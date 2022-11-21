Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Uroko

513 Reviews

$$

1023 Springdale Rd Building 1 Space C

Austin, TX 78721

Order Again

Popular Items

Sake Toro
Salmon
Ebi Tempra

Specials

Hotate, uni, shiso, avo, yuzu kosho, tobiko,
Aki-Konsai

Aki-Konsai

$8.00

Shiitake mushroom, Yamaimo, Yamagobo, cashew cream, shiso, fried quinoa,

Kitsune-miso

Kitsune-miso

$7.50Out of stock

Fried tofu, Asparagus, Pickeld radish, carrot, shiso, ginger miso, garlic chips,

Vegan Soft Serve

Vegan Soft Serve

$4.50

Vegan soft serve with house made Kuromitsu (Japanese brown sugar syrup) sauce on the top

Austin BW seasonal "MONTECORE"

Austin BW seasonal "MONTECORE"

$3.50

A flamboyant display of showmanship, Montecore balances malty sweetness, floral German hops and a clean longer finish. This is a super traditional feast berr that features all German malts, hops and yeasts. The only thing American is the water. This is what an Oktoberfest should be. It's a must have during the Fall festival season. Don't miss it before it disappears in a puff smoke!

NEW!! UROKO surf hat

NEW!! UROKO surf hat

$38.00

high quality UROKO surf hat with plastic snapback, tonal under-peak lining, mesh structure support Light weight 100% quick dry nylon

Uroko Katakana T-shirt

Uroko Katakana T-shirt

$18.50

New! Uroko Katakana T-shirt

Featured SAKE

We are featureing some of the greatest sake from Japan!!!
AFURI Rosy

AFURI Rosy

$90.00

Kasumi-zake represents the image of an orchard after the rain. The actions of the natural red yeast promotes gentle fermentation. Profoundly sweet and balanced acidity with refreshing aromas, reminiscent of honey.

AFURI Kimotology

AFURI Kimotology

$120.00

After steaming the rice, "suri" is performed to be molded into a paste, generating natural lactic acid. This allows the sake to develop a deep, round taste. A distinguishable smooth touch and refreshing acidity makes up the soft, medium body. Compliments a fig and blue cheese tartine, or an anchovy gratin.

