Mikado Ryotei

review star

No reviews yet

9033 Research Blvd #100

Austin, TX 78758

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All Day Menu

Classic Rolls

**No Utensil**

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Buddha Roll

$10.00

Avocado and tempura vegetables wrapped in seaweed

California Roll

$8.00

Imitation crab, cucumber and avocado

Crunchy Roll

$9.00

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Fatty Tuna Scallion Roll

$13.00

Philadelphia Roll

$12.00

Smoked salmon,cream cheese and avocado wrapped in seaweed

Rock And Roll

$11.00

Salmon Roll

$7.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spider Roll

$12.00

Tuna Roll

$8.00

Unagi Roll

$9.00

Yellowtail Scallion

$10.00

Entrée

Crispy Salmon

$32.00

Grilled herb-crusted scottish salmon fillet served on asian-style ratatouille

Sizzling Chicken

$22.00

Grilled chicken breast, served in a sizzling skillet with seasonal vegetables,drizzled with ginger teriyaki glaze

Sumibiyaki Unaju

$28.00

Chargrilled fresh water eel served over steamed rice with seasonal vegetables

Teriyaki Steak

$42.00

Usda prime ribeye steak grilled to your satisfaction, basted in teriyaki demi-glaze, served with seasonal vegetables

Kitchen Appetizers

Agedashi Tofu

$9.00

Light fried tofu, bonito. Served with homemade tempura sauce

Chicken Karrage

$10.00Out of stock

Deep fried chicken thigh with house special marinate, served with kimchi powder

Chicken Katsu

$9.00

Breaded deep fried chicken breast, served with tonkatsu sauce

Crab Puff

$8.00

Crab mix,cream cheese. Served with spicy mayo

Edamame

$6.00

Boiled soybean and sea salt

Fried Oyster

$12.00

Deep fried panko-breaded hiroshima oyster, served with tonkatsu sauce

Hamachi Kama

$26.00

Fresh yellowtail collar seasoned and chargrilled, served with home ponzu sauce

Ikiya Boshi

$18.00

Miso Sea Bass

$30.00

Chargrilled chilean sea bass fillet in homemade yuzu-miso glaze

Pork Egg Roll

$6.00

Pork, cabbage,carrot. Served with homemade sweet chili sauce

Pork Gyoza

$9.00

Pan-seared pork dumplings. Served with homemade gyoza sauce

Shrimp Egg Roll

$6.00

Shrimp Tempura

$15.00

Flaky jumbo shrimp crispy onion rings, mixed veggies, served with homemade tempura sauce

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$8.00

Sauteed soybean with chili paste,fresh garlic and butter

Spicy Soft-Shell Crab

$20.00

Tempura soft-shell crab tossed with sauteed onions, chilies and fried shallots

Vegetable Tempura

$11.00

Deep fried seasonal veggies, served with homemade tempura sauce

Veggie Egg Roll

$5.00

Cabbage, carrot. Served with homemade sweet chili sauce

Veggie Gyoza

$8.00

Pan-seared vegetable dumplings.served with homemade gyoza sauce

Nigiri

A5 Wagyu Beef Nigiri

$20.00

2 pcs

Albacore Nigiri

$7.00

2 pcs

Bluefin Tuna Nigiri

$9.00

2 pcs

Chu Toro Nigiri

$16.00

Crab Stick Nigiri

$5.00

Escolar Nigiri

$7.00

2 pcs

Fatty Salmon Nigiri

$8.00

2 pcs

Fatty Yellowtail Nigiri

$9.00

2 pcs

Fresh Water Eel Nigiri

$7.00

2 pcs

Hokkaido Scallops Nigiri

$12.00

2 pcs

Kampachi Nigiri

$9.00

2 pcs

Mackerel Nigiri

$6.00

2 pcs

Madai Nigiri

$9.00

2 pcs

Negitoro Nigiri

$10.00

2 pcs

Nz King Salmon Nigiri

$10.00

2 pcs

Ocean Trout Nigiri

$8.00

2 pcs

Otoro Nigiri

$20.00

2 pcs

Salmon Nigiri

$7.00

2 pcs

Salmon Roe Nigiri

$9.00

2 pcs

Sea Bass Nigiri

$7.00

2 pcs

Sea Urchin Nigiri

$20.00

2 pcs

Shima Aji Nigiri

$9.00

2 pcs

Snow Crab Nigiri

$12.00

2 pcs

Spanish Turbot Nigiri

$9.00

2 pcs

Spicy Scallops Nigiri

$8.00

2 pcs

Sweet Shrimp Nigiri

$14.00

2 pcs

Yellowtail Nigiri

$8.00

2 pcs

Noodles And Rice

Beef Yakisoba

$18.00

Stir-fried buckwheat noodles with assorted vegetables and beef

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.00

Fried rice with eggs and marinated chicken

Chicken Yakisoba

$15.00

Stir-fried buckwheat noodles with assorted vegetables and chicken

Seafood Udon Noodle Soup

$18.00

Sanuki udon noodles, served in homemade dashi with poached egg, shrimp,scallop and mussel

