmon, nori aioli, jasmine rice/quinoa mix, cabbage, clementine segments, sesame marinated cucumber, Joe's sunflower sprouts, red radish, spicy broccoli-miso crunch, black sesame seeds
Zack's Super Duper Bowl
Shaved kale, quinoa and cranberry pilaf, roasted Gundermann beets and sweet potatoes, dressed chickpeas, Top of Texas gala apples, avocado, alfalfa, pumpkin coconut curry, flax, chia
Scoops Bowl
Gulf crab and shrimp salad, truffled egg salad, and tarragon chicken salad, Romaine, avocado, Texas cherry tomato, cucumber, cured pickles, pickled red onion, pickled peppers, Castelvetrano olives, alfalfa sprouts, lemon vinaigrette, Harvest Wheat toast points
Soups, Sides, Toast, & Bulk Items
Cup Chicken Posole
Our classic chicken soup with poblano, green chile, hominy, cilantro, and pumkinseed
Bowl Chicken Posole
Our classic chicken soup with poblano, green chile, hominy, cilantro, and pumkinseed
Quart Chicken Posole
Our classic chicken soup with poblano, green chile, hominy, cilantro, and pumkinseed
Cup Tomato Bisque
Village Farms and heirloom tomatoes with Mill King cream topped with Parmesan
Bowl Tomato Bisque
Village Farms and heirloom tomatoes with Mill King cream topped with Parmesan
Quart Tomato Bisque
Village Farms and heirloom tomatoes with Mill King cream topped with Parmesan
Cup Red Lentil & Kale Soup
Red Lentils, aromatics, mushroom, turmeric, mustard seed, red pepper, carrot, wilted kale, drizzled with EVOO VEGAN
Bowl Red Lentil & Kale Soup
Red Lentils, aromatics, mushroom, turmeric, mustard seed, red pepper, carrot, wilted kale, drizzled with EVOO VEGAN
Quart Red Lentil & Kale Soup
Red Lentils, aromatics, mushroom, turmeric, mustard seed, red pepper, carrot, wilted kale, drizzled with EVOO VEGAN
Housemade Chips Side
Old Bay seasoning
Dill Pickle Spears Side
Tuscan Kale Side
Pine nuts, Parmesan, golden raisins, chili flake, lemon juice
Tuscan Kale Half Pint
Tuscan Kale Pint
Tuscan Kale Quart
Apple Cranberry Side
Fall Apple Salad with Granny Smith apples, celery, dried cranberries, lemon zest, lemon juice, sea salt
Apple Cranberry Half Pint
Fall Apple Salad with Granny Smith apples, celery, dried cranberries, lemon zest, lemon juice, sea salt
Apple Cranberry Pint
Fall Apple Salad with Granny Smith apples, celery, dried cranberries, lemon zest, lemon juice, sea salt
Apple Cranberry Quart
Fall Apple Salad with Granny Smith apples, celery, dried cranberries, lemon zest, lemon juice, sea salt
Potato Salad Side
Farm egg, aioli, Creole mustard, dill, local honey
Potato Salad Half Pint
Potato Salad Pint
Potato Salad Quart
Escabeche Side
Vinegar marinated cauliflower, carrots, onions, and jalapenos
Escabeche Half Pint
Vinegar marinated cauliflower, carrots, onions, and jalapenos
Escabeche Pint
Vinegar marinated cauliflower, carrots, onions, and jalapenos
Escabeche Quart
Vinegar marinated cauliflower, carrots, onions, and jalapenos
Side Toast
Salad Dressings
Egg Salad
Chicken
Tofu
Uncle Phan's Fresh non-GMO tofu
Smoked Salmon
Anne's Plate
Pint of Tuscan kale, brussels sprouts, house smoked salmon, side of avocado spread
Kids
INDIVIDUAL ITEMS
Very Very Chocolate Chip Cookie
You have to try this. Seriously. No nuts, just a load of chocolate chunks.
