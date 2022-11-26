Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

1303 south congress ave

austin, TX 78704

Order Again

Popular Items

Atomic Salmon
Robo Tuna
Miso Soup

Omakase Boxes

Omakase Sushi Box

Omakase Sushi Box

$140.00

*PLEASE ALLOW 60 MINUTES TO PREPARE* 16 pieces of nigiri - 4 Maguro, 4 Sake, 4 Hiramasa, 4 Suzuki 1 Hiramasa shrimp battle - Tempura shrimp, avocado, pickled cucumber and carrot topped with hiramasa, serrano, and panko togarashi. spicy mayo, lemongrass soy 1 Robo tuna - Bigeye tuna, avocado, english cucumber, panko togarashi, spicy mayo, sriracha 2 Sake maki 2.0 - Atlantic Salmon, Yuzukosho, sesame, spicy mayo Feeds 3-5

Omakase Nigiri Box

Omakase Nigiri Box

$185.00

*PLEASE ALLOW 60 MINUTES TO PREPARE* 30 pcs of nigiri including Maguro, Sake, Hiramasa, Suzuki, Market fish, 1 bottle Nikiri, Wasabi, Ginger Feeds 3-5

Omakase Chirashi Box

Omakase Chirashi Box

$225.00

*PLEASE ALLOW 60 MINUTES TO PREPARE* Chef's Choice Sashimi over sushi rice. Selection will include: Maguro, Sake, Hiramasa, Suzuki, kani, Kingu Sake, Ikura Market fish, 1 Bottle Nikiri, Wasabi, Ginger Feeds 3-5

Omakase Vegan Box

Omakase Vegan Box

$110.00

*PLEASE ALLOW 60 MINUTES TO PREPARE* 4 pieces each zucchini ahimi, hi-fi mycology mushroom, avocado, and Good Catch spicy tuna; Farm bot 2.0 maki, Veggiepillar maki, and Kappa maki

Omakase Market Sushi Box

Omakase Market Sushi Box

$170.00

*PLEASE ALLOW 60 MINUTES TO PREPARE* 16 pieces of nigiri - 4 Big Glory Bay King Salmon, 12 Prime dry aged fish (assorted) 1 Transformer - Tempura shrimp, avocado, pickled cucumber and carrot topped with assorted market fish, negi, sesame. 1 King Atomic Salmon - Big Glory Bay king salmon, avocado, english cucumber, panko togarashi 2 Traditional rolls with Prime market fish Feeds 3-5

Sakura Picnic Boxes

Sakura Picnic Boxes
Sakura Picnic Box

Sakura Picnic Box

$75.00

Vegan Bites: Spinach Tofu dumplings, Edamame, Crisp Brussels Sprouts Lucky Bites: Wagyu Beef over rice, Edamame, Pork Dumplings Vegan Sushi Box: 10 pc nigiri, 2 rolls Sushi Box: 10 pc nigiri, 2 rolls Chirashi Box: Prime Dry Aged sashimi over rice Tokyo Banana: Vegan Sponge cake, lucama caramel, bruleed banana

Utensils

To-go Utensils

Please select the quantity of to-go utensils needed!

No To-go Utensils Needed

Sushi

Atomic Salmon

Atomic Salmon

$16.00

Salmon, avocado, cucumber, panko togarashi, spicy mayo and sriracha ***CONTAINS GLUTEN*** CAN BE MODDED GLUTEN FREE

Robo Tuna

$16.00

Bigeye tuna, avocado, cucumber, panko togarashi, spicy mayo, house made aji panca sriracha. ***CONTAINS GLUTEN*** CAN BE MODDED GLUTEN FREE

California Roll

California Roll

$9.00

Krab, avocado, cucumber, sesame

Hira Hira

Hira Hira

$15.00

Dutch yellowtail, avocado, green onion, crispy shallot, yuzu miso, lemongrass soy, cilantro, sesame

R2D2

R2D2

$15.00

Grilled wagyu beef, green onion, avocado, crispy shallot, sesame, cashew huancaina

Spider

Spider

$15.00

Fried soft shell crab, avocado, fuji apple, sesame, red curry oil, spicy mayo, cilantro

Farmbot 2.0

$17.00

Tempura fried green beans, avocado, pickled cucumber and carrot, topped with braised zucchini, sesame, and negi, red curry oil, cashew cheese

