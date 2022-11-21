Uroko
513 Reviews
$$
1023 Springdale Rd Building 1 Space C
Austin, TX 78721
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Specials
Aki-Konsai
Shiitake mushroom, Yamaimo, Yamagobo, cashew cream, shiso, fried quinoa,
Kitsune-miso
Fried tofu, Asparagus, Pickeld radish, carrot, shiso, ginger miso, garlic chips,
Vegan Soft Serve
Vegan soft serve with house made Kuromitsu (Japanese brown sugar syrup) sauce on the top
Austin BW seasonal "MONTECORE"
A flamboyant display of showmanship, Montecore balances malty sweetness, floral German hops and a clean longer finish. This is a super traditional feast berr that features all German malts, hops and yeasts. The only thing American is the water. This is what an Oktoberfest should be. It's a must have during the Fall festival season. Don't miss it before it disappears in a puff smoke!
NEW!! UROKO surf hat
high quality UROKO surf hat with plastic snapback, tonal under-peak lining, mesh structure support Light weight 100% quick dry nylon
Uroko Katakana T-shirt
New! Uroko Katakana T-shirt
Featured SAKE
AFURI Rosy
Kasumi-zake represents the image of an orchard after the rain. The actions of the natural red yeast promotes gentle fermentation. Profoundly sweet and balanced acidity with refreshing aromas, reminiscent of honey.
AFURI Kimotology
After steaming the rice, "suri" is performed to be molded into a paste, generating natural lactic acid. This allows the sake to develop a deep, round taste. A distinguishable smooth touch and refreshing acidity makes up the soft, medium body. Compliments a fig and blue cheese tartine, or an anchovy gratin.
Temaki
Maguro
Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber
Spicy Tuna
Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber
Salmon
Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber
Hamachi
Hamachi, Avocado, Cucumber
California
Krab Salad, Avocado, Cucumber
Unagi-Cheese
BBQ Eel, Avocado, Cream cheese
Ebi Tempra
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Carrot, Sweet soy sauce
Philly
Smoked salmon, Avocado, Cream cheese, Spicy mayo
Salmon Skin
Grilled salmon, Cucumber, Yama gobo, Spicy mayo
Yuzu Avocado
Avocado, Crispy Quinoa, Yuzukosho
Umami Cucumber
Umami cucumber, Lemon miso
Japanese Pickles
Takuan, Yamagobo, Umami cucumber, Ume,
Flower & Veg
Edible flower, Spring mix, Avocado, Cucumber, Carrot, Lemon-miso
Sake Toro
Fatty Salmon, Umami cucumber, Avocado, Ginger, Lemon miso
Hama Toro
Fatty Hamachi, Umami cucumber, Avocado, Wasabi butter, Crispy quinoa
House Cured Saba
House cured mackerel, Umami cucumber, Ginger, Thai Chili
Aji Tataki
Aji (spanish Mackerel), Umami cucumber, Ginger, Scallion
Beef Tataki
Chopped raw beef tenderloin, Pickled Jalapeno, Garlic chip, Ginger, Umami Jelly
Zarigani
Crawfish tail salad, Avocado, Pickled jalapeno, Crispy quinoa
South Padre
Shrimp, krab salad, Avocado, Cucumber, Spring mix, spicy mayo
Marfa
Tuna,Hamachi, Yuzukosho, Cucumber, Avocado, Shiso
Bluefin Tuna Taku
BF tuna, cucumber, Takuan,, wasabi butter, shiso
SUMAKI -Rice only
Nori seaweed and sushi rice only. We can't make any accommodation for extra item request.
Temaki & Sashimi Set
DIY Temaki set for 1 person
Make your own Temaki set. Comes with Tuna, Spicy Tuna, Salmon, Hamachi, Saba(Mackerel), Shrimp, Ikura, Krab Salad, Avocado, Cucumber, Japanese pickles. Sushi Rice, 5 Nori seaweed.