Temaki

Maguro

Maguro

$6.50

Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$6.50

Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber

Salmon

Salmon

$6.50

Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber

Hamachi

Hamachi

$6.50

Hamachi, Avocado, Cucumber

California

California

$6.50

Krab Salad, Avocado, Cucumber

Unagi-Cheese

Unagi-Cheese

$6.50

BBQ Eel, Avocado, Cream cheese

Ebi Tempra

Ebi Tempra

$6.50

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Carrot, Sweet soy sauce

Philly

Philly

$6.50

Smoked salmon, Avocado, Cream cheese, Spicy mayo

Salmon Skin

Salmon Skin

$6.50

Grilled salmon, Cucumber, Yama gobo, Spicy mayo

Yuzu Avocado

Yuzu Avocado

$5.25

Avocado, Crispy Quinoa, Yuzukosho

Umami Cucumber

Umami Cucumber

$5.25

Umami cucumber, Lemon miso

Japanese Pickles

Japanese Pickles

$5.25

Takuan, Yamagobo, Umami cucumber, Ume,

Flower & Veg

Flower & Veg

$5.25

Edible flower, Spring mix, Avocado, Cucumber, Carrot, Lemon-miso

Sake Toro

Sake Toro

$7.35

Fatty Salmon, Umami cucumber, Avocado, Ginger, Lemon miso

Hama Toro

Hama Toro

$7.35

Fatty Hamachi, Umami cucumber, Avocado, Wasabi butter, Crispy quinoa

House Cured Saba

House Cured Saba

$7.35

House cured mackerel, Umami cucumber, Ginger, Thai Chili

Aji Tataki

Aji Tataki

$7.35

Aji (spanish Mackerel), Umami cucumber, Ginger, Scallion

Beef Tataki

Beef Tataki

$7.35

Chopped raw beef tenderloin, Pickled Jalapeno, Garlic chip, Ginger, Umami Jelly

Zarigani

Zarigani

$7.35

Crawfish tail salad, Avocado, Pickled jalapeno, Crispy quinoa

South Padre

South Padre

$7.35

Shrimp, krab salad, Avocado, Cucumber, Spring mix, spicy mayo

Marfa

Marfa

$8.00

Tuna,Hamachi, Yuzukosho, Cucumber, Avocado, Shiso

Bluefin Tuna Taku

Bluefin Tuna Taku

$8.00Out of stock

BF tuna, cucumber, Takuan,, wasabi butter, shiso

SUMAKI -Rice only

$3.00

Nori seaweed and sushi rice only. We can't make any accommodation for extra item request.

Temaki & Sashimi Set

This item is only for viewing purpose. Please do not place an order from here. Call us 512-520-4004 or go to www.exploretock.com/uroo to place an order. The order cut off time for this item is 8pm the night before you would like to receive.
DIY Temaki set for 1 person

DIY Temaki set for 1 person

$32.00

Make your own Temaki set. Comes with Tuna, Spicy Tuna, Salmon, Hamachi, Saba(Mackerel), Shrimp, Ikura, Krab Salad, Avocado, Cucumber, Japanese pickles. Sushi Rice, 5 Nori seaweed.

DIY Temaki set-*Viewable only- call us to order

DIY Temaki set-*Viewable only- call us to order

$120.00

Make your own Temaki set VIEWABLE ONLY- Please call (512-520-4004) or go to www.exploretock.com/uroko (good for 4-8ppl) Comes with Tuna, Spicy Tuna, Salmon, Hamachi, Saba(Mackerel), Shrimp, Ikura, Krab Salad, Avocado, Cucumber, Japanese pickles. Sushi Rice, Nori seaweed.

Special Sashimi Plate- *viewable only- call us to order

Special Sashimi Plate- *viewable only- call us to order

$180.00

Side

Veg Harumaki - springroll

Veg Harumaki - springroll

$2.25

1-Fried vegetable spring roll (depends on the availability if we serve smaller piece, we serve two pieces instead)

Fried Wasabi Shumai

Fried Wasabi Shumai

$3.00

Deep fried wasabi pork shumai 2pcs

Potato Croquette

Potato Croquette

$2.75

Panko fried mushed potato with katsu sauce

Edamame

Edamame

$3.50
Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.50

Miso soup with tofu, wakame and green onion

Smoked Oyster Dip

Smoked Oyster Dip

$5.75Out of stock

Smoked oyster and cream cheese dip comes with SIETE grain free tortilla chips

Tofu Salad

Tofu Salad

$5.50

Tofu salad with creamy sesame dressing

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$4.50
Hon Wasabi 25g tube

Hon Wasabi 25g tube

$5.50

Real wasabi from Japan

Tortilla chips - SIETE FOOD

$2.00Out of stock

Sea salt gluten free tortilla chips- SIETE FOOD

Uroko original soy sauce

Uroko original soy sauce

$1.50

Dessert & Snacks

Cream puff - Japanese Choux Cream

Cream puff - Japanese Choux Cream

$3.50

Soft shell with custard cream inside. One of the most popular pastries in Japan!

Mochi Ice Green tea

Mochi Ice Green tea

$3.00
Mochi Ice Mango

Mochi Ice Mango

$3.00
Mochi Ice Red Bean

Mochi Ice Red Bean

$3.00
Daifuku Mochi

Daifuku Mochi

$3.50
Taiyaki

Taiyaki

$3.00
Pocky Strawberry

Pocky Strawberry

$3.00
Pocky Green tea

Pocky Green tea

$3.00

Pocky Chocolate

$3.00
Dorayaki

Dorayaki

$3.50Out of stock

Sweet red bean filling between two slices of sweet fluffy pancakes

NA Beverages

Still Water from Richard's rainwater

Still Water from Richard's rainwater

$2.75
Sparkling Water from Richard's rainwater

Sparkling Water from Richard's rainwater

$3.25
Ramune-Japanese Soda

Ramune-Japanese Soda

$3.75
Daytripper

Daytripper

$2.50

Handcrafted, small-batch, All-Natural Sparkling Waters Made with Love in Austin, Texas. Women-Owned.