GF Chocolate Chip Brownie
Gluten free, rich, fudgy, chocolate chip brownie
Fancy Peanut Butter Cookie
Peanut Butter cookie with white chocolate chunks and smoked sea salt
Pumpkin & Ricotta Coffee Crumble Muffin
Whipped ricotta stuffed pumpkin coffee cake muffin topped with a crispy cinnamon streusel
Top of Texas Granny Smith Upside Down Spice Cake Slice
House made upside down apple spice cake featuring Top of Texas Farm Granny Smith apples and topped with powdered sugar
BULK ITEMS
Half Dozen Peanut Butter Cookies
Half dozen fancy peanut butter, white chocolate chip, and smoked sea salt cookies
Half Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies
Half dozen very very chocolate chip cookies
Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies
Dozen very very chocolate chip cookies
Dozen Peanut Butter Cookies
Dozen peanut butter, white chocolate, and smoked sea salt cookies
Drinks
Honey Iced Coffee
Cold Brew
Espresso -- Double Shot
Macchiato
Cortado
Flat White
Cappuccino
Latte
Chai Latte
Open Eye Chai Austin based and female owned Chai company
Americano
Matcha (no milk)
Matcha Mint (no milk)
Matchiato
Flat Green
Matchaccino
Matcha Latte
Matcha Lemonade
House matcha tossed with seasonal lemonade choice served over ice
Matcha Mint Lemonade
House matcha tossed with seasonal lemonade choice, splash of mint simple syrup, and served over ice
Richard's 16 oz Still Water Can
Rambler Sparkling
Rambler Grapefruit Sparkling
Rambler Lemon-Lime Sparkling
Diet Coke Can
Mexican Coke 500mL
House Seasonal Lemonade - 16oz
Choice of Housemade seasonal Lemonade -- 16oz plastic bottle
House Black Tea - 16oz
House Green Tea - 16oz
Beer & Cider Cans
Hops and Grain Brewing Co - The One They Call Zoe
Pale Lager
Texas Beer Co - Bill Pickett Porter
Fairweather Cider Company - Smell The Van
Dry cider infused with spent gin botanicals creating a super clean herbal number that's ready to party. Juniper berry, grapefruit peel, lemongrass, lavender, and rosemary infuse the cider.
Live Oak Brewing - Hefeweizen
German wheat beer with lemony tartness
Twisted X Brewery - McConauhaze IPA
Hazy IPA hopped with citrus and galaxy will make you feel alright (x3).
Independence Brewing - Redbud Berliner Weisse
Pinthouse Brewing - Electric Jellyfish 16oz
Whitestone Brewery - Mira
Mexican Style Lager
Wine Cans & Small Format Bottles
Can Alloy Chardonnay
California Chardonnay; “lemon pie” vanilla, lemon, pear, almond
Can Una Lou Rose
California; Sustainably Farmed Vineyards; Rose of Pinot Noir: citrus blossom, watermelon, passion fruit
Can Austin Winery Pink Salt
Can Austin Winery Piquette
Can Las Jaras Waves
Northern California Zinfandel, Petite Sirah ed Blend. Black plum, cherry, lychee
Btl 375 Sinskey Pinot Blanc
Carneros (California) Pinot Blanc: dry white, organic grapes, bright, crisp, zesty white peach, apricot, mandarin/lemon, green apple, pineapple, vanilla, tarragon
Btl 375 Cannonball Cabernet
California Cab Sauv: black cherry, plum, vanilla, caramel
Btl 375 L'Ecole Cabernet
Washington State Cab Sauv: layers of dark fruit, espresso, violet, blackberry, herbal notes
Wine Bottles
BTL The Marigny -- Piquette
BTL Dandy Bubbles
BTL Salad Days
BTL Go Down Swinging
BTL Las Jaras Sparkling
BTL Cruse Tradition Sparkling
BTL The Marigny -- Pinot Gris
BTL Southold Farm -- Beautiful Vulnerability
BTL Fine Disregard -- Semillon
BTL Merry Edwards -- Sauv Blanc
BTL Mer Soleil -- Chard
BTL Big Table Farm -- Chard
BTL Skins
BTL Grower Project Rose
BTL Teutonic Rose
BTL Disco
BTL Subject to Change -- Field Blend Red
BTL Las Jaras -- Glou Glou
BTL Slo Down -- Send Nudes
BTL EzyTgr -- Pinot Noir
BTL Martha Stoumen -- Benchlands
BTL Caymus-Suisun -- Walking Fool
BTL Biale -- Party Line
BTL Turley -- Old Vines Zin
BTL Daou -- Cab
BTL Duckhorn -- Merlot
BTL Habit -- Cab Franc
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
454 West 2nd Street, Austin, TX 78701