Mikado Ryotei
No reviews yet
9033 Research Blvd #100
Austin, TX 78758
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All Day Menu
Classic Rolls
**No Utensil**
__________________________
Avocado Roll
Buddha Roll
Avocado and tempura vegetables wrapped in seaweed
California Roll
Imitation crab, cucumber and avocado
Crunchy Roll
Cucumber Roll
Fatty Tuna Scallion Roll
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked salmon,cream cheese and avocado wrapped in seaweed
Rock And Roll
Salmon Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spider Roll
Tuna Roll
Unagi Roll
Yellowtail Scallion
Entrée
Crispy Salmon
Grilled herb-crusted scottish salmon fillet served on asian-style ratatouille
Sizzling Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, served in a sizzling skillet with seasonal vegetables,drizzled with ginger teriyaki glaze
Sumibiyaki Unaju
Chargrilled fresh water eel served over steamed rice with seasonal vegetables
Teriyaki Steak
Usda prime ribeye steak grilled to your satisfaction, basted in teriyaki demi-glaze, served with seasonal vegetables
Kitchen Appetizers
Agedashi Tofu
Light fried tofu, bonito. Served with homemade tempura sauce
Chicken Karrage
Deep fried chicken thigh with house special marinate, served with kimchi powder
Chicken Katsu
Breaded deep fried chicken breast, served with tonkatsu sauce
Crab Puff
Crab mix,cream cheese. Served with spicy mayo
Edamame
Boiled soybean and sea salt
Fried Oyster
Deep fried panko-breaded hiroshima oyster, served with tonkatsu sauce
Hamachi Kama
Fresh yellowtail collar seasoned and chargrilled, served with home ponzu sauce
Ikiya Boshi
Miso Sea Bass
Chargrilled chilean sea bass fillet in homemade yuzu-miso glaze
Pork Egg Roll
Pork, cabbage,carrot. Served with homemade sweet chili sauce
Pork Gyoza
Pan-seared pork dumplings. Served with homemade gyoza sauce
Shrimp Egg Roll
Shrimp Tempura
Flaky jumbo shrimp crispy onion rings, mixed veggies, served with homemade tempura sauce
Spicy Garlic Edamame
Sauteed soybean with chili paste,fresh garlic and butter
Spicy Soft-Shell Crab
Tempura soft-shell crab tossed with sauteed onions, chilies and fried shallots
Vegetable Tempura
Deep fried seasonal veggies, served with homemade tempura sauce
Veggie Egg Roll
Cabbage, carrot. Served with homemade sweet chili sauce
Veggie Gyoza
Pan-seared vegetable dumplings.served with homemade gyoza sauce
Nigiri
__________________________
A5 Wagyu Beef Nigiri
2 pcs
Albacore Nigiri
2 pcs
Bluefin Tuna Nigiri
2 pcs
Chu Toro Nigiri
Crab Stick Nigiri
Escolar Nigiri
2 pcs
Fatty Salmon Nigiri
2 pcs
Fatty Yellowtail Nigiri
2 pcs
Fresh Water Eel Nigiri
2 pcs
Hokkaido Scallops Nigiri
2 pcs
Kampachi Nigiri
2 pcs
Mackerel Nigiri
2 pcs
Madai Nigiri
2 pcs
Negitoro Nigiri
2 pcs
Nz King Salmon Nigiri
2 pcs
Ocean Trout Nigiri
2 pcs
Otoro Nigiri
2 pcs
Salmon Nigiri
2 pcs
Salmon Roe Nigiri
2 pcs
Sea Bass Nigiri
2 pcs
Sea Urchin Nigiri
2 pcs
Shima Aji Nigiri
2 pcs
Snow Crab Nigiri
2 pcs
Spanish Turbot Nigiri
2 pcs
Spicy Scallops Nigiri
2 pcs
Sweet Shrimp Nigiri
2 pcs
Yellowtail Nigiri
2 pcs
Noodles And Rice
Beef Yakisoba
Stir-fried buckwheat noodles with assorted vegetables and beef
Chicken Fried Rice
Fried rice with eggs and marinated chicken
Chicken Yakisoba
Stir-fried buckwheat noodles with assorted vegetables and chicken
Seafood Udon Noodle Soup
