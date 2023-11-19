Din Ho Chinese BBQ
8557 Research Boulevard
#116
Austin, TX 78718
Appetizer
- A1. Egg Rolls (2)$5.95Out of stock
春卷 hand rolled with our Char Siu (bbq pork), shredded cabbage & carrots (2 pieces)
- A2. Fried Wontons (10)$8.95
炸雲吞 Fried wontons stuffed with shrimp and pork, served with homemade sweet and sour sauce on the side. (10 pieces)
- A3. Fried Potstickers (6)$7.95
鍋貼 Crispy chicken potstickers with sweet vinegar sauce (6 pieces)
Soup
- S1. Wonton Soup$13.95
淨吞 Delicately wrapped with shrimp and minced pork. Soul warming broth topped with cilantro, scallions & fried shallots.
- S2. Egg Drop Soup
蛋花湯 wispy beaten eggs in a golden savory broth
- S3. Hot & Sour Soup
酸辣湯 Velvety broth with tangy notes, zesty spices and a fiery kick with shredded pork, sliced bamboo shoots, silken tofu, and wood ear mushrooms.
- S4. Crab Meat Fish Maw Soup
蚧魚肚湯 Rich and thick egg white soup with shredded crab meat and delicious fish belly
- S5. House Seafood Soup
一品羹 Rich and thick egg white broth with seafood medley of crab meat, shrimp, and scallops
- S6. Crab Meat Asparagus Soup
蚧荀羹 Rich & thick egg white broth cooked with shredded crab meat and tender white asparagus
- S7. Minced Chicken Crab Meat Corn Soup
蚧雞玉米羹 Rich & thick egg white broth cooked with shredded crab meat and tender white asparagus
- S8. Minced Beef Egg Swirl Soup
西牛湯 Rich & thick egg white broth cooked with ground beef, hat mushrooms, peas and carrots, toped with cilantro
- S9. Sliced Pork Tofu Soup
菜肉豆腐湯 light broth with leafy green yu choy, sliced Chinese mushrooms, silken tofu topped with chopped green onions
Noodle Soup
- NS1. Wonton Noodle Soup$13.95
吞麵 wontons wrapped w/ shrimp & minced pork, topped with cilantro, fried shallots & green onion
- NS2. Char Siu Noodle Soup$13.95
叉麺 sliced char siu (bbq) with egg noodles, cilantro, fried shallots & chopped green onions
- NS3. Char Siu Wonton Noodle Soup$14.95
叉吞麺 sliced char siu (bbq pork), shrimp and pork wontons served on top of egg noodles in soul warming broth, topped with cilantro, fried shallots & chopped green onions
- NS4. Roast Duck Noodle Soup$13.95
鴨麺 juicy roasted duck served on top of egg noodles in soul warming broth, topped with cilantro, fried shallots & chopped green onions
- NS5. Roast Duck Wonton Noodle Soup$14.95
鴨吞麺 juicy roasted duck with shrimp and pork wontons served on top of egg noodles in soul warming broth, topped with cilantro, fried shallots & chopped green onions
- NS6. Soy Chicken Noodle Soup$12.95
雞麺 moist soy sauce marinated chicken served on top of egg noodles in a soul warming broth, topped with cilantro, fried shallots & chopped green onions
- NS7. Soy Chicken Wonton Noodle Soup$13.95
雞吞麺 moist soy sauce marinated chicken with shrimp and pork wontons served on top of egg noodles in soul warming broth, topped with cilantro, fried shallots & chopped green onions
- NS8. Char Siu Roast Duck Noodle Soup$14.95
义鴨麺 sliced char siu (bbq pork) and roast duck served on top of egg noodles in a soul warming broth, topped with cilantro, fried shallots & chopped green onions
- NS10. Soy Chicken Roast Duck Noodle Soup$14.95
油雞/鴨麺 soy sauce marinated chicken and roast duck served on top of egg noodles in soul warming broth, topped with cilantro, fried shallots & chopped green onions
BBQ
- 1. Beijing Duck$55.95
北京全鴨 sliced tender duck meat served with steam buns (10), shredded green onions & hoison sauce
- 2. Roast Duck$17.95
明爐火鴨 thick juicy cuts with bone in
- 3. Roasted Pork Belly$14.95
明爐火腩 juicy roasted pork belly with crunchy skin and hoisin sauce to dip
- 4. Char Siu$14.95
密汁义燒 deep, sweet-savory flavor Cantonese style bbq pork
- 5. Soy Sauce Chicken$12.95
美味油雞 moist chicken marinated and cooked in soy sauce
- 6. Two Choice BBQ$20.95
雙拼: 火鴨 油雞 义燒 2 choice of Roast Duck, Char Siu or Soy Sauce Chicken
- 7. BBQ Combo$23.95
三拼:火鴨 油雞 义燒 includes Roast Duck, Char Siu & Soy Sauce Chicken
- Poached "White Cut" Chicken$17.95
霸皇雞 half steam chicken, served cold w/ fresh ginger onion sauce
Pork
- P1. Chinese Pork Chop$15.95
京都肉排 Fried pork chops glazed with a sweet sauce and tossed with onions
- P2. Crispy Pork Chop$15.95
椒鹽肉排 fried pork chops fired on the wok with bell peppers & onions, spiced with dried red peppers and special salt. spicy.
