Austin Vietnamese restaurants you'll love
Must-try Vietnamese restaurants in Austin
SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Me Con Bistro
3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin
|Saigon Eggrolls
|$8.00
Crispy fried Vietnamese egg rolls served with lettuce, pickle carrots, cilantro, and fish sauce.
|Springrolls
|$7.00
|Vermicelli (Bun) Types
|$9.50
SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES
PhoNatic
2525 W Anderson Lane, Austin
|Chicken & Veggie Pho
|$9.50
|Eye Round Steak Pho
|$10.00
|Banh Mi Sandwich
SOUPS • NOODLES
Pho Saigon Austin
10901 N Lamar Blvd, Austin
|12. Pho Tai Chin
|$8.50
eye round steak and lean brisket pho
|11. Pho Tai
|$8.50
eye round steak pho
|Goi Cuon Tom (2 cuon)
|$5.00
shrimp springroll served with peanut sauce
PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Pho With Us
9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Soft Shrimp Spring Rolls
|$4.50
|Pho With Us
|$13.00
|Pho Brisket
|$10.50
Elizabeth Street Cafe
1501 S 1st St, Austin
|13. Fried Spring Rolls
|$13.00
Ginger Pork Sausage, Napa Cabbage, Lettuce & Herb Wraps
|10D. Spicy Chicken Crunch Spring Rolls
|$13.00
Crispy Vegetables, Mint, Fried Shallots
|10B. Poached Shrimp Spring Rolls
|$14.00
Avocado, Cilantro, Bean Sprouts, Jalapeño, Lime Zest
Pho Thai Son
9500 S. IH 35 #L-850, Austin
|Beef Pho
|$10.00
Beef broth pho with your choice of up to three cuts of beef (.5 for each extra cut)
|Fried Egg Roll
|$1.50
(1) Fried egg roll with pork, mushroom, carrots, glass noodles, wrapped & fried crispy. Served with fish sauce.
|Vegan Pho
|$10.00
Vegan broth noodle soup with sliced fried tofu, broccoli, snow peas, bok choy, mushroom, & carrot.
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO
Pho Thai Son
1908 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Crab Rangoons
|$5.00
(6) Wonton puffs filled with cream cheese, imitation crab, celery, green onion & white onion. Served with house sweet & sour sauce.
|Chef’s Pho Special
|$12.00
Beef broth noodles soup with all the beef cuts. Angus eye round, brisket, fatty brisket, tendon, tripe & meatballs.
|Vegan Pho
|$10.50
Vegan broth noodle soup with sliced fried tofu, broccoli, snow peas, bok choy, mushroom, & carrot.
SANDWICHES
Banh Mi Galang
11301 Lakeline Blvd Suite 100, Austin
|Com Tam Thit Nuong - Grilled Pork with Rice
|$11.75
Grilled Pork serve with broken rice and fresh vegetables
|1. Banh Mi Thit Nuong - Grilled Pork Sandwich
|$7.45
Vietnamese sandwich with grilled pork, mayonnaise, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumber, cilantro, and fresh jalapeno.
|Chã Giò - Egg Roll
|$4.90
4 Egg rolls made with pork and shrimp
Pho Thai Son
3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin
|Crab Rangoons
|$5.00
(6) Wonton puffs filled with cream cheese, imitation crab, celery, green onion & white onion. Served with house sweet & sour sauce.
|Pork Dumplings
|$7.00
(8) Pork, cabbage, green onions, wrapped in wheat dough. Served steamed or fried with a side of Thaison sweet soy sauce.
|Vegan Pho
|$10.00
Vegan broth noodle soup with sliced fried tofu, broccoli, snow peas, bok choy, mushroom, & carrot.
Hai Ky Restaurant
1931 E OLTORF ST STE B, AUSTIN
|2 EggRoll
|$4.50
Pork, Shrimp, Mushroom & Veggies deep fried in a crispy, golden wrapper
|#90 Pad Thai
|$12.99
Thin, rice noodles and eggs. Topped with cilantro and peanuts
|#101 Ap chao Chay
|$12.99
Crispy, fried, flat noodle chunks with tofu and veggies