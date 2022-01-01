Pho Thai Son imageView gallery
Vietnamese

Pho Thai Son Southpark Meadows

review star

No reviews yet

9500 S. IH 35 #L-850

Austin, TX 78748

Popular Items

Beef Pho
Chicken Pho
Pork Dumplings

N/A Drinks

Water

Water Bottle

$1.00Out of stock

Topo Chico 500 mL

$4.00Out of stock

Kids Drink

$1.50

Soft Drinks

$2.50

Coke Bottle

$3.50

Fanta Bottle

$3.50Out of stock

Soda Water

$1.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Iced Jasmine Tea

$3.00

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.50

Iced Fresh Limeade

$4.00

Iced Fresh Lime Soda

$4.50

House Hot Tea

$2.50

Loose Leaf Hot Tea

$4.00

Young Coconut Juice

$4.00

Soybean Milk

$3.00

Thai Tea

$4.50

Pearl Drinks

$5.00

Appetizers

Starters & appetizers
Fried Egg Roll

Fried Egg Roll

$2.00

(1) Fried egg roll with pork, mushroom, carrots, glass noodles, wrapped & fried crispy. Served with fish sauce.

Spring Roll SHRIMP

$2.50

Spring Roll PORK

$2.50

Spring Roll CHICKEN

$2.50

Spring Roll TOFU

$2.50

Veggie Spring Roll

$2.50

(1) Spring roll with avocado, lettuce, basil, cilantro, carrots, vermicelli noodles. Served with peanut sauce.

Spicy Wings

Spicy Wings

$9.00

Seasoned drums & winglets dipped in tapioca starch & tempura batter, fried crispy. Wok tossed with white onion, green onion, red chili peppers in house sauce.

Thaison’s Steamed Buns

Thaison’s Steamed Buns

$8.00

(2) Steamed rice buns with pickled carrot, scallion, cilantro and Thaison hoisin sauce. Your choice of crispy pork belly, spicy braised brisket, shrimp tempura or grilled tofu.

Grilled Pork Ribs

Grilled Pork Ribs

$9.00

Marinated pork spare ribs, char-grilled.

Fried Calamari

$10.00

Sliced calamari dipped in tempura batter, fried crispy. Wok-tossed with garlic, white onion, spring onion & seasoned with house spices.

Dynamite Shrimp

Dynamite Shrimp

$11.00

Shrimp dipped in tempura batter, fried crispy. Wok-tossed with garlic, jalapenos, white onion, spring onion & house spices. Served with house lime sauce.

Salt & Pepper Tofu

$10.00

Tofu dipped in tempura batter, fried crispy. Wok-tossed with garlic, jalapenos, white onion, spring onion & house spices.

Pork Dumplings

Pork Dumplings

$8.00

(8) Pork, cabbage, green onions, wrapped in wheat dough. Served steamed or fried with a side of Thaison sweet soy sauce.

Crab Rangoons

Crab Rangoons

$7.00

(6) Wonton puffs filled with cream cheese, imitation crab, celery, green onion & white onion. Served with house sweet & sour sauce.

Edamame

$5.00

Salted boiled soy beans in the pod.

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$6.00

Boiled soy beans wok-tossed in Thaison spicy garlic chili.

Seaweed Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Japanese-style seaweed salad topped with sesame seeds.

Sandwiches

Vietnamese style submarine sandwiches. Crispy toasted french brea, spicy mayo spread, fresh cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno and pickled daikon & carrot.

Grilled Beef Banh Mi

$8.50

Grilled Pork Banh Mi

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Banh Mi

$8.00

Grilled Seafood Banh Mi

$8.50

Combo Banh Mi

$8.50

Fried Egg Banh Mi

$7.00

Lemongrass Beef Banh Mi

$9.00

Lemongrass Pork Banh Mi

$8.50

Lemongrass Chicken Banh Mi

$8.50

Lemongrass Seafood Banh Mi

$9.00

Grilled Tofu Banh Mi

$8.00

Lemongrass Tofu Banh Mi

$8.50

Pho & Noodle Soups

Tradtitional Vietnamese noodle soups. Served with beef, chicken or vegan broth. Comes with a side of bean sprout, cilantro, basil, jalapeno & lime.
Beef Pho

Beef Pho

$12.00

Beef broth pho with your choice of up to three cuts of beef (.5 for each extra cut)

Chef’s Pho Special

Chef’s Pho Special

$13.00

Beef broth noodles soup with all the beef cuts. Angus eye round, brisket, fatty brisket, tendon, tripe & meatballs.

Beef Stew

Beef Stew

$13.00

Beef broth noodle soup with spicy braised brisket.

Chicken Pho

$12.00

Chicken broth noodles soup with your choice of white, dark, or mixed meat chicken.

