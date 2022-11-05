Restaurant header imageView gallery

SLAB BBQ

1,280 Reviews

$

9012 Research Blvd

C4

Austin, TX 78758

Order Again

Popular Items

MAC N CHEESE
BANANA PUDDING
O.G.

BBQ SAMMICHES

P.I.G.

P.I.G.

$9.00+

Pulled pork topped with mustard slaw & Backyard Red sauce.

O.G.

O.G.

$13.00+

Black angus brisket (chopped or sliced) topped with pickles, onions & Backyard Red sauce.

BRISKET TWO STEP

BRISKET TWO STEP

$11.20+

Brisket topped with sausage, pickles, onions and your choice of BBQ sauce.

CHICKEN TWO STEP

CHICKEN TWO STEP

$9.70+

Smoked chicken topped with sausage, pickles, onions and your choice of BBQ sauce.

PORK TWO STEP

PORK TWO STEP

$9.70+

Pulled pork topped with sausage, pickles, onions & your choice of BBQ sauce.

CHICKEN.W.A

CHICKEN.W.A

$9.70+

All natural smoked chicken breast topped with mustard slaw, onions & 3 signature BBQ sauces (Dank white, Backyard red & Spicy Hot sauces)

B.C.B.C

$12.00+
TONY MONTANA

TONY MONTANA

$9.70+

SLAB version of a Cuban sammich. Pulled pork topped with sausage, pickles, queso and Gold Rush sauce.

MCDOWELL

MCDOWELL

$12.50+

Deboned St. Louis pork ribs topped with pickles, onions & Soul Glo sauce.

DONK

DONK

$15.70+

1 Lb. sammwich stacked with every slab smoked meat available and topped with pickles, onions, slaw, jalapenos, queso, fritos & all of our slab bbq sauces

EL JEFE

EL JEFE

$13.50+

Black angus brisket topped with grilled onions, peppers, jalepenos, queso & bbq sauce. *Add fritos for a bit of crunch.

TEXAS TRILL

TEXAS TRILL

$14.00+

Brisket, Sausage, Rib Meat, served with onions, pickles, and jalapenos & backyard red sauce

SLAB TRIO

SLAB TRIO

$14.80

3 of our most popular sammiches in a smaller size served on slider buns. Comes with Notorious P.I.G., TX O.G. and Chicken.W.A. *Extra charge for substitutions.

SPECIALTY ITEMS

TEXAS TORNADO

TEXAS TORNADO

$12.60

14" Flour tortilla filled with brisket, chicken, twice-cooked potatoes, bbq baked beans, onions, jalepenos & Backyard Red sauce.

DADDY MAC

DADDY MAC

$9.30

Boat of Smoked Cheddar and Gouda Mac n Cheese topped with your choice of meat

ST. LOUIS PORK RIBS 1/2 LB

$13.50
ST. LOUIS PORK RIBS 1 LB.

ST. LOUIS PORK RIBS 1 LB.

$20.70

*Naked or Strawberry habanero glaze

BOUGIE BOWL

BOUGIE BOWL

$9.50

A twist on a BBQ hash. Your choice of meat, chopped and served over grilled onions, peppers & white rice. Served with choice of BBQ sauce.

BBQ NACHOS- TRAY

BBQ NACHOS- TRAY

$13.00

Tortilla chips piled high with your choice of BBQ meat topped with queso, onions, pickles, jalepenos and Backyard Red sauce.

BBQ SALAD

BBQ SALAD

$9.50

Choice of BBQ meat served over fresh romaine lettuce, slaw, tomatoes, pickles & onions.

WEEKEND WINGS (5)

$8.50

5 - WINGS

TUES - WINGS (5)

TUES - WINGS (5)

$7.99Out of stock

5- Wings

CHIPS AND QUESO

CHIPS AND QUESO

$6.00
BBQ NACHOS SMALL- BOAT

BBQ NACHOS SMALL- BOAT

$6.00

Tortilla chips with your choice of BBQ meat topped with queso, onions, pickles, jalepenos and Backyard Red sauce.

NO MEAT SALAD

NO MEAT SALAD

$5.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, slaw, tomatoes, pickles & onions.

VEGAN BOWL

$6.50

Your choice of rice or lettuce , served with grilled onions, peppers, with choice of BBQ sauce.

VEGGIE WRAP

VEGGIE WRAP

$8.00

White rice, Grilled veggies(red, green bell peppers with onions) lettuce, mustard based coleslaw

TUES-DADDY MAC

TUES-DADDY MAC

$7.99Out of stock

Boat of Smoked Cheddar and Gouda Mac n Cheese topped with your choice of meat

MEAT BY THE LB.

