Oze x Rose Sparkling 720ml

$60.00

A lovely rose-colored sake that exists within a sphere of balance between sweet and tart, and has a flavor that resembles wild strawberries. Brewed with the exceedingly difficult-to-use red yeast, it has been said that if a Junmai Daiginjo is the most difficult grade of sake to brew, this Rose Junmai Daiginjo was 10 times as difficult, so many brewers are unable to work with it. Keep refrigerated.