Egg Noodle Soup

Egg Noodle Soup

$12.00

Beef broth angel hair egg noodle soup with your choice of char-grilled pork, char-grilled chicken, poached seafood or combination. Can be substituted with rice noodles.

Kid’s Pho

$7.00

Kid's sized noodle soup with your choice of steak, brisket, meatball, or chicken breast.

Kid's Plain Pho

$6.00

Plain Pho

$8.00

Beef broth, noodles & all the fixins.

Seafood Pho

$14.00

Chicken broth noodle soup with poached shrimp, squid, imitation crab & fishballs.

Vegan Pho

Vegan Pho

$12.00

Vegan broth noodle soup with sliced fried tofu, broccoli, snow peas, bok choy, mushroom, & carrot.

Eggdrop Soup

$5.00

Miso Soup

$5.00

Wonton Soup

$5.00

Traditional Dishes

Traditional dishes served with steamed rice, vermicelli noodles or a salad. - Vietnamese marinated & char-grilled meats. - Flavorful stir-fry with lemongrass, red chili pepper, white onion & garlic

Grilled Pork Entree

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Entree

$12.00

Grilled Beef Entree

$13.00

Grilled Pork & Shrimp Entree

$13.00

Grilled Pork & Eggroll Entree

$12.50

Grilled Chicken & Eggroll Entree

$12.50

Grilled Beef & Eggroll Entree

$13.50

Lemongrass Chicken Entree

$12.00

Lemongrass Pork Entree

$12.00

Lemongrass Beef Entree

$13.00

Lemongrass Seafood Entree

$14.00

Lemongrass Combo Entree

$15.00

Curry

Saigon yellow curry withpotatoes, carrots, white onion, spring onion, red chili pepper & coconut milk. Served with rice or noodles.

Saigon Curry Beef

$14.00

Saigon Curry Chicken

$13.00

Saigon Curry Pork

$13.00

Saigon Curry Seafood

$15.00

Saigon Curry Combo

$16.00
Vegan Curry

Vegan Curry

$13.00

Tofu stir fried with white onion, broccoli, snow peas, bok choy, mushroom, bamboo shoots, potatoes, carrots, spring onion and red chili pepper in a yellow curry coconut sauce. Served with vermicelli or steamed rice.

Singapore

White onion & spring onion stir fried in a crushed chili pepper garlic soy sauce & broccoli. Served with rice or noodles

Singaporean Beef

$14.00

Singaporean Chicken

$13.00

Singaporean Pork

$13.00

Singaporean Seafood

$15.00

Singaporean Shrimp

$15.00

Singaporean Combo

$16.00

Singaporean Tofu

$13.00

Tofu stir fried with white onion and spring onion in a crushed red chili pepper garlic soy sauce. Served with vermicelli or steamed rice.

Thaison Delight

Stir fry with white onion, broccoli, snow peas, bok choy, carrots & mushrooms in a house brown sauce. Served with rice or vermicelli.

Thai Son Delight Beef

$14.00

Thai Son Delight Chicken

$13.00

Thai Son Delight Pork

$13.00

Thai Son Delight Seafood

$15.00

Thai Son Delight Combo

$16.00

Pan Fried Noodles

Stir fry with white onion, broccoli, snow peas, bok choy, carrots & mushroom. With soft or crispy noodles.

Pan Fried Egg Noodles Beef

$14.00

Pan Fried Egg Noodles Chicken

$13.00

Pan Fried Egg Noodles Pork

$13.00

Pan Fried Egg Noodles Seafood

$15.00

Pan Fried Egg Noodles Combo

$16.00

Pad Thai

Flat wide rice noodles wok-tossed with bean sprouts, egg, roasted peanuts in out house pad thai sauce.

Pad Thai-Son Beef

$14.00

Pad Thai-Son Chicken

$13.00

Pad Thai-Son Pork

$13.00

Pad Thai-Son Shrimp

$15.00

Pad Thai-Son Seafood

$15.00

Pad Thai-Son Combo

$16.00

Pad Thai-Son Tofu

$13.00

Wide rice noodles stir fried with egg, bean sprouts and spring onions. Topped with crushed roasted peanuts, cilantro and lime.

Pad Thai-Son NO MEAT

$11.50

Fried Rice

Jasmine rice wok-tossed with egg, green onion, white onions, peas, carrots, bean sprouts, & soy sauce.

Vietnamese Fried Rice Beef

$14.00

Vietnamese Fried Rice Chicken

$13.00

Vietnamese Fried Rice Pork

$13.00

Vietnamese Fried Rice Seafood

$15.00

Vietnamese Fried Rice Shrimp

$15.00

Vietnamese Fried Rice Combo

$16.00

Vietnamese Fried Rice NO MEAT

$11.50

Chef Specials

Shaken Beef

Shaken Beef

$14.00

USDA Choice angus beef tenderloin wok-seared and "shaken" with white & spring onion in house red wine garlic sauce. Served with spring mix, tomato, cucumber, traditional Vietnamese lime juice dressing and vermicelli or steamed rice.