The Veggiepillar

The Veggiepillar

$18.00

Miso grilled eggplant, sesame, pickled cucumber & carrot, topped with avocado and serrano, yuzu miso sauce, sesame *Vegan*

BB-8

BB-8

$15.00

house okra kimchi, english cucumber, pickled daikon, avocado, shiso, marianded tofu, cashew kimcheeze

Voltron

Voltron

$22.00

Krab, avocado, pickled cucumber & carrot, topped with tuna, salmon and dutch yellowtail, served with sesame, spicy mayo, soy lemongrass glaze

Sea-3po

Sea-3po

$26.00

Bigeye tuna, avocado, cucumber, topped with big glory bay king salmon with green onion, spicy mayo, panko togarashi

Transformer

Transformer

$28.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, pickled cucumber & carrot, topped with chef’s choice daily featured fish, green onion, sesame, spicy mayo, lemongrass soy

Hiramasa Shrimp Battle

Hiramasa Shrimp Battle

$24.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, pickled cucumber & carrot, panko togarashi, topped with dutch yellowtail, serrano, spicy mayo, lemongrass soy

Lox Roll

$15.00Out of stock
O-toro Nigiri Bigeye

O-toro Nigiri Bigeye

$11.00

Fatty bigeye tuna belly

Maguro Nigiri

Maguro Nigiri

$5.50

Bigeye tuna (1 piece)

Chiki Toro Nigiri

Chiki Toro Nigiri

$10.00

Bigeye tuna, house cured pork lardo, negi

Kingu Sake Nigiri

$6.50

Big Glory Bay king salmon

Kingu Sake Toro Nigiri

Kingu Sake Toro Nigiri

$8.00

Big Glory Bay king salmon belly

Sake Nigiri

$5.00

Atlantic salmon

Sake Toro Nigiri

Sake Toro Nigiri

$6.00

Atlantic salmon belly

Hiramasa Nigiri

Hiramasa Nigiri

$5.50

yellowtail

Suzuki Nigiri

Suzuki Nigiri

$4.50

Striped bass topped with black tobiko

Ikura Nigiri

$7.00

Sake marinated salmon caviar, cucumber

Pork Belly Nigiri

Pork Belly Nigiri

$5.00

Pork belly, fig panca sauce, green onion

Wagyu Ribeye

Wagyu Ribeye

$6.00

24 hour sous vide wagyu short rib, chimichurri, crispy shallot, maldon salt

Kani Nigiri

Kani Nigiri

$3.50

Krab stick, spicy mayo, sesame

Avocado Nigiri

Avocado Nigiri

$4.00

Yuzu miso sauce, sesame

Zucchini Ahimi

Zucchini Ahimi

$4.25

soy braised zucchini, peruivian sofrito, grated Rebel cheese, shiso (1 pc per order)

Hifi Mycology Mushroom Nigiri

Hifi Mycology Mushroom Nigiri

$6.00

Hi Fi Mycology mushrooms, aderezo, lemon zest *Vegan* 1 pc per order

Kimchi Okra

$4.00

kimchi okra, candied quinoa, puffed sesame, ao nori *Vegan*

Fresh Wasabi

Fresh Wasabi

$20.00

grated to order fresh Japanese wasabi root

O-toro Sashimi - Bigeye

$34.00

Maguro Sashimi

$26.00

Bigeye Tuna

Chiki Toro Sashimi

$28.00

Bigeye Tuna, pork lardo, ponzu, negi

Kingu Sake Sashimi

$24.00

Big Glory Bay King Salmon

Kingu Sake Toro Sashimi

$28.00

Big Glory Bay King Salmon Belly

Sake Sashimi

Sake Sashimi

$22.00

Atlantic Salmon

Sake Toro Sashimi

$26.00

Atlantic Salmon Belly

Hiramasa Sashimi

$26.00

Australian Yellowtail

Suzuki Sashimi

$22.00

Striped Bass

Ikura Sashimi

$32.00

Marinated Salmon Roe

Toro+Fig

Toro+Fig

$26.00

Bigeye tuna, black mission fig, candied cashew, house cured pork lardo, micro arugula, red curry oil

King Sakura

King Sakura

$22.00

cold smoked Big Glory Bay king salmon, tamarind, cherry blossom leaf, pepitas, kabocha