- P3. Sweet & Sour Pork w/ Pineapples$14.95
咕肉 twice fried sweet and sour pork with bell peppers and onions
- P4. Shredded Pork Garlic Sauce$14.95
魚香肉絲 sliced bamboo shoots, bell peppers, celery, crunchy water chestnuts, thin woodear mushrooms & onions cooked on the wok with slightly sweet and spicy sauce. spicy.
- P5. MaPo Tofu$15.95
麻婆豆腐 silken tofu w/ shredded pork in Szechuan sauce, peas & carrots, topped with green onions. spicy.
Beef
- B1. Orange Beef$17.95
陳皮牛 crispy fried beef with the perfect tangy & spicy orange sauce.
- B2. Sesame Beef$17.95
芝麻牛 crispy beef glazed in sesame sauce & topped with sesame seeds
- B3. Kung Pao Beef$15.95
公保牛 bell peppers, celery, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts & peanuts. spicy.
- B4. Hunan Beef$15.95
湖南牛 bell peppers, broccoli, carrots, napa, bamboo shoots & snow peas. spicy.
- B5. Beef Garlic Sauce$15.95
魚香牛 shoots, celery, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers & water chestnuts. spicy.
- B6. Pepper Steak$15.95
青椒牛 bell peppers & onions
- B7. Beef & Black Mushrooms$15.95
雙冬牛 bamboo shoots, snow peas & carrots
- B8. Snow Pea Beef$15.95
雪豆牛 snow peas, carrots & onions
- B9. Beef Broccoli$15.95
西芥牛 broccoli & carrots
- B10. Beef Gai Lan$16.95
中芥蘭牛肉 gai lan, carrots & mushrooms
- B11. Beef Yu Choy$16.95
菜遠牛肉 yu choy, carrots & mushrooms
- B12. Beef Green Onion$15.95
葱爆牛肉 green onions & yellow onions
- B13. Beef Oyster Sauce$15.95
蠔油牛肉 mushrooms & onions
- Beef Snowpea Leaves Black Bean Sauce$25.95
川椒牛豆苗 peppers & onions w/ black bean sauce. spicy.
Poultry
- C1. General Tso Chicken$15.95
左宗雞 breaded, w/ bell peppers & onions. spicy.
- C2. Orange Chicken$15.95
陳皮雞 breaded, tangy & spicy
- C3. Sweet & Sour Chicken$15.95
菠蘿甜酸雞 breaded, w/ pineapples, bell peppers & onions
- C4. Sesame Chicken$15.95
芝麻雞 breaded & topped w/ sesame seeds
- C5. Kung Pao Chicken$15.95
宮保雞 bell peppers, celery, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts & peanuts. spicy.
- C6. Hunan Chicken$15.95
湖南雞 bell peppers, broccoli, bamboo shoots, snow peas & carrots. spicy.
- C7. Chicken Garlic Sauce$15.95
魚香雞 bamboo shoots, celery, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers & water chestnuts. spicy.
- C8. Curry Chicken$15.95
咖喱雞 yellow curry, bell peppers, carrots & onions. spicy.
- C9. Chicken Black Bean Sauce$15.95
豉汁雞 bell peppers & onions
- C10. Cashew Nut Chicken$15.95
腰果雞 peas, carrots, celery, mushrooms, bamboo shoots & water chestnuts
- C11. Moo Goo Gai Pan$15.95
蘑菇雞 mushrooms, snow peas & bamboo shoots
- C12. Snow Peas Chicken$15.95
雪豆雞 snow peas, carrots & onions
- C13. Chicken Broccoli$15.95
西芥雞 broccoli & carrots
- C14. Chicken Gai Lan$15.95
中芥雞 gai lan, mushroom, carrots
- C16. Poached "White Cut" Chicken$17.95
貴妃雞
- Chicken Snowpea Leaves Black Bean Sauce$24.95
川椒雞豆苗 peppers & onions w/ black bean sauce. spicy.
Seafood (Lobster/Crab)
Seafood Shrimp
- SF5. Shrimp Yu Choy$18.95
菜遠蝦球 leafy green stir fried w/ carrots, mushrooms & green onions
- SF6. Sauteed Shrimp$18.95
油泡蝦球 carrots, celery, mushrooms, snowpeas & baby corn
- SF7. Cashew Nut Shrimp$18.95
腰果蝦球 peas, carrots, celery, mushrooms, bamboo shoots & water chestnuts
- SF8. Shrimp Garlic Sauce$18.95
魚香蝦球 bell peppers, bamboo shoots, celery, mushrooms, onions & water chestnuts. spicy.
