Tortas

Torta Salchicha con Huevo

$8.99

Torta Jamon con Huevo

$8.99

Torta Jamon

$8.99

Torta Napolitana

$9.50

Torta Campechana

$8.99

Torta Chorizo con Huevo

$8.99

HAMBURGUESA MEXICANA

$7.99

Beef Patty, Ham, Cheese, Onions, Tomato, Jalapenos, Mayo, Mustard and Side of French Fries

Torta Salchicha

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, Japaneno, Beans and Chipotle Mayo

Torta Milanesa

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, Japaneno, Beans and Chipotle Mayo

Torta Huevo

$7.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, Japaneno, Beans and Chipotle Mayo

Torta Chorizo

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, Japaneno, Beans and Chipotle Mayo

Torta Pastor

$9.50

Cilantro, Onion and Avocado

Torta Bistec

$9.50

Cilantro, Onion, and Avocado

HAWAIANA

$9.50

Milanesa, Sausage, Ham, Cheese and Pineapple

DIABLA

$9.50

Milanesa, Chorizo, Egg and Cheese

CHILANGA

$9.50

Milanesa, Chorizo, Ham and Cheese

CUBANA

$9.50

Milanesa, Sausage, Ham and Cheese

Maza Azul

Huarache

$7.99

Blue Corn Tortilla, Beans, Cheese, Mexican Sour Cream, Onion and Salsa Verde plus choice of Protein

Picadita

$4.99

Blue Corn Tortilla, Cheese, Mexican Sour Cream, Onion and Salsa Verde and choice of Protein

Quesadilla

$6.99

Blue Corn Tortilla, Beans, Cheese, Mexican Sour Cream, Onion and Salsa Verde plus choice of Protein

Taco Arroz

$8.99

Blue Corn Tortilla, Rice and Jalapenos with choice of Protein

Tlacoyo

$6.99

Blue corn Tortilla, Beans, Nopales, Cotija cheese, Onion, Salsa Verde

Picadita Sencilla

$3.50

Antojitos

Flautas de Pollo

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mexican Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.99

Beef Patty, Cheese

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Flour Tortilla, Monterrey cheese

KIds Chicken Tenders

$6.99
Tostadas

$8.99

2 Tostadas, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Mexican Sour Cream, Cotija Cheese, Beans

Tacos

Taco Maiz

$2.50

Cilantro, Onion, Pina(Pastor)

Orden 3 Tacos

$6.99
Orden 5 Tacos

$9.99

Taco Harina/Flour

$3.99

Cilantro, Onion

Gringas

$8.99

Flour tortilla, Cheese, Onion, Cilantro

Tacos Tamualipas

$6.99

Bistec, Cilantro, Grilled Onion, Avocado, Cotija Cheese

Alambre

$9.99

Bisteck,Ham, Poblano, Bacon, Cheese, Onion

Hawaiano

$9.99

Bisteck, Ham, Cheese, Pineapples, Tomato, Poblano, Onions

Submarino

$9.99

Bisteck, Pastor, Ham, Chorizo, Cheese

Suizo

$9.99

Pinguino

$9.99

Bebidas

Aguas Frescas

$2.50+