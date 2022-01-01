Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Burgers

The Boat

167 Reviews

$$

10931 Stonelake Blvd

Austin, TX 78759

Order Again

Popular Items

Combo Basket
Fried Catfish Basket
Boiled Shrimp / per lb

Drinks

Water

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

Rootbeer

$3.00Out of stock

Virgin mary

$4.00

Juice

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Milk

$2.00

House Lemonade

$6.00

Coffee

$3.50

Appetizers

1/2 Dozen Wings

$9.95

6 Wings. Choose: Hot, Bar-B-Que, Garlic Parmesan, Spicy Garlic Parmesan, or Lemon Pepper. Want them Boneless? We can do that too!

Boudin Balls

Boudin Balls

$9.95

Buffalo Oysters

$16.95

Half Dozen Tempura Hot Oysters on the half shell with a Blu Cheese Drizzle.

Butter

$0.50
Calamari

Calamari

$13.95

Ceviche

$12.95

Char Grilled Oysters 1/2 dz

$12.95

Char Grilled Oysters dz

$26.95

Cheese Curds

$11.95

Cheese Quesadillas

$9.95

Chicken Quesadillas

$13.95

Chips and Salsa

$3.95

Cold Boiled Shrimp 12

$19.95

Cold Boiled Shrimp 6

$10.95

Crab Pops

$17.95

8 Pieces. Like Crab Cakes but rounder.

Crispy Pickles

$9.00

Dozen Wings

$15.95

12 Wings. Choose: Hot, Bar-B-Que, Garlic Parmesan, Spicy Garlic Parmesan, or Lemon Pepper. Want them Boneless? We can do that too!

Fried Gator

$14.95

Garlic Bread 5

$4.50

4 pieces of grilled garlic bread.

Gumbo Bowl

Gumbo Bowl

$12.95
Gumbo Cup

Gumbo Cup

$9.95

Loaded Fries

$8.95

Oysters David

$14.95

5 Fried Oysters, on a Tortilla Chip topped with Pico and Avocado-Serrano Sauce.

Oysters Rockefeller 1/2 dz

$16.95

Oysters Rockefeller dz

$30.95
Popcorn Shrimp Appetizer

Popcorn Shrimp Appetizer

$10.95

You asked for it! Half portion of our Entree Basket.

Queso Bowl

$8.95

Can you have a restaurant in Austin without it? Apparently not! Our own take on THE Tex-Mex staple. And do we even have to say that it's served with chips?

Queso Cup

$5.95

Can you have a restaurant in Austin without it? Apparently not! Our own take on THE Tex-Mex staple. And do we even have to say that it's served with chips?

Queso Fries

$7.95

How Texas can you get?

Red Beans and Rice Bowl

Red Beans and Rice Bowl

$8.95
Red Beans and Rice Cup

Red Beans and Rice Cup

$5.95
Shrimp Brochette

Shrimp Brochette

$16.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.95

Eight cold, boiled Shrimp with our houses Cocktail Sauce.

Shrimp Quesadillas

$15.95

spice

$0.50

Veggie Quesadilla

$13.95

Entrees

Add Boil Onions

$1.00

add Mushrooms

$3.95

A really great addition to any Boiled Platter.

add Mushrooms and Sausage

$5.95

Add this to your next boiled platter. Fantastic!

add Sausage

$4.95

Bayou Pasta

$29.95

Beef kabobs

$18.95

Boiled Crab Legs / per lb.

$40.95
Boiled Crawfish / per lb.

Boiled Crawfish / per lb.

$14.99

Boiled Shrimp / per lb

$22.95

Boiled Shrimp 1/2 lb

$13.95

Bouree Blanc

$30.95

Cajun Catfish Platter

$22.95

Catfish Plate

$18.95

Chicken Breast Plate

$15.95

8 oz. Chicken Breast, grilled or fried. Served with broccoli and rice.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$16.95

Chicken Pasta

$19.95
Chicken Strips Basket

Chicken Strips Basket

$14.95
Combo Basket

Combo Basket

$18.95

Crawfish Platter

$23.95
Etouffee

Etouffee

$18.95

A cajun classic! Shrimp and Crawfish smothered in our scratch étouffée. Served with white rice.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.95

Flounder

$17.95
Fried Catfish Basket

Fried Catfish Basket

$16.95

Fried Crawfish Basket

$16.95
Fried Oyster Basket

Fried Oyster Basket

$17.95
Fried Shrimp Basket

Fried Shrimp Basket

$17.95

Mahi Mahi

$19.95
Mixed Grill

Mixed Grill

$18.95

NY Strip

$25.95

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$13.95

Red Fish

$19.95

Red Fish Pontchartrain

$30.95
Salmon

Salmon

$20.95

Seared Ahi Tuna Steak Plate

$18.95

Limited Time Only Price! Ahi Tuna Steak seared rare with broccoli and rice. Served with sides of Wasabi and soy sauce.

Shrimp N Grits

$18.95

Shrimp Pasta

$24.95

Shrimp Plate

$18.95

Steak & Shrimp

$35.95

Texas Redfish Plate

$29.95

Vegetable Plate

$12.95

Pick 4 Vegetables

Beef

Beef kabobs

$18.95

NY Strip

$25.95

Steak & Shrimp

$35.95

Burgers

Hamburger

$11.95

Cheeseburger

$12.95

Caliente Burger

$14.95

Southern Burger

$13.95

Breakfast Burger

$14.95

Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Vegan Burger

$12.95

Pulled Pork Sliders

$14.95

Po-Boys

Fried Shrimp Po-Boy

$15.95

Fried Oyster Po-Boy

$16.95

Fried Crawfish Po-Boy

$16.95

Fried Catfish Po-Boy

$14.95

Buffalo Oyster Po-Boy

$17.95

Pasta

Bayou Pasta

$29.95

Shrimp Pasta

$24.95

Chicken Pasta

$19.95

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.95
Chopped House Salad

Chopped House Salad

$7.95

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

$16.95

Limited Time Only Price! Mixed greens, avocado, green beans, tomato with our very own Wasabi dressing.

Side Ceaser Salad

Side Ceaser Salad

$5.95
Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$5.95

House Salad Full Size

$7.95

Wedge Salad

$10.95

Classic iceberg wedge with herb dressing and blu cheese crumbles.

Seafood Salad

$19.95

Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$17.95

Fish Tacos

$16.95

Chicken Tacos

$14.95

Kids ONLY

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.95

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.95
Kids Popcorn Shrimp

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$5.95

Kids Fish N Chips

$5.95

Kids Mac N Cheese

$4.95

Kid pasta

$5.95

Sides

2 Corn Tortillas

$2.00

2 Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Boil Egg

$1.00

Boil Juice

$0.50

Boil Onions

$1.00

Broccoli

$3.95

Brown Rice

$2.95

Butter

$0.50

Chip Refill

$0.50

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Corn(3)

$2.95

Dirty Rice

$4.95

Dressings

French Fries

$3.95

Fried Okra

$4.95

Green Beans

$3.95

Grilled Asparagus

$3.95

Hush Puppies

$3.95

Loaded baked Potato

$8.95

Loaded MashPot

$6.95

Mac & Cheese

$3.95

MashPot

$3.95

Mushrooms

$3.95

Mushrooms and Sausage

$5.95
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.95

Potatoes(3)

$2.95

Roasted Red Potatoes

$3.95

Sausage

$4.95

Sauteed Spinach

$3.95

SD Avocado

$3.00

SD bacon (2)

$3.00

Sd Bourree Blanc Sauce

$8.00

SD Butter Cream Sauce

$8.00

SD Pico

$0.50

SD Remoulade

$0.50

SD Sour Cream

$0.50

SD Spicy Avocado ranch

$0.50

Spice

$0.50

White Rice

$2.95

White Rice

$2.95

Zuc Mix Veg

$3.95

á la carte

1 Corn

$1.00

1 potato

$1.00

6oz Ahi Tuna Steak á la carte

$14.00

8oz Flounder á la carte

$12.00

8oz Red Fish á la carte

$14.00

8oz Salmon á la carte

$15.00

A'la cart Burger patty

$6.00

A'la cart Burger patty with cheese

$7.00

A'la Cart Chicken Breast

$8.00

A'la Cart Chicken Taco

$4.50

A'la Cart Fish Taco

$5.50

A'la Cart Shrimp Taco

$6.50

A'la carte Chicken Wing

$2.00

Add Bacon

$2.00

Boiled Egg

$1.00

Boudin Ball-á la carte

$2.00

Catfish Filet-á la carte

$7.00

Crab Pop á la carte

$3.50

Fried Chicken Nugget-á la carte

$2.00

Fried Oyster-á la carte

$3.50

Hush Puppy-á la carte

$0.50

Shrimp-á la carte

$3.50

Smpl Crawfish

Desserts

Brownie

$5.95

Ice cream scoop

$1.50

Beignets

$5.95

Salted Carmel Swirl Cheesecake

$7.95

New York-Style Cheescake

$6.95

Sundae

$3.95

Pina Colada Cheesecake

$7.95

Banana Fosters Cheesecake

$7.95

Key Lime Pie

$7.95

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.95

Sauces

SD Salad Dressing

$0.95

SD Boil juice

$0.50

SD Boil Spice

$0.50

SD Butter

$0.50

Sd Crawfish Cream Sauce

$5.50

SD Pontchartrain Sauce

$5.50

SD refill Salsa

$1.00

SD Tarter

$0.50

SD Cocktail

$0.50

SD Ketchup

SD Horseradish

$0.50

SD Avocado Ranch

$0.50

SD Chocolate Sauce

$0.50

SD Caramel Sauce

$0.50

SD Malted Vinegar

$0.50

SD Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

SD Remoulade

$0.50

SD Etouffee

$5.00

SD gravy

$2.50

SD Alfredo Sauce

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 11:15 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:15 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 11:15 pm
Restaurant info

Thanks for your support! Order for takeaway or pick up and enjoy your food on one of our three spacious outdoor decks.

Website

Location

10931 Stonelake Blvd, Austin, TX 78759

Directions

Gallery
The Boat image
The Boat image
The Boat image

Search similar restaurants

Map
