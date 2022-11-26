- Home
- /
- Austin
- /
- SoCo (S. Congress Ave.)
- /
- Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen
Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen
No reviews yet
1303 south congress ave
austin, TX 78704
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Omakase Boxes
Omakase Sushi Box
*PLEASE ALLOW 60 MINUTES TO PREPARE* 16 pieces of nigiri - 4 Maguro, 4 Sake, 4 Hiramasa, 4 Suzuki 1 Hiramasa shrimp battle - Tempura shrimp, avocado, pickled cucumber and carrot topped with hiramasa, serrano, and panko togarashi. spicy mayo, lemongrass soy 1 Robo tuna - Bigeye tuna, avocado, english cucumber, panko togarashi, spicy mayo, sriracha 2 Sake maki 2.0 - Atlantic Salmon, Yuzukosho, sesame, spicy mayo Feeds 3-5
Omakase Nigiri Box
*PLEASE ALLOW 60 MINUTES TO PREPARE* 30 pcs of nigiri including Maguro, Sake, Hiramasa, Suzuki, Market fish, 1 bottle Nikiri, Wasabi, Ginger Feeds 3-5
Omakase Chirashi Box
*PLEASE ALLOW 60 MINUTES TO PREPARE* Chef's Choice Sashimi over sushi rice. Selection will include: Maguro, Sake, Hiramasa, Suzuki, kani, Kingu Sake, Ikura Market fish, 1 Bottle Nikiri, Wasabi, Ginger Feeds 3-5
Omakase Vegan Box
*PLEASE ALLOW 60 MINUTES TO PREPARE* 4 pieces each zucchini ahimi, hi-fi mycology mushroom, avocado, and Good Catch spicy tuna; Farm bot 2.0 maki, Veggiepillar maki, and Kappa maki
Omakase Market Sushi Box
*PLEASE ALLOW 60 MINUTES TO PREPARE* 16 pieces of nigiri - 4 Big Glory Bay King Salmon, 12 Prime dry aged fish (assorted) 1 Transformer - Tempura shrimp, avocado, pickled cucumber and carrot topped with assorted market fish, negi, sesame. 1 King Atomic Salmon - Big Glory Bay king salmon, avocado, english cucumber, panko togarashi 2 Traditional rolls with Prime market fish Feeds 3-5
Sakura Picnic Boxes
Sakura Picnic Box
Vegan Bites: Spinach Tofu dumplings, Edamame, Crisp Brussels Sprouts Lucky Bites: Wagyu Beef over rice, Edamame, Pork Dumplings Vegan Sushi Box: 10 pc nigiri, 2 rolls Sushi Box: 10 pc nigiri, 2 rolls Chirashi Box: Prime Dry Aged sashimi over rice Tokyo Banana: Vegan Sponge cake, lucama caramel, bruleed banana
Sushi
Atomic Salmon
Salmon, avocado, cucumber, panko togarashi, spicy mayo and sriracha ***CONTAINS GLUTEN*** CAN BE MODDED GLUTEN FREE
Robo Tuna
Bigeye tuna, avocado, cucumber, panko togarashi, spicy mayo, house made aji panca sriracha. ***CONTAINS GLUTEN*** CAN BE MODDED GLUTEN FREE
California Roll
Krab, avocado, cucumber, sesame
Hira Hira
Dutch yellowtail, avocado, green onion, crispy shallot, yuzu miso, lemongrass soy, cilantro, sesame
R2D2
Grilled wagyu beef, green onion, avocado, crispy shallot, sesame, cashew huancaina
Spider
Fried soft shell crab, avocado, fuji apple, sesame, red curry oil, spicy mayo, cilantro
Farmbot 2.0
Tempura fried green beans, avocado, pickled cucumber and carrot, topped with braised zucchini, sesame, and negi, red curry oil, cashew cheese
The Veggiepillar
Miso grilled eggplant, sesame, pickled cucumber & carrot, topped with avocado and serrano, yuzu miso sauce, sesame *Vegan*
BB-8
house okra kimchi, english cucumber, pickled daikon, avocado, shiso, marianded tofu, cashew kimcheeze
Voltron
Krab, avocado, pickled cucumber & carrot, topped with tuna, salmon and dutch yellowtail, served with sesame, spicy mayo, soy lemongrass glaze
Sea-3po
Bigeye tuna, avocado, cucumber, topped with big glory bay king salmon with green onion, spicy mayo, panko togarashi
Transformer