Sanuki udon noodles, served in homemade dashi with poached egg, shrimp,scallop and mussel
Shrimp Fried Rice
Fried rice with eggs and jumbo shrimps
Shrimp Yakisoba
Stir-fried buckwheat noodles with assorted vegetables and jumbo shrimp
Tempura Udon Noodle Soup
Sanuki udon noodles, served in homemade dashi with poached egg, vegetables and mixed shrimp and vegetable tempura
Vegetable Fried Rice
Fried rice with assorted vegetables and mushrooms
Chicken Fried Rice
Fried rice with eggs and marinated chicken
Shrimp Fried Rice
Fried rice with eggs and jumbo shrimps
Vegetable Fried Rice
Fried rice with assorted vegetables and mushrooms
Beef Yakisoba
Stir-fried buckwheat noodles with assorted vegetables and beef
Chicken Yakisoba
Stir-fried buckwheat noodles with assorted vegetables and chicken
Seafood Udon Noodle Soup
Sanuki udon noodles, served in homemade dashi with poached egg, shrimp,scallop and mussel
Shrimp Yakisoba
Stir-fried buckwheat noodles with assorted vegetables and jumbo shrimp
Tempura Udon Noodle Soup
Sanuki udon noodles, served in homemade dashi with poached egg, vegetables and mixed shrimp and vegetable tempura
Sashimi
__________________________
Albacore Sashimi
5 pcs
Bluefin Tuna Sashimi
5 pcs
Chu Toro Sashimi
5 pcs
Escolar Sashimi
5 pcs
Fatty Salmon Sashimi
5 pcs
Fatty Yellowtail Sashimi
5 pcs
Kampachi Sashimi
5 pcs
Madai Sashimi
5 pcs
Nz King Salmon Sashimi
5 pcs
Ocean Trout Sashimi
5 pcs
Otoro Sashimi
5 pcs
Salmon Sashimi
5 pcs
Sea Bass Sashimi
5 pcs
Shima Aji Sashimi
5 pcs
Yellowtail Sashimi
5 pcs
Soups And Salads
Cucumber Sunomono
Japanese pickled cucumber salad with seaweed
Mikado House Salad
Organic spring mix, seasonal fruits, served with homemade ginger vinaigrette
Miso Soup
Mushroom Soup
Organic mushrooms and silken tofu simmered in daikon-based broth, with a touch of truffle oil
Pepper Tuna Salad
Pan-seared ahi tuna slices, roasted garlic,ponzu sauce, extra virgin olive oil, organic greens
Roasted Beet Salad
Red & gold beet, feta cheese, mango and spring mix served in homemade ginger vinaigrette
Sashimi Salad
Chef's choice of fresh sashimi slices served with mixed greens, avocado slices in zesty yuzu kosho dressing
Seaweed Salad
Assorted marinated seaweed salad
Squid Salad
Marinated cuttlefish salad with japanese veggies
Specialty Rolls
__________________________
Angel's Whisper
Spicy salmon and jalapeno inside, covered with bluefin tuna slices drizzled in cilantro sauce with touches of serrano pepper
Austin
Fresh tuna, salmon, escolar, avocado and cucumber wrapped in thinly peeled daikon. Served with ponzu sauce
Ben's Roll
Crawfish tail and avocado wrapped in soy paper, topped with crab mix, potato flakes,masago and scallion. Drizzled with eel sauce and spicy mayo
Big And Easy
Spicy crawfish tail, avocado inside, topped with crab mix, spicy tuna, wasabi tobiko and potato flakes
Caterpillar
Freshwater eel and cucumber inside, topped with avocado slices,eel sauce
Chorishi's Fire
Tempura shrimp and avocado inside,topped with spicy tuna,masago,scallion,crunchy flakes and spicy mayo
Crouching Tiger
Peppered tuna, jalapeno and cucumber inside, covered with salmon,escolar and avocado. Topped with roasted garlic in ponzu sauce
Crunchy Kazi
Spicy tuna and cucumber inside,topped with fresh water eel, crunchy flakes and eel sauce
Deja Vu