1 LB. BRISKET

1 LB. BRISKET

$24.50
1 LB. RIBS

1 LB. RIBS

$19.50
1 LB. PORK

1 LB. PORK

$16.30
1 LB. CHICKEN

1 LB. CHICKEN

$15.20
1 LB. SAUSAGE

1 LB. SAUSAGE

$15.00
1/2 LB. BRISKET

1/2 LB. BRISKET

$13.50
1/2 LB. RIBS

1/2 LB. RIBS

$12.70
1/2 LB. PORK

1/2 LB. PORK

$8.15
1/2 LB. CHICKEN

1/2 LB. CHICKEN

$7.60
1/2 LB. SAUSAGE

1/2 LB. SAUSAGE

$7.35

SIDES

TWICE COOKED POTATO CASSEROLE

$2.50+

BBQ BAKED BEANS

$2.50+

POTATO SALAD

$2.50+

MUSTARD BASED COLESLAW

$2.50+

GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE

$2.50+

MAC N CHEESE

$2.50+

DIRTY'S POTATO CHIPS

$2.50+

WHITE RICE

$2.25+

QUESO

$2.50+

SAUCES

Extra Backyard Red

$0.50

Extra Gold Rush

$0.50

Extra Dank White

$0.50

Extra Spicy Hot

$0.50

DESSERTS

BANANA PUDDING

$4.50

KID'S MENU

BBQ Nachos - Kids

$6.00

BBQ Sammi

$5.50

Kid's Drink

$2.00

Kids Ribs

$5.50

Lil Homie Meal

$2.00

BBQ Mac N Cheese - Kids

$5.50

EXTRAS

ONE SAUSAGE LINK

$3.00

ONE RIB

$3.00

EXTRA JALAPENO BUN

$1.00

EXTRA WHITE BUN

$1.00

EXTRA TORTILLA

$1.00

GRILLED VEGGIES

$0.50

EXTRA QUESO-4oz

$0.75

GLAZE

$0.50

FRITOS

$0.25

JALAPENOS

$0.25

2oz Pickles

2oz Onions

Hot Cheetos

$0.25

NA BEVERAGES

WEIRD TEA PEACH

$2.50Out of stock

WEIRD TEA PASSION

$2.50Out of stock

FOUNTAIN DRINK

$3.00

MEXICAN COKE

$2.50

CHANGE WATER

$2.00

JARRITOS

$2.50

RAINWATER

$2.50

CLEAN CANS

$3.00

SIDRAL MUDET APPLE

$2.50

SHIRTS

SLAB by Nature

$24.99Out of stock

Knuckle Ring Shirt Gold

$15.99

Knuckle Black and Grey

$15.99

Spurs Tee

$19.99Out of stock

Grey and Gold Crest

$15.99

SLAB Baseball logo dry fit, Black

$18.99

SLAB black camo tee

$17.99

SLAB O.G LOGO Pocket Tee

$14.99

Black Icon Tee

$16.99

Grey Errr Day Long Sleeve

$17.99Out of stock
LuvYerNayBer

LuvYerNayBer

$19.99

Cadillac /Year of the Pig

$15.99

SLAB Black Long Sleeve

$17.99
Army Green Shirt

Army Green Shirt

$18.99Out of stock

OutKast Shirt

$22.99

SLAB Logo T-Shirt -PIG

$15.99
Good Grill

Good Grill

$24.99

DJ Screw T Black

$24.99

DJ Screw T Red

$24.99
Astro Grey Tee

Astro Grey Tee

$18.99
Astro Black Tee

Astro Black Tee

$18.99
Advisory

Advisory

$24.99

Employee SLAB Logo T-Shirt -PIG (Copy)

$7.50

HATS

DOPE BBQ Dad Hat

$25.99Out of stock

SLAB black/white

$24.99

Astros Black Hat

$24.99Out of stock

Astros Grey Hat

$24.99Out of stock

Astros White Hat

$24.99Out of stock

SAUCE

Glass Bottle Backyard Red

Glass Bottle Backyard Red

$8.99
Glass Bottle Gold Rush

Glass Bottle Gold Rush

$8.99

RUBS

SWINE SWAG RUB

$8.99

DIRTY SOUTH RUB

$8.99
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:15 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:15 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:15 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:15 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:15 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

SLAB “slow-low-and-bangin" BBQ serves one-of-a-kind BBQ sammich's, prepared using traditional smoking techniques and southern-style flavors. Each restaurant has a unique 90's hip-hop party-vibe and serves craft beer from local Texas brewers.

Website

Location

9012 Research Blvd, C4, Austin, TX 78758

Directions