Tempura shrimp, avocado, pickled cucumber & carrot, topped with chef’s choice daily featured fish, green onion, sesame, spicy mayo, lemongrass soy
Hiramasa Shrimp Battle
Tempura shrimp, avocado, pickled cucumber & carrot, panko togarashi, topped with dutch yellowtail, serrano, spicy mayo, lemongrass soy
Lox Roll
O-toro Nigiri Bigeye
Fatty bigeye tuna belly
Maguro Nigiri
Bigeye tuna (1 piece)
Chiki Toro Nigiri
Bigeye tuna, house cured pork lardo, negi
Kingu Sake Nigiri
Big Glory Bay king salmon
Kingu Sake Toro Nigiri
Big Glory Bay king salmon belly
Sake Nigiri
Atlantic salmon
Sake Toro Nigiri
Atlantic salmon belly
Hiramasa Nigiri
yellowtail
Suzuki Nigiri
Striped bass topped with black tobiko
Ikura Nigiri
Sake marinated salmon caviar, cucumber
Pork Belly Nigiri
Pork belly, fig panca sauce, green onion
Wagyu Ribeye
24 hour sous vide wagyu short rib, chimichurri, crispy shallot, maldon salt
Kani Nigiri
Krab stick, spicy mayo, sesame
Avocado Nigiri
Yuzu miso sauce, sesame
Zucchini Ahimi
soy braised zucchini, peruivian sofrito, grated Rebel cheese, shiso (1 pc per order)
Hifi Mycology Mushroom Nigiri
Hi Fi Mycology mushrooms, aderezo, lemon zest *Vegan* 1 pc per order
Kimchi Okra
kimchi okra, candied quinoa, puffed sesame, ao nori *Vegan*
Fresh Wasabi
grated to order fresh Japanese wasabi root
O-toro Sashimi - Bigeye
Maguro Sashimi
Bigeye Tuna
Chiki Toro Sashimi
Bigeye Tuna, pork lardo, ponzu, negi
Kingu Sake Sashimi
Big Glory Bay King Salmon
Kingu Sake Toro Sashimi
Big Glory Bay King Salmon Belly
Sake Sashimi
Atlantic Salmon
Sake Toro Sashimi
Atlantic Salmon Belly
Hiramasa Sashimi
Australian Yellowtail
Suzuki Sashimi
Striped Bass
Ikura Sashimi
Marinated Salmon Roe
Toro+Fig
Bigeye tuna, black mission fig, candied cashew, house cured pork lardo, micro arugula, red curry oil
King Sakura
cold smoked Big Glory Bay king salmon, tamarind, cherry blossom leaf, pepitas, kabocha
Hiramasa Serrano
Dutch yellowtail, serrano, asian pear, coconut water ponzu, red curry oil, cilantro
Winter Cebiche
striped bass, fuyu persimmon, pea flower leche de tigre, cucumber, serrano, cilantro, basil
Tuna Tataki
chili crusted tuna, golden beets, starkminson pear, kabocha squash, pecan gremolata
Scallop Crudo
Dayboat Scallop, strawberry, hibiscus strawberry ponzu, candied cashew, lime zest, vanilla bean
Nigiri Moriwase
5-piece sushi, chef's choice
Sashimi Moriwase
5 types of sashimi, 3-4 pieces each chef's choice
Hot Kitchen
Miso Soup
Dashi broth, miso, scallions, organic tofu, shiitake mushroom, choclo, nori
Crispy Pork Belly
Crispy pork belly, ancho mole, pickled green tomato and cucumber, compressed watermelon, puffed rice
Chicken Karaage
Japanese fried Bell & Evans thigh, white onion, shiso, ponzu verde, togarashi
Hiramasa Kama
hiramasa “crab cake”, yukon gold potato, green apple, salsa macha vinaigrette
Barbacoa Dumplings
Barbacoa dumplings, tangy chipotle mango, green onion
Miso Salmon
grilled miso cured salmon, sweet corn, green cabbage, hatch chili, tomato vinaigrette
Robot Ramen
Niman Ranch Berkshire pork, bean sprouts, onsen egg, pickled ginger, shoyu pork broth, aji amarillo mayu, green onion
Fall Wagyu
texas wagyu flank steak, charred eggplant puree, pickled okra, crispy fingerling potatoes, aji panca jus
Brussels Sprouts (v)
Crisped brussels sprouts, lemongrass soy
Spicy Edamame (v)
Wok seared soybeans, spicy hoisin glaze, garlic, togarashi
Edamame (v)
Steamed soybeans, sea salt
Spinach & Tofu Dumplings (v)
Cashew cheese, candied cashew, cilantro red curry oil
Zucchini Katsu (v)
panko crusted zucchini hearts, spicy mayo *Vegan*
Seaweed Salad