DIY Temaki set-*Viewable only- call us to order
Make your own Temaki set VIEWABLE ONLY- Please call (512-520-4004) or go to www.exploretock.com/uroko (good for 4-8ppl) Comes with Tuna, Spicy Tuna, Salmon, Hamachi, Saba(Mackerel), Shrimp, Ikura, Krab Salad, Avocado, Cucumber, Japanese pickles. Sushi Rice, Nori seaweed.
Special Sashimi Plate- *viewable only- call us to order
Side
Veg Harumaki - springroll
1-Fried vegetable spring roll (depends on the availability if we serve smaller piece, we serve two pieces instead)
Fried Wasabi Shumai
Deep fried wasabi pork shumai 2pcs
Potato Croquette
Panko fried mushed potato with katsu sauce
Edamame
Miso Soup
Miso soup with tofu, wakame and green onion
Smoked Oyster Dip
Smoked oyster and cream cheese dip comes with SIETE grain free tortilla chips
Tofu Salad
Tofu salad with creamy sesame dressing
Seaweed Salad
Hon Wasabi 25g tube
Real wasabi from Japan
Tortilla chips - SIETE FOOD
Sea salt gluten free tortilla chips- SIETE FOOD
Uroko original soy sauce
Dessert & Snacks
Cream puff - Japanese Choux Cream
Soft shell with custard cream inside. One of the most popular pastries in Japan!
Mochi Ice Green tea
Mochi Ice Mango
Mochi Ice Red Bean
Daifuku Mochi
Taiyaki
Pocky Strawberry
Pocky Green tea
Pocky Chocolate
Dorayaki
Sweet red bean filling between two slices of sweet fluffy pancakes
NA Beverages
Still Water from Richard's rainwater
Sparkling Water from Richard's rainwater
Ramune-Japanese Soda
Daytripper
Handcrafted, small-batch, All-Natural Sparkling Waters Made with Love in Austin, Texas. Women-Owned.
Green Tea
Frozen Soy Matcha Latte - Vegan
Home made frozen matcha latte with premium real matcha from Japan.
Yuzu sparkling soda
Real Yuzu sparkling soda from Japan
Ume Sparkling soda
Real (Ume) plum soda from Japan
Sake
Yuzu Sake Slushie
Flavorful Yuzu (Japanese citrus) with premium sake slushie.
Onikoroshi Box 180ml
Enjoy straight from the juice box!
Kikumasamune Cup 180ml
Enjoy straight from the cup!
Amabuki Ichigo 180ml
Tamanohikari Junmai Ginjyo Can 180ml
A traditional brewing method produces this pure Sake without fortifying it with alcohol or additives. We use 60% milled sake-making rice with natural yeasts and lactobacilli from our 100-year old brewery. It takes twice as long to produce this Sake, which reflects our extra care. The full-bodied taste gives a distinctive impact like Bourbon whisky.
Nihonsakari Namagenshu Can 200ml
Kikusui Funaguchi Nama 200ml
Kikusui Funaguchi Sparkling 270ml
Kikusui Junmai 300ml
Light and comfortably dry, the aroma of fresh cantaloupe and banana followed by medium body bringing refreshing Mandarin orange like overtones.
Kikumasamune Shiboritate 300ml
Suigei Tokubetsu Junmai 300ml
Named after a famous samurai of the region nicknamed Suigei because he drank like a whale, this sake has a strong flavor and a crisp, refreshing finish. Its high rice-polishing ratio compares favorably with other Junmai sakes, and this sake is easily paired with a range of dishes.
Kikusui Nigori Perfect Snow 300ml
A mouthful of Japan’s #1 selling Nigorizake “Perfect Snow” leaves a perfectly excellent impression. "Impact" is the main idea, coming from a flowery, full body, a crisp and dynamic sweetness, and the delectable aftertaste of steamed rice from the coarsely filtered rice mash particles.