Shrimp Fried Rice

$18.00

Fried rice with eggs and jumbo shrimps

Shrimp Yakisoba

$20.00

Stir-fried buckwheat noodles with assorted vegetables and jumbo shrimp

Tempura Udon Noodle Soup

$16.00

Sanuki udon noodles, served in homemade dashi with poached egg, vegetables and mixed shrimp and vegetable tempura

Vegetable Fried Rice

$15.00

Fried rice with assorted vegetables and mushrooms

Sashimi

Albacore Sashimi

$18.00

5 pcs

Bluefin Tuna Sashimi

$22.00

5 pcs

Chu Toro Sashimi

$38.00

5 pcs

Escolar Sashimi

$18.00

5 pcs

Fatty Salmon Sashimi

$20.00

5 pcs

Fatty Yellowtail Sashimi

$22.00

5 pcs

Kampachi Sashimi

$22.00

5 pcs

Madai Sashimi

$22.00

5 pcs

Nz King Salmon Sashimi

$24.00

5 pcs

Ocean Trout Sashimi

$20.00

5 pcs

Otoro Sashimi

$50.00

5 pcs

Salmon Sashimi

$18.00

5 pcs

Sea Bass Sashimi

$18.00

5 pcs

Shima Aji Sashimi

$22.00

5 pcs

Yellowtail Sashimi

$20.00

5 pcs

Soups And Salads

Cucumber Sunomono

$7.00

Japanese pickled cucumber salad with seaweed

Mikado House Salad

$12.00

Organic spring mix, seasonal fruits, served with homemade ginger vinaigrette

Miso Soup

$3.50

Mushroom Soup

$10.00

Organic mushrooms and silken tofu simmered in daikon-based broth, with a touch of truffle oil

Pepper Tuna Salad

$20.00

Pan-seared ahi tuna slices, roasted garlic,ponzu sauce, extra virgin olive oil, organic greens

Roasted Beet Salad

$15.00

Red & gold beet, feta cheese, mango and spring mix served in homemade ginger vinaigrette

Sashimi Salad

$25.00

Chef's choice of fresh sashimi slices served with mixed greens, avocado slices in zesty yuzu kosho dressing

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Assorted marinated seaweed salad

Squid Salad

$7.00

Marinated cuttlefish salad with japanese veggies

Specialty Rolls

Angel's Whisper

$17.00

Spicy salmon and jalapeno inside, covered with bluefin tuna slices drizzled in cilantro sauce with touches of serrano pepper

Austin

$15.00

Fresh tuna, salmon, escolar, avocado and cucumber wrapped in thinly peeled daikon. Served with ponzu sauce

Ben's Roll

$15.00

Crawfish tail and avocado wrapped in soy paper, topped with crab mix, potato flakes,masago and scallion. Drizzled with eel sauce and spicy mayo

Big And Easy

$15.00

Spicy crawfish tail, avocado inside, topped with crab mix, spicy tuna, wasabi tobiko and potato flakes

Caterpillar

$14.00

Freshwater eel and cucumber inside, topped with avocado slices,eel sauce

Chorishi's Fire

$17.00

Tempura shrimp and avocado inside,topped with spicy tuna,masago,scallion,crunchy flakes and spicy mayo

Crouching Tiger

$16.00

Peppered tuna, jalapeno and cucumber inside, covered with salmon,escolar and avocado. Topped with roasted garlic in ponzu sauce

Crunchy Kazi

$15.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber inside,topped with fresh water eel, crunchy flakes and eel sauce

Deja Vu

$16.00

Bluefin tuna, boiled shrimp and cream cheese inside, toasted fresh water eel on top, tobiko garnish with eel sauce

El Dorado

$16.00

Tempura salmon and jalapeno inside, fresh salmon seared in kewpie mayo on top. Garnished in golden tobiko and micro chives

