Austin Vietnamese restaurants you'll love

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Must-try Vietnamese restaurants in Austin

Me Con Bistro image

SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Me Con Bistro

3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin

Avg 4.8 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Saigon Eggrolls$8.00
Crispy fried Vietnamese egg rolls served with lettuce, pickle carrots, cilantro, and fish sauce.
Springrolls$7.00
Vermicelli (Bun) Types$9.50
More about Me Con Bistro
PhoNatic image

SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES

PhoNatic

2525 W Anderson Lane, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1382 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken & Veggie Pho$9.50
Eye Round Steak Pho$10.00
Banh Mi Sandwich
More about PhoNatic
Pho Saigon Austin image

SOUPS • NOODLES

Pho Saigon Austin

10901 N Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1377 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12. Pho Tai Chin$8.50
eye round steak and lean brisket pho
11. Pho Tai$8.50
eye round steak pho
Goi Cuon Tom (2 cuon)$5.00
shrimp springroll served with peanut sauce
More about Pho Saigon Austin
Pho With Us image

PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Pho With Us

9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

Avg 4.5 (366 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Soft Shrimp Spring Rolls$4.50
Pho With Us$13.00
Pho Brisket$10.50
More about Pho With Us
Elizabeth Street Cafe image

 

Elizabeth Street Cafe

1501 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 3.9 (2335 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
13. Fried Spring Rolls$13.00
Ginger Pork Sausage, Napa Cabbage, Lettuce & Herb Wraps
10D. Spicy Chicken Crunch Spring Rolls$13.00
Crispy Vegetables, Mint, Fried Shallots
10B. Poached Shrimp Spring Rolls$14.00
Avocado, Cilantro, Bean Sprouts, Jalapeño, Lime Zest
More about Elizabeth Street Cafe
Pho Thai Son image

 

Pho Thai Son

9500 S. IH 35 #L-850, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Pho$10.00
Beef broth pho with your choice of up to three cuts of beef (.5 for each extra cut)
Fried Egg Roll$1.50
(1) Fried egg roll with pork, mushroom, carrots, glass noodles, wrapped & fried crispy. Served with fish sauce.
Vegan Pho$10.00
Vegan broth noodle soup with sliced fried tofu, broccoli, snow peas, bok choy, mushroom, & carrot.
More about Pho Thai Son
Pho Thai Son image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO

Pho Thai Son

1908 Guadalupe St, Austin

Avg 4.1 (932 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Rangoons$5.00
(6) Wonton puffs filled with cream cheese, imitation crab, celery, green onion & white onion. Served with house sweet & sour sauce.
Chef’s Pho Special$12.00
Beef broth noodles soup with all the beef cuts. Angus eye round, brisket, fatty brisket, tendon, tripe & meatballs.
Vegan Pho$10.50
Vegan broth noodle soup with sliced fried tofu, broccoli, snow peas, bok choy, mushroom, & carrot.
More about Pho Thai Son
Banh Mi Galang image

SANDWICHES

Banh Mi Galang

11301 Lakeline Blvd Suite 100, Austin

Avg 4.5 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Com Tam Thit Nuong - Grilled Pork with Rice$11.75
Grilled Pork serve with broken rice and fresh vegetables
1. Banh Mi Thit Nuong - Grilled Pork Sandwich$7.45
Vietnamese sandwich with grilled pork, mayonnaise, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumber, cilantro, and fresh jalapeno.
Chã Giò - Egg Roll$4.90
4 Egg rolls made with pork and shrimp
More about Banh Mi Galang
Pho Thai Son image

 

Pho Thai Son

3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Rangoons$5.00
(6) Wonton puffs filled with cream cheese, imitation crab, celery, green onion & white onion. Served with house sweet & sour sauce.
Pork Dumplings$7.00
(8) Pork, cabbage, green onions, wrapped in wheat dough. Served steamed or fried with a side of Thaison sweet soy sauce.
Vegan Pho$10.00
Vegan broth noodle soup with sliced fried tofu, broccoli, snow peas, bok choy, mushroom, & carrot.
More about Pho Thai Son
Hai Ky Restaurant image

 

Hai Ky Restaurant

1931 E OLTORF ST STE B, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2 EggRoll$4.50
Pork, Shrimp, Mushroom & Veggies deep fried in a crispy, golden wrapper
#90 Pad Thai$12.99
Thin, rice noodles and eggs. Topped with cilantro and peanuts
#101 Ap chao Chay$12.99
Crispy, fried, flat noodle chunks with tofu and veggies
More about Hai Ky Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Austin

Tacos

Brisket

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Caesar Salad

Cheese Pizza

Enchiladas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston