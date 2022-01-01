Miso soup in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve miso soup
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin
|Miso Soup
|$2.00
Traditional Japanese Soybean Soup with Soft Tofu, Seaweed, and Scallions
Poke Austin - Sunset Valley
5601 Brodie Lane Suite 1200A, Sunset Valley
|Miso Soup
|$2.95
Bento Picnic & Saba San's
2600 E Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|Miso Soup Bowl
|$10.50
Miso Soup with Soft Brown Rice, Wakame, Firm Tofu, Green Onion & Your Choice of Chicken Breast or Braised Tofu (Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free)
|Miso Soup
|$3.50
White Miso Broth, Wakame, Tofu & Green Onion (Vegan, Gluten-Free)
Miyo Yakitori and Sushi
8701 W Parmer Ln Suite 2128, Austin
|MISO SOUP
|$1.95
Zen Japanese Food Fast
2900 west anderson lane, austin
|Miso Soup
|$4.25
Traditional soup with tofu, green onion, nori. *Gluten-free*
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Neighborhood Sushi
1716 S Congress Ave, Austin
|Miso Soup
|$6.00
Miso Soup with tofu and Scallions. Option to add shiitake mushrooms and clams.
SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS
Sugar Pine
8578 Research Blvd, Austin
|Side Miso Soup
|$2.50
Bento Picnic Catering
2600 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin
|Miso Soup Bowl
|$10.50
Miso Soup with Soft Brown Rice, Wakame, Firm Tofu, Green Onion & Your Choice of Chicken Breast or Braised Tofu (Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free)
|Miso Soup
|$3.50
White Miso Broth, Wakame, Tofu & Green Onion (Vegan, Gluten-Free)
SUSHI
Uroko
1023 Springdale Rd Building 1 Space C, Austin
|Miso Soup
|$3.50
Miso soup with tofu, wakame and green onion
Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen
1303 south congress ave, austin
|Miso Soup
|$5.00
Dashi broth, miso, scallions, organic tofu, shiitake mushroom, choclo, nori
Kome Sushi Kitchen
5301 Airport Blvd Suite 100, Austin
|Miso Soup
|$3.00
contains gluten
Xian Sushi and Noodle - Domain
3401 Esperanza Crossing 106, Austin
|Miso Soup
|$3.25
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO
Pho Thai Son
1908 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Miso Soup
|$5.00