Green Tea

Green Tea

$3.00
Frozen Soy Matcha Latte - Vegan

Frozen Soy Matcha Latte - Vegan

$4.00

Home made frozen matcha latte with premium real matcha from Japan.

Yuzu sparkling soda

Yuzu sparkling soda

$7.50

Real Yuzu sparkling soda from Japan

Ume Sparkling soda

Ume Sparkling soda

$7.50

Real (Ume) plum soda from Japan

Sake

Yuzu Sake Slushie

Yuzu Sake Slushie

$6.50

Flavorful Yuzu (Japanese citrus) with premium sake slushie.

Onikoroshi Box 180ml

Onikoroshi Box 180ml

$6.00

Enjoy straight from the juice box!

Kikumasamune Cup 180ml

Kikumasamune Cup 180ml

$6.00

Enjoy straight from the cup!

Amabuki Ichigo 180ml

Amabuki Ichigo 180ml

$12.00
Tamanohikari Junmai Ginjyo Can 180ml

Tamanohikari Junmai Ginjyo Can 180ml

$12.50

A traditional brewing method produces this pure Sake without fortifying it with alcohol or additives. We use 60% milled sake-making rice with natural yeasts and lactobacilli from our 100-year old brewery. It takes twice as long to produce this Sake, which reflects our extra care. The full-bodied taste gives a distinctive impact like Bourbon whisky.

Nihonsakari Namagenshu Can 200ml

Nihonsakari Namagenshu Can 200ml

$10.50
Kikusui Funaguchi Nama 200ml

Kikusui Funaguchi Nama 200ml

$10.50
Kikusui Funaguchi Sparkling 270ml

Kikusui Funaguchi Sparkling 270ml

$12.00
Kikusui Junmai 300ml

Kikusui Junmai 300ml

$17.50

Light and comfortably dry, the aroma of fresh cantaloupe and banana followed by medium body bringing refreshing Mandarin orange like overtones.

Kikumasamune Shiboritate 300ml

$12.00
Suigei Tokubetsu Junmai 300ml

Suigei Tokubetsu Junmai 300ml

$21.00

Named after a famous samurai of the region nicknamed Suigei because he drank like a whale, this sake has a strong flavor and a crisp, refreshing finish. Its high rice-polishing ratio compares favorably with other Junmai sakes, and this sake is easily paired with a range of dishes.

Kikusui Nigori Perfect Snow 300ml

Kikusui Nigori Perfect Snow 300ml

$16.00

A mouthful of Japan’s #1 selling Nigorizake “Perfect Snow” leaves a perfectly excellent impression. "Impact" is the main idea, coming from a flowery, full body, a crisp and dynamic sweetness, and the delectable aftertaste of steamed rice from the coarsely filtered rice mash particles.

Nihon sakari Reishu 300ml

Nihon sakari Reishu 300ml

$10.00

Lively, fresh and umami-driven sake, balanced with a slight sweetness. It has a savory aroma with hints of rice candy. Clean, light and easy to drink.

Taisetsu 300ml

$30.00

45 Dassai Junmai Daiginjo 300ml

$25.00
Texas Sake Nigori - unfiltered sake

Texas Sake Nigori - unfiltered sake

$26.00

Locally brewed by Texas Sake

Kamotsuru Tokubetsu Junmai 720ml

$40.00

Suehiro Yamahai 720ml

$45.00

Tamanohikari Classic 720ml

$40.00

Hourai 720ml

$68.00

Usumidori - Gunmaizumi 720ml

$70.00

Jozen white 720ml

$40.00

Jozen Nigori 720ml

$88.50
Oze x Rose Sparkling 720ml

Oze x Rose Sparkling 720ml

$60.00

A lovely rose-colored sake that exists within a sphere of balance between sweet and tart, and has a flavor that resembles wild strawberries. Brewed with the exceedingly difficult-to-use red yeast, it has been said that if a Junmai Daiginjo is the most difficult grade of sake to brew, this Rose Junmai Daiginjo was 10 times as difficult, so many brewers are unable to work with it. Keep refrigerated.