Tosaka Seaweed, house soy marinade, cucumber, radish, tomato, sesame
Nasu Mushroom Tamal (v)
Eggplant, masa, hifi oyster mushroom, kabocha squash, black garlic, roasted pecan, herb salad *Vegan*
Chicken Yakitori
Grill Chicken Skewers served with Salsa Macha ponzu 2 skewers
Beef Yakitori
Grill Beef Tenderloin Skewers served with avocado aji verde sauce 2 skewers
Escolar Yakitori
Grill Escolar (White tuna) Skewers served with Aji Amarillo Yogurt sauce 2 skewers
Yakitori Trio
Grill Chicken Skewers Grill Beef Tenderloin Skewer Grill Escolar (White Tuna) Skewer served with Salsa Macha ponzu, Aji verde avocado sauce, Aji amarillo yogurt sauce 2 skewers
Dessert+Oysters
NA Beverage
Sake
Karakuchi Honjozo
Refreshing aromas of light grains and yogurt. Smooth and slightly sharp. Palate cleansing and umami forward. 720 ml
Suigei Drunken Whale
Soft aromas of tart fruits and wild flowers. Clean and crisp texture with bright dry flavors. Lingering umami finish which enhances many dishes. 720 ml
Hatsushibori Silent Snow
Very versatile and easy drinking. Subtle aromas of star anise and peach. 300ml
NanBu Bijin Southern Beauty
Refreshing and medium bodied with a surprising light finish. Limes and mushrooms on the nose, with sharp and fruity flavors. 720 ml
Kinushiro White Silk
Hints of coconut. Silky soft texture with a gentle sweetness. Easy drinking, pairs well with a wide variety of food. 500ml
Kiku-Masumune Taru
Very versatile. Distinct woody aroma, particularly of cedar. Smoky and dry. 720 ml
Taisetsu Garden Of The Divine
Subtle notes of pine, fresh pears, melon, and star anise with a delightfully clean and dry texture. 720 ml
Kikusui Chrysanthemum Mist
Dry, refreshing, clean. Layered aromas of yogurt, sesame seeds, and madarin oranges. Medium bodied and smooth. 720 ml
Shichida Aiyama
Brewed with sunflower yeast, giving the aroma complex notes of wildflowers and anise. Round and bold flavors with a hint of dryness, with a smooth and crisp palate. 720 ml
Nagaragawa Symphony
Natural rosé color. Light floral aromas with a fruity flavor. Balanced with umami and a tinge of sweetness with muted fruit undertones. 720 ml
Hakkaisan 45
Tengumai Dancing Goblin
Wine
Gruner Veltliner BTL
Pleasant citrus and grapefruit aromas, exotic tropical fruits with a hint of freshly ground white pepper. Medium-bodied dry wine with crisp acidity.
Ancient Peaks BTL
Boldly aromatic, lively & complex with notes of passionfruit & lemon rind, followed by layers of floral citrus blossoms & tangy gooseberry.
Big Salt GLS
Big Salt BTL
EZY TGR BTL
Light to medium bodied with notes of ripe strawberries, cherries and dark earth tones.
Babylonstoren GLS
Babylonstoren BTL
Aimery Rose BTL
Fresh flavors of ripe peach, Bartlett pear and strawberry with hints of hazelnut. Lingering sparkle and refreshing finish.
Lan Rioja GLS
Lan Rioja BTL
Castellroig Cava
Liquor
Suntory Toki Whisky
Legent Whisky
Hibiki Harmony
Ohishi Single Malt Sherry Cask
Hakashu 12 year
Ohishi Tokubetsu
Yoichi Whisky Flight
Haku Whisky Flight
Midnight in Tokyo
Bees Knees
Spiced Pear Punch
Pink 75
Penicillin
Pandan Mule
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Lucky Robot is the first sustainable sushi restaurant in Texas and is partnered with the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch Program and James Beard Foundation’s Smart Catch Program. We are a sushi restaurant and modern Japanese kitchen responsibly sourcing fish and seafood from around the world. Lucky Robot's sake list is carefully curated by one of the few sake sommelier in Texas.
1303 south congress ave, austin, TX 78704