Hiramasa Serrano

Hiramasa Serrano

$24.00

Dutch yellowtail, serrano, asian pear, coconut water ponzu, red curry oil, cilantro

Winter Cebiche

Winter Cebiche

$20.00

striped bass, fuyu persimmon, pea flower leche de tigre, cucumber, serrano, cilantro, basil

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$28.00

chili crusted tuna, golden beets, starkminson pear, kabocha squash, pecan gremolata

Scallop Crudo

Scallop Crudo

$24.00

Dayboat Scallop, strawberry, hibiscus strawberry ponzu, candied cashew, lime zest, vanilla bean

Nigiri Moriwase

Nigiri Moriwase

$32.00

5-piece sushi, chef's choice

Sashimi Moriwase

Sashimi Moriwase

$70.00

5 types of sashimi, 3-4 pieces each chef's choice

Hot Kitchen

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$5.00

Dashi broth, miso, scallions, organic tofu, shiitake mushroom, choclo, nori

Crispy Pork Belly

Crispy Pork Belly

$16.00

Crispy pork belly, ancho mole, pickled green tomato and cucumber, compressed watermelon, puffed rice

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$16.00

Japanese fried Bell & Evans thigh, white onion, shiso, ponzu verde, togarashi

Hiramasa Kama

Hiramasa Kama

$18.00

hiramasa “crab cake”, yukon gold potato, green apple, salsa macha vinaigrette

Barbacoa Dumplings

Barbacoa Dumplings

$12.00

Barbacoa dumplings, tangy chipotle mango, green onion

Miso Salmon

Miso Salmon

$20.00

grilled miso cured salmon, sweet corn, green cabbage, hatch chili, tomato vinaigrette

Robot Ramen

Robot Ramen

$17.00

Niman Ranch Berkshire pork, bean sprouts, onsen egg, pickled ginger, shoyu pork broth, aji amarillo mayu, green onion

Fall Wagyu

Fall Wagyu

$24.00

texas wagyu flank steak, charred eggplant puree, pickled okra, crispy fingerling potatoes, aji panca jus

Brussels Sprouts (v)

Brussels Sprouts (v)

$12.00

Crisped brussels sprouts, lemongrass soy

Spicy Edamame (v)

Spicy Edamame (v)

$8.00

Wok seared soybeans, spicy hoisin glaze, garlic, togarashi

Edamame (v)

Edamame (v)

$7.00

Steamed soybeans, sea salt

Spinach & Tofu Dumplings (v)

Spinach & Tofu Dumplings (v)

$10.00

Cashew cheese, candied cashew, cilantro red curry oil

Zucchini Katsu (v)

Zucchini Katsu (v)

$10.00

panko crusted zucchini hearts, spicy mayo *Vegan*

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$12.00

Tosaka Seaweed, house soy marinade, cucumber, radish, tomato, sesame

Nasu Mushroom Tamal (v)

Nasu Mushroom Tamal (v)

$15.00

Eggplant, masa, hifi oyster mushroom, kabocha squash, black garlic, roasted pecan, herb salad *Vegan*

Chicken Yakitori

Chicken Yakitori

$12.00

Grill Chicken Skewers served with Salsa Macha ponzu 2 skewers

Beef Yakitori

Beef Yakitori

$13.00

Grill Beef Tenderloin Skewers served with avocado aji verde sauce 2 skewers

Escolar Yakitori

Escolar Yakitori

$14.00

Grill Escolar (White tuna) Skewers served with Aji Amarillo Yogurt sauce 2 skewers

Yakitori Trio

Yakitori Trio

$18.00

Grill Chicken Skewers Grill Beef Tenderloin Skewer Grill Escolar (White Tuna) Skewer served with Salsa Macha ponzu, Aji verde avocado sauce, Aji amarillo yogurt sauce 2 skewers

