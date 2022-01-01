Po boy in Austin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

JewBoy Sub Shop

6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popcorn Shrimp Po Boy$10.00
Crunchy popcorn shrimp fried crisp then smothered in a Schmutzy, rémoulade slaw on a toasted, buttery Mexican bolillo.
More about JewBoy Sub Shop
Item pic

 

Pinthouse Brewing

2201 E Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Roasted Beef Po'Boy$15.00
Crispy French bread loaded with roasted beef in debris gravy. Served
with pickles, tomatoes, crispy iceberg lettuce, aioli and hot sauce.
More about Pinthouse Brewing
Local Foods Austin Popup image

 

Local Foods Austin Popup

8023 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Oyster Mushroom Po' Boy$12.50
Crispy oyster and button mushrooms, Remoulade, shredded cabbage, sliced tomato, house pickles, shaved red onion, jalapeno relish, French roll
*VEGAN*
More about Local Foods Austin Popup
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Keepers Coastal Kitchen

5701 W Slaughter ln, Austin

Avg 4 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Gulf Oysters Po' boy$15.99
lettuce, tomato, onion, citrus tartar served on a toasted nawlin's leidenheimer roll, served fries or keepers' apple slaw
Blackened Drum Po' boy$17.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, citrus tartar served on a toasted gluten free bun. Served with green apple slaw
Fried Gulf Shrimp Po' boy$16.99
lettuce, tomato, onion, citrus tartar served on a toasted nawlin's leidenheimer roll, served fries or keepers' apple slaw
More about Keepers Coastal Kitchen
épicerie café & grocery image

 

épicerie café & grocery

2307 hancock dr., austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Po Boy$16.00
More about épicerie café & grocery
Item pic

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sawyer & Co

4827 E Cesar Chavez ST, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2162 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Blackened Catfish Po-Boy$10.99
Served on Leidenheimer bread &dressed (Lettuce, tomato, pickles, and remoulade) with Fries (substitute gumbo for additional charge)
Fried Catfish Po-Boy$10.99
Served on Leidenheimer bread & dressed (Lettuce, tomato, pickles, and remoulade) with Fries (substitute gumbo for additional charge)
Fried Shrimp Po-Boy$9.99
Served on Leidenheimer bread & dressed (Lettuce, tomato, pickles, and remoulade) with Fries (substitute gumbo for additional charge)
More about Sawyer & Co
Abby's Crab Shack image

 

Abby's Crab Shack

9900 S I-35, Building 39 Suite M 200, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Catfish Po'Boy$14.99
Soft Shell Crab Po' Boy$19.99
Shrimp Po'Boy$15.99
More about Abby's Crab Shack
Consumer pic

 

Draught House

4112 Medical Pkwy, Austin

Avg 4.5 (588 reviews)
Takeout
Andouille Po-Boy$9.00
Andouille Sausage braised in our house-brewed Rosedale Blonde Ale,
Poppyseed Dog Bun, Charred Onion, Cajun Spread
More about Draught House
Shore Raw Bar and Grill image

 

Shore Raw Bar and Grill

8665 W. SH 71, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Shrimp Po' Boy$19.00
French Baguette, Lettuce, Tomato,
Onion, Remoulade, Fries
Crisp Fish Po' Boy$16.00
French Baguette, Lettuce, Tomato,
Onion, Remoulade, Fries
Crawfish Po' Boy$16.00
French Baguette, Lettuce, Tomato,
Onion, Remoulade, Fries
More about Shore Raw Bar and Grill
Sala and betty image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sala and betty

5201 Airport Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (683 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Po'boy$16.50
Fried Shrimp, Smoked Tomato Aioli, Vinaigrette Cabbage Slaw
More about Sala and betty
Item pic

GRILL

The Cavalier

2400 Webberville Road, Austin

Avg 4.5 (351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Po Boy - Cauliflower$14.00
Haitian-spiced cauliflower on New Orleans French loaf, fully dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house pickles and remoulade. Vegetarian.
Po Boy - Chicken$14.00
Hand-battered, buttermilk dipped fried chicken tenders on New Orleans french loaf w/ lettuce, tomato, red onion, house remoulade; with choice of side.
Po Boy - Shrimp$14.00
Six battered & Cajun-dusted shrimp on New Orleans french loaf w/ lettuce, tomato, red onion, house remoulade; with choice of side.
More about The Cavalier
Revelry on the Boulevard image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Revelry on the Boulevard

6215 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.5 (622 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Po'Boy$16.00
Crispy Cajun Spiced Jumbo Shrimp, Dressed Lettuce & Tomatoes, Lemon Caper Mayo, Toasted French Bread, French Fries
More about Revelry on the Boulevard
The Boat image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Boat

10931 Stonelake Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Crawfish Po-Boy$16.95
Fried Shrimp Po-Boy$15.95
Fried Catfish Po-Boy$14.95
More about The Boat
Cafe Blue image

 

Cafe Blue

12800 Hill Country Blvd Ste G-115, Bee Cave

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sausage & Crawfish Po'Boy$15.00
Grilled andouille sausage & fried crawfish tails, topped with zesty coleslaw, tomato and pickle, served with Cajun remoulade and hand-cut fries.
Shrimp Po' Boy$15.00
Topped with zesty coleslaw, tomato and pickle, served with Cajun remoulade and hand-cut fries.
Halfie Po’Boy$16.00
(Fried Oysters & Fried Shrimp) Topped with zesty coleslaw, tomato and pickle, served with Cajun remoulade and hand-cut fries.
More about Cafe Blue

