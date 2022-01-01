Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese

Pho Saigon Austin

1,377 Reviews

$

10901 N Lamar Blvd

Austin, TX 78753

Order Again

Popular Items

#1 Cha Gio (2 cuon)
#2 Goi Cuon (2 cuon)
#3 Goi Cuon Thit Nuong (2 cuon)

Khai Vò - Appetizers

#1 Cha Gio (2 cuon)

$5.00

fried pork eggrolls

1A. Cha Gio Chay (3)

$5.75

fried vegetarian eggrols

#2 Goi Cuon (2 cuon)

$5.50

fresh springrolls with shrimp and pork; served with peanut sauce

#3 Goi Cuon Thit Nuong (2 cuon)

$5.50

fresh springrolls with charbroiled pork; served with peanut sauce

#4 Goi Cuon Ga Nuong (2 cuon)

$5.50

fresh springrolls with charbroiled chicken; served with peanut sauce

#5 Goi Cuon Chay (2 cuon)

$5.00

tofu springrolls served with peanut sauce

Goi Cuon Tom (2 cuon)

$5.50

shrimp springroll served with peanut sauce

Pho Dac Biet - Special Noodle Soup

6. Pho Tre Em

$5.95

kids pho with choice of meat - no onions and cilantro

8. Pho Khong Thit

$7.50+

meatless noodle soup

9. Pho Dau Hu

$8.50+

tofu with rice noodle soup

9A. Pho Chay

$10.75+

vegetarian rice noodle soup with assorted veggies

10. Pho Do Bien

$11.95+

seafood rice noodle soup

10A. Pho Tom

$11.95+

shrimp and rice noodle soup in chicken broth

Pho Bo - Beef Noodle Soup

well-done flank, fatty brisket, soft tendon & skirt flank pho

11. Pho Tai

$10.95+

eye round steak pho

12. Pho Tai Chin

$10.95+

eye round steak and lean brisket pho

13. Pho Tai Nam

$10.95+

eye round steak and flank pho

14. Pho Tai Gan

$10.95+

eye round steak and soft tendon pho

15. Pho Tai Bo Vien

$10.95+

eye round steak and meatball pho

16. Pho Tai Nam Gau

$10.95+

eye round steak, well-done flank & fatty brisket pho

17. Pho Tai Nam Gan

$10.95+

eye round steak, well-done flank and soft tendon pho

18. Pho Dac Biet

$11.50+

eye round steak, well-done flank, fatty brisket, soft tendon & tripe pho

19. Pho Tai Ve Don

$10.95+

eye round steak and skirt flank pho

20. Pho Nam Gau Gan

$10.95+

well-done flank, fatty brisket & soft tendon pho

21. Pho Nam Gau Gan Ve Don

$10.95+

well-done flank, fatty brisket, soft tendon & skirt flank pho

22. Pho Chin

$10.95+

lean brisket pho

23. Pho Chin Bo Vien

$10.95+

lean brisket & meatball pho

24. Pho Chin Nam

$10.95+

lean brisket & flank pho

25. Pho Chin Gan

$10.95+

lean brisket & soft tendon pho

26. Pho Chin Nam Gau Gan Sach

$10.95+

lean brisket, flank, fatty brisket, soft tendon & tripe pho

27. Pho Bo Vien

$10.95+

meatball pho

28. Pho Filet

$12.95+

filet mignon pho

29. Pho Duoi Bo (Oxtail)

$13.95+

oxtail pho

Pho Tai Sach

$10.95+

eye round steak & tripe pho

An Them - Side Items

Banh Mi

$2.00

french bread

Trung Chien

$2.00

fried egg

Chen Com

$1.75

bowl of steamed rice

Chen Banh

$3.75

bowl of rice noodles

Dia Tai

$5.75

plate of eye round steak (rare - to be ordered as extra meat combined with hot pho soup)

Chen Bo Vien

$4.95

bowl of beet meatballs

Them Bo Vien

$1.75

add meatballs to any pho

Hanh Giam

$0.25

pickled onions

Hanh Tran Nuoc Beo

$0.25

green onions with beef fat

Grilled Beef

$6.75

Grilled Pork

$6.75

Grilled Chicken

$6.75

Grilled Pork Chop (1)

