Chicken lettuce wraps in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve chicken lettuce wraps

Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit. image

 

Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.

5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lettuce Wraps Chicken$10.85
Peanut-Basted Natural Chicken ~ Crisp Artisan Baby Romaine Lettuce ~ Julienned Carrots ~ Mixed Cabbage ~ Crispy Wontons ~ Peanuts~Ginger Soy Dipping Sauce.
Lettuce Wraps Chicken.$7.99
Peanut-basted chicken, crisp artisan baby romaine lettuce, julienned carrots, mixed cabbage, crispy wontons, peanuts, ginger soy dipping sauce.
More about Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
Consumer pic

 

Marye's Gourmet Pizza

3663 Bee Caves Rd #4G, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAPS$13.00
Bella Verde Farms butterleaf lettuce, East Poultry roasted chicken tenders,English walnuts, carrots, cucumbers, red grapes, cilantro, green onions, a pinch of jalapeño, and drizzled with house-made sweet chili sauce
More about Marye's Gourmet Pizza
Item pic

 

Pho MPH - Triangle

4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
9. Chicken Lettuce Wrap$8.95
More about Pho MPH - Triangle
Item pic

 

Pho MPH - 1st St

3715 S 1st St unit A, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
9. Chicken Lettuce Wrap$8.95
More about Pho MPH - 1st St