Bluefin tuna, boiled shrimp and cream cheese inside, toasted fresh water eel on top, tobiko garnish with eel sauce
El Dorado
Tempura salmon and jalapeno inside, fresh salmon seared in kewpie mayo on top. Garnished in golden tobiko and micro chives
Fiery Kiss
Spicy tuna,avocado and jalapeno inside, topped with seared escolar, red tobiko,scallion, crunchy flakes in a spicy zesty sauce
Fire Dragon
Tempura shrimp and crab mix inside, topped with toasted eel and fresh salmon. Served in a flaming foil
Home Run
Tempura shrimp and soft-shell crab,avocado,romaine lettuce inside, topped with tricolor tobikos, cilantro-based mayo and eel sauce
Hottie Susan
Spicy tuna and cucumber inside, fresh salmon and avocado slices on top w spicy mayo drizzle
Kyoto
Spicy salmon, jalapeno and cucumber inside, topped with tuna, avocado, crunchy flakes and spicy mayo
Longhorn
Spicy snow crab,cucumber and cilantro inside, seared angus beef slices on top with roasted garlic and spicy zesty sauce
Mikado Roll
Deep-fried. Seasoned white fish inside, masago, scallion, eel sauce and spicy mayo
Rainbow Roll
Crabstick, cucumber and avocado inside, topped with assorted fresh fish and avocado
Shaggy Dog
Tempura shrimp and avocado inside, topped with crab stick,crunchy flakes, eel sauce and spicy mayo
Shangri-La
Fresh yellowtail and snow crab leg inside, blue fin tuna and salmon on top. Covered with finely chopped slaw in sweet wasabi sauce and spicy mayo
Teresa
Spicy crawfish tail and avocado inside, topped with peppered tuna, roasted garlic, scallion and spicy mayo
Tiger Eye
Smoked salmon, cream cheese and jalapeno wrapped in soy paper with masago and avocado
Yoshi Roll
Spicy snow crab, shrimp and tempura asparagus, covered with avocado slices
Sushi Bar Appetizers
Albacore Usuzukuri Plate
Thinly sliced, served with ponzu sauce and serrano pepper
Escolar Usuzukuri Plate
Thinly sliced, served with ponzu sauce and serrano pepper
Hokkaido Scallop Usuzukuri Plate
Thinly sliced, served with ponzu sauce and serrano pepper
Pepper Tuna Tataki
Thin slices of seared ahi tuna with cracked pepper crust, served with spicy mayo and roasted garlic
Ruby Tower
Blue fin tuna tartare over crab mix, with avocado. Served with fried wonton chips or seaweed wrap
Salmon Usuzukuri Plate
Thinly sliced, served with ponzu sauce and serrano pepper
Yellowtail Usuzukuri Plate
Thinly sliced, served with ponzu sauce and serrano pepper
Sushi Combos
Chirashi Bowl
A variety of chef's choice sashimi served over sushi rice
Love Boat For 2
Chef's choice of nigiri and sashimi (8pcs each) with any two of the rolls listed below
Mikado Combo
Chef's choice of nigiri(8 pcs) and sashimi (6pcs) with one of rolls listed below
Sashimi Deluxe
16 pcs of chef's choice
Sashimi Regular
10 pcs of chef's choice
Sushi Combo
7 pcs nigiri of chef's choice with one of the rolls listed below
Sake
Hot Sake
Cold Sake
Sake Bomb Set
Hana Fuji Apple Sake
Hana Lychee Sake
Ozeki Junmai Nigori
Creme de Sake Nigori
Rihaku Dreamy Clouds Junmai Nigori
Jozen Mizuno
Joto Yuzu Sake
Sho Chiku Bai
Aizu Chushou
Yuki No Bosha
Black & Gold
Kikusui
Wandering Poet
Demon Slayer
Dassai
Kubota Hekiju
Hakkaisan
Toko
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Mikado Ryotei Sushi Bar & Japanese Cuisine. Invented in Japan. Perfected in Austin.
9033 Research Blvd #100, Austin, TX 78758