AFURI Rosy

AFURI Rosy

$90.00

Kasumi-zake represents the image of an orchard after the rain. The actions of the natural red yeast promotes gentle fermentation. Profoundly sweet and balanced acidity with refreshing aromas, reminiscent of honey.

AFURI kimotojunmai

$120.00Out of stock
AFURI YA-U Kurokoji

AFURI YA-U Kurokoji

$95.00Out of stock

Created through K601 yeast and Kuro-jiuqu (koji), this Kimoto Junmai is slowly fermented overtime to produce a complex yet rich, deep taste. A perfect match for sashimi, meat, oden, and hot pot. The label refers to the art piece "Oyama Yau", or "Night Rain at Oyama" by Toyokuni II.

Lady Killer 720ml in box

$145.00

Beer

Sapporo premium 12oz can

Sapporo premium 12oz can

$3.00
Austin BW Pearl Snap

Austin BW Pearl Snap

$3.50
Austin BW Peace Maker

Austin BW Peace Maker

$3.50
Austin BW seasonal "MONTECORE"

Austin BW seasonal "MONTECORE"

$3.50

A flamboyant display of showmanship, Montecore balances malty sweetness, floral German hops and a clean longer finish. This is a super traditional feast berr that features all German malts, hops and yeasts. The only thing American is the water. This is what an Oktoberfest should be. It's a must have during the Fall festival season. Don't miss it before it disappears in a puff smoke!

Echigo Flying IPA from Japan

Echigo Flying IPA from Japan

$5.00

A citrusy and light IPA that clocks in at 55 IBU. Crisp, sessionable, and perfect to accompany a meal.

Eastern Philosophy by Austin Beer Works + Kaiju brew

Eastern Philosophy by Austin Beer Works + Kaiju brew

$6.50Out of stock

Limited- 7.5% ABV and is a Jasmine Dragon Pearl Tea-Infused strong lager and is made to be poured over ice. It comes from the minds of Kaiju Cut and Sew's Chris Gomez and Austin Beerworks Director of Brewing and co-founder Will Golden.

Echigo Stout from Echigo Beer

Echigo Stout from Echigo Beer

$6.50
Red Ale from Echigo Beer

Red Ale from Echigo Beer

$6.50
RUN WILD *non-alcoholic brew

RUN WILD *non-alcoholic brew

$3.50

No alcoholic brew from Athletic brewing Co. IPA

Lucky Cat

$5.50

Lucky Dog

$5.50

Kyoto White Yuzu ale

$9.50

Kyoto Matcha IPA

$10.50

Wine

Infinite M WHITE

Infinite M WHITE

$6.00
Infinite M RED

Infinite M RED

$6.00

UROKO General

Uroko Katakana T-shirt

Uroko Katakana T-shirt

$18.50

New! Uroko Katakana T-shirt

Year of the Tiger 2022 Sweatshirt - special price!!

Year of the Tiger 2022 Sweatshirt - special price!!

$19.50

The year of the tiger 2022 sweatshirt designed by Naoto Skorick

NEW!! UROKO surf hat

NEW!! UROKO surf hat

$38.00

high quality UROKO surf hat with plastic snapback, tonal under-peak lining, mesh structure support Light weight 100% quick dry nylon

Apron-fog linen work : navy

Apron-fog linen work : navy

$60.00

Comfy linen navy color apron from fog linen work. Full length, good for any adult height.

Apron-fog linen work : blue

Apron-fog linen work : blue

$60.00
SHUN knife

SHUN knife

$170.00

Our favorite knife from SHUN classic asian cooks 7"

Tea pot

$36.00

Tea cup

$7.50

Wooden spoon

$10.00

Coffee cup and saucer

$34.00

Stove top rice cooker KAMADO-SAN

$216.00

Bunny insence holder

$20.00

Hinoki cutting board - small

$38.00

Zaru basket tray

Cold pressed soap

$20.00

Fish chopsticks rest set

$28.00

Hand made kimono fabric coaster

$15.00

Japanese indigo coaster

$10.00

Sides

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$4.50
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCooking Classes
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 1:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1023 Springdale Rd Building 1 Space C, Austin, TX 78721

Directions

