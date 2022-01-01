Chicken lettuce wraps in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve chicken lettuce wraps
Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit.
5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
|Lettuce Wraps Chicken
|$10.85
Peanut-Basted Natural Chicken ~ Crisp Artisan Baby Romaine Lettuce ~ Julienned Carrots ~ Mixed Cabbage ~ Crispy Wontons ~ Peanuts~Ginger Soy Dipping Sauce.
|$7.99
Peanut-basted chicken, crisp artisan baby romaine lettuce, julienned carrots, mixed cabbage, crispy wontons, peanuts, ginger soy dipping sauce.
Marye's Gourmet Pizza
3663 Bee Caves Rd #4G, Austin
|CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAPS
|$13.00
Bella Verde Farms butterleaf lettuce, East Poultry roasted chicken tenders,English walnuts, carrots, cucumbers, red grapes, cilantro, green onions, a pinch of jalapeño, and drizzled with house-made sweet chili sauce
Pho MPH - Triangle
4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin
|9. Chicken Lettuce Wrap
|$8.95