Nihon sakari Reishu 300ml
Lively, fresh and umami-driven sake, balanced with a slight sweetness. It has a savory aroma with hints of rice candy. Clean, light and easy to drink.
Taisetsu 300ml
45 Dassai Junmai Daiginjo 300ml
Texas Sake Nigori - unfiltered sake
Locally brewed by Texas Sake
Kamotsuru Tokubetsu Junmai 720ml
Suehiro Yamahai 720ml
Tamanohikari Classic 720ml
Hourai 720ml
Usumidori - Gunmaizumi 720ml
Jozen white 720ml
Jozen Nigori 720ml
Oze x Rose Sparkling 720ml
A lovely rose-colored sake that exists within a sphere of balance between sweet and tart, and has a flavor that resembles wild strawberries. Brewed with the exceedingly difficult-to-use red yeast, it has been said that if a Junmai Daiginjo is the most difficult grade of sake to brew, this Rose Junmai Daiginjo was 10 times as difficult, so many brewers are unable to work with it. Keep refrigerated.
AFURI Rosy
Kasumi-zake represents the image of an orchard after the rain. The actions of the natural red yeast promotes gentle fermentation. Profoundly sweet and balanced acidity with refreshing aromas, reminiscent of honey.
AFURI kimotojunmai
AFURI YA-U Kurokoji
Created through K601 yeast and Kuro-jiuqu (koji), this Kimoto Junmai is slowly fermented overtime to produce a complex yet rich, deep taste. A perfect match for sashimi, meat, oden, and hot pot. The label refers to the art piece "Oyama Yau", or "Night Rain at Oyama" by Toyokuni II.
Lady Killer 720ml in box
Beer
Sapporo premium 12oz can
Austin BW Pearl Snap
Austin BW Peace Maker
Austin BW seasonal "MONTECORE"
A flamboyant display of showmanship, Montecore balances malty sweetness, floral German hops and a clean longer finish. This is a super traditional feast berr that features all German malts, hops and yeasts. The only thing American is the water. This is what an Oktoberfest should be. It's a must have during the Fall festival season. Don't miss it before it disappears in a puff smoke!
Echigo Flying IPA from Japan
A citrusy and light IPA that clocks in at 55 IBU. Crisp, sessionable, and perfect to accompany a meal.
Eastern Philosophy by Austin Beer Works + Kaiju brew
Limited- 7.5% ABV and is a Jasmine Dragon Pearl Tea-Infused strong lager and is made to be poured over ice. It comes from the minds of Kaiju Cut and Sew's Chris Gomez and Austin Beerworks Director of Brewing and co-founder Will Golden.
Echigo Stout from Echigo Beer
Red Ale from Echigo Beer
RUN WILD *non-alcoholic brew
No alcoholic brew from Athletic brewing Co. IPA
Lucky Cat
Lucky Dog
Kyoto White Yuzu ale
Kyoto Matcha IPA
UROKO General
Uroko Katakana T-shirt
New! Uroko Katakana T-shirt
Year of the Tiger 2022 Sweatshirt - special price!!
The year of the tiger 2022 sweatshirt designed by Naoto Skorick
NEW!! UROKO surf hat
high quality UROKO surf hat with plastic snapback, tonal under-peak lining, mesh structure support Light weight 100% quick dry nylon
Apron-fog linen work : navy
Comfy linen navy color apron from fog linen work. Full length, good for any adult height.
Apron-fog linen work : blue
SHUN knife
Our favorite knife from SHUN classic asian cooks 7"
Tea pot
Tea cup
Wooden spoon
Coffee cup and saucer
Stove top rice cooker KAMADO-SAN
Bunny insence holder
Hinoki cutting board - small
Zaru basket tray
Cold pressed soap
Fish chopsticks rest set
Hand made kimono fabric coaster
Japanese indigo coaster
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1023 Springdale Rd Building 1 Space C, Austin, TX 78721