Fiery Kiss

$16.00

Spicy tuna,avocado and jalapeno inside, topped with seared escolar, red tobiko,scallion, crunchy flakes in a spicy zesty sauce

Fire Dragon

$21.00

Tempura shrimp and crab mix inside, topped with toasted eel and fresh salmon. Served in a flaming foil

Home Run

$18.00

Tempura shrimp and soft-shell crab,avocado,romaine lettuce inside, topped with tricolor tobikos, cilantro-based mayo and eel sauce

Hottie Susan

$17.00

Spicy tuna and cucumber inside, fresh salmon and avocado slices on top w spicy mayo drizzle

Kyoto

$17.00

Spicy salmon, jalapeno and cucumber inside, topped with tuna, avocado, crunchy flakes and spicy mayo

Longhorn

$21.00

Spicy snow crab,cucumber and cilantro inside, seared angus beef slices on top with roasted garlic and spicy zesty sauce

Mikado Roll

$14.00

Deep-fried. Seasoned white fish inside, masago, scallion, eel sauce and spicy mayo

Rainbow Roll

$14.00

Crabstick, cucumber and avocado inside, topped with assorted fresh fish and avocado

Shaggy Dog

$17.00

Tempura shrimp and avocado inside, topped with crab stick,crunchy flakes, eel sauce and spicy mayo

Shangri-La

$21.00

Fresh yellowtail and snow crab leg inside, blue fin tuna and salmon on top. Covered with finely chopped slaw in sweet wasabi sauce and spicy mayo

Teresa

$14.00

Spicy crawfish tail and avocado inside, topped with peppered tuna, roasted garlic, scallion and spicy mayo

Tiger Eye

$13.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese and jalapeno wrapped in soy paper with masago and avocado

Yoshi Roll

$15.00

Spicy snow crab, shrimp and tempura asparagus, covered with avocado slices

Sushi Bar Appetizers

Albacore Usuzukuri Plate

$13.00

Thinly sliced, served with ponzu sauce and serrano pepper

Escolar Usuzukuri Plate

$13.00

Thinly sliced, served with ponzu sauce and serrano pepper

Hokkaido Scallop Usuzukuri Plate

$16.00

Thinly sliced, served with ponzu sauce and serrano pepper

Pepper Tuna Tataki

$15.00

Thin slices of seared ahi tuna with cracked pepper crust, served with spicy mayo and roasted garlic

Ruby Tower

$19.00

Blue fin tuna tartare over crab mix, with avocado. Served with fried wonton chips or seaweed wrap

Salmon Usuzukuri Plate

$13.00

Thinly sliced, served with ponzu sauce and serrano pepper

Yellowtail Usuzukuri Plate

$15.00

Thinly sliced, served with ponzu sauce and serrano pepper

Sushi Combos

Chirashi Bowl

$32.00

A variety of chef's choice sashimi served over sushi rice

Love Boat For 2

$70.00

Chef's choice of nigiri and sashimi (8pcs each) with any two of the rolls listed below

Mikado Combo

$50.00

Chef's choice of nigiri(8 pcs) and sashimi (6pcs) with one of rolls listed below

Sashimi Deluxe

$40.00

16 pcs of chef's choice

Sashimi Regular

$32.00

10 pcs of chef's choice

Sushi Combo

$32.00

7 pcs nigiri of chef's choice with one of the rolls listed below

N/A Beverage

Coke Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$4.50

Ramune

$4.00

Lemonnade

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.50

Sweetened Tea

$3.50

Hot Green Tea

$3.50

Sake

Hot Sake

9oz

Hot Sake

$10.00

Cold Sake

Sake Bomb Set

$16.00

Hana Fuji Apple Sake

$7.00

Hana Lychee Sake

$7.00

Ozeki Junmai Nigori

$15.00+

Creme de Sake Nigori

$15.00

Rihaku Dreamy Clouds Junmai Nigori

$35.00+

Jozen Mizuno

$35.00

Joto Yuzu Sake

$25.00+

Sho Chiku Bai

$17.00

Aizu Chushou

$20.00

Yuki No Bosha

$20.00

Black & Gold

$16.00+

Kikusui

$25.00+

Wandering Poet

$45.00

Demon Slayer

$45.00

Dassai

$48.00

Kubota Hekiju

$40.00+

Hakkaisan

$160.00

Toko

$220.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Mikado Ryotei Sushi Bar & Japanese Cuisine. Invented in Japan. Perfected in Austin.

Website

Location

9033 Research Blvd #100, Austin, TX 78758

Directions

Map