- SF9. Shrimp Lobster Sauce$18.95
蝦龍糊 shredded pork, peas, carrots & eggs. spicy.
- SF10. Shrimp Black Bean Sauce$18.95
豉汁蝦球 bell peppers & onions
- SF11. Kung Pao Shrimp$18.95
宮保蝦球 bell peppers, celery, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts & peanuts. spicy.
- SF12. Hunan Shrimp$18.95
湖南蝦 bell peppers, broccoli, snow peas, bamboo shoots, carrots & napa. spicy.
- SF13. Prawns Special Salt$18.95
椒鹽大蝦 battered & tossed w/ bell peppers, onions & red chili peppers. spicy.
- SF14. Walnut Shrimp$20.95
沙律核桃蝦 breaded, spread w/ house made mayo & topped w/ candied walnuts
- SF15. Sesame Shrimp$18.95
芝麻蝦球 breaded & topped w/ sesame seeds
- SF16. Sweet & Sour Shrimp$18.95
菠籮咕咾蝦 breaded, topped w/ bell peppers, onions & pineapples
- SF17. Crispy Cheese Shrimp$18.95
芝士大蝦 breaded & fried w/ cheese
- Shrimp Snow Pea Leaves Black Bean Sauce$25.95
Seafood Scallops
Seafood Fish
Seafood Squid
Seafood Combo
- SF26. XO Seafood Combo$22.95
極品醬爆三鮮 scallops, shrimp, squid stir fried w/ celery, carrots, baby corn, snow peas, mushrooms & XO sauce. spicy.
- SF27. Three Treasures$20.95
時菜三鮮 scallops, shrimp, squid & chinese vegetables, carrots & mushrooms
- SF28. Happy Family$20.95
全家福 scallops, shrimp, char siu, beef & chicken stir fried w/ mix veggies
- Seafood Combo$20.95
海鲜组合 scallops, shrimp, squid stir fried w/ /broccoli, snow peas, hat mushrooms, carrots, baby corn
Hot Pots
- H1. House Special Seafood$21.95
招牌海鮮煲 scallops, shrimp, squid, fish balls & crab meat w/ carrots, snow peas, napa, mushrooms & tofu
- H2. Assorted Meat Seafood Tofu$21.95
八珍豆腐煲 char siu, chicken, beef, scallops, shrimp, squid, tofu w/ mix veggies
- H3. Plum Sauce Fish Fillet$18.95
烏梅魚片煲 spicy, sweet & sour broth, carrots, celery & jalapenos. spicy.
- H4. Roast Pork Bean Curd$15.95
火腩豆腐煲 Chinese mushrooms
- H5. Eggplant & Pork Garlic Sauce$17.95
魚香茄子煲
- H6. Chicken Ginger Onion Hot Pot$15.95
北菇雞煲
Sizzling Plates
- SP1. Sizzling Steak$17.95
鐵板黑椒牛柳 yellow onions & black pepper sauce. spicy.
- SP2. Sizzling Chicken$16.95
鐵板豉汁雞 breaded, bell pepper, onions & black bean sauce
- SP3. Sizzling Bean Curd (shrimp)$15.95
鐵板豆腐 fried and covered with garlic brown sauce
- SP4. Sizzling Scallops$18.95
鐵板黑椒帶子 breaded, bell peppers & onions, black pepper sauces. spicy.
- SP5. Sizzling Shrimp$18.95
鐵板黑椒蝦球 breaded, bell peppers & onions, black pepper sauce. spicy.
- Sp6. Sizzling Seafood Combo$21.95
鐵板黑椒海鮮 scallops, shrimp, squid, crab meat, bell peppers & onions. spicy.