$4.00

Grilled Shrimp

$7.75

Fried Tofu

$5.75

Cup Soup Beef

$3.25

Cup Soup Chicken

$3.25

Bowl Pork Blood

$4.00

Extra Fish Sauce

$0.35

Extra Peanut Sauce

$0.35

Mì - Egg Noodle Soup

egg noodle soup with fishballs

31. Mi Bo Kho

$10.95

beef stew with egg noodles

32. Mi Bo Vien

$10.95

egg noodle soup with beef meatballs

33. Mi Ga

$10.95

chicken with egg noodle soup

34. Mi Seafood

$11.95

seafood egg noodle soup

35. Mi Ca Vien

$10.75

egg noodle soup with fish meatballs

Pho Ga - Chicken Noodle Soup

40. Pho Ga Thit Trang

$10.95+

chicken pho with white meat

41. Pho Ga Thit Nau

$10.95+

chicken pho with dark meat

42. Pho Ga Hon Hop

$10.95+

chicken pho with white and dark meat

43. Mien Ga

$10.95+

clear vermicelli noodle soup with chicken

Côm Dia - Steamed Rice Plate

Rice plates come with a side of veggies and fish sauce

50. Com Suon Nuong

$12.50

steamed rice with pork chop

51. Com Bi Suon Nuong

$13.25

steamed rice with shredded pork skin and pork chop

52. Com Thit Nuong

$11.75

steamed rice with charbroiled pork

53. Com Thit Nuong Cha Gio

$12.50

steamed rice with charbroiled pork and eggroll

54. Com Ga Nuong

$11.50

steamed rice with charbroiled chicken

55. Com Ga Nuong Cha Gio

$12.50

steamed rice with charbroiled chicken and eggroll

56. Com Bo Nuong Xa

$12.50

steamed rice with charbroiled beef

57. Com Bo Nuong Cha Gio

$13.25

steamed rice with charbroiled beef and eggroll

57A. Com Dau Hu Chien

$10.50

steamed rice with fried tofu

Com Tom Nuong

$13.25

steamed rice with charbroiled shrimp

Com Bi Thit Nuong

$12.75

steamed rice with sliced pork and shredded pork skin

Bùn - Vermicelli

58. Bun Bo Nuong Xa

$12.50

vermicelli with lemongrass beef

59. Bun Bo Nuong Cha Gio

$13.25

vermicelli with lemongrass beef and eggroll

60. Bun Bi Cha Gio

$11.75

vermicelli with shredded pork skin and eggroll

61. Bun Cha Gio

$11.50

vermicelli with fried eggrolls

62. Bun Thit Nuong

$11.75

vermicelli with pork

63. Bun Bi Thit Nuong

$12.25

vermicelli with sliced pork and shredded pork skin

64. Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio

$12.50

vermicelli with pork and eggroll

65. Bun Ga Nuong

$11.75

vermicelli with chicken

66. Bun Ga Nuong Cha Gio

$12.50

vermicelli with chicken and eggroll

67. Bun Tom Nuong

$12.50

vermicelli with shrimp

68. Bun Tom Thit Nuong

$12.95

vermicelli with shrimp and sliced pork

69. Bun Tom Nuong Cha Gio

$12.75

vermicelli with shrimp and eggroll

70. Bun Bo Hue

$11.75+

"hue style" spicy soup with vermicelli noodles, beef & pork (includes pork blood and ham hock)

71. Bun Dau Chien

$10.50

vermicelli with fried tofu

Dac Biet - Special

french bread with beef stew

72. Pho Bo Kho

$10.95

beef stew with rice noodles

73. Banh Mi Bo Kho

$9.95

french bread with beef stew

74. Bun Suong Tom Gio Heo

$12.50

vermicelli shrimp balls and pork soup

75. Bun Nuoc Leo Bac Lieu

$12.95

bac lieu style pork soup with vermicelli noodles (contains seafood)

Giai Khat - Beverages

sodas

B4. Cafe Sua Da

$4.95

vietnamese iced coffee with condensed milk

B9. Sua Dau Nanh

$4.50

fresh soybean milk

B12. Nuoc Dua

$4.75

coconut drink

B13. Nuoc Ngot-Soda

$2.50

sodas - coke, diet coke, rootbeer, dr.pepper, sprite

B15. Tra Nong-Hot Tea

$3.75

hot tea - choice of green or jasmine

B16. Tra Thai

$5.50

thai tea with cream

Bottled Water

$1.75
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

From our FamiLee to yours! Thank you for supporting us.

Website

Location

10901 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78753

Directions

