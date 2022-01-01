Po boy in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve po boy
More about JewBoy Sub Shop
JewBoy Sub Shop
6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3, Austin
|Popcorn Shrimp Po Boy
|$10.00
Crunchy popcorn shrimp fried crisp then smothered in a Schmutzy, rémoulade slaw on a toasted, buttery Mexican bolillo.
More about Pinthouse Brewing
Pinthouse Brewing
2201 E Ben White Blvd, Austin
|Roasted Beef Po'Boy
|$15.00
Crispy French bread loaded with roasted beef in debris gravy. Served
with pickles, tomatoes, crispy iceberg lettuce, aioli and hot sauce.
More about Local Foods Austin Popup
Local Foods Austin Popup
8023 Burnet Road, Austin
|Oyster Mushroom Po' Boy
|$12.50
Crispy oyster and button mushrooms, Remoulade, shredded cabbage, sliced tomato, house pickles, shaved red onion, jalapeno relish, French roll
*VEGAN*
More about Keepers Coastal Kitchen
SEAFOOD
Keepers Coastal Kitchen
5701 W Slaughter ln, Austin
|Fried Gulf Oysters Po' boy
|$15.99
lettuce, tomato, onion, citrus tartar served on a toasted nawlin's leidenheimer roll, served fries or keepers' apple slaw
|Blackened Drum Po' boy
|$17.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, citrus tartar served on a toasted gluten free bun. Served with green apple slaw
|Fried Gulf Shrimp Po' boy
|$16.99
lettuce, tomato, onion, citrus tartar served on a toasted nawlin's leidenheimer roll, served fries or keepers' apple slaw
More about épicerie café & grocery
épicerie café & grocery
2307 hancock dr., austin
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$16.00
More about Sawyer & Co
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sawyer & Co
4827 E Cesar Chavez ST, Austin
|Blackened Catfish Po-Boy
|$10.99
Served on Leidenheimer bread &dressed (Lettuce, tomato, pickles, and remoulade) with Fries (substitute gumbo for additional charge)
|Fried Catfish Po-Boy
|$10.99
Served on Leidenheimer bread & dressed (Lettuce, tomato, pickles, and remoulade) with Fries (substitute gumbo for additional charge)
|Fried Shrimp Po-Boy
|$9.99
Served on Leidenheimer bread & dressed (Lettuce, tomato, pickles, and remoulade) with Fries (substitute gumbo for additional charge)
More about Abby's Crab Shack
Abby's Crab Shack
9900 S I-35, Building 39 Suite M 200, Austin
|Catfish Po'Boy
|$14.99
|Soft Shell Crab Po' Boy
|$19.99
|Shrimp Po'Boy
|$15.99
More about Draught House
Draught House
4112 Medical Pkwy, Austin
|Andouille Po-Boy
|$9.00
Andouille Sausage braised in our house-brewed Rosedale Blonde Ale,
Poppyseed Dog Bun, Charred Onion, Cajun Spread
More about Shore Raw Bar and Grill
Shore Raw Bar and Grill
8665 W. SH 71, Austin
|Fried Shrimp Po' Boy
|$19.00
French Baguette, Lettuce, Tomato,
Onion, Remoulade, Fries
|Crisp Fish Po' Boy
|$16.00
French Baguette, Lettuce, Tomato,
Onion, Remoulade, Fries
|Crawfish Po' Boy
|$16.00
French Baguette, Lettuce, Tomato,
Onion, Remoulade, Fries
More about Sala and betty
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sala and betty
5201 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Shrimp Po'boy
|$16.50
Fried Shrimp, Smoked Tomato Aioli, Vinaigrette Cabbage Slaw
More about The Cavalier
GRILL
The Cavalier
2400 Webberville Road, Austin
|Po Boy - Cauliflower
|$14.00
Haitian-spiced cauliflower on New Orleans French loaf, fully dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house pickles and remoulade. Vegetarian.
|Po Boy - Chicken
|$14.00
Hand-battered, buttermilk dipped fried chicken tenders on New Orleans french loaf w/ lettuce, tomato, red onion, house remoulade; with choice of side.
|Po Boy - Shrimp
|$14.00
Six battered & Cajun-dusted shrimp on New Orleans french loaf w/ lettuce, tomato, red onion, house remoulade; with choice of side.
More about Revelry on the Boulevard
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Revelry on the Boulevard
6215 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Shrimp Po'Boy
|$16.00
Crispy Cajun Spiced Jumbo Shrimp, Dressed Lettuce & Tomatoes, Lemon Caper Mayo, Toasted French Bread, French Fries
More about The Boat
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Boat
10931 Stonelake Blvd, Austin
|Fried Crawfish Po-Boy
|$16.95
|Fried Shrimp Po-Boy
|$15.95
|Fried Catfish Po-Boy
|$14.95
More about Cafe Blue
Cafe Blue
12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave
|Sausage & Crawfish Po'Boy
|$15.00
Grilled andouille sausage & fried crawfish tails, topped with zesty coleslaw, tomato and pickle, served with Cajun remoulade and hand-cut fries.
|Shrimp Po' Boy
|$15.00
Topped with zesty coleslaw, tomato and pickle, served with Cajun remoulade and hand-cut fries.
|Halfie Po’Boy
|$16.00
(Fried Oysters & Fried Shrimp) Topped with zesty coleslaw, tomato and pickle, served with Cajun remoulade and hand-cut fries.