Vegetable
- V1. Sauteed Yu Choy$14.95
清炒油菜心
- V2. Sauteed Gai Lan$14.95
炒芥蘭
- V3. Gai Lan w/ Oyster Sauce$14.95
蠔油芥蘭
- V4. Sauteed Water Spinach$16.95
清炒通心菜
- V7. Sauteed Snowpea Leaves$18.95
- V8. Vegetable Delight$16.95
上素 broccoli, carrots, snow peas, napa cabbage, yu choy, mushrooms, baby corn & tofu
- V9. Chinese Mushroom & Baby Bok Choy$16.95
北菇扒菜瞻
- V10. Chinese Mushroom, Bamboo Shoots & Snow Peas$15.95
炒雙冬
- V11. Fried Golden Bean Curd (Shrimp)$15.95
脆皮豆腐 soy sauce, cilantro & jalapenos sauce
- V12. Fried Tofu Special Salt$15.95
椒鹽豆腐 bell peppers, yellow onions, red chili peppers
- V13. Braised bean Curd$17.95
Chinese mushrooms & baby bok choy
- Egg Tofu Special$22.95
皇子菇玉子豆腐 Egg Tofu, King Mushrooms, Baby Bok Choy
Pan Fried Noodles
- N1. Combo Noodles$15.95
招牌炒(撈) 麵 char siu, roast pork, chicken, shrimp
- N2. Seafood Noodles$15.95
海鮮炒(撈) 麵 shrimp, scaloops, squid, crab meat
- N3. Veggie Noodles$13.95
素菜炒(撈) 麵 Choose Lo Mein or Crispy Pan Fried Noodles! Lo Mein includes: Yu Choy, napa, broccoli, snow peas, carrots, bean sprouts, yellow onions, green onions Crispy noodles include: Yu Choy, napa, broccoli, snow peas, carrots, mushrooms
- N4. Shrimp Noodles$14.95
蝦球炒(撈) 麵
- N5. Beef Noodles$13.95
牛肉炒(撈) 麵
- N6. Char Siu(BBQ Pork) Noodles$13.95
叉燒炒(撈) 麵
- N7. Shredded Pork Noodles$13.95
肉絲炒(撈) 麵
- N8. Chicken Noodles$13.95
雞球炒(撈) 麵
- N9. Beef Flat Noodles$14.95
乾炒牛河 dry pan fried w/ green onions, yellow onions, bean sprouts
- N10. Beef Flat Noodles w/ Yu Choy$15.95
菜遠牛河
- N11. Pepper Steak Flat Noodles$15.95
豉椒牛河 bell peppers, onions, bean sprouts & black bean sauce
- N12. Beef Flat Noodles w/ Sate Sauce$15.95
沙茶牛河 green onions, yellow onions & bean sprouts
- N13. Combination Flat Noodles$16.96
招牌炒河 char siu, roast pork, chicken, shrimp w/ mix veggies & brown sauce
- N14. Seafood Flat Noodles$16.95
海鮮炒河 shrimp, scallops, squid, crab meat w/ mix veggies & white sauce
- N15. Cantonese Rice Noodles$15.95
廣東炒米粉 char siu, shrimp, eggs, carrots & onions
- N16. Singapore Rice Noodles$15.95
星州炒米粉 char siu, shrimp, eggs, carrots, onions & yellow curry
Fried Rice
- R1. Combo Fried Rice$15.95
楊州炒飯 char siu, chicken, beef, shrimp, eggs w/ peas, carronts & green onions
- R2. Seafood Fried Rice$15.95
海鮮炒飯 shrimp, scallops, crab meat, squid, eggs w/ peas, carrots & green onions
- R3. Salted Fish Chicken Fried Rice$16.95
鹹魚雞粒炒飯 eggs, lettuce & green onions
- R4. Shrimp Fried Rice$14.95
蝦仁炒飯 eggs, peas, carrots & green onions
- R5. Duck Meat Fried Rice$15.95
鴨粒炒飯 eggs, peas, carrots & green onions
- R6. Char Siu Fried Rice$14.95
叉燒炒飯 eggs, peas, carrots & green onions
- R7. Beef Fried Rice$12.95
生炒牛肉飯 eggs, peas, carrots & green onions
- R8. Chicken Fried Rice$12.95
雞粒炒飯 eggs, peas, carrots & green onions
- R9. Vegetable Fried Rice$12.95
素菜炒飯 eggs, broccoli, snow peas, yu choy, bean sprouts, peas & carrots, green onions
Over Steam Rice
- R10. Roast Duck on Rice$13.95
火鴨飯
- R11. Char Siu on Rice$12.95
叉燒飯
- R13. Roasted Pork Belly on Rice$12.95
火腩飯
- R14. Soy Sauce Chicken on Rice$11.95
油雞飯
- R15. 2 Choice BBQ over Rice$14.95
雙拼飯 choice of 2 BBQ: char siu, roast duck, soy sauce chicken
- R16. BBQ Combo on Rice$16.95
三拼飯 char siu, roast duck, soy chicken
- R17. Combination on Rice$15.95
什錦燴飯 char siu, roast pork belly, chicken, shrimp w/ mix veggies & brown sauce
- R18. Assorted Seafood on Rice$15.95
海鮮燴飯 shrimp, scallops, squid, fish balls, crab meat w/ mix veggies & white sauce
- R21. Shrimp & Egg on Rice$15.95
滑蛋(蝦)燴飯 peas, carrots & green onions
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
With every dish made fresh to order, ducks, chickens and pigs hanging by the window and tanks filled with live lobsters and crabs, Din Ho guarantees you a truly authentic experience.