Dessert+Oysters

Yuzu Pie 2.0

Yuzu Pie 2.0

$10.00

Yuzu pie, blueberry compote, candied pecans, shiso, meringue

Tokyo Banana

Tokyo Banana

$12.00

banana swiss roll, lucama caramel, bruleed banana, candied cashew

Raw Oysters - 6 pc

Raw Oysters - 6 pc

$24.00

half dozen oysters on the half shell topped with salsa criolla

NA Beverage

Ginger Cloud

$7.00

Rainwater

$3.00

Yuzu Spritzer

$5.00

Iced Green Tea

$4.50

Iced Green Refill

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.50

Mandarin Oolong

$4.50

Texas Dreams

$4.50

Ginger Lime

$4.50

LG Jasmine Green Tea

$10.00

LG Mandarin Oolong

$10.00

LG Texas Dreams

$10.00

LG Ginger Lime

$10.00

Coffee

$6.00

Beer

Sapporo

$8.00

Asahi Super Dry

$6.00

Kirin Light

$5.00

Lucky Cat

$10.00

Sapporo Reserve*

$9.00

Sake

Karakuchi Honjozo

$10.00+

Refreshing aromas of light grains and yogurt. Smooth and slightly sharp. Palate cleansing and umami forward. 720 ml

Suigei Drunken Whale

$12.00+

Soft aromas of tart fruits and wild flowers. Clean and crisp texture with bright dry flavors. Lingering umami finish which enhances many dishes. 720 ml

Hatsushibori Silent Snow

$11.00+

Very versatile and easy drinking. Subtle aromas of star anise and peach. 300ml

NanBu Bijin Southern Beauty

$12.00+

Refreshing and medium bodied with a surprising light finish. Limes and mushrooms on the nose, with sharp and fruity flavors. 720 ml

Kinushiro White Silk

$12.00+

Hints of coconut. Silky soft texture with a gentle sweetness. Easy drinking, pairs well with a wide variety of food. 500ml

Kiku-Masumune Taru

$10.00+

Very versatile. Distinct woody aroma, particularly of cedar. Smoky and dry. 720 ml

Taisetsu Garden Of The Divine

$12.00+

Subtle notes of pine, fresh pears, melon, and star anise with a delightfully clean and dry texture. 720 ml

Kikusui Chrysanthemum Mist

$13.00+

Dry, refreshing, clean. Layered aromas of yogurt, sesame seeds, and madarin oranges. Medium bodied and smooth. 720 ml

Shichida Aiyama

$16.00+

Brewed with sunflower yeast, giving the aroma complex notes of wildflowers and anise. Round and bold flavors with a hint of dryness, with a smooth and crisp palate. 720 ml

Nagaragawa Symphony

$12.00+

Natural rosé color. Light floral aromas with a fruity flavor. Balanced with umami and a tinge of sweetness with muted fruit undertones. 720 ml

Hakkaisan 45

$14.00+

Tengumai Dancing Goblin

$13.00+

Wine

Gruner Veltliner BTL

$49.00

Pleasant citrus and grapefruit aromas, exotic tropical fruits with a hint of freshly ground white pepper. Medium-bodied dry wine with crisp acidity.

Ancient Peaks BTL

$70.00

Boldly aromatic, lively & complex with notes of passionfruit & lemon rind, followed by layers of floral citrus blossoms & tangy gooseberry.

Big Salt GLS

$13.00

Big Salt BTL

$65.00

EZY TGR BTL

$80.00

Light to medium bodied with notes of ripe strawberries, cherries and dark earth tones.

Babylonstoren GLS

$17.00

Babylonstoren BTL

$80.00

Aimery Rose BTL

$47.00

Fresh flavors of ripe peach, Bartlett pear and strawberry with hints of hazelnut. Lingering sparkle and refreshing finish.

Lan Rioja GLS

$15.00

Lan Rioja BTL

$66.00

Castellroig Cava

$90.00

Liquor

Suntory Toki Whisky

$14.00

Legent Whisky

$17.00

Hibiki Harmony

$30.00Out of stock

Ohishi Single Malt Sherry Cask

$55.00

Hakashu 12 year

$55.00

Ohishi Tokubetsu

$75.00

Yoichi Whisky Flight

$75.00

Haku Whisky Flight

$70.00

Midnight in Tokyo

$19.00

Bees Knees

$18.00

Spiced Pear Punch

$18.00

Pink 75

$16.00

Penicillin

$17.00

Pandan Mule

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lucky Robot is the first sustainable sushi restaurant in Texas and is partnered with the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch Program and James Beard Foundation’s Smart Catch Program. We are a sushi restaurant and modern Japanese kitchen responsibly sourcing fish and seafood from around the world. Lucky Robot's sake list is carefully curated by one of the few sake sommelier in Texas.

Website

Location

1303 south congress ave, austin, TX 78704

Directions

Gallery
Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen image
Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen image
Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen image