Vietnamese Crêpes

Vietnamese Crêpes

$13.00

Coconut rice batter, bean sprouts, spring onion, with pork & shrimp combination. Served with green leaf lettuce, herbs and a side of fish sauce.

Clay Pot Braised Fish

Clay Pot Braised Fish

$11.00

Ginger, garlic, lemongrass, white onion, spring onion and red chili pepper braised in a clay pot. Served with green leaf lettuce, cucumber, tomato & herbs. With your choice of catfish, tilapia, or salmon (+2) and steamed rice or vermicelli noodles.

Braised Pork Belly

Braised Pork Belly

$13.00

Thick cut pork belly & boiled egg braised in coconut juice, fish sauce, garlic & onions. Served with steamed rice & mixed salad.

Pork Spare Ribs

$11.00Out of stock

Char-grilled marinated pork spare ribs. Served with jasmine rice & mixed salad.

Vegetarian

Vegan Pho

Vegan Pho

$12.00

Vegan broth noodle soup with sliced fried tofu, broccoli, snow peas, bok choy, mushroom, & carrot.

Grilled Marinated Tofu

Grilled Marinated Tofu

$12.00

Fried tofu "steaks" char-grilled and marinated with your choice of vermicelli noodles or steamed rice. Served with fish sauce. Substitutable with peanut sauce for vegan option.

Lemongrass Delight

$13.00

Tofu stir fried with white onion, broccoli, snow peas, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, carrots and jalapenos in a spicy lemongrass sauce. Served with vermicelli or steamed rice.

Buddha Delight

Buddha Delight

$13.00

Tofu stir fried with white onion, broccoli, snow peas, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, and carrots in our house vegan sauce. Served with vermicelli or steamed rice.

Lemongrass Tofu

Lemongrass Tofu

$12.00

Soft tofu stir fried with lemongrass, red chili pepper, onion, and garlic. Served with vermicelli or steamed rice & fish sauce. Vegetarian & vegan option to substitute for peanut sauce.

Vegan Curry

Vegan Curry

$13.00

Tofu stir fried with white onion, broccoli, snow peas, bok choy, mushroom, bamboo shoots, potatoes, carrots, spring onion and red chili pepper in a yellow curry coconut sauce. Served with vermicelli or steamed rice.

Singaporean Tofu

$13.00

Tofu stir fried with white onion and spring onion in a crushed red chili pepper garlic soy sauce. Served with vermicelli or steamed rice.

Pad Thai-Son Tofu

$13.00

Wide rice noodles stir fried with egg, bean sprouts and spring onions. Topped with crushed roasted peanuts, cilantro and lime.

Vegetarian Fried Rice

$13.00

Tofu fried rice with egg, broccoli, snow peas, bok choy, mushrooms, bean sprouts, peas, carrots and green onions.

Vegan Pan Fried Noodles

Vegan Pan Fried Noodles

$13.00

Tofu wok tossed with white onion, broccoli, snow peas, mushroom, bamboo shoots and carrots in house vegetarian sauce. Served with soft or crispy egg noodles.

Vegetarian Crêpes

Vegetarian Crêpes

$13.00

Coconut rice batter, bean sprouts, spring onion, mushroom and tofu served with green leaf lettuce and herbs. Served with fish sauce. Vegan & vegetarian options substitute with peanut sauce.

Dessert

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00Out of stock

Taro Baognet

$5.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Plain Pho

$6.00

Kid’s Pho

$7.00

Kid's sized noodle soup with your choice of steak, brisket, meatball, or chicken breast.

Kid's Fried Rice

$7.00

Kid's Pad Thai

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Pork

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Beef

$7.50

Kid's Grilled Shrimp

$7.50

Kid's Grilled Tofu

$7.00

Kid's Ice Cream

$2.00Out of stock

Kid's Drink

$2.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
At Pho Thai Son, we share our passion for authentic Vietnamese cuisine with our Austin community through our extensive menu of fresh, delicious, and affordable dishes that we have been serving since 2001. Our Southpark location opened in 2004. From our variety of pho to our vermicelli bowls, spring rolls, rice plates, and more, everything we serve offers you the flavors, aromas, and textures of traditional Vietnamese cuisine. We invite you to enjoy our dishes in our relaxed, feels-like-home space, or order your favorite menu items online, and we’ll prepare them for you to pickup. Either way, we’re sure to treat you to a culinary adventure you won’t soon forget. It’s authentic Vietnamese dining -- from our family to yours.

9500 S. IH 35 #L-850, Austin, TX 78748

