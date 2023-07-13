APPETIZERS

CALAMARI

$14.00

CATFISH NUGGETS

$9.00

EGG ROLLS (2)

$6.00

Vietnamese-style shrimp and pork egg rolls

FRIED TOFU

$9.00

POPCORN SHRIMP

$10.00
SEAFOOD SALSA

$12.00

Shrimp, crab, avocado, pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with tortilla chips

SHRIMP SATAY

$12.00

WINGS

Pick one from: No Sauce, Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, Old Bay, Ranch, Saigon Fish Sauce or Sweet Chili
JUICY WINGS (6)

$10.00

Pick one from: No Sauce, Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, Old Bay, Ranch or Sweet Chili

SAIGON WINGS (6)

$12.00

Cooked with flavorful Vietnamese fish sauce

SOUPS AND STEWS

CLAM CHOWDER (CUP)

$7.00

CLAM CHOWDER (BOWL)

$12.00

GUMBO (CUP)

$7.00

GUMBO (BOWL)

$12.00

SEAFOOD TOM YUM (CUP)

$8.00
SEAFOOD TOM YUM (BOWL)

$13.00

JC HOUSE SALAD

$7.00

PLATES AND PASTAS

SHRIMP GARLIC NOODLES

$18.00

LOBSTER GARLIC NOODLES

$38.00

Served with 2 lobster tails

SHRIMP PASTA

$19.00

SEAFOOD PASTA

$28.00

Served with scallops and shrimp

LOBSTER PASTA

$39.00

Served with 2 lobster tails

BLACKENED CATFISH

$18.00

PLATTERS

FRIED FISH

$13.00

Served with garlic bread and french fries

FRIED SHRIMP

$14.00

Served with garlic bread and french fries

FRIED OYSTERS

$16.00

Served with garlic bread and french fries

FRIED SEAFOOD COMBO (FISH, OYSTERS AND SHRIMP)

$24.00

Served with garlic bread and french fries

Fried Chicken Fish Combo

$17.00

Fried Fish Shrimp Combo

$19.00

Fried Fish Shrimp Chicken Combo

$22.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.00

FRIED RICE

JC SAUSAGE FRIED RICE

$14.00

JC Chicken Fried Rice

$15.00

JC SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$17.00

JC CRAB FRIED RICE

$20.00

JC SEAFOOD SPECIAL FRIED RICE

$24.00

Chef's special with shrimp, crab and fish roe

JC CRAWFISH FRIED RICE

$20.00

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00

CAJUN FRIES

$4.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

WHITE RICE

$2.00

Garlic Bread (3)

$3.00

BOILED

BOILED SHRIMP (1 LB)

$22.00

1 lb of head off shrimp

BOILED CRAWFISH (1 LB)

$13.00

1 lb of crawfish

BOILED SNOW CRAB LEGS (1 CLUSTER)

$22.00

BOILED KING CRAB LEGS (1 LEG)

$39.00

BOILED COMBO #1

$43.00

(2 lb) of crawfish and (1 lb) of shrimp. Served with corn (2) and (3) potatoes

BOILED COMBO #2

$73.00

(2 lb) of crawfish, (1 lb) of shrimp and (2 clusters) of snow crab legs. Served with (3) corn and (4) potatoes

BOILED COMBO #3

$133.00

(2 lb) of crawfish, (1 lb) of shrimp, (2 clusters) of snow crab legs and (2 legs) of king crab legs. Served with (4) corn and (5) potatoes

BOILED COMBO #4

$143.00

(4 lb) of crawfish, (2 lb) of shrimp and (4 clusters) of snow legs. Served with (8) corn and (10) potatoes

BOILED EXTRAS

CORN ON THE COB (2)

$3.00

POTATOES (3)

$3.00

MUSHROOMS (6)

$2.00

BOILED EGGS (3)

$3.00

SAUSAUGE LINK (1)

$5.00

DESSERTS

CHEESECAKE

$7.00

PO'BOYS

FRIED FISH PO'BOY

$13.00

Served with mayo, pickles, lettuce and tomato slices

FRIED SHRIMP PO'BOY

$14.00

Served with mayo, pickles, lettuce, and tomato slices

FRIED OYSTER PO'BOY

$15.00

Served with mayo, pickles, lettuce and tomato slices

COMBO FRIED SHRIMP AND OYSTER PO'BOY

$16.00

Served with mayo, pickles, lettuce and tomato slices

SMALL PLATES

BASIL CLAMS

$16.00
GRILLED JUMBO SQUID

$34.00

Chef's special with house spicy sauce

GRILLED BLOOD CLAMS

$16.00
GRILLED GREEN MUSSELS

$16.00
GRILLED SCALLOPS IN THE SHELL (4)

$20.00

GRILLED CUTTLEFISH

$16.00